ARTIST WEBSITE ANALYSIS  By Max Bird
CONTENCE PAGE In order of appearance: Dr Dre = https://www.drdre.com/ Loyal Carner = https://loylecarner.com/ Meek Mill = ...
Links to social media in the bottom left https://www.drdre.com/ Link to the home page of the website Link to News stories ...
By clicking on the background you are taken to the artists latest album purchase page on apple music. By clicking on the n...
The contents of Dr Dre’s website stays fairly consistent with the black on white model with all the links having a white b...
https://loylecarner.com/ The san serif artist name in black to ensure that it sticks out from the white/light back ground ...
By clicking on the masthead, you are taken to a links page where you can find the artists links to different things By cli...
Loyle Carner keeps his web page in white/bright colours with key information in dark/black it is easier to locate and navi...
https://meekmill.com/ The artists name is in the centre of the page in a sharp bold font in full capitals Clear navigation...
By clicking the music link, your taken to a page filled with some of the artists biggest albums and links to there downloa...
Meek Mills page consists of a predominantly black/dark imagery and is set up with the key navigation bar located clearly a...
Common factors All of these three artist have a navigation bar to circumnavigate the website and easily locate things that...
CONCLUTION F
Jun. 21, 2021

Artist website pages

different artists social web sites

  3. 3. Links to social media in the bottom left https://www.drdre.com/ Link to the home page of the website Link to News stories that feature the artist Link to new music and tour dates Link to music and brand related videos Home page
  4. 4. By clicking on the background you are taken to the artists latest album purchase page on apple music. By clicking on the news link, you are taken to news story's featuring the artist with further links to each individual news story. By clicking on the videos link, you are taken to more links to videos featuring the artist like music videos, making of videos and interviews. By clicking on the letter, you are taken to a sign up page for updates to do with the artist New album link News story link Video link Link Links off the home page
  5. 5. The contents of Dr Dre’s website stays fairly consistent with the black on white model with all the links having a white background or edging with the main information being over or in a darker shade like black or dark grey and links being consistently rectangular. The main web Dr Dre was a big artist in the 90s to 00s so majority of his music is considered retro and there is retro imagery though one of the links but most the imagery is modern with the album cover and the web page main image being a bright shot of Compton from behind the Compton sign on a hill over looking Compton. The new album that the website promotes is called Compton so its coded The website shows the retro music in a very modern way. The modern feel comes from a very colourful and bright imagery. Dr Dre thhhh
  6. 6. https://loylecarner.com/ The san serif artist name in black to ensure that it sticks out from the white/light back ground clarifying who the artist is. The black fading into white makes the face image seem abnormal and abstract which links to this artists type of music There are direct links to the artists social media links at the top of the page. Link to shop in the top right. Scroll for navigation bar Home page
  7. 7. By clicking on the masthead, you are taken to a links page where you can find the artists links to different things By clicking on the Spotify link you are taken to a Spotify log in then onto the artists Spotify The YouTube link takes you to the artists YouTube home page. Links from home page
  8. 8. Loyle Carner keeps his web page in white/bright colours with key information in dark/black it is easier to locate and navigate the page. The shape structure is very square but within the page the images and masthead give a faded look. this is similar through the web page and even In some songs of his. It shows the conventions of hip hop as the main image has the artist in a graffiti look which is one of the key elements of hip hop. This could be code as the artist is a modern day rapper which is a subgenre of hip hop and the image is modern graffiti. Loyle Carner
  9. 9. https://meekmill.com/ The artists name is in the centre of the page in a sharp bold font in full capitals Clear navigation bar with links to a variety of things to do with the artist and his brand Link to upcoming tour Link to artists political movement, reform. Ticket purchasing link Artists merchandise Powerful rolling clips of artist performing intensely.
  10. 10. By clicking the music link, your taken to a page filled with some of the artists biggest albums and links to there download links on a variety of digital streaming platforms By clicking on the tour link, your taken to a page with further links to purchase tickets to live performances as well as allowing notifications for ticket availability. By clicking on the shop page, your taken to the artists merchandise page
  11. 11. Meek Mills page consists of a predominantly black/dark imagery and is set up with the key navigation bar located clearly at the bottom of the screen. The web site and links follow a similar shaping structure with everything consistently being rectangular or squared in boxes and straight lines, this gives off the impression of a prison cell and conformity. This could be due to the fact that the artist was arrested on duns and drugs charges. The main image is a rolling image of short clips from meek mills live performances including a clip of cannons exploding and the crowd screaming. It adds a bit of life to the page and shows what kind of artist meek is. The camera shots are mainly from an onstage perspective of the crowd and the performance as a whole. Meek Mill
  12. 12. Common factors All of these three artist have a navigation bar to circumnavigate the website and easily locate things that the artist want them to find like there social media and music videos. Masthead and Links are done in san serif text type to make it easy to view on a screen.
  13. 13. CONCLUTION F

