Subway® Asia Pacific Real Estate deck

Our space. Your restaurant.
FROM ONE RESTAURANT TO THE WORLD Our story began more than 50 years ago when a nuclear physicist, Peter Buck, spoke six si...
A GLOBAL BRAND We have more locations than any other fast food brand operating today with over 40,000 locations from Ameri...
BRAND PRESENCE ASIA PACIFIC The second largest fast food market after North America, now is the time to shape the future y...
LEADERSHIP TEAM Our leadership combines decades of experience in the fast food markets guiding the world’s most recognizab...
THE SUBWAY® WAY We’re with you every single step of the way on your Subway ® journey to make the future you want easier to...
FRESH FORWARD™ DESIGN Our easy to install and uninstall design features ensure every customer enjoys a memorable Subway ® ...
The journey begins with our iconic, instantly recognizable architecture and exterior artwork designed to entice and welcom...
The illuminated choice mark wall, digital ordering kiosks and dynamic menu boards draw your customers in, inspiring them w...
From fresh produce displays to a raised preparation counter. Our design places freshness, quality and care at the heart of...
With comfortable seating, soft lighting and millennial centric IG worthy artwork focal walls, we’ve created a dining space...
INGREDIENT & EQUIPMENT DISPLAY 12
SELECT YOUR SPACE Whatever location you choose, we have a restaurant format to suit your space and significantly lower inv...
FORMAT INVESTMENT INVESTMENT Capital Range (USD$) KIOSK 80-100K CONVENIENCE STORE 80-100K TRANS HUB 80-100K SHOPPING CENTE...
REQS & SPECS Creating an iconic brand takes consistency, so we make sure every Subway ® restaurant delivers the same unmat...
Across Asia Pacific, there are many cultures each with their own particular dining habits. In Singapore for example group ...
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE SINGAPORE 19
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE SINGAPORE 20
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE SINGAPORE 21
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE SINGAPORE 22
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE SINGAPORE 23
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE TAIWAN 24
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE TAIWAN 25
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE TAIWAN 26
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE TAIWAN 27
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE TAIWAN 28
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE THAILAND 29
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE THAILAND 30
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE THAILAND 31
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE THAILAND 32
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE THAILAND 33
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE KOREA 34
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE KOREA 35
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE KOREA 36
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE KOREA 37
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE KOREA 38
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE JAPAN 39
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE JAPAN 40
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE JAPAN 41
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE JAPAN 42
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE JAPAN 43
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE PHILIPPINES 44
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE PHILIPPINES 45
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE PHILIPPINES 46
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE PHILIPPINES 47 PLACEHOLDER
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE PHILIPPINES 48 PLACEHOLDER
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE AUSTRALIA 49
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE AUSTRALIA 50
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE AUSTRALIA 51
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE AUSTRALIA 52
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE AUSTRALIA 53
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE CHINA 54
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE CHINA 55
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE CHINA 56
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE CHINA 57
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE CHINA 58
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE NEW ZEALAND 59
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE NEW ZEALAND 60
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE NEW ZEALAND 61
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE NEW ZEALAND 62
REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE NEW ZEALAND 63
LET’S TALK – CALL / CONTACT Ready to start your Subway ® journey towards the future you want? Speak to your local Subway ®...
LET’S TALK – MICROSITE (EMAIL) Ready to start your Subway ® journey towards the future you want? Speak to your local Subwa...
Food
30 views
Jun. 12, 2021

Subway® Asia Pacific Real Estate deck

The Subway® brand is on a journey to transform. Guests have told us that we need to change, to evolve in order meet their expectations, and we’re listening. We are working hard to make things better for them and for restaurant teams. This work began with the Subway® NOW! Initiative, which was designed to strengthen key operational areas. It has continued with Subway® Next, which allows restaurants to make small, easy changes to help improve the guest experience. But, that work was just the beginning…

