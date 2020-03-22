Covid 19 coronavirus

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SARS – COV – 2 COVID – 19 Marzo.2019 Dr. Jorge Alemán Z. Pediatra Neumólogo
¿ Que es un Coronavirus ?  Debe su nombre al aspecto que presentan sus viriones.  Están confinados al epitelios Respirat...
Estructura  Virion ¨Esferico¨, pleomórfico  Diametro Variable, desde 80 – 120 nm ( 50 – 200nm)  Espículas, descritas co...
Virología Grupo : IV (ARNss +) Orden : nidoviridales Familia: Coronoviridae SubFamilia : Coronovirinae Genero: α,β, Ꝺ Coro...
Historia Hasta el siglo XX se consideraban causante de procesos diarreicoy respiratorio en animales domesticos y cuadro gr...
La Familia de Coronavirus: Coronavirus altamente patogénicos:  SARS-CoV (2002-2003):8096 casos con 774 muertes (~10%), tr...
Historia SARS (2002) • Mortalidad 10% • 8000 casos / 774 muertos MERS( 2012) H5N1 • Moratlidad 20 – 40% Ebola • Mortalidad...
Desconocemos el huésped intermediario de SARS-CoV-2:  Transmitidos entre animales (murciélago principal vector y reservor...
Coronavirus humano 229E (HCoV-229E) Coronavirus humano OC43 (HCoV-OC43) SARS Co-V (2003*) Coronavirus humano NL63 (HCoV-NL...
s Coronavirus humanos endémicos: Epidemiología e impacto clínico.  Coronavirus circulando actualmente en el mundo:  HKU-...
Covid- 19 tiempo Real 04/03/2020
2019-nCoV  8.Dic.19: (Wuhan, China)  Primeros infectados  Conjuntivitis  31.Dic.19 (Wuhan, China)  Neumonía de Origen...
2019-nCoV 10.Ene.20 (China) Determinación secuencia genética del virus 2019-nCoV 13.Ene.20 (Tailandia) 1er caso fuera de C...
20 Una PANDEMIA implica una trasmisión sostenida, eficaz y continua de la enfermedad de forma simultánea en más de tres re...
21 03.Mar.20 (Globalmente) • 91,320 casos confirmados • 3,118 muertes
Brote de SARS-CoV-2 30 de diciembre se reportan 41 pacientes con neumonía de origen desconocido en Wuhan, Hubei, a la comi...
Zunyou Wu, doi:10.1001/jama.2020.2648 OMS decalara emergencia pública de preocupación internacional Festividades del Año n...
Evidencia consistente que infección por nCoV-2019 ha entrado en la fase de transmisión persona-persona: Fuk-Woo Chan, Lanc...
28 81% - Síntomas Leves 14% - Neumonía 5% - Neumonía grave o fatalidad
Características SARS-CoV MERS-CoV SARS-CoV-2 Género β-CoV, linaje B β-CoV, linaje C β-CoV, linaje 2B Reservorio natural Hu...
Características Influenza estacional Influenza Española (1918) SARS COVID-19 R0 1.3 (0,9-2.1) 2 (1.4-2.8) 2-4 2.3-3.77 Per...
 Los cambios morfológicos fueron denudación epitelial bronquial, pérdida de cilios y metaplasia escamosa.  mientras que ...
Patogenia AUMENTO DE LA INFILTRACIÓN DE MONOCITOS, MACRÓFAGOS Y NEUTRÓFILOS EN LOS PULMONES. Overlapping and discrete aspe...
 SARS-CoV revelaron niveles aumentados de citocinas circulantes, como TNFα, CXCL-10, IL- 6 e IL-8,  Altos niveles sérico...
1. Opacidades de vidrio esmerilado (100%) 2. Participación de múltiples lóbulos (100%) 3. Distribución subpleural o perifé...
Opacidades de vidrio esmerilado
Opacidades de vidrio esmerilado
A menudo, más de un lóbulo (si no todos) muestran consolidaciones GGO +/-
Distribución periférica / subpleural • Las regiones periféricas / subpleurales son casi siempre involucrado • Las regiones...
