Temario neupsiquiatria pediatrica (1)

CONCEPTOS DE COMUNICACIÓN Y ASPECTOS GENERALES  Definición de Comunicación y características generales:  Comunicación: ...
 Elementos de identidad inmaterial: Incluyen un conjunto de conocimiento, creencias, supuestos de un individuo relativos ...
2- Manejo del tópico: El término de tópico discursivo se refiere a la progresión de la información en el transcurso del di...
 Canal: Medio por el cual llegó el mensaje desde el emisor al receptor (Depende de la modalidad comunicativa: Oral Por m...
 Comunicación como fenómeno cultural y biológico:  La comunicación se ha definido como el vínculo universal. En términos...
 Las conductas comunicativas se sientan sobre bases estructurales biológicas y sobre la interacción, por lo que el lengua...
controlar entonces los movimientos voluntarios de los músculos que participan en el habla. El haz piramidal constituye la ...
sobrevivir. Son muchas las especies que manifiestan la necesidad de interactuar para desarrollarse. Muchas veces, las prop...
dificultad o está dentro de los límites habituales de variabilidad, considerando la presencia de un trastorno del lenguaje...
Orientada a los resultados de la evaluación, mide conocimientos o habilidades ya obtenidos o Desarrollados. El Rol del exa...
Definición de objetivos terapéuticos y actividades compartida Comparación de los modelos de equipo Multidiscplinario, Inte...
 Categórico: Basado principalmente en el modelo clínico (a+b+c=d), por lo que implica que las distintas categorías diagnó...
- Enfoque NPS.  Descriptivo-Evolutivo: Consiste en realizar una descripción de las habilidades del paciente en función de...
Secundaria otro Acción Conjunta Rutinas: reconoce y actúa junto al otro  Etapa 8-12 meses: Protoimperativos y Protodeclar...
Reguladora ejecute una acción determinada, por ejemplo, que los coja en brazos. Los niños pretenden que el interlocutor ej...
C. III Funcional- Convencional (10-12 meses): El niño usa funcionalmente los objetos en el juego, Reproduce acciones típic...
b) Conductas dirigidas a objetivos: Reacción a un objeto o persona focalizando la atención en él, manipulando sus propieda...
(Prevención e intervención temprana en el tratamiento educativo de la diversidad. Samuel Gento Palacios; Lea Kvetonová; Ma...
A+B+C=D, lo que lo hace mecanicista, es mecánico y causalista, generalmente lineal. En la intervención significa que hay u...
 El desarrollo del lenguaje oral se realiza dentro de un contexto social determinado y gracias a él.  En caso de trastor...
al entorno hablar más despacio y más claro, sino, sobre todo, a alargar los tiempos de espera de las respuestas.  Modelos...
F. La estructura y secuenciación de la instrucción es variable. G. El niño se implica activamente en el proceso. H. La sec...
Facilitan: Enlace lenguaje/mundo, Intercambios /usando lenguaje, Habilidades sociales D. Enseñanza incidental: Supone estr...
Aspectos positivos del conductismo:  El conductismo hizo que en los estudios se fijasen en el contexto, la forma de habla...
Para Piaget, no es posible intentar explicar el pensamiento con ayuda de la lengua, ya que las estructuras mentales se sit...
Los interaccionistas opinan que, junto al Dispositivo para la Adquisición del Lenguaje (propuesto por Chomsky y la Teoría ...
una responsabilidad ética hacia el paciente y su familia que no puede ser transgredida. De esto se deduce que el mero prin...
 Nivel IV: Reporte de comité experto, consenso en conferencia, experiencia clínica de autoridades respetadas  Al observa...
en el estudio) llegaron a la conclusión de que falta evidencia que permita determinar si efectivamente los ejercicios orom...
 Poética o estética: usa el lenguaje para crear un mensaje con valor de obra de arte  Metalingüística: el lenguaje habla...
A. Competencia léxica: capacidad para reconocer una palabra que forma parte de su lengua y para conocer las reglas de form...
 Requisitos formales de la conversación: exige a los participantes establecer un sistema de turnos que permita mantener u...
 Contenido: A. Coherencia local: relación entre significado de una y otra oración B. Cohesión: mecanismos que facilitan l...
B. El retraso del desarrollo lingüístico es homogéneo en todos los componentes del sistema. C. El acceso al lenguaje oral,...
 Trastornos del lenguaje específico: definición, etiología, características generales  El trastorno específico del lengu...
regiones del genoma (13q21, 16q24 y 19q13), lo que indica un probable modelo poligénico multifactorial.  Neuroestructural...
enlentecimiento cognitivo general, así como también un enlentecimiento en procesos específicos. (Kail, R., 1994, cit. op M...
 Ausencia de alteraciones orgánicas que expliquen estas dificultades.  La lectura y el aprendizaje pueden estar afectado...
  1. 1. CONCEPTOS DE COMUNICACIÓN Y ASPECTOS GENERALES  Definición de Comunicación y características generales:  Comunicación:  Proceso activo mediante el cual los interlocutores intercambian información, ideas, necesidades y deseos.  Supone codificar, transmitir y decodificar un mensaje.  Requiere que los interlocutores estén atentos a las necesidades informativas del otro, de modo de asegurarse de la transmisión eficaz de los mensajes.  La comunicación es el proceso de interacción social (verbal y no verbal) de símbolos y sistemas de mensajes que se producen como parte de la actividad humana. Esta actividad implica la interacción con mensajes significativos con el propósito de influir en el comportamiento de los demás.  Escandell (1996) plantea que ha surgido un sistema coherente sobre el uso del lenguaje en la comunicación, que aborda elementos de naturaleza material e inmaterial.  Elementos de identidad material: El emisor, definido como el hablante que hace el uso de la palabra, el enunciado, es decir, la expresión lingüística que se produce; el destinatario, la(s) persona(s) a la(a) que va dirigido el enunciado y con la(s) que el emisor normalmente suele intercambiar su papel en la comunicación, el soporte físico en el que se realiza la enunciación es el entorno, el cual incluye factores como coordenada de lugar y tiempo. Se presentan componentes básicos de la comunicación en funcionamiento (No son excluyentes) Contexto
  2. 2.  Elementos de identidad inmaterial: Incluyen un conjunto de conocimiento, creencias, supuestos de un individuo relativos al mundo que los rodea dentro de la intervención verbal, lo que se conoce como información pragmática.  Comunicación Verbal:  Intenciones comunicativas: Acto dirigido hacia un determinado objeto o persona para obtener un fin, realizado en forma expresa para conseguir este fin.  Instrumental Para satisfacer necesidades  Reguladora Para ejercer control sobre conductas de otros  Interaccional Para establecer y mantener contacto con otros  Personal Para expresar individualidad  Heurística Para preguntar acerca del ambiente  Imaginativa Para actuar y simular  Informativa Para informar  Regulación Social - Petición de objeto - Petición de acción - Protesta/ Rechazo  Interacción Social - Petición de rutina social - Saludar - Autoseñalarse - Llamar - Petición de permiso - Confirmación  Atención conjunta - Comentario de objetos - Comentario de acciones - Aclaración - Petición de información  Actos de habla: Son unidades básicas con las que se realiza una acción.  Manejo de inferencias  Lenguaje figurado  Adecuación del registro  Calidad del enunciado  Organización Social del Discurso: 1- Toma de turnos: Consiste en el espacio en el cual se inserta un enunciado, reconocido por los dos interlocutores y permite que la conversación progrese siguiendo un orden estructurado.
  3. 3. 2- Manejo del tópico: El término de tópico discursivo se refiere a la progresión de la información en el transcurso del discurso, y es de utilidad para ubicar un enunciado en un contexto. 3- Quiebres comunicativos: Generadores de cambios producto de las reinterpretaciones por parte del oyente, o también la manipulación discursiva pragmática por parte del hablante para lograr una mayor eficiencia en su interlocución con el oyente  Aspectos no verbales (no lingüísticos): En forma independiente transmite idea (expresión facial, uso de gestos, proxémica, postura) se pueden o no acompañar de lenguaje.  La kinésica consiste en el estudio de las unidades de expresión gestual y de los movimientos corporales no verbales utilizados en la comunicación. Incluye gestos, posturas corporales, movimientos de la cabeza, manos, pies, expresiones de la cara, contacto ocular.  La proxémica estudia el uso del espacio en la comunicación; como el hombre inconsciente o conscientemente estructura su espacio en la interacción social.  Contacto ocular: Patrones de mirada.  Paralingüístico: acompaña al lenguaje verbal (prosodia, tono, intensidad)  Prosodia: Es un conjunto de fenómenos fónicos que abarcan más de un fonema o segmento-entonación, acentuación, ritmo, velocidad del habla, etc. Por lo que se les denomina fenómenos suprasegmentales. La prosodia tiene una función clave en la organización e interpretación del discurso y además, transmite información emotiva, psicolingüística y dialectal.  Componentes de la comunicación:  Emisor: Hablante que hace uso de la palabra, su función puede ser informar, pedir en otro.  Mensaje: Ideas que vienen determinadas por intención y recibidas por el receptor.  Receptor: Persona a la que va dirigido el enunciado y con la que el emisor normalmente suele intercambiar su papel en la comunicación.  Código: Conjunto de signos o símbolos para que la idea se lleve a cabo y debe ser compartido emisor/receptor. Puede ser verbal o no verbal. Contexto
  4. 4.  Canal: Medio por el cual llegó el mensaje desde el emisor al receptor (Depende de la modalidad comunicativa: Oral Por medio del aire, No oralcarta)  Contexto:  Lingüístico: Todo lo que se elabora verbalmente (cumpleaños)  Temático: Relacionado con lo que yo hablo de un tema (globo, diversión, torta)  Sociocultural: Reglas sociales que determinan principalmente al emisor (lenguaje, código, aspecto pragmáticos) Ej. jerarquías.  Situacional: Aspecto físico de la situación comunicativa. Realidad material que da lógica a lo que yo hablo.  Concepto de Normalidad, Retraso, Trastorno y Diferencia  Normalidad: Patrón de desarrollo dentro de los tiempos esperados y de la norma. Aquel individuo que se comporta dentro de la escala de desarrollo normal. Al evaluar normalidad es importante tener en cuenta el nivel socioeconómico.  Norma: lo que hace la mayoría de los individuos.  Retraso: El patrón de desarrollo es normal pero se encuentra retrasado en términos cronológicos. Significativamente desfasado. Desarrollo que seguirá las mismas etapas que el normal pero con un desfase significativo en el tiempo. Retraso v/s Trastorno Desfase cronológico, Curva paralela al desarrollo típico. Homogeneidad. Buen pronóstico. Desfase cronológico, Curva distinta al desarrollo típico. Heterogeneidad. Peor pronóstico Desfase cronológico en el desarrollo del lenguaje conservando etapas de adquisición. Trastorno en los mecanismos de adquisición del lenguaje, que produce una estructuración característica y limitado nivel de desarrollo. Problemas de temporalidad. Déficit en la organización del lenguaje. Proceso evolutivo anormal (en tiempo). Grados de severidad. Puede asociarse a un retraso del desarrollo psicomotor. Evolutivo. Escasa evidencia de dificultades no lingüísticas asociadas. Adquirido. De buen pronóstico (evaluación espontánea).  Diferencia: Desarrollo que impresiona como distinto, pero es adaptativo en base a la cultura donde se produce. Los patrones de desarrollo no son universales se adaptan a la cultura.  Trastorno: Desarrollo que se desvía del patrón normal. Trastornos del desarrollo
  5. 5.  Comunicación como fenómeno cultural y biológico:  La comunicación se ha definido como el vínculo universal. En términos neurológicos, el conocimiento es un proceso constructivo que se efectúa cuando observamos una conducta afectiva o adecuada en un contexto señalado.  Una conducta cultural es la que se adquiere ontogenéticamente por una dinámica comunicativa en un medio social; dicha conducta se estabiliza a través de las generaciones (Maturana y Varela).  El fenómeno biológico de la comunicación de acuerdo a Maturana y a Varela (1999), se refiere a conductas de acoplamiento estructural entre individuos que coordinan acciones. Las conductas coordinadas entre agentes de una misma unidad social son lo que se llamará comunicación. Para el logro de este proceso se necesitan soportes, materiales y diferentes códigos (González, 2003), en este sentido, propone una clasificación a partir de tres categorías que pretenden analizar desde la comunicación al ser humano. a) Comunicación de primer orden: Cuando los soportes materiales, tanto para la selección y enviar información, como para recibirla e interpretarla, son el propio cuerpo y los sentidos (nos referimos a la comunicación persona a persona, cara a cara) b) Comunicación de segundo orden: Cuando uno de los comunicadores utiliza no solamente el cuerpo, sino, algún soporte material o alguna herramienta cultural para ampliar el efecto del envío. (Ej. Un escritorio) c) Comunicación de tercer orden: Se produce cuando dos comunicantes necesitan soportes o dispositivos tecnológicos, además de su cuerpo para enviar y recibir la señal. La comunicación por radio, televisión e internet.  La cultura tiene una función productiva, en tanto sistema simbólico: opera como “fuerza activa en los procesos sociales”. La cultura no solamente está vinculada a la estructura contextual, espacio-temporal del individuo, sino, a su dimensión simbólica  La cultura es parte esencial de la estructura biológica, psicológica y cognoscitiva del individuo. Existen una serie de factores que intervienen en el desarrollo de la comunicación:  Factores biológicos: Imprescindiblemente para que exista el lenguaje, aunque no suficientes por ellos mismos  Cerebro: De él depende el funcionamiento neurológico y el control voluntario de emisión de sonidos / Conducta vocal: De él depende el funcionamiento de la emisión de la voz. / Oído: De él depende el funcionamiento de la audición.  Factores Ambientales: Afectividad, proceso de enseñanza y aprendizaje y socialización Cultura.  Para Maturana, la comunicación es la coordinación de coordinaciones conductuales, resultado de conductas comunicativas que se dan en un acoplamiento social, es decir, es la interacción recurrente del organismo con otros organismos. Los hablantes/oyentes se generan mutuamente cambios estructurales que modulan sus respectivas dinámicas estructurales, este mutuo efecto de acoplamientos estructurales o de conductas coordinadas en la interacción con otros es lo que se define como comunicación.
