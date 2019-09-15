Successfully reported this slideshow.
14 de septiembre 2019 CCOSS, Guadalajara #ccoss Hacer negocio y contribuir en aplicaciones open source, el caso de Odoo
Agenda ●Contexto ●Editor ●Integrador ●Odoo / OCA
Contexto ●TI = Ciencia Acumulativa ●Licencias Source: David A. Wheeler (2007). Wikipedia.org
Editor Valores “Si quieres ir rápido camina solo, si quieres llegar lejos ve acompañado” Proverbio africano
Editor Etapas Propietario Open Source Desarrollo $$$ Más rápido, eficiente Mejor Calidad Alcance Limitado Extensible Plan ...
Integrador Valores
Integrador Propietario Open Source Roadmap Poca influencia Según el Editor Alcance Limitado Flexible, Extensible Mercado L...
Odoo / OCA
Odoo Source: Wikipedia.org
OCA ●Asociación de integradores ●Misión: ○ Promover el uso de Odoo ○ Apoyar el desarrollo colaborativo de funcionalidades ...
¡Muchas gracias! Maxime Chambreuil VP, Odoo Community Association Consultor, Open Source Integrators Web : https://odoo-co...
