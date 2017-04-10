Temario adulto

1 TEMARIO EXAMEN DE GRADO NEUROREHABILITACIÓN ADULTOS SUBÁREA NEUROLOGÍA Bases neurológicas Comunicación Proceso interacci...
2 Proceso neuromuscular complejo mediante el cual los alimentos procedentes de la boca pasan por la faringe y el esófago h...
3 - Corteza Cerebral El centro implicado en la deglución estaría situado al pie de la circunvolución frontal ascendente (i...
4 Distingue 3 bloques o unidades funcionales: Bloque Area del SN involucrada Función 1 Formación reticular Regula tono y v...
5 8. Ínsula 9. Cuerpo estriado Estas regiones se conectan directamente, de este modo, concibe que las áreas de Broca y Wer...
6 V.C. superiores V.C. medias V.C. inferiores Estas recogen la sangre del neocortex y sustancia blanca subcortical (seno s...
7 Organización general del sistema auditivo OE OM OI Organización tonotópica  Alteraciones: - Sordera cortical - Alteraci...
8  Sistemas atencionales de posner y petersen Sistema de vigilancia o Arousal (alerta): Nivel base de conciencia, como es...
9 Neurobiología de la memoria Capacidad de registrar información, mantenerla y evocarla en el momento necesario Habilidad ...
10 - Modelo de Baddeley  Loop Fonológico (Ensayo articulatorio – almacén fonológico) - Adquisición y procesamiento del le...
11 Neurobiología de Gnosias y Praxias Concepto: Gnosis-Conocimiento Gnosia: Proceso de conocimiento a partir de las impres...
12  Táctil Deficit selectivo en el reconocimiento de objetos a través del tacto. Suele ser un trastorno unilateral. Lesió...
13 Clasificación de las apraxias de Liepman  Idemotora: Concepto de secuencia de movimientos. Conocimiento de la secuenci...
14  Evaluación de los pares craneales - Pares sensitivos: I Olfatorio II Optico VIII Auditivo - Pares motores: III Motor ...
15 M. Masetero, Pterigoídeo, Temporal, Milohioideo, Vientre anterior digástrico, Tensor del velo y tímpano Sensación 3 ram...
16  Patologías VII: Parálisis facial unilateral MNI: Problemas en todo el lado de la lesión, Ipsilateral. La mitad de la ...
17  Temblor esencial Existe una forma esporádica y otra familiar autosómica dominante (30%). Puede comenzar a cualquier e...
18 Diagnóstico: el diagnóstico clínico se basa en la presencia de deterioro intelectual, alteraciones psiquiátricas, trans...
19 segmentarias afectan a músculos de áreas corporales contiguas, como es el caso del síndrome de Meige, que asocia blefar...
20 Síndrome Lobar Temporal - Agnosias Auditivas: Alteración en la percepción auditiva, no se reconoce la información sonor...
21 mismo tiempo dos partes homólogas del paciente con los ojos cerrados, no logra reconocer el estímulo procedente del lad...
22 por una lesión del cuerpo calloso o para buscar apraxia manual unilateral izquierda, típica del síndrome de desconexión...
23  Asociativas: Fracasan la conexión de un precepto visual adecuadamente logrado con imágenes mnésicas de experiencia pe...
24 Características clínicas: Puede aparecer casi cualquier tipo de déficit, alguno de los signos más frecuentes que se pue...
25 Factores de riesgo no modificables - Edad - Raza - Sexo - Genética Traumatismo encéfalo craneano Lesión cerebral por fu...
26 Escala de Coma de Glasgow  Más utilizada.  Evalúa tres criterios de observación clínica:  apertura ocular.  respues...
27 enfermedades pero ninguno que haya demostrado ninguna utilidad con relevancia clínica para frenar la progresión del pro...
28 La PSP es una enfermedad neurodegenerativa y progresiva que afecta al sistema nervioso central, especialmente el tronco...
29 Es un trastorno de causa desconocida en el que se produce una degeneración de muchas áreas del sistema nervioso que con...
30 SUBÁREA GERONTOLOGÍA Envejecimiento normal “Proceso deletéreo, progresivo, intrínseco y universal que acontece en todo ...
31  OLVIDOS DEL ENVEJECIMIENTO TÍPICO - Se suele olvidar parte de situaciones - Los hechos olvidados se recuerdan con fac...
32 Envejecimiento y Deglución Alrededor 80 años comienzan a ocurrir cambios fisiológicos en el proceso de deglución. - Osi...
33 o Los cambios en la sensibilidad de la audición se inician en la adolescencia, (estudio en Pittsburg, en 1963, desde la...
34 o No pueden oír la palabra hablada, o si la oyen, no la entienden. o Participan solo de la conversación que va dirigida...
35 EL CIERRE VISUAL Y EL CONTEXTO. o Ej.: Me puse una_______en el pie. - Casa, Jasa, Gasa… ? o Ej.: Por_____terminó la____...
