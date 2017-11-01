выступление гмо 01.11.2017

Учитель технологии МАОУ СОШ №25 Д.В. Гайворонский Балаково 01.11.2017
Усилить мотивацию ребёнка к познанию окружающего мира. Продемонстрировать, что школьные занятия -это не получение отвлечён...
«Трехуровневая система домашнего задания» 1. Обязательный минимум 2. Тренировочный 3. Творческий
Результативность Дозированность «Интересность» Оправданность Эмоциональность Многоуровневость «Хорошее домашнее задание…»
Информационные (электронные) образовательные ресурсы Электронные средства обучения Инструментальные и прикладные програм...
Генератор тестов Е.П. Соловьева MyTest X Шаблон А.Н. Комаровского
