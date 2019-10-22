Successfully reported this slideshow.
10 Tips on How to Handle Your Bathroom Renovation
You can browse through different bathroom ideas on pinterest and collect images of the bathrooms that you really like. Add...
things, including plumbing, flooring, fittings and much more. So, you want to make sure you find some reliable to renovate...
This is a good time to think about what kind of shower you’d like. Do you want a shower that’s in the bath? Do you want a ...
of the vanity, so you have sufficient lighting while getting ready. The basic form of heating in your bathroom should be f...
10 tips on how to handle your bathroom renovation

https://www.maxeyplumbing.co.nz/

10 tips on how to handle your bathroom renovation

  1. 1. 10 Tips on How to Handle Your Bathroom Renovation I’m sure most of you will agree when I say the best thing in the world is to have a long hot water shower at the end of the day. Bathrooms are as important as any other part of a home. It should be a go-to place to relax after a long day, so you can get into a zen mode. However, bathrooms are also very busy and are prone to wear and tear, so its importance to have that balance between practicality and ambience. If you are looking to achieve just that by renovating your bathroom, you are probably wondering where to begin, how to go about the process and thinking how much of an inconvenience it’s going to be. Getting your bathroom renovated can be a stress-free process if you go about it the right way and get the right people to do the job. Follow these ten simple steps to get yourself the ideal bathroom that you want. Ideas for your bathroom renovation If you want to renovate your bathroom and don’t know where to begin, the first step to starting the process is to look for design ideas.
  2. 2. You can browse through different bathroom ideas on pinterest and collect images of the bathrooms that you really like. Additionally, you should also make a list of what you like about your current bathroom and what you dislike, so you can build on it from there on. This will be a great starting point for your bathroom renovation. Think carefully about your budget Once you have your bathroom ideas in place, you should think about how much you are willing to spend on your bathroom. A bathroom is not something you’d get renovated every other year. You’d probably do it once in 7-10 years depending on how much wear and tear there is, so it’s important to give your budget a lot of thought before going ahead with the renovation. Get in touch with a bathroom renovating specialist Renovating your bathroom on a large scale is definitely not a DIY job. It involves a million
  3. 3. things, including plumbing, flooring, fittings and much more. So, you want to make sure you find some reliable to renovate your bathroom. Make sure to ask for examples of previous bathroom renovation work. Its important that you trust the person who’s renovating your bathroom, so you can just sit back and take it easy. So, make sure you find someone promising and trustworthy to build your space for you. Get a free no-obligation consultation Many bathroom renovators offer free no-obligation consultations by visiting your home and having a look your bathroom. Before or when they visit your home for a consultation, make sure that you share your ideas (preferably pictures) with them, so they get a clear idea of what you have in mind. Also, let them know what your budget is, so they can work around it to give you an estimate that is realistic for you and for them. If you are happy with everything, go ahead and get on board. Tiles and Fixtures When you are picking tiles and fixtures, first think of color. This is going to define the color scheme of your bathroom, so you want to make sure you pick the right shades and colors that are going to compliment the wall color that you have in mind. When it comes to flooring, porcelain or ceramic tiles are best for bathrooms. Porcelain tiles are waterproof and cost-friendly while still looking trendy and sophisticated. However, these tiles are quite cold and you might need a floor heating facility. You could also consider vinyl, plank, tile, natural stone and many more. Each have their advantages and disadvantages, so ask your bathroom renovator for suggestions within your spending limit. Water Pressure Now that you are renovating your bathroom, it is the perfect time to tackle the water pressure in your bathroom. In New Zealand, there are three types of water pressure - mains pressure, low pressure and equal or unequal low pressure. Check what you kind of hot water cylinder you have at the moment, and if you are unhappy with your hot water pressure, this is the time to get it fixed or changed. Shower & Bath
  4. 4. This is a good time to think about what kind of shower you’d like. Do you want a shower that’s in the bath? Do you want a separate bath and shower? Or do you just want a shower? You could choose a wall mount shower, which is most common, a hand held one, a body spray one or one that makes the water fall down like rain. Make sure you choose something that is practical as well as relaxing and gives you the ideal water pressure that you want. Also think of long term practicality and accessibility of your shower, when choose between a shower that is level-entry shower or one with a step. Space The key to having a great bathroom is to make sure there is enough space. So, while you might want to have a shower, bath, vanity and more in the same place, think about how much space you have and whether you’d have space to move around freely. This will also give you leverage to decorate nicely and add in those little extra features that make it special. So, even if you don’t have the space to fit in a bath and shower, pick something that works within your space and make it special. Lighting & Heating Its important to think about lighting and heating in your bathroom. Make sure you have enough windows that allow natural light and ventilation. You could get different sets of lights that work for different times and one specially in front
  5. 5. of the vanity, so you have sufficient lighting while getting ready. The basic form of heating in your bathroom should be for your towel rails. Additionally, you could think about installing a floor heating system or a sauna depending on your budget. Maintaining your bathroom properly Once your bathroom is done, the important thing is to maintain it properly. If you have used fixtures and fittings that require a lot of care, make sure to use cleaning products that are not harsh on your tiles. Make sure you keep things in check by updating those little details in your bathroom, so it feels fresh and new. If you are looking to renovate your bathroom, Maxey Plumbing offers new installations, and basic repairs and replacements as well in the Wellington region. If you are looking for a complete bathroom renovation in Hamilton or the Waikato, Bathroom Transformations are a definite go-to place for renovations. Maxey Plumbing & Gas Website:www.maxeyplumbing.co.nz