Consolidación
Engrosamiento Septal
Crazy Paving
Dilatación bronquial + engrosamiento de la pared.
45 105 casos Confirmados 6 muertos 7 recuperados
 Principalmente por contacto y gotas: -Transmisión por superficie ocular -Transmisión feco-oral Transmisión de SARS-CoV-2...
 En diferentes tipos de materiales  puede permanecer infeccioso durante 2 horas hasta 9 días  Una mayor temperatura com...
Los coronavirus humanos pueden permanecer infecciosos en inanimados Superficies de hasta 9 días. Desinfección de superfici...
Diagnóstico de caso confirmado de SARS-CoV-2: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/clinical-criteria.html  Muestras ...
 Sólo personal capacitado  Muestras altamente infectocontagiosas (Usar EPP) -N95 -Lentes de protección -Bata desechable ...
59 NO HAY TRATAMIENTO ESPECIFICO NO HAY VACUNA Ocho proyectos de Vacuna contra el nuevo coronavirus
61 Lopinavir y Ritonavir son inhibidores de las proteasas empleados como terapia antirretroviral Oseltamivir (un inhibidor...
 La cloroquina ha sido bien descrita con efectos in vitro sobre la inhibición del no recubrimiento y / o  alteración de ...
 SARS Neumonia  20% ingresaban a UCI  8.3% Ventilación no invasiva  3.2% ventilación mecánica.  Shock se observo en 7...
Uso prolongado de VMNI y HFNC asociado con alta fatalidad: -Mantener bajo umbral de tolerancia para intubar -Criterios est...
-Ampliamente usados sin evaluación sistemática -Uso prolongado se asoció con excreción viral prolongada -Empeoramiento tar...
Definición operacional de caso COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/clinical-criteria.html Criterio clínico...
SDRA – NIÑOS  Oxigenación (niños; nota: IO = índice de oxigenación; IOS = índice de oxigenación con la SpO2):  • VNI de ...
Otros Tratamientos  Oxigeno inmediatamente  Liquidos intravenoso  Antibióticos no atrasar luego de 1 hora. En casos gra...
Ventilación Mecánica  Intubación por experimentado.  Volúmenes corrientes Bajos. (4 a 8)  Decúbito Prono  La administr...
Drug or cocktail Originator company Status and mechanisms Clinical trials (trial posting date) ASC09/ritonavir, lopinavir/...
Drug or cocktail Originator company Status and mechanisms Clinical trials (trial posting date) Interferon alfa-2b alone or...
Conclusiones  El factor epidemiológico sigue siendo clave para sospechar la infección.  Se dispone de una herramienta pa...
75
  1. 1. SARS – COV – 2 COVID – 19 Marzo.2019 Dr. Jorge Alemán Z. Pediatra Neumólogo
  2. 2. ¿ Que es un Coronavirus ?  Debe su nombre al aspecto que presentan sus viriones.  Están confinados al epitelios Respiratorio, tráquea, Mucosa Nasal y células Alveolares.  Algunos Ocasionan Diarrea.  Se han aislado desde 1930  Corona Solar  Franja de Espículas, ampliamente distribuidas a los largo del Viron  CoronaVirus
  3. 3. Estructura  Virion ¨Esferico¨, pleomórfico  Diametro Variable, desde 80 – 120 nm ( 50 – 200nm)  Espículas, descritas como pétalos
