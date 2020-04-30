Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tarea semana-3 , DESAFIOS DEL PERU

1. Identificar y explicar los aspectos de la economía peruana más resaltantes de este periodo.

Tarea semana-3 , DESAFIOS DEL PERU

  1. 1. PROBLEMAS Y DESAF�OS EN EL PER� ACTUAL INTEGRANTES LIMA 28 DE ABRIL DE 2020 1. Identificar y explicar los aspectos de la econom�a peruana m�s resaltantes de este periodo. Seg�n Contreras y Zuloaga mencionan que en la �poca de la rep�blica aristocr�tica se presentaron tres aspectos resaltantes de la econom�a peruana. En primer lugar, los gobiernos civilistas motivaron el desarrollo de las exportaciones, puesto que se vieron alentados por la demanda de nuevos pa�ses europeos que acced�an a la industrializaci�n y a la apertura del canal de Panam�. As� mismo la explotaci�n del caf� y la coca�na se
  2. 2. consideraba como legales por su uso medicinal. En segundo lugar, se demand� capitales provenientes del extranjero para la explotaci�n de las materias primas. La cerro de pasco corporation y la international petroleum company desarrollaron grandes explotaciones, erigiendo los t�picos company towns denunciados posteriormente como enclaves imperialistas. Adem�s, las haciendas nacionales depend�an del cr�dito de casas extranjeras para la comercializaci�n de sus cosechas. Por �ltimo, est� el crecimiento de las empresas dedicadas al envi� de mercanc�as al extranjero, las cuales aumentaron en tama�o gracias a poner en marcha procesos de trabajo m�s eficientes en cuanto al producto conseguido por los recursos invertidos. El sistema que desempleo durante la �poca de la republica aristocr�tica fue el sistema capitalista de libre competencia basado en la exportaci�n de materias primas y la importaci�n de la manufactura. Adem�s la oligarqu�a se caracteriz� por monopolizar el sistema econ�mico y excluir a la clase popular de la posibilidad de participar en procesos de rubro econ�mico y pol�tico. 2. Evaluar, con sus propias palabras, si se puede afirmar que las empresas exportadoras se volvieron "menos nacionales". Las empresas en la republica aristocr�tica si se volvieron menos nacionales. Ya que la explotaci�n de las materias primas demando capitales que comenzaron a prevenir del extranjero, por ende se gener� la desnacionalizaci�n de las empresas. La moderna tecnolog�a paro muchos recursos internos que hasta el momento hab�an logrado resultados multiplicadores al resto de la econom�a. Un claro ejemplo de lo mencionado es el transporte de la ca�a de az�car el cual fue mecanizado ya que se empez� a usar motores en lugar de mulas. Las industrias destinadas a la exportaci�n se tornaron m�s burguesas a condici�n de ser cada vez menos nacionales como asent� el historiador Heraclio BBonilla. Adem�s, se consideraban m�s extranjeras ya que recib�an grandes inversiones de origen extranjero. 3. Explicar la situaci�n del mercado laboral durante la Rep�blica Aristocr�tica. El mercado laboral durante la republica aristocr�tica fue una �poca muy dif�cil. Ya que el pa�s no estaba preparado para proveer. La falta de hombres era un problema desde la �poca colonial por ende se adoptaron nuevas tecnolog�as generando bastante desempleo en gran parte de la poblaci�n. Los empleados eran explotados, marginados, maltratados,
  3. 3. amenazados y no ten�an derechos. Debido a que, el estado carec�a de presencia en las plantaciones de caucho de la amazonia. Por otro lado, la transici�n que surgi� fue complicada y lenta, ya que era algo nuevo en ese entonces. Por tal motivo los empresarios debieron recurrir al empleo de enganchadores, que con el pasar del tiempo y cuando algunos obreros no quer�an trabajar, ya sea por el t�rmino de su contrato o porque no se adaptaban al trabajo, se empez� a ver abusos graves hacia los trabajadores, especialmente en las plantaciones de caucho de la amazonia, donde el estado carec�a de presencia. Los nativos eran ah� esclavizados y forzados a trabajar bajo amenazas de castigo f�sico. Sin embargo, los enganchados aprendieron hacer obreros d�ciles y disciplinados y apreciar las ventajas de un empleo estable que les rend�a un salario monetario y al final de la primera guerra mundial los obreros, ya sumaban alrededor de 150000 hombres. En conclusi�n no exist�a una seguridad por accidentes laborales ni leyes que defendiesen al trabajador de la prepotencia de sus empleadores.

