Chapoñan_Cordero_Mauricio-CONDICION FISICA

Condiciones Físicas
Integrantes: ❏ NicoleHenriquez ❏ Valery Lara ❏ JuanCulquipoma ❏ CarlosRojas ❏ Anderson Maldonado ❏ MauricioChapoñan ❏ Vale...
Capacidades Físicas La condición física es el estado de control de una persona o animal, en un momento dado. Se manifiesta...
propósito Elsiguientetrabajosehahechoconlafinalidaddevercómose encuentra lacondiciónfísicadelosestudiantesysuscapacidades ...
Velocidad Aeróbica Máxima Esun testde esfuerzode intensidadprogresivaque serealiza enunapistadeatletismoque tienecomoobjet...
El test de Ruffier: ElTestdeRuffieresunapruebaqueserealiza paramedirlaresistenciaaeróbicaalesfuerzode cortatamañoduracióny...
Cómo se realiza el test de ruffier 1. Tomalaspulsacionesen reposo,sentado en unasillayanótalas (FC1). 2. Haz como mínimo 3...
DATAZO Ya entendí lo de la profesora. se tienen que hacer el test de Ruffier TODOS y con respecto a las sentadillas eso er...
Beneficios: Losbeneficiossonlossiguientes: ● Aumentasu niveldeenergía. ● Mejorasuhumoryactitud. ● Ayuda a su cuerpo a ajus...
● La condición física es esencial para nosotros en el ámbito de nuestro estado de salud, es muy importante tener una buena...
  1. 1. Condiciones Físicas
  2. 2. Integrantes: ❏ NicoleHenriquez ❏ Valery Lara ❏ JuanCulquipoma ❏ CarlosRojas ❏ Anderson Maldonado ❏ MauricioChapoñan ❏ ValentinaBrancacho
  3. 3. Capacidades Físicas La condición física es el estado de control de una persona o animal, en un momento dado. Se manifiesta como capacidad de fuerza, velocidad, resistencia, flexibilidad y coordinación. Cada disciplina debeestarcompensada conlaotra. Influyen en ella los procesos energéticos del organismo y las características psíquicas precisas para el contenido que se le asigne a dicha condición. Esta condición se disminuye a través de una mala dietaalimenticiaylafaltadeejercicio.
  4. 4. propósito Elsiguientetrabajosehahechoconlafinalidaddevercómose encuentra lacondiciónfísicadelosestudiantesysuscapacidades enellosinfluyenlosprocesosenergéticosdelorganismoylas característicaspsíquicasprecisasparaelcontenidoque sele asigneadichacondición.Estacondiciónsedisminuye atravésde unamaladietaalimenticiaylafaltadeejercicio.
  5. 5. Velocidad Aeróbica Máxima Esun testde esfuerzode intensidadprogresivaque serealiza enunapistadeatletismoque tienecomoobjetivos: 1. Determinarla velocidadaeróbica máximadel deportistay predecirel consumomáximode oxígenodeforma indirecta. 2.Determinarritmosdeentrenamientocontinuose interválicos. 3.Verlaevolucióndel deportistaenel tiempo. 4.Compararvariossujetosentresí.
  6. 6. El test de Ruffier: ElTestdeRuffieresunapruebaqueserealiza paramedirlaresistenciaaeróbicaalesfuerzode cortatamañoduraciónylacapacidadde recuperacióncardíaca,yportantoelnivelde formafísicaenpersonas.
  7. 7. Cómo se realiza el test de ruffier 1. Tomalaspulsacionesen reposo,sentado en unasillayanótalas (FC1). 2. Haz como mínimo 30 flexiones de piernas (sentadillas) profundas, que los muslos queden justo por debajo de la horizontal, en un tiempo de 45 segundos y toma las pulsaciones nada más acabar (FC2). Si acabas las sentadillas antes de los 45 segundos sigue haciéndolas hasta completar el tiempo.3. Vuelve a tomar pulsaciones justo un minuto despuésde terminar(FC3) FÓRMULADE VALORACIÓN:(FC1+FC2+FC3)-200/10
  8. 8. DATAZO Ya entendí lo de la profesora. se tienen que hacer el test de Ruffier TODOS y con respecto a las sentadillas eso era dentro del test. pOR LO QUE TODOS TIENEN QUE HACER EL TEST >:)
  9. 9. Beneficios: Losbeneficiossonlossiguientes: ● Aumentasu niveldeenergía. ● Mejorasuhumoryactitud. ● Ayuda a su cuerpo a ajustarse a actividades de rutina que pueden causar una hemorragia y otras complicaciones. ● Desestresa alindividuo
  10. 10. ● La condición física es esencial para nosotros en el ámbito de nuestro estado de salud, es muy importante tener una buena condición física ya que ahora no nos puede afectar,pero un lapso de tiempo podríamos padecer de diferentesenfermedades. ● No solo nos ayuda a nivel físico sino también mental ya que para tener una buena condición física debemos hacer ejercicio y al hacer ejercicio nos hace botar toda la energía mala contenidaennuestrocuerpo. Conclusiones