  4. 4. Virología Grupo : IV (ARNss +) Orden : nidoviridales Familia: Coronoviridae SubFamilia : Coronovirinae Genero: α,β, Ꝺ Coronavirus
  5. 5. Historia Hasta el siglo XX se consideraban causante de procesos diarreicoy respiratorio en animales domesticos y cuadro gripales en humanos. En 2002 • Seguimiento del SARS provocado por coronavirus previamente desconocido
  6. 6. La Familia de Coronavirus: Coronavirus altamente patogénicos:  SARS-CoV (2002-2003):8096 casos con 774 muertes (~10%), transmisión directa entre humanos, 29 países afectados.  MERS-CoV (2012-2019):Zoonosis, 2494 casos en 27 países, con 858 muertos (~ 35%), el 80% de casos limitados a Arabia Saudita.  SARS-CoV-2: Más transmisible, pero menos patogénico y letal que sus primos.  No se conocían pandemias por Coronavirus. Song, Viruses 2019 ,11, 59; doi:10.3390/v11010059
  7. 7. Historia SARS (2002) • Mortalidad 10% • 8000 casos / 774 muertos MERS( 2012) H5N1 • Moratlidad 20 – 40% Ebola • Mortalidad 50% Rabia • 95%
  8. 8. Desconocemos el huésped intermediario de SARS-CoV-2:  Transmitidos entre animales (murciélago principal vector y reservorio natural), de animales a personas y entre personas:  Eventos de transmisión a humano: huésped intermediario  SARS-CoV: Gatos salvajes a humanos.  MERS-CoV: Dromedarios a humanos.  SARS-CoV-2: ¿Pangolin malayo? ¿Serpientes? a humanos. Ping Liu, 2020 Doi:10.1101/2020.02.18.954628
  9. 9. Coronavirus humano 229E (HCoV-229E) Coronavirus humano OC43 (HCoV-OC43) SARS Co-V (2003*) Coronavirus humano NL63 (HCoV-NL63, New Haven coronavirus) Coronavirus humano HKU1 Síndrome respiratorio por coronavirus de Oriente Medio (MERS-CoV), anteriormente conocido como coronavirus Novel 2012 y HCoV-CEM Wuhan coronavirus (2019-nCoV), también conocido como nuevo coronavirus 2019/2020 (neumonía Wuhan) 12Hay siete cepas registradas de coronavirus humanos (HCoV) hasta la fecha:
  10. 10. s Coronavirus humanos endémicos: Epidemiología e impacto clínico.  Coronavirus circulando actualmente en el mundo:  HKU-1  229E  OC43  NL 63  MERS-CoV  SARS-CoV-2 Christy S, J Respir Med 2014 ID469393 Endémicos, responsables del 15% de IVRS Paules C, JAMA 2020. doi:10.1001/jama.2020,0757
  11. 11. Covid- 19 tiempo Real 04/03/2020
  13. 13. 2019-nCoV  8.Dic.19: (Wuhan, China)  Primeros infectados  Conjuntivitis  31.Dic.19 (Wuhan, China)  Neumonía de Origen Desconocido  OMS  1.Ene.20 (Wuhan, China)  Cierre del mercado 18
  14. 14. 2019-nCoV 10.Ene.20 (China) Determinación secuencia genética del virus 2019-nCoV 13.Ene.20 (Tailandia) 1er caso fuera de China 20.Ene.20 Casos en Japón y Corea del Sur EUA, Taiwán 19
  15. 15. 20 Una PANDEMIA implica una trasmisión sostenida, eficaz y continua de la enfermedad de forma simultánea en más de tres regiones geográficas distintas. Es una emergencia de salud pública. Se caracteriza por causar muchos casos graves, que a pesar de que sea un porcentaje pequeño de la población, indica una vulnerabilidad constante.