  6. 6.  Las conductas comunicativas se sientan sobre bases estructurales biológicas y sobre la interacción, por lo que el lenguaje es un fenómeno social y si no hay interacción no surge el lenguaje.  Bases biológicas de la comunicación:  Comunicación, es un proceso intencional que tiene por propósito compartir información por medio de un sistema de símbolos.  Recepción del lenguaje:  Recepción Auditiva: A través del oído (externo, medio e interno) que va a transformar la información mecánica en eléctrica.  Recepción Visual: A través de toda la vía visual que contribuye a formar ciertas imágenes externas.  Expresión del lenguaje:  Expresión Oral: Los vocablos se emiten durante toda la espiración mediante la vibración de las CCVV acompañado de una disposición dinámica adecuada a las diferentes partes del aparato bucolaríngeo.  Expresión Escrita: La generación del mensaje neuronal para los movimientos de la escritura tiene lugar en la zona del área motor primaria situada encima del área del sistema fonador.  Zona corticales del lenguaje:  Zona Perisilviana: Los componentes neurológicos principales del lenguaje se sitúan en el área del hemisferio dominante conocida como área perisilviana del habla. Esta zona contiene el área de Broca, el área de Wernicke, la circunvolución Supramarginal y circunvolución Angular, así como también los tractos largos de asociación principales que conectan los diversos centros del lenguaje.  Área de Broca: Funciona básicamente como un centro de programación motora de los movimientos articulatorios del habla. (Lóbulo frontal).  Área de Wernicke: Está a cargo de la recepción de los estímulos del habla. Comprensión del lenguaje oral. (Lób Temporal)  Fasciculo Arquato: Transmite la información lingüística a las áreas anteriores desde las posteriores.  Circunvolución Angular: Integra la información visual, auditiva y táctil. Integración simbólica para la lectura.  Circunvolución Supramarginal: Integración simbólica para la escritura.  Cuerpo Calloso: Transmite información entre los hemisferios.  Áreas subcorticales: Mecanismos talámicos de memoria y evocación de nombres, lenguaje insular, capsular y estriado y mecanismos del habla.  Control Motor de los mecanismos del lenguaje: sistema de integración motora  Sistema Piramidal: El nivel de la motoneurona superior se halla anatómicamente representado en el córtex motor, situado básicamente delante de la cisura de rolando, y su función primordial recae en los movimientos voluntarios. Se preocupa de
  7. 7. controlar entonces los movimientos voluntarios de los músculos que participan en el habla. El haz piramidal constituye la vía voluntaria más importante para todo movimiento:  Haz corticobulbar (CxTE)  Haz corticoespinal (CxME)  Haz corticopontino (CxCerebelo)  Sistema Extrapiramidal: Inhibe los movimientos involuntarios. Las principales estructuras, a nivel clínico, del sistema extrapiramidal son los ganglios basales situados en la profundidad de los hemisferios, así como el núcleo subtalámico y la sustancia negra, que se halla en la parte superior del tronco cerebral, entre el tálamo y los pedúnculos cerebrales.  GB  Núcleo subtalámico  Sustancia Negra  Núcleo Rojo  TE  FR  Sistema Cerebeloso: El cerebelo facilita gran parte de la coordinación motora del habla. Se considera que el cerebelo ejerce un control sobre la postura y los movimientos iniciados en otros niveles motores. Las partes del cerebelo implicadas en movimientos voluntarios de habilidad se conectan principalmente con las áreas motoras del córtex cerebral por medio de proyecciones en los dos sentidos. El cerebelo también recibe y proyecta fibras hacia los sistemas extrapiramidales, espinobulbar y vestibulorreticular. Integra por lo tanto información procedente de todos los niveles de la actividad motora. El cerebelo modula el movimiento iniciado en la corteza motora, detectando y corrigiendo errores que ocurren en el curso del movimiento.  Tálamo: El tálamo además de su importante función sensorial, participa en el control del movimiento y del comportamiento verbal. Se ha sugerido que el tálamo ejercería una función de coordenadas entre diversas regiones corticales que componen la zona del lenguaje por medio de bucles corticotalamocorticales.  Habla: Acto motor que permite la producción de fonemas.  Control neurológico del habla:  Corteza Cerebral (Corteza motora primaria y Área de Broca)  Núcleos Subcorticales (inhiben los movimientos involuntarios)  Tronco Encefálico (ejecución de movimientos orales  Cerebelo  Médula  Bases Culturales de la Comunicación  La comunicación plantea una necesidad propia y exclusivamente humana. El aspecto práctico de lo social se manifiesta, en principio, en la necesidad de interactuar para
  8. 8. sobrevivir. Son muchas las especies que manifiestan la necesidad de interactuar para desarrollarse. Muchas veces, las propias condiciones de su entorno son las que motivan el desarrollo de algún tipo de organización para la supervivencia. Pero la verdadera esencia de lo social no aparece en la dimensión práctica de la interacción, y es por ello que lo social constituye un elemento distintivo del ser humano. La especie humana presenta un nivel de complejidad organizativa mayor, además de desarrollar estrategias para la supervivencia: los humanos confieren sentido a su propia organización.  La comunicación es un proceso de naturaleza colectiva por lo que necesariamente es un fenómeno cultural. Lo es en tanto humano y social, pero también porque sus reglas son arbitrarias.  Es importante considerar que comunicar no es meramente emitir y recibir información lingüística, es necesario que los sujetos intercomunicados otorguen un significado a la situación comunicativa. Por lo tanto, para que haya comunicación, será necesario que los signos sean compartidos por aquellos que interactúan; de otro modo, cualquier gesto o palabra expresada por alguien se convertiría en un mero estímulo para quien lo recibe. Sería una mera señal, sin significación establecida.  La producción simbólica (la dimensión de las ideas) en una sociedad está directamente relacionada con la cultura. La vida social humana no se limita solamente a lo natural y necesario. La relación del hombre con el mundo produce también interpretaciones significativas. Así, el acontecer de un fenómeno natural puede admitir como respuesta tanto una conducta como una interpretación religiosa o científica.  División entre los fenómenos de Habla, lenguaje y comunicación Habla Lenguaje Comunicación Acto motor que tiene por finalidad la producción de sonidos significativos para la transmisión del lenguaje (Según Jorge Valdés). Según la ASHA, el lenguaje es un sistema dinámico y complejo de segmentos convencionales interrelacionados, que se involucran en diferentes procesos para conformar y permitir la comunicación entre los seres humanos. Según Borovih-Leibovich “Comunicación deriva del adjetivo latino communis que significa común y del verbo comunicare que puede traducirse como compartir. La comunicación es una función que permite, por medio de signos y señales, el intercambio de ideas. El mensaje es portador de significado”.  Evaluación: Definición, modalidades y fases (anamnesis, entrevista, evaluación clínica)  La evaluación de los trastornos de la comunicación tiene como objetivo pesquisar el nivel de desarrollo del niño en los diferentes aspectos y vertientes del lenguaje, valorar si las diferencias evolutivas y las conductas lingüísticas de un niño se consideran como una
  9. 9. dificultad o está dentro de los límites habituales de variabilidad, considerando la presencia de un trastorno del lenguaje o bien de un retraso y finalmente aportar información sobre contextos y condiciones que favorecen o dificultan el lenguaje y la comunicación para diseñar y llevar a cabo la intervención.  Son tres los momentos clave de este proceso: 1- Recogida de información a través de la entrevista familiar 2- Recogida de información a través de un proceso espontáneo de evaluación. 3- Recogida de información a través de un proceso elicitado de evaluación.  El proceso se inicia con la recogida de datos personales y relativos al desarrollo del niño a través de la entrevista familiar, en esta primera instancia es necesario que los padres aporten con toda la información necesaria para el proceso evaluativo. Tras valorar la información se procederá a recoger una muestra de lenguaje espontáneo como medio complementario a la evaluación formal, esta instancia de evaluación es primordial para el análisis del proceso comunicativo, en este sentido se puede considerar la evaluación de una conversación cotidiana del niño con los padres y/o del niño con el terapeuta. El contenido de la información que se recoge, se organiza y se analiza con la ayuda de un modelo de registro y de análisis del lenguaje espontáneo y finalmente se puede corroborar los resultados con evaluación de tipo formal mediante la aplicación de test estandarizados.  Sistemas de medición de normalidad: Cuantitativo, cualitativo y funcional  La evaluación funcional de la comunicación es el proceso mediante el cual el fonoaudiólogo valora cada uno de los parámetros involucrados en el proceso comunicativo. Para llevar a cabo esta evaluación es necesaria la aplicación de todas las pruebas que sean necesarias para la detección precisa del diagnóstico fonoaudiológico. Es importante que la evaluación funcional incluya la valoración de todos los elementos que puedan favorecer o perjudicar el proceso comunicativo.  La evaluación es la síntesis del desempeño de un individuo, comprende la aplicación de instrumentos con los cuales se obtiene información acerca del rendimiento de un sujeto.  La evaluación cualitativa se realiza con base de caracterización de datos o evidencias extraídas de la realidad evaluada. En este sentido la valoración cualitativa de la evaluación de la comunicación se limita a la descripción e interpretación del rendimiento del sujeto.  El sistema de medición cuantitativo permite medir mediante escalas, porcentajes, puntajes el rendimiento obtenido durante la evaluación del proceso comunicativo de un individuo. En estricto rigor este tipo de evaluación es meramente objetiva ya que no se aplica ningún juicio de valor en su interpretación.  Principios de Evaluación del Lenguaje: REVISAR ITEM TRASTORNOS DEL LENGUAJE  Concepto de evaluación Estática y Dinámica (Basado en clase de U de Talca)  Evaluación Estática: 1930, Thurstone, Spearman, Binet, [Galdon], se basa en la Psicometría con énfasis en medir habilidades en el presente. Ve la Inteligencia como fenómeno estático y la Relación es Jerárquica.