Subway® Asia Pacific Real Estate deck

  1. 1. Our space. Your restaurant.
  2. 2. FROM ONE RESTAURANT TO THE WORLD Our story began more than 50 years ago when a nuclear physicist, Peter Buck, spoke six simple words to a university student by the name of Fred DeLuca. These words would lead to the world’s largest restaurant brand, “let’s open a submarine sandwich shop.” From a single restaurant in Bridgeport Connecticut in 1965, Subway® has grown into the world’s largest restaurant brand with more than 40,000 locations in over 100 countries around the world; each helping our franchise owners to shape their future and live the life they want. 2
  3. 3. A GLOBAL BRAND We have more locations than any other fast food brand operating today with over 40,000 locations from America to Iraq. 3
  4. 4. BRAND PRESENCE ASIA PACIFIC The second largest fast food market after North America, now is the time to shape the future you want with Subway ® . Asia Pacific Potential Take advantage of a fast food market that’s set to grow from 140+ billion USD to 210+ billion USD by 2025. Trends show Asian consumers are moving towards customizable and healthier options when it comes to fast food. Subway ® has plans to triple the number of restaurants locations across Asia Pacific by 2025. Guam 17 South Korea 420+ Japan 190+ Taiwan 130+ Philippines 30+ Singapore 120+ Australia 1240+ New Zealand 240+ Malaysia 230+ Thailand 80+ Hong Kong / Macau 20+ Greater China 500+ 4
  5. 5. LEADERSHIP TEAM Our leadership combines decades of experience in the fast food markets guiding the world’s most recognizable brands to success. SAMAD SHARIFF Country Director – SEA COLIN CLARK Country Director - Korea MAIYO HOOD Country Director - China JUN TSUNODA Country Director - Japan GEOFF COCKERILL Country Director - ANZ 5 ERIC FOO President Asia Pacific THERESA LOW General Counsel Asia Pacific MANDY MAK Marketing Director Asia Pacific JOHNSON YOHANNAN Operations Director Asia Pacific SAMANTHA ZIETSCH FSQA Director Asia Pacific
  6. 6. THE SUBWAY® WAY We’re with you every single step of the way on your Subway ® journey to make the future you want easier to achieve. NO COOKING NECESSARY Our supply chains are run by an independent, franchisee-owned purchasing co-operative (IPC) who ensures you get the best prices on the freshest ingredients; delivered on time and ready to serve. SUBWAY ® SUPPORT Our experienced Business Development Agents (BDA) are with you from day one to provide support during launch, ongoing training and marketing support. FRESH FORWARD™ DESIGN From displays to IG walls, our Fresh Forward ™ design concept has been crafted to deliver the best possible experience at every stage of your customer journey. SUBWAY ® SPACES From the smallest kiosk to the largest drive-thru, we offer flexible and cost-effective spaces for all investment levels so you can start your future as a Franchise Owner. 6
  7. 7. FRESH FORWARD™ DESIGN Our easy to install and uninstall design features ensure every customer enjoys a memorable Subway ® dining experience, every time they visit your restaurant. ENJOY A dining space for every Subway ® customer to enjoy. WELCOME Designed to entice and welcome customers through your door. CREATE Placing freshness, quality and care at the heart of our restaurants. INSPIRE Inspiring customers with the promise of a flavour-filled palette. 7
  8. 8. The journey begins with our iconic, instantly recognizable architecture and exterior artwork designed to entice and welcome customers through your door. WELCOME INSPIRE CREATE ENJOY 8
  9. 9. The illuminated choice mark wall, digital ordering kiosks and dynamic menu boards draw your customers in, inspiring them with the promise of a flavour-filled palette. INSPIRE CREATE ENJOY WELCOME 9
  10. 10. From fresh produce displays to a raised preparation counter. Our design places freshness, quality and care at the heart of your restaurant experience. CREATE INSPIRE ENJOY WELCOME 10
  11. 11. With comfortable seating, soft lighting and millennial centric IG worthy artwork focal walls, we’ve created a dining space for every customer to enjoy. ENJOY INSPIRE CREATE WELCOME 11
  12. 12. INGREDIENT & EQUIPMENT DISPLAY 12
  13. 13. SELECT YOUR SPACE Whatever location you choose, we have a restaurant format to suit your space and significantly lower investment costs compared to our competition. INVESTMENT Lowest Investment Highest Investment EXPRESS KIOSK CONVENIENCE STORE TRANSPORT HUB SHOPPING CENTER IN-LINE END-CAP FREESTANDING DRIVE-THRU 13
  14. 14. FORMAT INVESTMENT INVESTMENT Capital Range (USD$) KIOSK 80-100K CONVENIENCE STORE 80-100K TRANS HUB 80-100K SHOPPING CENTER 150-200K IN-LINE 150-200K END-CAP 150-200k STAND ALONE 300-500k DRIVE THRU 500k-1m 14
