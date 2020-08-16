Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Interes simple y compuesto
INTEGRANTES Valentina Brancacho Fabricio Castillo Milka Ciurliza Mauricio Chapoñan Carmen Calixto GRUPO: #2 4to “A”
INTERES SIMPLE
Calcula el interés simple de un capital de 24.000€ invertido durante 3 años al 5% anual. I = 24000 × 5 × 3 100 I = 240 × 5...
2. Calcula el interés simple de un capital de 29.000€ invertido durante 89 días al 4% anual. I=29000 x 0.01 x 89 100 I=290...
3. 3- Hemos invertido durante cierto tiempo un capital de 24.000€ a una tasa de interés simple anual del 5%. Al final hemo...
INTERES COMPUESTO
Se depositan $ 8.000 en un banco que reconoce una tasa de interés del 36% anual, capitalizable mensualmente. ¿Cuál será el...
2. Se deposita $ 50.000 en un banco durante 3 meses. a) Hallar el valor final a la tasa de interés simple del 30%anual. b)...
GRACIAS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Interes simple y compuesto

66 views

Published on

Chapoñan Mauricio

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Interes simple y compuesto

  1. 1. Interes simple y compuesto
  2. 2. INTEGRANTES Valentina Brancacho Fabricio Castillo Milka Ciurliza Mauricio Chapoñan Carmen Calixto GRUPO: #2 4to “A”
  3. 3. INTERES SIMPLE
  4. 4. Calcula el interés simple de un capital de 24.000€ invertido durante 3 años al 5% anual. I = 24000 × 5 × 3 100 I = 240 × 5 × 3 I = 3600 €
  5. 5. 2. Calcula el interés simple de un capital de 29.000€ invertido durante 89 días al 4% anual. I=29000 x 0.01 x 89 100 I=290 x 0.01 x 89 I=258.1
  6. 6. 3. 3- Hemos invertido durante cierto tiempo un capital de 24.000€ a una tasa de interés simple anual del 5%. Al final hemos obtenido un capital de 29.000€. ¿Durante cuánto tiempo ha estado invertido? 29 000= 24 000(5/100).t 2 900 000= 120 000t 2 900 000/ 120 000= t 24,1= t Rpta= 2 años con 1 mes
  7. 7. INTERES COMPUESTO
  8. 8. Se depositan $ 8.000 en un banco que reconoce una tasa de interés del 36% anual, capitalizable mensualmente. ¿Cuál será el monto acumulado en cuatro años? Mensualmente * 36% anual 1 año= 12 meses * 36% = 3% 12 M = 8000 (1 + 36 )⁴ 100 M = 8000 ( 136 )⁴ 100 M = 8000 (1.36)⁴ M = 3421
  9. 9. 2. Se deposita $ 50.000 en un banco durante 3 meses. a) Hallar el valor final a la tasa de interés simple del 30%anual. b) Hallar el valor final a la tasa de interés del 30% anual capitalizable mensualmente. c) ¿Cuál es mayor? : El compuesto es mayor que el simple.
  10. 10. GRACIAS

×