  10. 10. Orientada a los resultados de la evaluación, mide conocimientos o habilidades ya obtenidos o Desarrollados. El Rol del examinador es neutro, el examinador es un elemento más de la prueba.  Evaluación Dinámica: 1979 y 1986, Vygotzki y Feurstein, se basa en la Teoría Psicología Cognitiva con énfasis en medir el potencial de aprendizaje. Ve la Inteligencia como fenómeno dinámico y la Relación es Colaborativa. Orientada a los procesos de Aprendizaje, asume al conocimiento y competencias como sensibles al cambio. El Aprendizaje y cambio ocurren desde la experiencia (ej., en la prueba), énfasis en los procesos de cognición y aprendizaje. El Rol del examinador es colaborador, facilitador  Trabajo en equipo y derivación a otros profesionales (Multi, Inter y Transdisciplinario). (Basado en clase de Introducción a los estudios y cuadro de Shelley, M. 2006)  Equipo Multidisciplinario: Representa la forma de organización e interacción terapéutica más clásica, pues se basa en la coordinación de las especialidades considerándolas como “partes de un mecanismo”, relacionadas entre sí por su mutua coexistencia e interacción, pero al mismo tiempo independientes en su campo de acción. Resulta ideal para intervenciones en etapa sub-aguda, en un ambiente controlado. Ha demostrado ser el más efectivo y eficiente en intervención en adultos neurológicos. Definición de objetivos terapéuticos, independiente y complementaria.  Equipo Interdisciplinario: En un contexto complejo de intervención terapéutica, en que existen una serie de variables independientes asociadas; económicas, sociales, culturales y geográficas, se requiere de interacción más cercana de las especialidades del equipo, a fin de abordar con criterios comunes las áreas de competencia compartida. Definición de objetivos terapéuticos, independiente y consensuada  Equipo Transdisciplinario: Cuando la intervención es de alta complejidad, multivariable, influida por varios actores que se superponen, se requiere de intervención transdisciplinaria, en que los campos de acción se entrecruzan.
  11. 11. Definición de objetivos terapéuticos y actividades compartida Comparación de los modelos de equipo Multidiscplinario, Interdisciplinario y Transdisciplinario  Diagnóstico: Categórico, Sistémico, Dishabilidad y Descriptivo-evolutivo (Clase UMayor): (Shelley, M. 2006) Multidisciplinario Interdisciplinario Transdisciplinario Procedimientos de Evaluación Cada disciplina planifica y realiza su evaluación por separado. Los miembros del equipo colaboran para desarrollar el plan de evaluación; cada disciplina puede llevar a cabo su propia parte de la evaluación por separado o con otros miembros del equipo. Los miembros del equipo colaboran para desarrollar un plan de evaluación; el equipo lleva a cabo la evaluación en conjunto, generalmente con uno o dos miembros trabajando directamente con el niño, mientras los otros lo observan. Planificación del programa El equipo se reúne para compartir los resultados; los miembros desarrollan planes separados para sus disciplinas. El equipo se reúne para compartir y sintetizar los resultados, el equipo colabora para desarrollar un plan de intervención que a menudo incluye intervenciones específicas de cada disciplina. El equipo se reúne a compartir los resultados; el equipo colabora para desarrollar un plan de intervención que implementan con uno o dos individuos; todos los proveedores principales de servicio implementan el plan. Comunicación Informal; poco frecuente. Reuniones regulares; contacto informal frecuente. Reuniones frecuentes; contacto continuo entre los miembros con los proveedores directos de servicio para apoyar, supervisar, compartir conocimiento y habilidades, y asistir con los miembros del programa cuando se necesite. Implementación del programa Los miembros del equipo implementan la parte del programa que refleja su área de especialización. Los miembros del equipo implementan la parte del programa que refleja su área de especialización; pueden proveer sesiones de contratamiento e incorporar metas de otras disciplinas. Se asigna un proveedor de servicios principal para implementar el programa con el niño y con la familia, con apoyo continuo de los miembros del trabajo.
  12. 12.  Categórico: Basado principalmente en el modelo clínico (a+b+c=d), por lo que implica que las distintas categorías diagnósticas tienen bases etiopatogénicas comunes. Un diagnóstico categórico significa agrupar distintos signos y determinar la clase a la que corresponden. Para nosotros generalmente esa clase es el nombre de un trastorno o síndrome. El modelo categórico utiliza una serie de procedimientos que ya están establecidos para el diagnóstico. El problema en los trastornos del lenguaje será la dificultad para establecer un diagnóstico en base a una causa determinada, no son 100% médicos.  Ventajas: Es universal, es preciso, es el más simple, no es necesario averiguar más allá del diagnóstico, nos permite establecer relación con otros profesionales.  Desventajas: No considera le contexto, muchos trastornos son mixtos, es difícil que el paciente cumpla con todas las características que determinan el trastorno, los cuadros evolucionan, se usa para dar medidas por lo que como fonoaudiólogos nos da pocas pistas del tratamiento a seguir. (Clase Trastornos del Desarrollo) - Lenguaje como parte de cuadro mayor - Presencia/ Ausencia de condición médica - Busca causalidad  Sistémico: Basado en el modelo sistémico psicológico. Asume que el problema de comunicación no está en el niño, sino que en la relación entre los hablantes (por lo que se evalúa la relación). Influyen las diferencias culturales y dialécticas.  Fortalezas: Para trastornos más severos, mayor compensación. Es el más completo de todos los sistemas.  Desventaja: Necesidad de un ambiente responsivo. Necesidad de evaluar al niño en más de un contexto. Tiempo. Costo. Accesibilidad. (Clase Trastornos del Desarrollo) - Ve al niño en relación a su medio social - Ve si hay dificultad a nivel de comunidad - Diferencia (NSC, NSE) / Trastorno - Ve el Contexto  Dishabilidades Específicas: Intenta mostrar cómo los individuos varían en algunas habilidades o cómo varias éstas habilidades en un mismo paciente. Se intenta identificar las habilidades, dishabilidades, fortalezas, etc. que son consideradas influyentes en el desarrollo del niño. Atiende a las dificultades que el sujeto tiene. Es entender la terapia destinada a la resolución más allá del diagnóstico de los elementos que específicamente están alterados en el sujeto. A este modelo independiente de la categoría le va a interesar la descripción y explicación de las dishabilidades específicas del sujeto (más que si es autista, si tiene problemas de memoria operacional, pragmáticos, etc.) (Clase Trastornos del Desarrollo) - Diferencias individuales con respecto a los demás. - Perfil de fortalezas / debilidades
  13. 13. - Enfoque NPS.  Descriptivo-Evolutivo: Consiste en realizar una descripción de las habilidades del paciente en función del uso del vocabulario, uso de reglas fonológicas, uso de reglas y marcadores morfosintácticos, uso apropiado de la comunicación en contextos apropiados y en relación a la edad de desarrollo. La descripción va a estar hecha en base a la sintomatología del sujeto que se jerarquiza de acuerdo a los hitos del desarrollo, ya que es una descripción evolutiva. La orientación terapéutica de este modelo implica propiciar que el paciente vaya alcanzando en forma progresiva y conforme a lo esperado los hitos evolutivos esperados.  Ventajas: Es la mejor opción para entregar a la familia y que esta pueda comprender de lo que se está hablando.  Desventajas: No nos permite comunicarnos claramente con otros profesionales. (Clase Trastornos del Desarrollo) - Describir en detalle conductas comunicativas del menor - Evalúa el total de conductas - Basado en desarrollo normal  Conocimiento de los principales hitos a nivel del desarrollo comunicativo y su interrelación con otros niveles (3era clase de Ámbito Educativo)  Fase Neonatal y periodo de 2-3 meses:  Preferencia por voz y rostro humano  Cerca de los 2 meses aparece sonrisa social que sólo se produce en presencia de otras personas, en un contexto de interacción social  Intercambio entre el bebé y otros son de tipo afectivo-expresivo  El bebé sonríe, vocaliza y se mueve iniciando ciclos interactivos donde sólo intercambia afectos, pero no información  Aparecen la protoconversacionesSnow, 1977: Interacciones verbales que el adulto establece con el niño y que tienen formato de conversación  Mitad del primer año: conductas anticipatorias  A los 6-7 meses los bebés dirigen su atención hacia objetos y eventos del ambiente  La experiencia con el mundo físico y social (propiciado por los adultos) le permiten anticiparse a situaciones en las cuales ha participado antes  Entre los 0-8 meses se da la Intersubjetividad Primaria (Interacción diádica)  9 meses aparece la Intersubjetividad Secundaria (Interacción triádica) Fases Mecanismos básicos Precursores en respuestas observables 1ª etapa (0-9 meses) Interacción Diádica Intersubjetividad Primaria Interacción cara a cara Primeras respuestas sociales Apego Preferencias manifiestas por la voz y el rostro materno Imitación Primeras imitaciones de expresión 2ª etapa (9-18 meses) Interacción Triádica Intersubjetividad Atención Conjunta Busca y comparte la atención del otro Referencia Social Buscar y reclamar la opinión del
  14. 14. Secundaria otro Acción Conjunta Rutinas: reconoce y actúa junto al otro  Etapa 8-12 meses: Protoimperativos y Protodeclarativos  Protoimperativos (Bates, Camaioni y Volterra. 1975): Gestos mediante el cual el niño utiliza al adulto para conseguir algo. Son peticiones de objeto, ayuda, acciones, etc. Que los niños utilizan usando medios no lingüísticos.  Protodeclarativos (Bates, Camaioni y Volterra. 1975): Gestos que el niño usa para compartir la atención del adulto respecto a un evento que señala. Intenciones comunicativas según Bates et al. (1979). 1- Peticiones Los niños producen una serie de gestos y vocalizaciones cuya finalidad es conseguir que el interlocutor haga algo, o que les ayude a completar la acción que han iniciado. Petición de interacción social La finalidad de estas conductas es mantener la atención del adulto que interacciona con el niño/a Petición de objeto El niño/a realiza un gesto que indica que quieren coger algún objeto (protoimperativo) Petición de acción Los niños producen gestos o vocalizaciones, cuya finalidad es conseguir que el interlocutor ejecute una acción determinada 2- Comentarios Los gestos de los niños tienen por objeto dirigir la atención del interlocutor hacia un objeto o acontecimiento que les produce curiosidad o asombro... Bates et al. consideran que estas conductas son proto-declarativas y que constituyen el embrión de los enunciados declarativos 3- Rechazo Es un gesto que producen los niños, mediante el cual expresan su negativa a aceptar el objeto que les ofrece el adulto, o la acción ejecutada por el adulto. La intención comunicativa aparece según Halliday entre 9-12 meses.  Funciones comunicativas tempranas evidentes en los niños durante los 2 primeros años de vida según Halliday (1975,1982) Función Interactiva La finalidad de estas conductas es iniciar un contacto con el interlocutor o mantener la atención del adulto que interacciona con el niño/a Para establecer contacto: “hola” Función Instrumental Los niños pretenden que el adulto les alcance un objeto alejado, gesticulando, acompañándose con el ritmo del cuerpo o repitiendo el gesto con las vocalizaciones correspondientes. Para satisfacer necesidades: “quiero”+ señalando Función Los niños pretenden que el interlocutor Para controlar a otros: Protoimperativo Protodeclarativo
  15. 15. Reguladora ejecute una acción determinada, por ejemplo, que los coja en brazos. Los niños pretenden que el interlocutor ejecute una acción determinada, por ejemplo, que los coja en brazos. “vamos” Función Informativa Los niños quieren dirigir la atención del interlocutor hacia un objeto o acontecimiento que les produce curiosidad o asombro. Para explicar: “la pelota de sara” Función Personal Los niños pretenden expresar su propia individualidad. Dentro de esta categoría se incluyen: el rechazo, como respuesta a las propuestas de los demás, o bien la participación, que indica la satisfacción o el interés ante una propuesta del adulto. Para expresar su individualidad: “mío” Función Heurística Los niños usan el lenguaje como medio para investigar y conocer la realidad. Para dar información: “que quieres” Función Imaginativa Los niños emplean el lenguaje para crear entornos mentales cada vez menos sometidos a la realidad inmediata. Para entender: “tu batman”  Fases del desarrollo comunicativo prelingüístico de los niños (Bates) Edad (meses) Etapa Características 0-8 aprox Perlocutiva Efectos involuntarios en el oyente. El niño llora, arrulla, y tiene movimientos; el adulto deduce las intenciones. 8-12 Ilocutiva Establecimiento relaciones causa-efecto, inicio fase intencional. Emerge la intención de comunicar. Demuestra entendimiento del propósito de objetos. 12 + Locutiva Uso del lenguaje convencional por parte del niño. Los gestos son reemplazados o acompañados por palabras para expresar funciones comunicativas que previamente eran expresadas sólo con gestos o con gestos y vocalizaciones.  Juego: El desarrollo temprano del lenguaje se correlaciona con el desarrollo del juego simbólico, las etapas del juego reflejan el desarrollo cognitivo (Fenson, Bloom´98), especialmente el juego simbólico refleja el desarrollo de la representación mental y capacidad simbólica (Mc Cune´2002).  Tipos de Juego (Casby, 2003): A. I Sensoriomotor- Exploratorio (2-4 meses/ 10-12 meses, Lezine 1973): En esta etapa el niño realiza Manipulación física e inspección del objeto, Repetición de eventos sin considerar la función del objeto, Intento de asimilar el objeto en su estructura cognitiva, Permite adaptarse al mundo haciendo acomodaciones a los objetos. Juega con un objeto. Lo toma, lanza, mueve, golpea, lleva a la boca. B. II Relacional-No funcional (6-10 meses), (6-12 meses Fenson, 1976): El niño comienza a relacionar objetos con otros, Los usa de forma no convencional, Más de un objeto a la vez. Los amontona, golpea, coloca, toca, empuja uno con el otro.