  16. 16. 21 03.Mar.20 (Globalmente) • 91,320 casos confirmados • 3,118 muertes
  17. 17. Miranda J.I, Porras-Cortés G. En revisión para ALAT Argentina 2020 2017 2018 2019
  19. 19. Brote de SARS-CoV-2 30 de diciembre se reportan 41 pacientes con neumonía de origen desconocido en Wuhan, Hubei, a la comision de salud China A día siguiente se informa a OMS 7 de enero: presencia de un virus en 15/51 casos 9 enero se aisla en tiempo record el nuevo coronavirus 10 de Enero genoma público: 27 genomas, pocas mutaciones (1-5), virus reciente, zoonosis, relacionado estrechamente a coronavirus de murciélagos (96% idénticos) y 80% idéntico a SARS.-CoV 1ro de enero Se cierra el mercado mayorista Huanan de animales vivos 14/41 (34%) sin contacto en este mercado Sin casos 11 de enero Primer fallecido Secuencias genéticas se publican y comparten en el Banco genético (Se nombra nCoV-2019) Análiis filogenéticos concluyentes en 24 horas: Nuevo pero parecido a SARS 13 de enero: Disponible RT-qPCR Primer caso fuera de China (Tailandia) The Lancet 2020 DOI:10.16/S0140-6736(20)30154-9 16 de enero Primer caso en Japón 19 de enero Primer caso en Korea del Sur y 2 casos en Beijing 20 de enero primeras infecciones nosocomilaes en 15 trabajadores de la salud El 25 de enero la epidemia supera e millar de casos confimados Finales de noviembre- Inicios de diciembre una sola o múltiples transmisiones animal- humano 1ro diciembre fecha más temprana de síntomas Na Zhu, NEJM 2020 DOI:10.1056/NEJMoa20011017 Casos en 4 países Se confirma Transmisión persona-persona, aunque limitada 21 enero Cuarentena total en Wuhan
  20. 20. Zunyou Wu, doi:10.1001/jama.2020.2648 OMS decalara emergencia pública de preocupación internacional Festividades del Año nuevo lunar Se extienden las festividades por mandato El virus es contagioso en asintomáticos COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 ¿Qué tienen en común la pasta y el nuevo Coronavirus? Ambos se inventaron en China, pero fue Italia quien los propagó por el mundo
  21. 21. Evidencia consistente que infección por nCoV-2019 ha entrado en la fase de transmisión persona-persona: Fuk-Woo Chan, Lancet 2020;doi:10.1016/S0140-6736(20)30185-9 Paciente 1 Paciente 2 Paciente 3 Paciente 5  Edad.36-66 años.  PI: 3-6 días.  Fiebre, sintomas respiratrios superiores y bajos o diarrea.  Radioopacidades en vidrio deslustrado.  Los mayores de 60 años (3 sujetos), más sintomáticos, opacidades radiológicas más extensas, linfopenia, trombocitopenia, y mayores niveles de PCR y LDH.  Un niño asintomático positivo  Tres de los SARS-CoV-2 aislados en esta familia eran identicos genéticamente (prueba feaciente de transmisión directa)
  22. 22. 28 81% - Síntomas Leves 14% - Neumonía 5% - Neumonía grave o fatalidad
  23. 23. Características SARS-CoV MERS-CoV SARS-CoV-2 Género β-CoV, linaje B β-CoV, linaje C β-CoV, linaje 2B Reservorio natural Huésped intermediario Murciélago Civeta:Gato salvaje Murciélago Camello Dromedario Murciélago ? Origen Provincia Guangdong, China Península Arábica Wuhan, Hubei, China Epidemiología clínica 8098 personas afectadas entre Nov 2002 y 2003 en 29 países, mortalidad 9.6%, transmisión global animal-humano-humano. 2450 personas afectadas entre junio 2012 hata casos aún presentados en 2019; en 27 países, mortalidad 34.4%, transmisión regional animal-humano-humano. Hasta 5 de marzo: 95,270 casos Receptor celular Receptor de Enzima convertidora- angiotensina 2 (ECA2), principalmente en epitelio respiratorio inferior, pero también endotelio. Dipeptidil-peptidasa 4 (DPP4) Receptor de Enzima convertidora- angiotensina 2 (ECA2) Susceptibilidad celular Tracto respiratorio, riñón e hígado. Tracto respiratorio. Riñon, intestino delgado. Hígado y próstata. ? Eficiencia de replicación celular Número de reproducción básica de la infección (R0) Alta 2-3 Muy alta 0.5 Alta OMS estimado preliminar: 2.0-3.1 Independientes.3.8 (3.6-4.0) International Journal Infectious Disease 91 (2020):264-266Song, Viruses 2019 ,11, 59; doi:10.3390/v11010059 Read JM, medRxiv (2020) DOI:10.1101/2020.01.23.20018549
