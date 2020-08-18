Neuromonitoring ram gopal final

Successfully reported this slideshow.
 Neuromonitoring in anesthesia
Classification of monitoring techniques:  Monitors of Intracranial Pressure and Blood Flow Dynamics  Intracranial Pressu...
 Intracranial pressure monitoring
Intra-cranial Pressure  The pressure inside the lateral ventricles/lumbar subarachnoid space in supine position.  The no...
Indications for ICPmonitoring 1. Head Injury  Sever HI(GCS 3-8) and abnormal CT finding  Severe head injury with a norma...
Techniques of ICP monitoring
Intraventricular Catheter : via ventriculostomy  The gold standard for ICP monitoring.  The lateral ventricle is cannula...
ICP waveforms Flow of 3 upstrokes in one wave. P1 = (Percussion wave) represents arterial pulsation P2 = (Tidal wave) repr...
Icp waveform
Abnormalities of ICP wave Earliest sign of ↑ ICP – Changes in pulsatile components Prominent P1 wave The systolic BP is to...
Diminished P1 wave • If the systolic BP is too low, P1 decreases and eventually disappears, leaving only P2. • P2 and P3 a...
Diminished P2 and P3 waves • Hyperventilation Rounded ICP waveform • ICP critically high
Flat • EVD clogged / kinked • Patient expired
 A WAVES: plateau waves indicate ICP above 40mmHg and are sustained for 5- 20min.  Represent severe pathological elevati...
 B WAVES: Amplitude of 20mmHg and occur at the rate of 1-2/min.  as warning signs of decreased intracranial compliance a...
C wave of ICP  Seen in normal ICP waveform – nonpathological.  Mean wave < 20 mmhg.  Represent cyclic variation of SBP.
Transcranial Doppler  Measures the blood flow velocity in major cerebral blood vessles.  Examination carried out through...
Interpretation ofwaveforms Pulsatality Index = (Peak Systolic Velocity- End Diastolic Velocity) / Mean Velocity
Clinicalapplications ofTCD 1. It is useful as a noninvasive monitor of CBF. 2. It is helpful to diagnose cerebral vasospas...
Intravascular tracercompounds  Method originally described by Kety and Schmidt.  Administration of radioactive isotope o...
Monitoring of cerebral oxygenation and metabloism  Brain tissue oxygenation  Jugular bulb venous oximetry monitoring  M...
Brain tissue oxygen tension monitoring  A miniature Clarke’s electrode incorporated into the tip of a catheter.  The cat...
Jugular venousoximetry  Jugular bulb venous oxygen saturation (Sjvo2) measures the degree of oxygen extraction by the bra...
Jugular venousoximetry  A catheter placed retrograde through the internal jugular vein into the jugular bulb.  The tip o...
Indices obtained fromSjVO2 1. Jugular venous oxygen saturation (SjVO2 ) 2. Cerebral arteriovenous oxygen difference (A- VD...
Near Infra-redSpectroscopy NIRS  Based on the principle of absorption of near- infrared light by chromophores in the body...
NIRS limitations  Its clinical use is limited by an inability to differentiate between intracranial and extracranial chan...
Cerebral Microdialysis A technique for sampling the extracellular space of a tissue. This method is based on the diffusion...
• The key substances measured by microdialysis can be categorized as follows: 1. Energy-related metabolites (glucose, lact...
Markers:  Increase in Lactate/pyruvate ratio onset of ischemia.  High level glycerol inadequate energy to maintain cellu...
Electroencephalograms (EEG)  Raw EEG  Computerized Processed EEG: Compressed spectral array, Density spectral array, Ape...
EEG
Electroencephalogram – surface recordings of the summation of excitatory and inhibitory postsynaptic potentials generated ...
EEG Three uses perioperatively:  Identify inadequate blood flow to cerebral cortex caused by surgical/anesthetic-induced ...
EEG Electrodes placed so that mapping system relates surface head anatomy to underlying brain cortical regions 3 parameter...
EEG EEG Waves :  Beta: high freq, low amp (awake state)  Alpha: med freq, high amp (eyes closed while awake)  Theta: Lo...
Abnormal EEG  Regional problems - asymmetry in frequency, amplitude or unpredicted patterns of such  Epilepsy – high vol...
Anesthetic agents and EEG Subanesthetic doses of inhaled anesthetics (0.3 MAC):  Increases frontal beta activity (low vol...
Halothane No
Non-anestheticFactorsAffectingEEG • Surgical 1. Cardiopulmonary bypass 2. Occlusion of major cerebral vessel (carotid cros...
Uses ofEEG 1. EEG is a gold-standard for monitoring cerebral ischaemia: during procedures associated with temporary vessel...
BIS_Bispectral Index
Entropy
Evoked potential  EVOKED POTENTIALS  Evoked potentials are the electrical responses generated in the nervous system in r...
 Evoked potentials of all types (sensory or motor) are described in terms of latency and amplitude.  Latency is defined ...
Clinically significant of evoked potential  Decreases in amplitude of 50% or more from baseline associated with a less th...
Sensory-Evoked Responses(SERs)  SERs are electrical CNS responses to electrical, auditory, or visual stimuli.  SERs are ...
Somatosensory-Evoked Potentials  SSEPs are recorded after electrical stimulation of a peripheral mixed nerve.  Responses...
 Dorsal root ganglia  Posterior dorsal column  Medial lemiscus  Contralateral thalamus  Frontoparietal somatosensory ...
Indications forSSEP  Indications:  Scoliosis correction  Spinal cord decompression and stabilization after acute injury...
Limitations  Motor tracts not directly monitored  Posterior spinal arteries supply dorsal columns (sensory tract)  Ante...
Brainstem Auditory-Evoked Potentials  Auditory evoked potentials are generated in response to stimulation of the tympanic...
Visual-Evoked Potentials  Visual evoked potentials are generated in response to photic stimulation of the retina by flash...
Effect of physiologic variables on evoked potentials Cerebral Blood Flow: Sensory evoked potentials are normal upto a CBF ...
Oxygen Tension: Deterioration of evoked potentials decreases to less than 40 mmHg. Haematocrit: Latencies of VEP and SSEP ...
Effects of anaesthetics on evoked potentials  Most anaesthetics decrease the amplitude and increase the latencies of the ...
Motor EvokedPotentials  Evoked responses generated by transcranial stimulation of the motor cortex.  Responses to transc...
• The stimulation may be electric (transcranial electric motor evoked potentials, tcEMEP) or magnetic (transcranial magnet...
References  Millers anesthesia 8th edition  Neurological monitoring. Dr. G S Rao IJA 2002;46(4)  2017 Textbook of Criti...
×