  16. 16. C. III Funcional- Convencional (10-12 meses): El niño usa funcionalmente los objetos en el juego, Reproduce acciones típicas con objetos familiares, Existe un pequeño sentido de “representación”. Niño define el uso del objeto a través de “esquemas ritualizados”. Niño define el uso del objeto a través de reconocimiento de éste. D. IV Simbólico (12-18 meses): Casby, 1991. McCune 1993 “Presentacional” más que “Representacional”. El niño presenta acciones contextualizadas.  Desarrollo de los Precursores:  Precursores de Forma  Llanto y gritos (manifestaciones vocales primarias)  Movimiento de succión de labios  Morder, hacer muecas  Juego vocal y balbuceo inicial  Balbuceo silábico con inflexiones en la prosodia  Expresividad facial  Imitación de sonidos e intento de reproducir palabras  Primeras palabras  Precursores de Contenido  Sobresalto ante ruidos repentinos  Atención a ruidos y sonidos del entorno  Atención a la voz de la madre  Búsqueda de la fuente sonora  Fijar la mirada en estímulos visuales  Reacción a patrones entonacionales  Búsqueda de objetos escondidos  Comprensión del nombre y otras palabras familiares  Comprensión global de rutinas cotidianas  Comprensión de instrucciones sencillas  Precursores de Uso  Contacto Ocular  Sonrisa Social  Protoconversaciones  Protoimperativos  Protodeclarativos  Acción y Atención Conjunta  Vertientes del Desarrollo de la Comunicación:  Desarrollo Vertical de la Comunicación: Etapa Prelingüística (Sugarman 1984: Harding 1984). a) Conductas no dirigidas a objetivos: Queja o reacción difusa a una situación no específica, para expresar emociones, tales como frustración, enojo, excitación o placer.
  17. 17. b) Conductas dirigidas a objetivos: Reacción a un objeto o persona focalizando la atención en él, manipulando sus propiedades físicas o vocalizando hacia él o eso. c) Diseños de planes simples para la obtención de objetivos: Focalización de la atención en una persona y uso de un acto motor o vocal para dirigirse a ella, para lo que el niño usa partes de su cuerpo sin elementos intermediarios. d) Diseño de planes coordinados para la obtención de objetivos: Uso de elementos intermediarios o de una combinación de conductas motoras y/o vocales para dirigirse hacia otra persona, se manifiesta en la capacidad del niño para mantener el contacto ocular, esperar una respuesta y orientar su cuerpo. e) Diseño de planes alternativos para la obtención de objetivos: Modificación de la forma de una señal o uso de una estrategia alternativa dirigida a otra persona, después de haber realizado previamente a lo menos un intento sin éxito para obtener un objetivo. f) Conciencia Metapragmática de los planes diseñados para la obtención de objetivos: Reflexión en torno a los medios, al éxito o al fracaso de los planes diseñados para la obtención de los objetivos.  Dimensión Horizontal de la Comunicación (Bruner, 1981; Seibert y Hogan 1982): 1- Regulación de la conducta: Actos usados para controlar la conducta de otros con el propósito de obtener un objeto presente en la situación inmediata o evitar que otro lo obtenga. 2- Interacción Social: Actos usados para dirigir atraer o mantener la atención de otros sobre uno mismo. 3- Atención Conjunta: Actos usados para dirigir la atención de los demás con el objetivo de focalizarla mutuamente en un objeto o suceso  Tipos de Intervención (1era clase de Intervención en niños):  Prevención: Se refiere a la adopción de medidas encaminadas a impedir que se produzcan deficiencias físicas, mentales y sensoriales (prevención primaria) o a impedir que las deficiencias, cuando se han producido, tengan consecuencias físicas, psicológicas y sociales negativas  Intervención Temprana: Se entiende como un sistema de servicios y programas proporcionado a los niños cuyo desarrollo social, biológico y psicológico está en peligro, así como a los niños con minusvalías de salud y a sus familias. La intervención temprana está dirigida a la prevención de minusvalías, a la eliminación o disminución de su impacto y a hacer posible la integración social del niño y de su familia. La intervención temprana resulta muy eficiente, puesto que puede eliminar o disminuir el desarrollo de la minusvalía. Esta afirmación se basa en el hecho de que el cerebro de un niño pequeño es capaz de regenerarse y de compensar un daño existente hasta el punto mucho mayor de lo que somos capaces de reconocer. Sin embargo, este desarrollo es significativamente dependiente de las interacciones sociales oportunas, en otras palabras, de los ´proceso educativos (Speck, O., 1987).
  18. 18. (Prevención e intervención temprana en el tratamiento educativo de la diversidad. Samuel Gento Palacios; Lea Kvetonová; Marie Vitková, 2011) La intervención temprana se fundamenta en la posibilidad, comprobada, de influir favorablemente en el desarrollo del niño pequeño mediante estímulos cuantitativos y cualitativos. La plasticidad del sistema nervioso en las primeras etapas del desarrollo infantil posibilita la mejor adaptación de este al ambiente, se establece de esta forma un proceso de interrelación, hasta el punto de que si el cerebro no recibe los estímulos adecuados, su maduración se retrasa, como ha podido comprobarse por estudios sobre deprivación sociocultural. La edad de aplicación de programas de intervención temprana es de 0 a 6 años, y principalmente de 0 a 3 años.  Promoción: Es un conjunto de actividades que se realizan para comunicar apropiadamente un mensaje a su público objetivo, con la finalidad de lograr un cambio en sus conocimientos, creencias o sentimientos a favor de la empresa, organización o la persona que la utiliza.  Rehabilitación: es el conjunto de medidas sociales, educativas y profesionales destinadas a restituir al paciente minusválido la mayor capacidad e independencia posibles.  Habilitación: La habilitación corresponde a aquellos casos en los que la capacidad nunca ha llegado a desarrollarse, por lo que se habilitan funciones. Su propósito es dotar a estas personas de esa capacidad o habilidad para lograr una mejor calidad de vida.  Modelos de intervención: sistémico, categórico, naturalista, cognitivo, evolutivo  Modelo de intervención sistémico (ecológico): Se interesa por identificar los procesos de desarrollo humano, a partir de la interacción entre las características individuales del sujeto y los factores del contexto o de los contextos en los que se desenvuelve.  Paradigma sistémico: Desde este paradigma se entiende que el individuo hace parte de un sistema y que, por tanto su desarrollo y su desempeño están estrictamente ligados a las condiciones del entorno, pues todos los elementos de un sistema son interdependientes (Andrews, 1996). De igual manera, considera que en términos de la atención fonoaudiológica el usuario debería estar en sus contextos naturales, pues al introducirse en contextos artificiales como el consultorio, sus comportamientos comunicativos pueden variar. Comprende el desarrollo de los individuos como un resultado de la interacción entre sus características personales y las barreras y los facilitadores generados en los distintos contextos en los que se desenvuelven. Por esta razón, este paradigma retoma y acepta la noción de discapacidad planteada en la CIF (OMS, 2001), donde la discapacidad es entendida a partir de: las deficiencias en las estructuras y funciones del individuo, sus actividades y su participación, todos ellos en relación con las barreras y facilitadores del contexto.  Modelo de intervención categórico: El diagnóstico categórico agrupa diversos signos y determina la clase a la que corresponde el déficit que presenta el menor, ya sea trastornos o síntomas. El modelo categórico organiza los trastorno del lenguaje, sobre la base de las conductas propias de un signo, es considerado un modelo de tipo médico, donde
  19. 19. A+B+C=D, lo que lo hace mecanicista, es mecánico y causalista, generalmente lineal. En la intervención significa que hay una causa que me orienta a determinadas vías de tratamiento. Este modelo nos permite agrupar características de un sujeto con un diagnóstico específico para etiquetarlo por ende es injusto y reduccionista, para la intervención ya está todo el set de actividades establecidos para tratar esta etiqueta y eso nos permite saber por dónde empezar y que set de cosas que puedo llegar a ocupar. El modelo categórico va a servir, sólo sí el que lo usa, tiene un amplio dominio de los elementos que estén involucrados dentro de la categoría a la que pertenece el individuo. Este nos permite hacer los diagnósticos diferenciales. Permite hacer una separación gruesa, poner a los menores en una clase y a lo más en una categorización de severidad, no es para entender al niño es para llevarlo. El modelo mecánico lo que pretende, es establecer leyes generales que sean iguales para todos los sujetos, es un principio de homologación para poder distribuir poblacionalmente a los sujetos.  Niveles de intervención: eficacia, efectividad, eficiencia  Eficiencia: “Capacidad de disponer de alguien o de algo para conseguir un efecto determinado” y eficiente es el “Competente, que rinde en su actividad”  Eficacia: “Capacidad de lograr el efecto que se desea o se espera” y eficaz como “Que produce el efecto propio o esperado”  Efectividad: “Capacidad de lograr el efecto que se desea o se espera” y también como “Realidad, validez”  Principios de intervención comunicativa del lenguaje  Principio de intensidad y larga duración: Teniendo en cuenta la importancia de las dificultades, debe ser una intervención intensiva, estable y continua, especialmente en los primeros años. Donde no lleguen la inspiración y los conocimientos, es posible que llegue la constancia.  Principio de precocidad: se basa en tres argumentos: 1- Cuando más cerca del periodo <<óptimo>> se intente realizar un aprendizaje, más posibilidades tiene de efectuarse con naturalidad, rapidez y eficacia. 2- Si juzgamos necesario introducir cambios importantes en la manera de aprender a hablar por parte del niño, reestructurando sus vías receptivas y expresivas, una intervención precoz nos permitirá contar con una <<plasticidad>> cerebral mayor, de cara a posibles reorganizaciones funcionales. 3- Controlando precozmente las interacciones del niño con su entorno próximo, podemos conseguir prevenir la aparición de reacciones inadecuadas, de conductas desviantes y reducir el impacto de los trastornos lingüísticos sobre el rostro del desarrollo.  Principio etológico: La intervención se encontrara limitada en sus medios y en sus logros si no tiene en cuenta la familia del niño y no consigue hacerla participar en el proceso de construcción comunicativo y lingüístico. Esto se sostiene de las siguientes premisas:
