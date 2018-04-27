Download PDF Audiobook Faith-Rooted Organizing: Mobilizing the Church in Service to the World For Free Full page



Download : https://bakolbook.blogspot.fr/?book=0830836616



The bible of social action, Saul Alinsky s Rules for Radicals, mobilizes people around self-interests and common enemies. This strategy is troubling to people of faith. So here historian Peter Heltzel and community organizer Alexia Salvatierra offer a vision for social action that values loving God and loving our neighbor as ourself.

