SUMATORIAS NUMERICAS
INTEGRANTES ● Zuñiga Ayelen ● Acevedo Sebastián ● Castillo Fabricio ● Andrade Tiana ● Chapoñan Mauricio ● García Nataly
3(1+2+3+...+18) 3[n(n+1)] 2 =3[18(19)] =513 2 RESOLUCION B) 513
n*(n+1) 30*(31)=930 1/31*930= 30 27*(27+1)=756 1/27*756=28 Rpta:30+28=58/2=29
19(19+1)=190 2(1+2+3+4+5+6+7+8+..19) 2 2(190)=380 Rpta: 19
(1^3+2^3+3^3+4^3…...10^3)-(1^3+2^3+3^3….9^3) 11(11+1)^2 - 9(9+1)^2 = 4356-2025= 2331 2 2
Sumatorias numericas

×