  24. 24. Características Influenza estacional Influenza Española (1918) SARS COVID-19 R0 1.3 (0,9-2.1) 2 (1.4-2.8) 2-4 2.3-3.77 Periodo de Incubación (días) 2 (1-4) --- 4-5 5 (4.1-7) Tasa de ataque secundario 5-15% ---- ---- 14% Excreción viral en periodo asintomático 4-48 horas -- No Si Excreción y pico de carga viral (días) después del inicio de síntomas 5 (pico1-3) --- Pico:10-14 0-5 Virus en heces -- -- Si (ARN) Si (ARN y Cultivo) Población afectada (%) Mortalidad (%) Temporada 2019-2020 8-11% (EEUU) 0.0001-0.2235 30% A nivel mundial >2.5 8096 casos en total 10 95,270 a nivel global hasta hoy China:0.2-14.8 Resto del mundo.1.4 Lan Lan; DOI:10.1001/jama.2020.2783
  25. 25.  Los cambios morfológicos fueron denudación epitelial bronquial, pérdida de cilios y metaplasia escamosa.  mientras que las fases posteriores de la enfermedad demuestran una combinación de daño alveolar difuso y neumonía aguda fibrinosa y organizadora Overlapping and discrete aspects of the pathology and pathogenesis of the emerging human pathogenic coronaviruses SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and 2019-nCo
  26. 26. Patogenia AUMENTO DE LA INFILTRACIÓN DE MONOCITOS, MACRÓFAGOS Y NEUTRÓFILOS EN LOS PULMONES. Overlapping and discrete aspects of the pathology and pathogenesis of the emerging human pathogenic coronaviruses SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and 2019-nCo
  27. 27.  SARS-CoV revelaron niveles aumentados de citocinas circulantes, como TNFα, CXCL-10, IL- 6 e IL-8,  Altos niveles séricos de citocinas proinflamatorias (IL-1, IL-6, IL-12, IFN-γ y TGF- β) y quimiocinas (CCL2, CXCL9, CXCL10 e IL-8) Overlapping and discrete aspects of the pathology and pathogenesis of the emerging human pathogenic coronaviruses SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and 2019-nCo
  28. 28. 1. Opacidades de vidrio esmerilado (100%) 2. Participación de múltiples lóbulos (100%) 3. Distribución subpleural o periférica (a menudo ahorradora central) (100%) 4. Consolidaciones (77.8%) 5. Engrosamiento septal (55.6%) 6. Dilatación bronquial y engrosamiento de la pared (55,6%)
  29. 29. Opacidades de vidrio esmerilado
  30. 30. Opacidades de vidrio esmerilado
  31. 31. A menudo, más de un lóbulo (si no todos) muestran consolidaciones GGO +/-
  32. 32. Distribución periférica / subpleural • Las regiones periféricas / subpleurales son casi siempre involucrado • Las regiones centrales a menudo se salvan / o involucrado en una etapa posterior
  33. 33. Consolidación
  34. 34. Engrosamiento Septal
  35. 35. Crazy Paving
  36. 36. Dilatación bronquial + engrosamiento de la pared.
  37. 37. 45 105 casos Confirmados 6 muertos 7 recuperados
  38. 38.  Principalmente por contacto y gotas: -Transmisión por superficie ocular -Transmisión feco-oral Transmisión de SARS-CoV-2 Lancet, 2020 Feb 6:50140-6736(20)30313-5 Li Weniiang-Oftalmólogo
  39. 39.  En diferentes tipos de materiales  puede permanecer infeccioso durante 2 horas hasta 9 días  Una mayor temperatura como 30 C o 40 C redujo la duración.  4°C incrementa hasta 28 días.  Además se mostró a temperatura ambiente que HCoV-229E persiste mejor al 50% en comparación con el 30% relativo humedad
  40. 40. Los coronavirus humanos pueden permanecer infecciosos en inanimados Superficies de hasta 9 días. Desinfección de superficie con 0.1% El hipoclorito de sodio o 62 al 71% de etanol reduce significativamente la infectividad del coronavirus en las superficies en un tiempo de exposición de 1 min.
  41. 41. Diagnóstico de caso confirmado de SARS-CoV-2: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/clinical-criteria.html  Muestras aceptables para diagnóstico: ‒ Exudado faríngeo y nasofaríngeo ‒ Lavado bronquioloalveolar (LBA) ‒ Aspirado traqueal ‒ Esputo/Orina ‒ Biopsia de pulmón ‒ Suero  Está disponible una prueba en tiempo real cuantitativa de reacción en cadena de polimerasa (RT-qPCR):Gen de poimerasa (RdRp), un gen de envoltura y nucleotidasa.  Varios ”Kits” portátiles y protocolos disponibles.
