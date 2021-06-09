-
Be the first to like this
This new edition presents a logically arranged and readily accessible source of practical information for general practitioners veterinary surgeons studying for certificate level qualifications in surgery veterinary students nurses and technicians. The manual covers investigation of lameness and other musculoskeletal disorders principles of orthopaedic surgery and the management of disorders affecting specific joints. Imaging and operative technique sections provide a ready practical reference.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment