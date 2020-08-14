Multiplicacion de polinomios

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Multiplicación de polinomios
Integrantes ● Acevedo Sebastian ● Garcia Nataly ● Andrade Tiana ● Castillo Fabricio ● Zuñiga Ayelen ● Chapoñan Mauricio
xa+xb+xc+X2 x+a+b+c =x+x+x+x+x=5x e) 5x
X2+Y2+Y2+Z2+Z2+X2 X2+Y2+Z2+ X2+Y2+Z2 24 + 24 =48 d)48
Ejercicio N°6 4m¹⁰+12m⁵+9+4m¹⁰-12m⁵+9. = 18. =. 2 4m¹⁰+9. 9
Ejercicio N°7 (X³-1)(x+1)(x²-x+1)-x⁶ (X³-1)(x³+1)-x⁶ X⁶-1-x⁶ -1
EJERCICIO 09
2 2 a+2ab+b =4ab 2 2 a+b=2ab a+1 + b-1 a+b a+b b+1 a-1 = b+a = a+b = 1
X
×