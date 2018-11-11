Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Free Audiobook Mystery||| Thriller & Horror : Deadline By Mira Grant Free Audiobook Mystery, Thriller & Horror : Deadline ...
Free Audiobook Mystery||| Thriller & Horror : Deadline By Mira Grant Shaun Mason is a man without a mission. Not even runn...
Free Audiobook Mystery||| Thriller & Horror : Deadline By Mira Grant Written By: Mira Grant. Narrated By: Chris Patton, Ne...
Free Audiobook Mystery||| Thriller & Horror : Deadline By Mira Grant Download Full Version Deadline Audio OR Get now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Free Audiobook Mystery||| Thriller & Horror : Deadline By Mira Grant

6 views

Published on

Free Audiobook Mystery... Thriller & Horror : Deadline By Mira Grant

Published in: Retail
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Free Audiobook Mystery||| Thriller & Horror : Deadline By Mira Grant

  1. 1. Free Audiobook Mystery||| Thriller & Horror : Deadline By Mira Grant Free Audiobook Mystery, Thriller & Horror : Deadline By Mira Grant LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Free Audiobook Mystery||| Thriller & Horror : Deadline By Mira Grant Shaun Mason is a man without a mission. Not even running the news organization he built with his sister has the same urgency as it used to. Playing with dead things just doesn't seem as fun when you've lost as much as he has. But when a CDC researcher fakes her own death and appears on his doorstep with a ravenous pack of zombies in tow, Shaun has a newfound interest in life. Because she brings news-he may have put down the monster who attacked them, but the conspiracy is far from dead. Now, Shaun hits the road to find what truth can be found at the end of a shotgun. Newsflesh Feed Deadline Blackout
  3. 3. Free Audiobook Mystery||| Thriller & Horror : Deadline By Mira Grant Written By: Mira Grant. Narrated By: Chris Patton, Nell Geislinger Publisher: Hachette Book Group USA Date: June 2011 Duration: 15 hours 4 minutes
  4. 4. Free Audiobook Mystery||| Thriller & Horror : Deadline By Mira Grant Download Full Version Deadline Audio OR Get now

×