  20. 20.  El desarrollo del lenguaje oral se realiza dentro de un contexto social determinado y gracias a él.  En caso de trastorno, el papel de ese entorno es determinante  Principio de multisensorialidad: Es posible, sobre todo si se refuerza algún sistema específico, hacer llegar al niño parte de los elementos que componen el habla y el lenguaje por la vista y el tacto. Es posible también reforzar el control de la producción a través de las sensaciones propioceptivas y cinestesicas y, utilizando procedimientos y aparatos adecuados, a través de la vista. Postula que es preferible dar desde el principio el máximo de posibilidades del éxito al niño y no reservar el empleo de refuerzos sensoriales aumentativos a los casos que fracasan con una intervención estrictamente limitada a la estimulación de la vía audio-oral normal.  Principio de prioridad a la comunicación: Postula que es preferible dar desde el principio el máximo de posibilidades de éxito al niño y no reservar el empleo de refuerzos sensoriales aumentativos a los casos que fracasan con una intervención estrictamente limitada a la estimulación de la vía oral normal.  Argumentos que lo avalan: (Monfort, a992; Brioker, 1972) han mostrado como al introducción precoz de estas ayudas potencia el desarrollo del lenguaje oral y que, cuando resultan innecesarias por los progresos del niño, desaparecen del repertorio infantil con gran rapidez. En casos de evolución tan lente como los disfásicos, la decisión de esperar para estar seguros del fracaso de un determinado tipo de intervención pedagógica representa en realidad un lapso de varios años que pertenecen precisamente al periodo de mayor estabilidad para la comunicación y el lenguaje.  Principio de referencia al desarrollo normal del lenguaje: Postula que los contenidos de los programas de intervención (especialmente la secuencia en que deben estar ordenados) deben inspirarse de lo que ya conocemos sobre el desarrollo lingüístico del niño normal.  Principio de la dinámica de sistemas facilitadores: Aconseja que, sobre todo en los casos graves, se siga una dinámica inversa de cara a la introducción de ayudas de tipo alternativo o aumentativo: la idea es dar el máximo de ayuda al niño que se encuentra en dificultad, desde el principio, para luego, ir reduciéndolas progresivamente a la medida en que él va independizándose de ellas.  Principio de revisión continua: No disponemos de seguridades tales que nos peritan acertar directamente con todos los casos en la selección de estrategias. Aunque la investigación nos haya aportado importantes datos para configurar nuestras intervenciones, subsisten zonas de sombra que hacen que el logopeda deba constantemente tomar decisiones sin estar absolutamente seguro de haber acertado. Esto nos obliga a una revisión frecuente para adecuar nuestras orientaciones a las características de cada caso en cada momento de su evolución.  Principio de ajuste de tiempo: Se recomienda de forma general un enlentecimiento del ritmo de la interacción y una mayor claridad en la presentación de las relaciones iniciales entre el referente y los modelos verbales. Dicho enlentecimiento no se limita a aconsejar
  21. 21. al entorno hablar más despacio y más claro, sino, sobre todo, a alargar los tiempos de espera de las respuestas.  Modelos de intervención: centrado en el adulto, centrado en el niño e hibrido  Centrados en el clínico:  Centrados en metodología conductista de aprendizaje donde un estímulo (input del clínico) es diseñado para producir una respuesta correcta (output del niño).  Cuando el niño responde adecuadamente, el clínico sistemáticamente entrega un reforzamiento para incrementar dicha respuesta  Objetivos Lingüísticos predeterminados.  Reforzamientos programados según la tasa de respuesta.  Imitación elicitada como principal técnica.  Poco énfasis en contextos naturales.  La interacción la dirige prioritariamente el terapeuta.  La estructura y secuenciación de la instrucción esta predeterminada.  El niño actúa como respondedor.  Protocolo de entrenamiento: A. El clínico da las instrucciones en forma declarativa (Di el nombre de este dibujo después de mi). B. El clínico presenta estímulos específicos (Pelota grande). C. El clínico espera la respuesta del cliente, dándole tiempo suficiente al cliente para que formule una respuesta. D. El clínico presenta eventos consecuentes o refuerzos (primarios, tales como comida ) o secundarios tales como social (bien dicho¡¡¡) E. El feedback podría incluir información acerca de la ejecución (tu dijiste cuatro de 5 correctamente)  Estrategias: A. Drill: el adulto instruye al niño en términos de que debe responder y provee estímulos de entrenamiento, tales como la palabra o frase. Se utilizan refuerzos. B. Drill play: intenta proporcionar alguna motivación. Puede ser agregando un antecedente que motive el evento y no solo agregando refuerzos al final.  Centrados en el niño:  Su fin es facilitar el lenguaje a través de medios indirectos. Esto se realiza a través del juego o una aproximación al lenguaje completo, donde se maximiza responsivamente al niño, quien dirige la actividad. Se basa en metodología sociopragmática, es decir en la interacción natural madre-hijo.  Procedimientos Interactivos: A. Objetivos Lingüísticos Individualizados. B. Reforzamientos no programados de antemano. C. Modelado como principal técnica. D. Enfatiza los contextos naturales. E. Se estimula al niño para que inicie la interacción.
  22. 22. F. La estructura y secuenciación de la instrucción es variable. G. El niño se implica activamente en el proceso. H. La secuenciación de los objetivos se suele basar en el desarrollo normal del lenguaje  Estrategias: A. Modelado: se repite un enunciado o forma lingüística producida por el niño en forma correcta y sólo se requiere que el niño observe el lenguaje sin emitir respuesta. B. Construcciones y quiebres: Se realiza expansión de los enunciados y luego se descompone en elementos más simples. C. Lenguaje completo: El adulto pone palabras a las acciones del niño y la atención se centra en que el menor se comunique.  Híbridos:  Recogen técnicas de la tradición conductista y tratan de integrarlas con los procedimientos del interaccionismo social.  El adulto interviene activamente en la construcción de las representaciones mentales.  Se realza el papel del habla maternal y del habla en situaciones de eventos rutinarios y familiares.  Éxito Comunicativo.  Se enfoca en uno o dos objetivos. El clínico selecciona las actividades y materiales más que seguir al niño, y responde a este para modelar y reforzar las formas específicas a las que apunta el tratamiento.  Estrategias: A. Estimulación focalizada: El clínico elige el contexto de interacción para que el niño intente producir un enunciado con contextos obligatorios para las formas que están siendo “target”. El clínico ayuda al niño a que tenga éxito proporcionando en forma reiterativa el target en un contexto más bien significativo, comunicativo, usando el juego. Proveer al niño de una exposición concentrada de una determinada forma semántica, léxica, fonológica o morfosintáctica. B. Mand model: Usa mandos (instrucciones):  Secuencia: 1- El Flgo se acerca al niño. 2- El Flgo presenta un mandato (una pregunta que requiere una respuesta) 3- El Flgo modela la respuesta si el niño no responde o no lo hace de forma adecuada. 4- En el momento en que el niño responde, el Flgo le proporciona feedback y atención continuada. C. Script therapy: Es la representación de un evento, con una secuencia ordenada de acciones organizadas alrededor de un objetivo, e incluye actores, acciones y apoyos.
  23. 23. Facilitan: Enlace lenguaje/mundo, Intercambios /usando lenguaje, Habilidades sociales D. Enseñanza incidental: Supone estructurar y secuenciar los objetivos educativos de manera que estos se desarrollen dentro de las actividades de la vida diaria. Utiliza estrategias del ABA para presentar los objetivos educativos dentro de las actividades típicas de un niño. Incluyen interacciones en las que el niño expresa sus intereses y el adulto le responde con refuerzos y elogios. E. Demora temporal: supone la presentación de un ítem deseado por el niño, seguida de un tiempo que se ofrece al niño para que reaccione al estímulo sin darle ninguna pauta o guía.  Metodologías: conductista, cognitivista, interaccionista  Teoría conductista: Para Skinner (1957), la lengua es una conducta lingüística, por lo tanto se adquiere como tal, es decir, el lenguaje se adquiere por medio de condicionamiento operante. Todo comportamiento verbal se explica en términos de estímulo y respuesta (E-R). Las respuestas verbales se corresponden directamente con los estímulos sin necesidad de que intervengan otras posibles variables como el significado y las leyes gramaticales. Para que se dé un comportamiento verbal mínimo, es necesaria la relación entre un hablante y un oyente. El hablante emite actos verbales debido a determinados estímulos que propician la respuesta verbal en el hablante y el comportamiento verbal o no en el oyente. Al ser el habla una respuesta motora, los primeros balbuceos del niño suponen la base de la adquisición de la lengua, puesto que los hablantes que están próximos al niño refuerzan en él sonidos y secuencias por medio de una conducta imitativa. El paso siguiente en la adquisición del lenguaje viene motivado por los estímulos que provocan la necesidad de una respuesta: el niño emite un sonido al azar que incita a los padres a una respuesta; si ésta es la adecuada y satisface la necesidad del niño, éste la repetirá siempre que desee satisfacer tal necesidad. Por último, mediante el estímulo tacto el niño va asociando secuencias sonoras con las cosas, objetos, personas que constituyen su ambiente familiar. Años más tarde de la propuesta de Skinner, dos autores Staats y Staats (1963, 183) proponen las siguientes fases en el proceso de adquisición de la lengua:  Diversos estímulos del entorno del niño provocan respuestas específicas de habla.  Los llamados estímulos internos de necesidad (hambre...) que aparecen en el individuo provocan ciertos estímulos de habla.  Los estímulos verbales llegan a suscitar en el niño respuestas implícitas a través del condicionamiento clásico. Estas respuestas implícitas pueden denominarse respuestas significativas, es decir, significados en el sentido de la teoría conductista.  Las respuestas significativas poseen características de estímulos, que pueden suscitar respuestas de habla con parecidos componentes significativos.
  24. 24. Aspectos positivos del conductismo:  El conductismo hizo que en los estudios se fijasen en el contexto, la forma de hablar al niño, lo que se llegó a llamar en un primer momento el Babytalk. Y es importante su esquema estímulo provoca una respuesta.  Permitió los programas de tratamiento de niños con alteraciones del lenguaje o tratamiento logopédico. Los estímulos no se analizan aisladamente sino que se estudia el episodio verbal global, la conversación. Críticas hacia la teoría de Skinner:  El lenguaje es algo muy complejo y la Teoría conductista es algo insuficiente para explicarlo.  Las explicaciones del conductismo se basan en el aprendizaje animal, de tal manera que existe una generalización de lo que hacen los animales a lo que hacen las personas.  El conductismo no contempla ningún tipo de etapa. Para la Teoría conductista el lenguaje es simplemente sumatorio. Metodología:  La más utilizada en el Modelo centrado en el adulto  Se realiza en ambientes controlados  Se basan en conductas de elicitación  Permite simplificar el procesamiento de la información de un medio natural, que es más compleja  Uso de esquemas de reforzamiento positivo  Se utiliza control de antecedentes de conducta objetivo (líneas base)  Utilización de modelado, transformación, apoyos y desvanecimiento  Feedback correctivo en vez de castigo  Teoría cognitivista: Piaget (1926), invariablemente, ha sostenido la tesis de la primacía de lo cognitivo en el hombre y de la subordinación del lenguaje al pensamiento. Plantea una teoría genética y formal del conocimiento según la cual el niño debe dominar la estructura conceptual del mundo físico y social para adquirir el lenguaje. El lenguaje sería un producto de la inteligencia por lo que el desarrollo del lenguaje es el resultado del desarrollo cognitivo. Habla de un lenguaje egocéntrico en los niños pequeños pues estos hablan con ellos mismos a pesar de estar con más gente. Según Piaget esto sería un reflejo del pensamiento egocéntrico del niño. Cuando el pensamiento deja de ser egocéntrico (descentralización cognitiva) aparece le lenguaje socializado o comunicativo. Al principio, las representaciones son sólo imitaciones interiorizadas. La función simbólica es un producto de la evolución psicológica del individuo. Le permite adquirir el lenguaje, producto social, que constituye la explotación más elaborada que hace la especie humana de sus propias capacidades representativas (Marc Richelle, 1984, 124).
