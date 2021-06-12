Subway® Asia Pacific Real Estate deck

The Subway® brand is on a journey to transform. Guests have told us that we need to change, to evolve in order meet their expectations, and we’re listening. We are working hard to make things better for them and for restaurant teams. This work began with the Subway® NOW! Initiative, which was designed to strengthen key operational areas. It has continued with Subway® Next, which allows restaurants to make small, easy changes to help improve the guest experience. But, that work was just the beginning…