Blockchain d4 t 04 2021

Diplomatura 4T: FinTech, GovTech, RevTech & LegalTech. BLOCKCHAIN La revolución industrial de internet
The voting code 4244 1804 www.menti.com
Recuerdan esta imagen?
En Forma Distribuida
En Forma Distribuida
Distributed Ledger
TERCEROS QUE NOS BRINDAN CONFIANZA
QUE ES UN TOKEN?
https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=137.msg1195
DE LA INFORMACION AL VALOR
DE LA INFORMACION AL VALOR
QUE ES BLOCKCHAIN? BASE DE DATOS distribuida, resistente a intrusiones, basado en CRIPTOGRAFÍA, que almacena datos formada...
UN SOLO TIPO DE BLOCKCHAIN NO PUEDE RESOLVER TODOS LOS CASOS
Permissionless Permissioned TIPOS DE BLOCKCHAIN
Discusión Por Qué Ahora?
BYZANTINE PROBLEM
BYZANTINE PROBLEM
“El impacto que tendrá Blockchain será enorme, aunque tomará décadas establecerse en nuestra economia e infraestructura so...
BLOCKCHAIN Ledger Consenso Crypto/Security Nodes Privacida d Smart Contract
The Blockchain Toolkit M a s d e u n a e n t i d a d g e n e r a l a s t r a n s a c c i o n e s q u e r e q u i e r e n s...
Technical Features Cryptographic Hash Functions Timestamped Append-only Logs (Blocks) Block Headers & Merkle Trees Asymmet...
Smart Contracts “A set of promises, specified in digital form, including protocols within which the parties perform on the...
A cryptographic hash function is a mathematical function commonly used to verify the integrity of data, by transforming id...
Public Key Cryptography https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Orange_blue_p ublic_key_cryptography_en.svg?uselang=el
Alternative uses of the blockchain
Decentralized Applications (dApps) • Applications run on a Decentralized Blockchain Network • Generally, have a Native Tok...
Sedebeguardargrandescantidadesdedatos como partedelasolución? Sedebetener unaentidad autorizante/certificadora? Semanejanc...
Cuales son las amenazas de las Blockchain actuales?
SEGURIDAD 1. Ataque del 51% 2. Escalabilidad 3. Mecanismos de consenso erroneos 4. Colisiones de direcciones 5. Mayor defe...
Mauricio Ferreyra www.linkedin.com/in/mferreyra/ MUCHAS GRACIAS!!