  42. 42.  Sólo personal capacitado  Muestras altamente infectocontagiosas (Usar EPP) -N95 -Lentes de protección -Bata desechable manga larga -Doble guante -zapatos de seguridad -Tubo y medios de transporte viral -Hisopos (2 mango plástico para exudado faríngeo y otros 2 mango flexibles para nasal) -Gradilla Toma de muestra:
  43. 43. 59 NO HAY TRATAMIENTO ESPECIFICO NO HAY VACUNA Ocho proyectos de Vacuna contra el nuevo coronavirus
  44. 44. 61 Lopinavir y Ritonavir son inhibidores de las proteasas empleados como terapia antirretroviral Oseltamivir (un inhibidor de la neuraminidasa empleado contra el virus de la gripe) Interferón-1b (proteína con función antiviral) Antisueros de personas ya recuperadas Anticuerpos Monoclonales para neutralizar el virus
  45. 45.  La cloroquina ha sido bien descrita con efectos in vitro sobre la inhibición del no recubrimiento y / o  alteración de modificaciones postraduccionales de proteínas recién sintetizadas, especialmente  inhibición de la glucosilación en muchos virus, incluido el virus de inmunodeficiencia humana
  46. 46.  SARS Neumonia  20% ingresaban a UCI  8.3% Ventilación no invasiva  3.2% ventilación mecánica.  Shock se observo en 7%  Falla renal 4%  Falla cardiaca 12%  SARS Cov2 – tiene mortalidad 11%  Dias hospitalarios 12 días a la muerte  Mayores de 70 años  Menores – 20 días.
  47. 47. Uso prolongado de VMNI y HFNC asociado con alta fatalidad: -Mantener bajo umbral de tolerancia para intubar -Criterios estrictos para uso de VNI y HFNC -Alto riesgo de fallo terapéutico Ventilación mecánica en COVID-19: -hipoxemia grave refractaria muy frecuente -Medidas tempranas exitosas en el 80%: BNM, maniobras de reclutamiento, posición prono. -Hipercapnia refractaria poco frecuente (al final de 3ra semana) -Espacio muerto/tapones de secreciones Características clínicas de pacientes críticos con COVID-19:
  48. 48. -Ampliamente usados sin evaluación sistemática -Uso prolongado se asoció con excreción viral prolongada -Empeoramiento tardío de la hipoxemia -Es probable que cursos cortos sean benéficos en algunos pacientes. Uso de corticoides pacientes críticos con COVID-19:
  49. 49. Definición operacional de caso COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/clinical-criteria.html Criterio clínico y riesgo epidemiológico Cualquier edad Síntomas respiratorios agudos leves-graves Algunos de los siguientes antecedentes en los últimos 14 días antes del inicio de síntomas: -Contacto con caso confirmado o bajo investigación -Viaje/estancia en países con transmisión local comunitaria (China, Hong Kong, Corea del Sur, Japón, Italia, Irán, Singapur.
  50. 50. SDRA – NIÑOS  Oxigenación (niños; nota: IO = índice de oxigenación; IOS = índice de oxigenación con la SpO2):  • VNI de bipresión o PPC ≥5 cm H2O con mascarilla facial: PaO2/FiO2 ≤ 300 mm Hg o SpO2/FiO2 ≤ 264.  • SDRA leve (con ventilación invasiva): 4 ≤ IO < 8 o 5 ≤ IOS < 7,5.  • SDRA moderada (con ventilación invasiva): 8 ≤ IO < 16 o 7,5 ≤ IOS < 12,3.  • SDRA grave (con ventilación invasiva): IO ≥ 16 o IOS ≥ 12,3.
  51. 51. Otros Tratamientos  Oxigeno inmediatamente  Liquidos intravenoso  Antibióticos no atrasar luego de 1 hora. En casos graves,  No esteroides.  Supervisar al paciente  Conocer comorbilidades.