  25. 25. Para Piaget, no es posible intentar explicar el pensamiento con ayuda de la lengua, ya que las estructuras mentales se sitúan en acciones sensomotoras que son más profundas que las conductas lingüísticas. La fuente del conocimiento, según Piaget, es la acción, y el organismo actúa tan pronto entra en relación con el ambiente que lo acoge.  Las críticas que se pueden hacer son: A. La infravaloración que hace del lenguaje y de los aspectos sociales y comunicativos. B. Su idea del egocentrismo radical y de que las personas del entorno del niño tienen poca importancia. C. El lenguaje se limita a una función representativa. D. Confunde representación con simbolización. En las imágenes mentales e imitaciones diferidas no hay simbolización aunque sí representación. Su idea del egocentrismo radical y de que las personas del entorno del niño tienen poca importancia. El lenguaje se limita a una función representativa. Confunde representación con simbolización. En las imágenes mentales e imitaciones diferidas no hay simbolización aunque sí representación. Para Vygotsky (1962), el pensamiento y la lengua son en su origen fenómenos independientes entre sí, sin embargo, la interacción entre ambos origina la elevación del pensamiento y del habla. La actividad mental del niño se ve como el resultado de su vida en determinados aspectos sociales. El lenguaje, que soporta todo el acervo cultural, entra en el proceso del desarrollo del niño desde el primer momento. La lengua se hace necesaria para el proceso mental. Por lo tanto, lenguaje y pensamiento son dos cosas distintas con orígenes distintos y que a lo largo del desarrollo se produce una interconexión funcional en el que el pensamiento se va verbalizando y el habla se va haciendo racional. De tal manera que se regula y planifica la acción. En definitiva, el pensamiento no está subordinado al lenguaje, está influido. A. R. Luria y F. Yudovich (1983), pertenecientes al igual que Vygotski a la escuela rusa, parten del hecho de que la evolución del pensamiento y de la lengua no se debe a un proceso biológico, sino a un proceso social. El habla es un factor históricamente importante para el desarrollo de las estructuras y la formación de los conceptos.  Metodología: Se pueden encontrar a la base de cualquier método de intervención pero en especial en el híbrido. A. Se basa en técnicas de facilitación de técnicas de aprendizaje y mejoramiento de procesos asociados cognición de alto nivel (Watson, 89: Kent, 2004). B. Dentro de los procesos básicos a trabajar se encuentra la imitación y práctica, otorgando múltiples oportunidades para ello C. Respecto a los procesos de alto nivel estimulados, cobran importancia las habilidades metacognitivas.  Teoría interaccionista: La Teoría Interaccionista tiene como máximos representantes al psicólogo ruso Lev Vigotsky y al psicólogo estadounidense Jerome Bruner. Ambos opinaban de forma bastante similar (aunque con ciertas diferencias) a la relación que defendía Piaget y la Teoría Cognitivista entre lenguaje y pensamiento. Lo que une a ambas teorías, son las reglas sociales, culturales y psicológicas que orientan al niño a cómo usar el lenguaje en los distintos contextos en los que se mueve.
  26. 26. Los interaccionistas opinan que, junto al Dispositivo para la Adquisición del Lenguaje (propuesto por Chomsky y la Teoría Innatista), existe una especie de ayuda que facilita la adquisición del lenguaje, la cual correspondería al entorno del niño y a todas las personas del mismo que interactúan con él. De este modo, en esta teoría se habla de andamiaje y zonas de desarrollo próximo. El andamiaje es un proceso de enseñanza facilitador del aprendizaje del bebé y del niño. Gracias a él, el niño es dirigido, a través de pequeños pasos que puede entender, hacia lograr el éxito de una tarea completa más difícil. Postula que la acción de quien enseña está inversamente relacionada al nivel de competencias de quien aprende. Por lo tanto, cuanta mayor dificultad se presente en quien aprende, más acciones necesitará de quien enseña. Todo ello teniendo en cuenta la Zona de Desarrollo Próximo del niño. Las Zonas de Desarrollo Próximo son una forma de ver si el aprendizaje está o no adecuado a los niveles de desarrollo real y potencial del niño. Es decir, la diferencia entre el nivel de desarrollo, determinado por lo que es capaz de hacer el niño por sí solo, y el nivel de desarrollo potencial, determinado por aquello que sería capaz de hacer con la guía de un adulto o en colaboración con un compañero más capaz. Bruner plantea que el lenguaje es un constituitivo del desarrollo cognitivo en donde el lenguaje es lo cognitivo. La actividad mental esta interrelacionada al contexto social dándose una íntima relación entre los procesos mentales y la influencia del contexto sociocultural en los procesos que se desarrollan. Para él, el niño está en constante transformación, su desarrollo está determinado por diferentes estímulos y agentes culturales como sus padres, maestros, amigos y demás personas, que son parte de su comunidad y del mundo que lo rodea, es decir, que el niño está en contacto con una serie de experiencias previas que le permite poseer conocimientos previos. Propone el llamado “Puente Cognitivo”, que consiste en unir los conocimientos previos del niño con los que va a adquirir posteriormente influenciados por el contexto sociocultural en que se desenvuelve.  Metodología:  Niveles de evidencia de tratamiento y su importancia:  ¿Qué es la Práctica basada en la Evidencia?: La PBE “es la integración de la mejor evidencia extraída de los estudios de investigación con la experticia profesional y los valores del usuario” (Sackett y cols., 1996). Esto se traduce en la búsqueda del mejor tratamiento basado en un balance entre la evidencia basada en investigación, la experticia y experiencia clínica y los deseos del paciente, y debe ser guiada por ciertos principios (Greenhalgh y cols., 2003; Sackett y cols., 2000) tales como búsqueda, valoración y aplicación de evidencia sólida y relevante para la resolución de un aspecto clínico ya antes formulado en base a las necesidades del paciente, así como también considerar la evaluación periódica, revisión y perfeccionamiento de la intervención que se haya llevado a cabo.  ¿Por qué Práctica basada en la Evidencia en Fonoaudiología?: La PBE no consiste solo en realizar tratamientos apoyados en la literatura, sino también el poder realizar las mejores decisiones y juicios para la implementación de dichas intervenciones (Hoodin, 2011, pp 152), y de eso justamente se trata el quehacer fonoaudiológico, que es el realizar la mejor intervención disponible dentro de los recursos de los que se dispone, para beneficio del paciente en base a sus necesidades. Si bien cada Fonoaudiólogo es autónomo en la toma de decisiones respecto a que estrategias, métodos y procedimientos va a utilizar, ello no significa que esto sea un proceso meramente azaroso y subjetivo, después de todo, existe
  27. 27. una responsabilidad ética hacia el paciente y su familia que no puede ser transgredida. De esto se deduce que el mero principio del trabajo “bien hecho” debería entonces obligar además a realizar elecciones terapéuticas en base a evidencia científica sustentable.  En nuestro medio, desgraciadamente ha habido una proliferación de Terapias Alternativas y Métodos de Intervención de un carácter dudosamente científico sobre diferentes patologías, cuya eficacia, efectividad y eficiencia no han sido del todo probados. Sería injusto deslegitimarlas a priori pero dado el escaso o nulo cuerpo de evidencias que la apoyan, más allá del mero reporte anecdótico, es alarmante observar la cantidad de usuarios que día a día eligen estos sistemas de tratamiento sin conocer realmente sus reales beneficios, si es que los hay. Si bien la Fonoaudiología actualmente goza del suficiente prestigio para estar dentro de los Modelos de Rehabilitación tradicionales, ello no implica que todas las técnicas y estrategias realizadas bajo su alero sean de la misma calidad unas con otras. Solo como ejemplo cabe recordar la amplia difusión que tuvo años atrás la Comunicación Facilitada, que se basaba en la creencia de que los niños autistas tienen un déficit en las habilidades motoras que les impiden expresarse en forma escrita y oral, por lo que estos menores eran entrenados en comunicarse en forma no verbal mediante la figura de un “facilitador”, quien guiaba la mano del niño para señalar en un tablero o teclado las distintas palabras que componían el mensaje. Pese a los reportes iniciales de éxito en su implementación (los cuales eran realizados en forma aislada y anecdótica por padres), estudios controlados demostraron su nula efectividad (Eberlin y cols. 1993; Jacobson y cols., 1995; Mostert, M., 2001; Hines y cols. 2003) por lo que actualmente está en desuso. Dichos estudios mostraron que en verdad es el facilitador, de manera inconsciente, quien mueve la mano del niño. Si se considera las falsas expectativas y ausencia de logros que esta práctica causó a numerosos pacientes y sus familias, no sería incluso exagerado el considerarlas no solo como procedimientos de nula efectividad sino que además técnicas dañinas que en el fondo hacen perder recursos y un tiempo valioso que podría haberse utilizado en una intervención que fuera realmente efectiva (Lilienfeld, 2007).  Si bien el ejemplo anterior podría parecer extremo, uno debería preguntarse qué ocurre con las prácticas habituales a nivel fonoaudiológico. Cuanto Fonoaudiólogos no utilizan prácticas y procedimientos “porque me da resultado”; “porque así me lo enseñaron” o “porque es como se hacerlo”?. Es importante aclarar que no se está cuestionando la experticia clínica, de hecho es bien sabido que los expertos y los profesionales bien calificados en el ejercicio de su profesión por lo general basan su quehacer en revisión de evidencia científica. Sin desmedro de lo anterior, entonces podemos afirmar que la experticia clínica por sí sola, no es garantía de un buen tratamiento.  Uso consciente, explícito y juicioso de la mejor evidencia disponible en la toma de decisiones sobre el cuidado de los pacientes individuales y, se refiere a la integración de la experiencia clínica individual con la mejor evidencia externa extraída de la investigación sistemática (Sackett, Rosenberg, Gray, Haynes y Richardson, 1996; Sackett, Straus, Richardson, Rosenberg y Haynes, 2000; American Speech-Language and Hearing Association [ASHA], 2005, 2006).  Niveles:  Nivel Ia: Metanálisis bien diseñado de más de un estudio controlado randomizado  Nivel Ib: Estudio controlado randomizado bien diseñado  Nivel IIa: Estudio controlado sin randomización bien diseñado  Nivel IIb: Estudio cuasiexperimental bien diseñado  Nivel III: Estudios bien diseñados no experimentales (correlacionales y estudio de caso)
  28. 28.  Nivel IV: Reporte de comité experto, consenso en conferencia, experiencia clínica de autoridades respetadas  Al observar los diferentes niveles de evidencia, queda de manifiesto el que se debe evitar técnicas y métodos cuyo nivel de evidencia estén en los últimos niveles a menos que sea el único modelo de intervención disponible (si ni siquiera existe un nivel IV simplemente dicho procedimiento/método no debe ser utilizado). Por otra parte, aquellas terapias o procedimientos que estén en los primeros niveles de evidencia son altamente recomendables y en general se pueden utilizar sin mayor riesgo en aquellos aspectos para los que fueron creados. Se debe agregar además que, pese a lo que podría creerse, la metodología de Estudio de Caso o Diseño de Caso único, común en investigaciones del área, si está bien realizado en general se considera de alta evidencia también (Homologable al nivel del IIa) (Hoodin, 2011, pp. 160-166).  Debe mencionarse además que no todos los tipos de estudio realizado son concluyentes respecto a la efectividad y/o eficacia de una intervención del lenguaje. Acá resulta interesante el considerar el plan de 5 etapas planteado por Fey y Finestack (Fey & Finestack, 2009), para dichos estudios. Estas etapas van desde estudios no clínicos, cuyo fin es el generar hipótesis sobre la efectividad de una determinada intervención, pasando por otras etapas como son la viabilidad de la intervención, estudios de eficacia tempranos y estudios de eficacia tardíos, hasta llegar a estudios de efectividad propiamente tal, que son aquellos recomendados como evidencia concluyente acerca de los beneficios y limitaciones de un determinado técnica, método o intervención.  Práctica basada en la Evidencia en Fonoaudiología Pediátrica: Para poder realizar una breve revisión del nivel de evidencia de las diferentes prácticas en Fonoaudiología Pediátrica, estas deben ser agrupadas en tres grandes grupos (Fey, 1986): Un primer grupo de técnicas, son las denominadas centradas en el clínico. Es la forma más tradicional de intervención y posiblemente una de las más utilizadas. Este tipo de estrategias, pese a ser útiles y consideradas poco naturales y de baja generalización (Paul, 2007), tienen por lo general un alto nivel de evidencia para los procedimientos clínicos que utiliza: modelamiento, uso de claves, desvanecimiento, reforzamiento, instrucción, aproximaciones sucesivas y retroalimentación (Hoodin, 2011). Pese a lo anterior, no todos los menores pueden adaptarse al alto grado de estructura de este tipo de terapias. Para ellos un segundo grupo de técnicas denominadas centradas en el niño. Este tipo de terapia es motivante y permite la fácil generalización al utilizar reforzamiento implícito de carácter social. Si bien algunas de sus técnicas como la Estimulación General (donde se emula la interacción natural madre-hijo y se utiliza modelado, expansión y habla paralela), goza de un alto nivel de evidencia, sus logros son más bien globales y no resultan muy útiles frente a objetivos lingüísticos específicos (Hoodin, 2011)  Un tercer grupo de intervenciones, las aproximaciones híbridas, también tiene altos niveles de evidencia entre sus diversas variantes como son el Mand model, el Milieu Teaching y la Estimulación Focalizada. (Hoodin, 2011). Si bien este panorama general puede hacer pensar que en general todas las prácticas fonoaudiológicas tienen una amplia efectividad, esto no es así, y una prueba de ello es el amplio uso de ejercicios oromotores no verbales, más conocidos en nuestro medio como praxias bucolinguofaciales, como método de intervención de Alteraciones del Lenguaje y Habla. Dicha práctica ha sido ampliamente estudiada y se ha demostrado su nula efectividad en el abordaje de menores con Trastornos del Lenguaje (Forrest, 2002; Ruscello, 2008). En dos revisiones sistemáticas independientes que tomaron en cuenta las investigaciones llevadas a cabo en los últimos años sobre el tema (y cuyo diseño de investigación y realización les permitían ser incluidas
