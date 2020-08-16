Suma de vectores de una dimension

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ● Castillo Fabricio ● Acevedo Sebastian ● Andrade Tiana ● Chapoñan Mauricio ● García Nataly ● Ayelen Zuñiga Profesor : Carlos Castillo Auxiliar : Lila León Investigadores: 🔎 4to “A”
  2. 2. Suma de vectores de una dimensión
  3. 3. Propósito de la sesión ¨Tratar de comprender cómo es la suma de los vectores de una dimensión¨
  4. 4. Suma vectorial
  5. 5. Suma de vectores en una misma dirección. Suma de vectores en direcciones opuestas.
  6. 6. MÉTODO DE CABEZA CON COLA: a=11u si la suma total de los vectores equivale a 36,halla ¨A¨ 20=a+(-b)+c RemplazanDo: 20u=A+(-4u)+6U 20u=A-4U+6U 20U=A+2U 18U=A
  7. 7. en el caso hallar el valor de VT(VECTORES TOTALES): D=14u e=(-8u) f=22u resolución: VD+(-Ve)+vf=vt Remplazando: 14U-8U+22U=28U
  8. 8. EJEMPLOS QUE PODEMOS VER EN LA VIDA REAL
  9. 9. SaltarSUBIDA BAJADA
  10. 10. automóvil:
  11. 11. Según investigaciones la tierra y la luna se atraen ,cuando la luna y la tierra se encuentra en una línea, se atrae pero el otro punto de la tierra no llega esa atracción porque si no el planeta se estiraría pero como no se puede, lo que va a subir en la atracción es la marea del mar. Se sabe que la tierra rota y por ese medio la marea sube dependiendo el punto donde se desarrolle la atracción. Ojo que debe de estar de noche en esa parte de la tierra para que realice esa acción.
  12. 12. Conclusión . Se pueden sumar usando el método gráfico o matemático. . Los vectores se puede mover si no alteras su magnitud y dirección . La dirección del vector resultante está determinada por el mayor
  13. 13. ¿Cómo aplicamos lo aprendido en nuestra vida cotidiana? ¿Cómo podemos explicar la teoría usando experimento? Caminar Marea del mar Andar en automóvil Se puede explicar de tal forma que hasta el simple hecho de saltar es un vector en una sola dirección. También la relación entre la luna y las mareas,entre otro.