  15. 15. REQS & SPECS Creating an iconic brand takes consistency, so we make sure every Subway ® restaurant delivers the same unmatched experience. 15 GROUP (Small) Transportation Hub, Kiosk, Food Court Specifications: 35 sq. meters GROUP (Medium) Shopping Centre, In-Line, End-Cap Specifications: 50-75 sq. meters GROUP (Large) Standalone & Drive Thru Specifications: 100+ sq. meters 1ST 2ND 3RD
  16. 16. Across Asia Pacific, there are many cultures each with their own particular dining habits. In Singapore for example group dining is commonplace, so we take extra care when designing the dining area to accommodate. In Thailand... ASIA PACIFIC REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE 16
  17. 17. Across Asia Pacific, there are many cultures each with their own particular dining habits. In Singapore for example group dining is commonplace, so we take extra care when designing the dining area to accommodate. In Australia… REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE 17
  18. 18. Across Asia Pacific, there are many cultures each with their own particular dining habits. In Singapore for example group dining is commonplace, so we take extra care when designing the dining area to accommodate. In Australia… REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE 18
  19. 19. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE SINGAPORE 19
  20. 20. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE SINGAPORE 20
  21. 21. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE SINGAPORE 21
  22. 22. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE SINGAPORE 22
  23. 23. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE SINGAPORE 23
  24. 24. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE TAIWAN 24
  25. 25. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE TAIWAN 25
  26. 26. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE TAIWAN 26
  27. 27. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE TAIWAN 27
  28. 28. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE TAIWAN 28
  29. 29. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE THAILAND 29
  30. 30. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE THAILAND 30
  31. 31. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE THAILAND 31
  32. 32. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE THAILAND 32
  33. 33. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE THAILAND 33
  34. 34. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE KOREA 34
  35. 35. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE KOREA 35
  36. 36. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE KOREA 36
  37. 37. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE KOREA 37
  38. 38. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE KOREA 38
  39. 39. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE JAPAN 39
  40. 40. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE JAPAN 40
  41. 41. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE JAPAN 41
  42. 42. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE JAPAN 42
  43. 43. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE JAPAN 43
  44. 44. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE PHILIPPINES 44
  45. 45. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE PHILIPPINES 45
  46. 46. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE PHILIPPINES 46
  47. 47. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE PHILIPPINES 47 PLACEHOLDER
  48. 48. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE PHILIPPINES 48 PLACEHOLDER
  49. 49. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE AUSTRALIA 49
  50. 50. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE AUSTRALIA 50
  51. 51. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE AUSTRALIA 51
  52. 52. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE AUSTRALIA 52
  53. 53. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE AUSTRALIA 53
  54. 54. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE CHINA 54
  55. 55. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE CHINA 55
  56. 56. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE CHINA 56
  57. 57. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE CHINA 57
  58. 58. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE CHINA 58
  59. 59. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE NEW ZEALAND 59
  60. 60. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE NEW ZEALAND 60
  61. 61. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE NEW ZEALAND 61
  62. 62. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE NEW ZEALAND 62
  63. 63. REAL ESTATE SHOWCASE NEW ZEALAND 63
  64. 64. LET’S TALK – CALL / CONTACT Ready to start your Subway ® journey towards the future you want? Speak to your local Subway ® representative today. REGION PHILIPPINES AREA MANILA 64 CONTACT
  65. 65. LET’S TALK – MICROSITE (EMAIL) Ready to start your Subway ® journey towards the future you want? Speak to your local Subway ® representative today. REGION PHILIPPINES AREA MANILA 65 MICROSITE SUBWAY-FRANCHISE.COM
  66. 66. THANK YOU

