Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Analogías y Distribuciones Hi! Hello!
Integrantes ● Zúñiga Ayelen ● Andrade Tiana ● Chapoñan Mauricio ● Castillo Fabricio ● Acevedo Sebastián ● García Nataly 4t...
NIVEL
b) 4
e) 14
c) 72
10. a) 1*4+5=9 b) 2*3+1=7 c) 5*2+8=? c)5*2+8=18
a) 26+14/4=10 b) 38+22/4=15 c) 21+15/4=9
a) 21-5 raíz =4 b) 17-8 raíz=3 c) 45-9 raíz=6
RESOLUCIÓN: a) 16*24/16=24 b) 32*36/16=72 c) 28*4/16=7
RESOLUCIÓN: 12/3=4*2=8 28/7=4*3=12 36/12=3*4=12
RESOLUCIÓN: a) 2+1=3 17-3=14 a) 3+2=5 15-5=10 a) 4+3=7 19-7=12=x
NIVEL
3: 17-11=6 6^2=36 22-17=5 5^2=25 21-x=y^2=9 21-x=3^2=9 21-x=3 21-3=x 18=x
RESOLUCIÓN: 11+13+2=26 13+12+2=27 15+17+2=x x=34
RESOLUCIÓN: 6*2+4*3=24 3*1+9*2=21
RESOLUCIÓN: 12²+1=145 19²+1=362 22²+1=485
a) 6*19-4=110 b) 8*12-4=92 c) 9*11-4=95
a) 2+4+2+3+5+2=18/2=9 b) 6+7+3+5+1+?=24/2=12 desarrollando nos sale que la incógnita es 2 para que nos salga 24 y luego di...
a) 5+10+9+3=27 b) 8+10+6+16=40 c) 14+3+7+b=a 24=a-b
d) 28
b) 42
4. b) 8
NIVEL
3+1+2+5=11 4+3+1+2=10 2+7+1+4=14=x
144-44=√100=10 46-10=√36=6 25-9=√16= 4=x
a) 13-6*3=21 b) 11-7*3=12 c) 18-1*3=51
c) 17
b) 9
3 A) 3*2*4= 3*2 3 A) 5*3*3*3= 5*3 5 A) 3*2*2*2*2*2= 3*2
A) 4+9+20= 33 B) 8+11+14=33 C) 10+3+20=33
A) 3+4=7 2+5=7 =77 B) 2+1=3 5+3=8 =38 C) 4+5=9 1+5=6 = 96 a=9 b=6 9+6=15
Hello! GRACIAS!!!
Analogias y distribuciones
Analogias y distribuciones
Analogias y distribuciones
Analogias y distribuciones
Analogias y distribuciones
Analogias y distribuciones
Analogias y distribuciones
Analogias y distribuciones
Analogias y distribuciones
Analogias y distribuciones
Analogias y distribuciones
Analogias y distribuciones
Analogias y distribuciones
Analogias y distribuciones
Analogias y distribuciones
Analogias y distribuciones
Analogias y distribuciones
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Analogias y distribuciones

91 views

Published on

Chapoñan Mauricio

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Analogias y distribuciones

  1. 1. Analogías y Distribuciones Hi! Hello!
  2. 2. Integrantes ● Zúñiga Ayelen ● Andrade Tiana ● Chapoñan Mauricio ● Castillo Fabricio ● Acevedo Sebastián ● García Nataly 4to “A” Grupo 2
  3. 3. NIVEL
  4. 4. b) 4
  5. 5. e) 14
  6. 6. c) 72
  7. 7. 10. a) 1*4+5=9 b) 2*3+1=7 c) 5*2+8=? c)5*2+8=18
  8. 8. a) 26+14/4=10 b) 38+22/4=15 c) 21+15/4=9
  9. 9. a) 21-5 raíz =4 b) 17-8 raíz=3 c) 45-9 raíz=6
  10. 10. RESOLUCIÓN: a) 16*24/16=24 b) 32*36/16=72 c) 28*4/16=7
  11. 11. RESOLUCIÓN: 12/3=4*2=8 28/7=4*3=12 36/12=3*4=12
  12. 12. RESOLUCIÓN: a) 2+1=3 17-3=14 a) 3+2=5 15-5=10 a) 4+3=7 19-7=12=x
  13. 13. NIVEL
  14. 14. 3: 17-11=6 6^2=36 22-17=5 5^2=25 21-x=y^2=9 21-x=3^2=9 21-x=3 21-3=x 18=x
  15. 15. RESOLUCIÓN: 11+13+2=26 13+12+2=27 15+17+2=x x=34
  16. 16. RESOLUCIÓN: 6*2+4*3=24 3*1+9*2=21
  17. 17. RESOLUCIÓN: 12²+1=145 19²+1=362 22²+1=485
  18. 18. a) 6*19-4=110 b) 8*12-4=92 c) 9*11-4=95
  19. 19. a) 2+4+2+3+5+2=18/2=9 b) 6+7+3+5+1+?=24/2=12 desarrollando nos sale que la incógnita es 2 para que nos salga 24 y luego dividirlo con 2 para que nos salga 12 .
  20. 20. a) 5+10+9+3=27 b) 8+10+6+16=40 c) 14+3+7+b=a 24=a-b
  21. 21. d) 28
  22. 22. b) 42
  23. 23. 4. b) 8
  24. 24. NIVEL
  25. 25. 3+1+2+5=11 4+3+1+2=10 2+7+1+4=14=x
  26. 26. 144-44=√100=10 46-10=√36=6 25-9=√16= 4=x
  27. 27. a) 13-6*3=21 b) 11-7*3=12 c) 18-1*3=51
  28. 28. c) 17
  29. 29. b) 9
  30. 30. 3 A) 3*2*4= 3*2 3 A) 5*3*3*3= 5*3 5 A) 3*2*2*2*2*2= 3*2
  31. 31. A) 4+9+20= 33 B) 8+11+14=33 C) 10+3+20=33
  32. 32. A) 3+4=7 2+5=7 =77 B) 2+1=3 5+3=8 =38 C) 4+5=9 1+5=6 = 96 a=9 b=6 9+6=15
  33. 33. Hello! GRACIAS!!!

×