  29. 29. en el estudio) llegaron a la conclusión de que falta evidencia que permita determinar si efectivamente los ejercicios oromotores no verbales tiene algún grado de efecto como medida terapéutica y plantean que la evidencia que avala dichas prácticas proviene de estudios con serias deficiencias metodológicas y muestrales, por tanto, recomiendan no utilizar este tipo de intervención hasta que exista evidencia concluyente sobre el tema (McCauley y cols. 2009; Lass y Pannbacker, 2008). TRASTORNOS DEL LENGUAJE  Lenguaje: definición y características generales  “Sistema dinámico y complejo de símbolos convencionales que es usado de varios modos para el pensamiento y comunicación” (ASHA).  “Código compartido socialmente que utiliza un sistema convencional de símbolos arbitrarios para representar ideas sobre el mundo, los cuales son significativos para otros que conocen el mismo código” (Bloom, 1988; Owens, 1992).  Características:  Evoluciona dentro de contextos históricos, sociales y culturales específicos.  Compuesto por reglas sociales que incluyen (ASHA): A. Significado de palabras B. Creación de nuevas palabras C. Combinación de las palabras D. Combinación de palabras apropiadas a cada situación dada.  Esta descrito en al menos 5 parámetros  Su aprendizaje y uso está determinado por la interacción de factores biológicos, cognitivos, psicosociales y ambientales  Su uso efectivo requiere de una amplia comprensión de la interacción humana incluyendo factores como: claves no verbales, motivación y roles socioculturales  Es racional (nadie habla sin pensar)  Es universal (todos estamos en la capacidad de comunicar articulando signos)  Es innato y aprendido (los rudimientos genéticos nacen con nosotros, pero nadie nace conociendo los signos de su comunidad lingüística)  Es doblemente articulado (morfemas 1° articulación, fonemas 2° articulación)  Es convencional (los signos de una comunidad son aceptados por todos)  Prevaricación (con un mensaje gramaticalmente correcto, se puede mentir  Es reflexivo (el lenguaje puede hablar del lenguaje)  Funciones:  Emotiva o expresiva: expreso mis propias ideas. Ej: ¿no lo creo! (emisor)  Representativa o referencial: informar y explicar. Ej: Isaías Nicho escribió el cuento “la mano del muerte” (realidad, contexto o referente)  Conativa o apelativa: influyo en la conducta del otro. Ej: ¿siéntate! (receptor)  Fática o de contacto: constatar funcionamiento y continuidad de comunicación. Ej: ¡me escuchas? (canal)
  30. 30.  Poética o estética: usa el lenguaje para crear un mensaje con valor de obra de arte  Metalingüística: el lenguaje habla de sí mismo. Ej: las palabras agudas tienen acento en la penúltima silaba (código)  Dimensiones:  Dimensión estructural: Bloom y Lahey (1978) describen el lenguaje como un código que se construye a través de las interacciones entre la forma, el contenido y el uso.  Desde este punto de vista, se considera un sistema de signos que permite representar la realidad, estando compuesto por elementos arbitrarios con una organización interna cuyas combinaciones responden a reglas fijas. Se caracteriza por su convencionalidad, es decir, son razones de tipo social las que inciden en la estructura de una determinada lengua.  Dimensión funcional: el lenguaje es concebido como una herramienta que se emplea para la comunicación y la interacción con los demás. Se usa con una intencionalidad comunicativa y puede tener funciones diversas como pedir información, explicar algún suceso, expresar los propios sentimientos, representar la realidad, establecer relaciones entre los objetos y eventos de un entorno más o menos inmediato, dar órdenes, formar e informar, expresar emociones, etc.  Dimensión comportamental: se refiere al lenguaje como el comportamiento que realizan uno o varios hablantes y uno o varios oyentes cuando codifican y decodifican mensajes lingüísticos empleando un código común que aprender progresivamente.  Modalidades:  Oral  Escrito  Lenguaje de señas  Subdivisión en niveles (fonológico, morfosintáctico, semántico, pragmático y discurso) y su caracterización  Fonológico: Se interesa por el estudio de la organización de los sonidos en un sistema valiéndose de sus caracteres articulatorios y de la distribución o suma de los contextos en que pueden aparecer (Onieva, 1993). Combinación de los contrastes sonoros para organizarse en las palabras de una lengua. Está relacionado con los contrastes a partir de los rasgos distintivos y con la estructura y organización de las diferentes silabas. Como se organiza los fonemas y sus características mentales: 1. Discrimina patrones de entonación 2. Diferencia las palabras de la oración 3. Silabas 4. Fonemas  Semántico: Estudia el significado de las palabras individuales (léxico) y las reglas que gobiernan el significado de las palabras en oraciones y oraciones con sintagmas.  Contenido: Formas de materializar el lenguaje
  31. 31. A. Competencia léxica: capacidad para reconocer una palabra que forma parte de su lengua y para conocer las reglas de formación de palabras. B. Competencia semántica: capacidad de distinguir y utilizar correctamente los distintos significados a nivel de palabras, oración y discurso a partir de un contexto dado. C. Nivel de análisis:  Léxico: semántica léxica (semántica en palabras aisladas)  Semántica: semántica oracional (función que cumple las palabras dentro de la oración) y semántica del discurso (mecanismos de coherencia y cohesión).  Morfosintáctico:  Morfosintaxis: se ocupa tanto de la descripción de la estructura interna de las palabras como de las reglas de combinación de los sintagmas en oraciones (Bubois, 1979). A. Morfología: explica la estructura interna de las palabras y el proceso de formación de palabras. Estudio de la estructura de las palabras y de las relaciones que se producen en el seno de ésta.  Encontramos la morfología flexiva (género, número y desinencias) y derivativa (prefijo y sufijos). B. Sintaxis: describe como las palabras se combinan para formare sintagmas, oraciones y frases. Da razón a la estructura de las oraciones de una lengua  Sintagmas: nominales, verbales, adjetivales, proposicionales  Oraciones: declarativas, interrogativas, imperativas, afirmativas, negativas, exclamativas.  Pragmático: Estudia el funcionamiento del lenguaje en contextos sociales, situacionales y comunicativos, es decir, analiza las reglas que explican o regulan el uso intencional del lenguaje, teniendo en cuenta que se trata de un sistema social compartido que dispone de normas para su correcta utilización en contextos concretos.  Contenido: A. Intenciones comunicativas: unidades abstractas y amplias que reflejan la intencionalidad comunicativa del hablante, es decir, durante una conversación no basta con analizar las estructuras proposicionales que se transmiten literalmente en los mensajes lingüísticos, sino que se debe realizar un análisis funcional que contemple la motivación del hablante así como las metas y los fines que quiere conseguir al comunicarse con el oyente. B. Organización del discurso conversacional: supone la secuencia interactiva de actos de habla, a través de la cual dos o más interlocutores se comunican respetando las reglas sociales y haciendo una gala de ciertas habilidades especificas determinadas por su competencia comunicativa. C. Aspectos importantes:
  32. 32.  Requisitos formales de la conversación: exige a los participantes establecer un sistema de turnos que permita mantener un intercambio fluido y armonioso.  Carácter colaborativo de toda conversación: a objeto de mantener un tema, regido además por el principio colaborativo de Grice, que establece 4 máximas o normas: cantidad de información, cualidad o veracidad de la información, relación o relevancia y modo o claridad.  Capacidad del niño para adaptarse a los participantes, roles y situaciones. D. Presuposición en contextos conversacionales y narrativos: se refiere a la participación igualitaria que debe existir entre el oyente y el hablante para que el mensaje pueda ser entendido. Tanto en la conversación como en la narración, el sujeto debe poseer la habilidad de adaptarse a la perspectiva del otro. En ambos contextos los sujetos organizan su discurso de acuerdo con sus presuposiciones acerca de las opiniones, sentimientos y grado de conocimiento de los oyentes. Aspectos verbales Aspectos paraverbales Aspectos no verbales Intención comunicativa Prosodia Kinésica:  Expresión facial  Gestos Manejo de inferencias Lenguaje figurado Velocidad del habla Adecuación al registro Patrones de mirada Calidad del enunciado Calidad vocal Organización social del discurso Proxémica  Discurso: Conjunto de oraciones organizadas coherentemente en torno a un tema, emitido con una determinada intención, en una situación comunicativa concreta.  Implica manejo versátil del vocabulario: léxico  Se organiza con coherencia de ideas: semántico  Requiere de mecanismos formales de estructuración gramatical: morfosintaxis  Implica una intención: pragmática
  33. 33.  Contenido: A. Coherencia local: relación entre significado de una y otra oración B. Cohesión: mecanismos que facilitan las relaciones entre oraciones C. Coherencia grupal: significado global o típico  Forma: A. Superestructura: estructura forma que caracteriza a los distintos discursos  Mecanismos de cohesión: A. Repetición léxica B. Sustitución por deícticos C. Sustitución por pronombres o pronominación D. Sustitución por posesivos E. Sustitución léxica F. Elipsis  Trastornos del lenguaje: definición y conceptos generales  Se puede definir como trastornos del lenguaje a aquellas dificultades que afectan a la recepción, comprensión y elaboración del discurso comunicativo de acuerdo a las reglas de la comunidad lingüística a la que pertenece.  Dificultad total o parcial para comunicarse eficazmente en un entorno determinado, incidiendo en la producción y/o la comprensión oral y/o escrita de cualquier secuencia de locuciones cuando estas se desvían de las normas del sistema lingüístico que caracteriza un determinado contexto.  Trastorno en los mecanismos de adquisición del lenguaje, que produce una estructuración característica y limitado nivel de desarrollo.  Déficit en la organización del lenguaje  Grados de severidad  Evolutivo  Adquirido  Diferenciación entre trastornos específicos y secundarios  Trastornos específicos (primarios): Se hablaría de “Trastornos Específicos o Primarios” (Perelló et al. 1984) cuando la presencia de un retraso, o grave alteración en el lenguaje, no puede ser explicada por otra patología más grave (hipoacusia, deficiencia mental, daño neurológico, etc) Los trastornos primarios se producen en el periodo de adquisición del lenguaje oral y no son derivados ni están asociados a pérdida auditiva, daño cerebral, déficit intelectual, trastornos motores, factores afectivos o factores socio-ambientales. Dentro de estos podemos encontrar:  Retraso del lenguaje: Este trastorno se caracteriza por presentar dificultades en la adquisición de la forma, el uso y el contenido del lenguaje oral. A. El núcleo del problema se centra en los aspectos expresivos, sobre todo en los fonológicos y semánticos.