  52. 52. Ventilación Mecánica  Intubación por experimentado.  Volúmenes corrientes Bajos. (4 a 8)  Decúbito Prono  La administración de líquidos debe ser prudente.  SDRA moderado . Grave, (peep alto)  Bloqueo neuromuscular No sismetizado en moderado grave.
  53. 53. Drug or cocktail Originator company Status and mechanisms Clinical trials (trial posting date) ASC09/ritonavir, lopinavir/ritonavir, with or without umifenovir Ascletis, AbbVie, Pharmstandard ASC09 is an experimental HIV-1 protease inhibitor; ritonavir and lopinavir/ritonavir are approved protease inhibitors for HIV/AIDS; umifenovir is an approved entry inhibitor against influenza At least three trials (e.g., ChiCTR2000029603, 2/6/20) ASC09/oseltamivir, ritonavir/oseltamivir, Ascletis, Gilead, AbbVie See above; oseltamivir is a sialidase inhibitor approved for influenza One trial (NCT04261270, 2/7/20) Azvudine Zhengzhou Granlen PharmaTech Experimental reverse transcriptase inhibitor drug against HIV-1/AIDS One trial (ChiCTR2000029853, 2/15/20) Various combinations of baloxavir marboxil/favipiravir and lopinavir/ritonavir Shionogi, Toyama Chemical Baloxavir marboxil is a Cap-dependent endonuclease inhibitor and favipiravir is a guanine analog RNA- dependent RNA polymerase inhibitor approved for influenza A and B; see above Two trials (ChiCTR2000029544, 2/3/20; ChiCTR2000029548, 2/4/20) Various combinations of darunavir/cobicistat alone or with lopinavir/ritonavir and thymosin α1 Janssen, Gilead Darunavir and cobicistat are, respectively, an HIV-1 protease inhibitor and inhibitor of cytochrome P450 (CYP)3A enzyme, approved as a combination against HIV-1/AIDS. Thymosin α1 is an immune response boosting agent Two trials (NCT04252274, 2/5/20; ChiCTR2000029541, 2/3/20) SELECTED REPURPOSED DRUGS IN CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT TO TREAT COVID-19
  54. 54. Drug or cocktail Originator company Status and mechanisms Clinical trials (trial posting date) Interferon alfa-2b alone or in combination with lopinavir/ritonavir and ribavirin Biogen, Merck Interferon alfa-2b is a recombinant cytokine with antiviral properties; ribavirin is a guanine derivative; above Two trials (NCT04254874, 2/5/20; ChiCTR2000029308, 1/23/20) Camrelizumab and thymosin Incyte, Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Camrelizumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) targeting PD-1 Two trials (ChiCTR2000029806, 2/14/20; NCT04268537, 2/14/20) Remdesivir Gilead Phosphoramidate prodrug of an adenine analog for Ebola and Marburg virus outbreaks (similar structure to approved HIV reverse transcriptase inhibitors) Two trials (NCT04252664, 2/5/20; NCT04257656, 2/6/20) Chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine Shanghai Zhongxi Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Ziyuan Pharmaceutical, Wuhan Wuyao Pharmaceutical Endosomal acidification fusion inhibitor At least ten trials (e.g., ChiCTR2000029826, 2/2/20; NCT04261517, 2/14/20) Methylprednisolone Generic Synthetic corticosteroid that binds to nuclear receptors to dampen proinflammatory cytokines One trial (NCT04263402, 2/10/20) Last search run on 28 February using https://clinicaltrials.gov and http://www.chictr.org.cn. Excludes traditional Chinese medicines and blood-derived products, such as serum from recovered patients and stem cells. All trials are being conducted in China.
  55. 55. Conclusiones  El factor epidemiológico sigue siendo clave para sospechar la infección.  Se dispone de una herramienta para diagnóstico y confirmación relativamente rápida.  El nuevo Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 tiene alta tansmisibilidad y baja mortalidad.  Aunque el 98% de los casos se presentan en China, OMS ha declarado al virus como un riesgo alto de pandemia.  Hay evidencia sólida que la infección entró en la fase de transmisión persona-persona.  No existe cura ni tratamiento específico por lo que las medidas de protección son fundamentales para evitar la infección.
  56. 56. 75

×