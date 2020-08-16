Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Aceleración y movimiento rectilínea uniformemente variado
Integrantes ★ Zuñiga Ayelen ★ Andrade Tiana ★ Mauricio Chapoñan ★ Castillo Fabricio ★ Acevedo Sebastián ★ Garcia Nataly
Desarrollar una descripción cualitativa y cuantitativa del movimiento Propósito de la sesión
La Aceleración En física, la aceleración es una magnitud derivada vectorial que nos indica la variación de velocidad por u...
El movimiento rectilíneo uniformemente acelerado, también conocido como movimiento rectilíneo uniformemente variado, es aq...
FUNDAMENTOS BASICOS:
CONVERSIÓN: km/h=18/5 m/s=5/18
FORMULAS dn= V0 + ½ . a(2n-1)
EJEMPLOS
1. Un auto avanza con MRUV. Cuando su rapidez es de 10 m/s, se le aplican los frenos y se detiene después de recorrer 50 m...
d t Vo Vf a
1. Un auto parte del reposo y se mueve rectilineamente con aceleración constante de 6 m/s2. Determine la distancia recorri...
2. Una moto tiene una rapidez inicial de 2m/S2 y acelera a razón de 6m/s2. Determine la distancia que avanza en el cuarto ...
¿Cómo aplicamos la aceleración y movimiento rectilíneo uniformemente variado en la vida diaria?
● La aceleración relaciona los cambios de la velocidad con el tiempo en el que se producen. ● El m.r.u.v : Su trayectoria ...
Emprendimiento Usaremos una pista de carreras y unos carros de juguete, para poder hacer la simulación de cómo aprendimos ...
GRACIAS!!
Aceleracion y movimiento rectilinea uniformemente variado
Aceleracion y movimiento rectilinea uniformemente variado
Aceleracion y movimiento rectilinea uniformemente variado
Aceleracion y movimiento rectilinea uniformemente variado
Aceleracion y movimiento rectilinea uniformemente variado
Aceleracion y movimiento rectilinea uniformemente variado
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Aceleracion y movimiento rectilinea uniformemente variado

63 views

Published on

Chapoñan Mauricio

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Aceleracion y movimiento rectilinea uniformemente variado

  1. 1. Aceleración y movimiento rectilínea uniformemente variado
  2. 2. Integrantes ★ Zuñiga Ayelen ★ Andrade Tiana ★ Mauricio Chapoñan ★ Castillo Fabricio ★ Acevedo Sebastián ★ Garcia Nataly
  3. 3. Desarrollar una descripción cualitativa y cuantitativa del movimiento Propósito de la sesión
  4. 4. La Aceleración En física, la aceleración es una magnitud derivada vectorial que nos indica la variación de velocidad por unidad de tiempo. En la mecánica clásica: a= v t En la mecánica Newtoniana: F=ma a=F m
  5. 5. El movimiento rectilíneo uniformemente acelerado, también conocido como movimiento rectilíneo uniformemente variado, es aquel en el que un móvil se desplaza sobre una trayectoria recta estando sometido a una aceleración constante. MRUV:
  6. 6. FUNDAMENTOS BASICOS:
  7. 7. CONVERSIÓN: km/h=18/5 m/s=5/18
  8. 8. FORMULAS dn= V0 + ½ . a(2n-1)
  9. 9. EJEMPLOS
  10. 10. 1. Un auto avanza con MRUV. Cuando su rapidez es de 10 m/s, se le aplican los frenos y se detiene después de recorrer 50 m. ¿Qué tiempo demoró el auto en detenerse? Vo= Vf= d= t=
  11. 11. d t Vo Vf a
  12. 12. 1. Un auto parte del reposo y se mueve rectilineamente con aceleración constante de 6 m/s2. Determine la distancia recorrida entre el 2° y 4° segundo. AB X AC T=0S V0=0m/S T=2s T=4s a=6m/s2 HALLAMOS AC: AC=½(6)(4)2 AC= 48m HALLAMOS AB: AB= ½(6)(2)2 AB= 12 m X=48-12=36m
  13. 13. 2. Una moto tiene una rapidez inicial de 2m/S2 y acelera a razón de 6m/s2. Determine la distancia que avanza en el cuarto segundo. 1 S 1 S 1 S 1 S a = 6m/s2 V= 2m/s d4=? dn= V0 + ½ . a(2n-1) FORMULA: n=4 d4=2+½(6)(2. 4-1) d4=2+3(7) d4=23m REMPLAZAMOS:
  14. 14. ¿Cómo aplicamos la aceleración y movimiento rectilíneo uniformemente variado en la vida diaria?
  15. 15. ● La aceleración relaciona los cambios de la velocidad con el tiempo en el que se producen. ● El m.r.u.v : Su trayectoria es en línea recta, lo que significa que es un movimiento que se mueve en una dimensión.Su aceleración es diferente de cero y su velocidad varía constantemente, a efecto de la aceleración Conclusion
  16. 16. Emprendimiento Usaremos una pista de carreras y unos carros de juguete, para poder hacer la simulación de cómo aprendimos el tema aceleración y movimiento rectilíneo uniforme.
  17. 17. GRACIAS!!

×