  34. 34. B. El retraso del desarrollo lingüístico es homogéneo en todos los componentes del sistema. C. El acceso al lenguaje oral, se inicia un año o año y medio más tarde de los que suele ser habitual. D. A pesar del retraso temporal, se observa una evolución paralela a la estándar en los rasgos característicos de cada una de las etapas.  Trastorno especifico del lenguaje (TEL): Este trastorno se caracteriza por presentar severas dificultades en la adquisición del lenguaje oral, mostrando una limitación significativa en la competencia lingüística oral. A. Los problemas se extienden tanto al plano expresivo como al comprensivo. B. Se observan asincronías en el desarrollo de los distintos componentes, coexistiendo habilidades lingüísticas propias de su edad con la ausencia o formulación errónea de otras más simples y primitivas. C. El componente morfosintáctico es una de los más alterados. D. Presentan patrones de error que no se corresponden con los usuales en los procesos de adquisición.  Trastornos secundarios: Se hablaría de “Trastornos Secundarios o Derivados” (Perelló et al. 1984) cuando forman parte de otra patología como son las deficiencias mentales, hipoacusias, lesiones neurológicas, trastornos del desarrollo, etc., siendo las dificultades lingüísticas un síntoma del cuadro. (Ingram, 1975; Launay y Borel-Maisonny, 1979; Perelló et al., 1984;; Rondal y Seron, 1988; Crystal, 1989; De Ajuriaguerra, 1991; de Ajuriaguerra y Marcelli, 1996). Dentro de estos podemos encontrar: Afasia infantil: este tipo especial de afasia hace referencia a aquel trastorno del lenguaje que se produce por una lesión en el transcurso del desarrollo del lenguaje o una vez adquirido el mismo. Se diferencia de la afasia en el adulto, por el hecho de que la respuesta del cerebro infantil, es mucho más activa y plástica y porque muchos esquemas neurolingüísticos no se han formado antes de producirse la lesión. Presentan alteraciones en la emisión del lenguaje, con reducción del vocabulario, anomia y pobreza del lenguaje con simplificación de la sintaxis. El pronóstico es favorable porque el cerebro no está totalmente lateralizado hasta los 5 ó 6 años y, con una intervención adecuada, el hemisferio contrario al lesionado, puede asumir las funciones lingüísticas del otro. Clasificación de los retrasos del desarrollo del lenguaje (Lahey, 1988): Alteraciones del lenguaje (Ingram, 1971) Retrasos especifico o primarios Retrasos secundarios o derivados Disfasias/TEL/SLI Deficiencia mental Parálisis cerebral infantil Deficiencia auditiva Autismo
  35. 35.  Trastornos del lenguaje específico: definición, etiología, características generales  El trastorno específico del lenguaje corresponde a un retardo en el desarrollo del lenguaje en niños sanos, con inteligencia normal o superior, de hogares normales, psicosocialmente sin cuadros de base que lo expliquen” (Ingram, 1975).  Otras definiciones de TEL:  “Un TEL es la anormal adquisición, comprensión o expresión del lenguaje hablado o escrito. El problema puede implicar a todos, uno o algunos de los componentes fonológico, morfológico, semántico o pragmático del sistema lingüístico. Los individuos con trastorno de lenguaje tienen frecuentemente problemas de procesamiento del lenguaje o de abstracción de la información significativa para almacenamiento y recuperación de la memoria a corto o largo plazo” (ASHA, 1980).  “Es un trastorno de la comunicación, caracterizado por la deficiencia para adquirir el lenguaje normalmente. A pesar de una audición normal, ausencia de un déficit sensorio- motor y una inteligencia no verbal normal” (Rapin y Allen, 1988).  “El trastorno específico del lenguaje (TEL) es una patología del lenguaje que tradicionalmente ha sido considerada como evolutiva, se le ha definido por exclusión eliminando como factores causales los procedentes del daño cerebral, del retraso mental, de las limitaciones perceptivas y motoras y de las condiciones socio- ambientales negativas” (Bishop, 1992).  “TEL es aquella dificultad del funcionamiento lingüístico que se encuentra en personas sin afectaciones neurológicas o sensoriales detectables, con una inteligencia no verbal dentro de límites de normalidad y que, a pesar de una estimulación adecuada, una educación suficiente y progresos observables, no llegan a alcanzar niveles de conocimiento lingüístico que les permitan comprender y expresarse de forma igualmente correcta en toda la gama posible de situaciones comunicativas” (Bosch, 1997).  El trastorno específico del lenguaje es un desorden fenotípicamente heterogéneo definido principalmente por exclusión, con un patrón de alteraciones que cambia con la edad. (Conti- Ramsden & Botting, 1999).  “El TEL o disfasia corresponde al déficit que presentan algunos niños en el desarrollo de las habilidades para decodificar y/o codificar el lenguaje, teniendo en cuenta las capacidades sensoriales, cognitivas y motoras no afectadas” (Narbona, 2001).  Etiología: La etiología del Tel aun esta por dilucidar, sin embargo, se han credo diversas teorías al respecto:  Genética: Los estudios actuales muestras que en algunos casos se puede encontrar un origen genético, como en la familia KE. En esta familia se hereda de forma autosómica dominante, y recientemente se ha identificado el locus responsable en el cromosoma 7, denominado SPCH1. Lai el al descubrieron una región especifica en este cromosoma conocida como FOXP2, en la cual todos los miembros de la familia no afectados tenían una secuencia normal de pares de bases de ADN, mientras que todos los miembros afectados tenían lo que se llama una mutación puntual, en a que un nucleoótido había sido sustituido por otro. Otros estudios han demostrado ligamentos a diferentes
  36. 36. regiones del genoma (13q21, 16q24 y 19q13), lo que indica un probable modelo poligénico multifactorial.  Neuroestructurales: También se han realizado estudios de neuroimagen estructural en niños con TEL, y se han observado diferencias morfométricas de los hemisferios cerebrales en niños disfásicos y disléxicos, comparado con controles, aunque estas alteraciones estructurales no se deben considerar como criterio diagnóstico de TEL. además se ha encontrado una perdida en la asimetría normal en la anatomía cerebral de dichas áreas, que se asumen como responsables del lenguaje. El hallazgo principal consiste en una simetría entre ambos lados, lo que evidencia un volumen disminuido de lado izquierdo respecto al derecho e, incluso, en algunos casos, a favor del derecho. Se han comparado algunas otras regiones del cerebro entre niños con TEL, niños controles y sus familias. Se han sugerido, la presencia de alteraciones en los giros supramarginal y frontal inferior izquierdo, con presencia de mayor número de surcos en los niños con TEL, por los resultados de hipoperfusión encontrados en estudios con SPECT.  Ambientales: Otros estudios han identificado diversos factores de riesgo para trastornos del desarrollo de las habilidades psicolingüísticas: perinatales, como la prematuridad y bajo peso al nacer; y ambientales, como un nivel sociocultural bajo. Todos estos factores genéticos, neuroestructurales y ambientales podrían estar implicados en el origen del TEL.  Hipótesis explicativas:  Hipótesis cognitivas: el punto común de todas estas hipótesis es que las dificultades lingüísticas de estos niños son una consecuencia de alteraciones a un nivel cognitivo más profundo: A. Hipótesis del déficit en el procesamiento auditivo: Las dificultades de la mayor parte de los niños con TEL aparecen en tratar y almacenar la información auditiva, sobre todo si ésta se presenta a cierta velocidad. Tallal sugiere que las dificultades de estos niños no dependerán tanto de las operaciones mentales implicadas, como de la cantidad de material a tratar y del tiempo disponible para hacerlo. Esta interpretación se contrapone con los datos de ciertas investigaciones que muestran diferencias significativas de rendimiento, según la información sea verbal o no (Monfort, M., Juárez, A., 1997). B. Hipótesis de superficie: Se refiere a dificultades en el procesamiento de marcas morfológicas inacentuadas, infrecuentes y breves, por déficit en la capacidad cognitiva. Una forma lingüística que representa un rasgo morfológico abstracto y que es fonológicamente débil suele ser omitido (Leonard, L. B., 1998, cit. op. Martínez, L., & cols., 2003). C. Hipótesis del enlentecimiento generalizado: Los niños con TEL en tareas psicolingüísticas, lingüísticas, cognitivas no verbales y generales presentan un
  37. 37. enlentecimiento cognitivo general, así como también un enlentecimiento en procesos específicos. (Kail, R., 1994, cit. op Martínez, L. y cols., 2003). D. Hipótesis de las dificultades en la memoria de trabajo fonológica: Las dificultades del TEL se deberían a problemas en la capacidad de la memoria de trabajo. Según modelo de memoria de trabajo de Baddeley, si el almacén fonológico está limitado y no puede mantener durante el tiempo necesario las representaciones temporales de las palabras, no se pueden abstraer los rasgos nucleares de las mismas y, por lo tanto, la representación fonológica no se puede construir. (Aguado, G., 1999). Un déficit en el almacén fonológico no permite almacenar más que una pequeña parte de la información, el procesamiento sería más lento, y se producirían dificultades en la comprensión, en la adquisición de nuevo vocabulario y para reconocer los estados emocionales del hablante, ya que el procesamiento sintáctico y semántico impide tener en cuenta los rasgos prosódicos (van der Meulen et al., 1997. cit. op. Aguado, G., 1999).  Hipótesis del déficit procedimental (HDP): El modelo propone la existencia de dos sistemas de memoria: A. Sistema de memoria procedimental, que tiene que ver con el aprendizaje reglado. Estructuras implicadas: Córtex frontal premotor (área de Broca); Ganglios basales; Cerebelo. B. Sistema de memoria declarativo, que subyace al conocimiento de hechos y eventos. Importante para aprender relaciones arbitrarias. Estructuras implicadas: Est. temporales mediales (aprendizaje de palabras); Est. Temporales inferiores (almacén del significado de palabras); Est. Temporales superiores y temporo-parietales. Muchos individuos con TEL manifiestan anormalidades o mal funcionamiento del SMP, lo que les origina:  Problemas gramaticales.  Problemas en las funciones no lingüísticas que dependen de las estructuras del SMP.  Explica la heterogeneidad de la población con TEL mediante las variaciones interindividuales en las estructuras afectadas y en el grado de afectación.  Características generales:  El TEL en un trastorno muy común, aunque es sus formas leves no siempre se diagnostica adecuadamente.  El inicio tardío del habla suele ser un indicador de discapacidad lingüística.  Importantes discrepancias sobre el CI de niños con TEL.  Generalmente hay una adquisición más tardía y un desarrollo más lento del lenguaje oral.  Permanencia de patrones verbales de etapas evolutivas anteriores.  Afectación de distintos componentes del lenguaje, con mayor o menor grado de compromiso
  38. 38.  Ausencia de alteraciones orgánicas que expliquen estas dificultades.  La lectura y el aprendizaje pueden estar afectados en niños con TEL (40-70%)  Se puede diagnosticar con gran precisión sobre todo a partir de los 5 años.  La naturaleza del problema limita la exposición de los niños con TEL al lenguaje.  Alteraciones lingüísticas:  Sintaxis: A. Dificultades en tareas de producción  Seguir modelos de orden de palabras  Generar preguntas “tipo-q”.  Generar oraciones relativas o subordinadas Ej.: La persona a quien atropellaron era una anciana.  Generar oraciones con pronombres clíticos( un movimiento sintáctico Ej a. María quiere comprarlo b. María lo quiere comprar)  Concordancia sintáctica B. Dificultades en tareas de comprensión  Asignación de roles temáticos  Asignación de referentes a pronombres y reflexivos  Juicios de aceptabilidad sintáctica de oraciones C. Componentes sintácticos conservados en el TEL  Construcciones de alta frecuencia  Comprensión en situaciones con alto apoyo contextual  Morfología: A. Dificultades con la morfología regular  Morfología flexiva: concordancia y formación de plurales en español).  Morfología derivativa. B. Dificultades de aprendizaje de morfología inventada.  No generalizan los morfemas entrenados a palabras no entrenadas  Fonología: A. Más afectadas las representaciones fonológicas que no se pueden memorizar.  Repetición de pseudopalabras (Montgomery, 1995; Botting y Conti-Ramsden, 2001. B. Sistema fonológico poco adaptativo (Leonard, 1989; Kamhi y Catts, 1986):  Dificultades para usar las propiedades fonéticas de las palabras para categorizar, diferenciar y generalizar entre las palabras y sus partes.  Léxico: A. Dificultades con el aprendizaje de palabras cuando tienen que inferir el significado por la estructura gramatical (bootstrapping sintáctico). B. Dificultades con la presentación rápida de palabras. C. Más dificultades de recuperación y selección de palabras que de comprensión y reconocimiento. D. La organización léxica es similar en niños con TEL y en controles:

×