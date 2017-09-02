Ecuacion de-segundo grado

ECUACIONES DE SEGUNDOECUACIONES DE SEGUNDO GRADOGRADO  Prof. Steve Pareja Castro.Prof. Steve Pareja Castro.  Beca Maestr...
Ecuaciones de segundo gradoEcuaciones de segundo grado Son del tipo: 002 ≠=++ acbxax 1) Ecuaciones incompletas (b=0 ó c=o)...
1) Ecuaciones incompletas (b=0 ó c=o) 1.2) c=0 EJEMPLO: 082 2 =− xx Se saca factor común a x ( ) 082 =−xx 0=x 082 =−x 4=x
2) Ecuaciones completas: EJEMPLO: 0352 2 =−+ xx Se aplica la fórmula a cabb x 2 42 −±− = 2=a 3−=c 5=b 2.2 )3.(2.455 2 −−±−...
Se llama DISCRIMINANTE de una ecuación de segundo grado al valor: cab 42 −=∆ El nº de soluciones de una ecuación de segund...
Demostración de la fórmula de la ecuación de segundo grado 02 =++ cbxax Se multiplican los dos miembros por 4a 0444 22 =++...
Propiedades de las raíces de unaPropiedades de las raíces de una ecuación de segundo gradoecuación de segundo grado 1) Sum...
  1. 1. ECUACIONES DE SEGUNDOECUACIONES DE SEGUNDO GRADOGRADO  Prof. Steve Pareja Castro.Prof. Steve Pareja Castro.  Beca Maestro 3.0Beca Maestro 3.0  Maestría con Mención en : Gestión de losMaestría con Mención en : Gestión de los entornos virtuales para el Aprendizajeentornos virtuales para el Aprendizaje
  2. 2. Ecuaciones de segundo gradoEcuaciones de segundo grado Son del tipo: 002 ≠=++ acbxax 1) Ecuaciones incompletas (b=0 ó c=o) 1.1) b=0 EJEMPLO : 082 2 =−x Se resuelve como si fuese de primer grado 4 82 2 2 = = x x 21 =x 22 −=x
  3. 3. 1) Ecuaciones incompletas (b=0 ó c=o) 1.2) c=0 EJEMPLO: 082 2 =− xx Se saca factor común a x ( ) 082 =−xx 0=x 082 =−x 4=x
  4. 4. 2) Ecuaciones completas: EJEMPLO: 0352 2 =−+ xx Se aplica la fórmula a cabb x 2 42 −±− = 2=a 3−=c 5=b 2.2 )3.(2.455 2 −−±− =x 4 24255 +±− =x 4 75 ±− =x 4 75+− =x 4 75−− =x 4 2 =x 4 12− =x 2 1 =x 3−=x ( )0,, ≠cba
  5. 5. Se llama DISCRIMINANTE de una ecuación de segundo grado al valor: cab 42 −=∆ El nº de soluciones de una ecuación de segundo grado dependerá del SIGNO del Determinante ∆ Si: > 0 Tiene 2 soluciones reales distintas ∆ = 0 Tiene 1 solución DOBLE ∆ < 0 No tiene solución
  6. 6. Demostración de la fórmula de la ecuación de segundo grado 02 =++ cbxax Se multiplican los dos miembros por 4a 0444 22 =++ acabxxa Se suma y resta b2 0444 2222 =+−++ acbbabxxa Se completan cuadrados 04)2( 22 =+−+ acbbax ( ) acbbax 42 22 −=+ acbbax 42 2 −±=+ a acbb x 2 42 −±− =Se despeja x
  7. 7. Propiedades de las raíces de unaPropiedades de las raíces de una ecuación de segundo gradoecuación de segundo grado 1) Suma de raíces a b xx − =+ 21 A partir de la fórmula se obtienen las siguientes propiedades 2) Producto de raíces a c xx =• 21

