कॉकरोच को kaise bhagaye

कॉकरोच घर में होने पर बड़ी परेशानी होती है। विशेषकर रसोई में इनका होना दुखदायी साबबत होता है। ये ददन में तो नजर नह ीं आते ल...
शक्कर और बेककीं ग सोडा यह कॉकरोच को दूर करने का एक आसान उपाय होता है। वपसी हुई शक्कर और बेककीं ग सोडा को बराबर मात्रा में ...
साबुन का घोल पानी में डडटजेंट घोल कर साबुन का घोल बना लें। ककसी भी प्रकार का साबुन काम में ले सकते है। इस घोल को स्प्प्रेय...
बोररक पाउडर एक चम्मच बोररक पाउडर , एक चम्मच आटा और एक चम्मच वपसी शक्कर ममलाकर गूींथ लें। इसकी छोट छोट गोमलया बनाकर कॉकरोच ...
पेट्रोमलयम जैल का ट्रैप एक चौड़े मुींह की बोतल या जार लें। चाहें तो प्लाश्स्प्टक का डडस्प्पोजेबल ग्लास भी ले सकते है। इसमें...
लाल ममचम , लहसुन और प्याज का घोल एक चम्मच लाल ममचम का पाउडर , आधा चम्मच लहसुन का पेस्प्ट और एक प्याज का पेस्प्ट बनाकर एक ल...
कॉकरोच दुबारा नह ीं आये इसके उपाय • रसोई में कह ीं भी छोटे छेद या दरार हो तो कॉकरोच इनमे छु प सकते है ,अतः इन्हें बींद कर ...
कॉकरोच दुबारा नह ीं आये इसके उपाय •कॉकरोच को घर से हटाने के उपाय करते समय बच्चों और पालतू पशुओीं का विशेष ध्यान रखना चादहए...
  1. 1. कॉकरोच घर में होने पर बड़ी परेशानी होती है। विशेषकर रसोई में इनका होना दुखदायी साबबत होता है। ये ददन में तो नजर नह ीं आते लेककन देर रात रसोई की लाइट जलाते है तो इतने सारे नजर आते है की विश्िास ह नह ीं होता कक ये रसोई में इतने सारे मौजूद हैं। ये खाने की चीजों को सींक्रममत करके हमें नुकसान पहुींचाते हैं। अतः ये कई प्रकार की बीमाररयाीं फै लाने की िजह बनते है। ये घर की दूसर चीजों को भी नुकसान पहुींचते है। खाने की चीजों के अलािा बुक्स , कपड़े आदद भी खा जाते है। कॉकरोच दो प्रकार के ज्यादा पाए जाते है। एक जो गन्द नाल के पास नजर आते है बड़े और गहरे रींग के होते हैं। कभी-कभी ये नाल से ननकल कर घर में घुमते हुए नजर आते है। ये अमेररकन कोकरोच कहलाते है। दूसरे जो रसोई घर में फै ले होते है जो छोटे और हल्के भूरे रींग के होते हैं। ये जममन कोकरोच कहलाते है। इन्हें िाींधा भी कहते है। कोकरोच ददखने पर बड़ी घृणा होती है। कॉकरोच को ममटाना इतना मुश्श्कल भी नह ीं है। दरअसल हम खुद इनके मलए ऐसा िातािरण तैयार कर देते है श्जसमे इनको बड़े आराम से खाने , पीने और छु पने के मलए घर की सुविधा ममल जाती है। इसमलये ये अपना डेरा जमा लेते है और अपना पररिार बढ़ाते रहते है। यदद इनको खाने पीने और छु पने की सुविधा ममलनी बींद हो जाये तो ये परेशान होकर विदा हो जायेंगे। इसके अलािा इनको ममटाने के मलए घर में मौजूद सामान का उपयोग सफलता पूिमक ककया जा सकता है। इसके मलए कु छ ददन लगातार प्रयास करना पड़ता है। कफर ये नह ीं ददखते।
  3. 3. शक्कर और बेककीं ग सोडा यह कॉकरोच को दूर करने का एक आसान उपाय होता है। वपसी हुई शक्कर और बेककीं ग सोडा को बराबर मात्रा में ममलाकर Cockroach के छु पने की जगह पर बुरक दें या जहााँ ये आते हों िहााँ एक प्लेट में रख दें। थोड़ा पानी का प्रबींध भी कर दें। सोडा खाने के बाद ये पानी पीते है और इससे ये मर जाते है। बेककीं ग सोडा पेट में जाकर इन्हें नुकसान पहुींचाता है।
  4. 4. साबुन का घोल पानी में डडटजेंट घोल कर साबुन का घोल बना लें। ककसी भी प्रकार का साबुन काम में ले सकते है। इस घोल को स्प्प्रेयर की मदद से कॉकरोच के ऊपर नछड़क दें। इससे ये तुरींत मर जाते है। क्योकक कॉकरोच त्िचा से सााँस लेते हैं और साबुन का घोल इनका सााँस लेने की प्रकक्रया को रोक देता है। इसे Cockroach के छु पने की जगह में नछड़कने से ये बाहर ननकलते हैं तब इन पर और स्प्प्रे ककया जा सकता है।
  5. 5. बोररक पाउडर एक चम्मच बोररक पाउडर , एक चम्मच आटा और एक चम्मच वपसी शक्कर ममलाकर गूींथ लें। इसकी छोट छोट गोमलया बनाकर कॉकरोच आते हों िहाीं और इनके छु पने की जगह के पास डाल दें। आटा और शक्कर के कारण कॉकरोच इन्हें खा लेते है। बोररक एमसड से ये मर जाते है। लगातार 2 सप्ताह तक ये गोमलया बना कर डालते रहें। Cockroach से छु टकारा ममल जायेगा। इन गोमलयों को बच्चों और पालतू जानिर से दूर रखना चादहए इनके मलए भी नुकसान देह हो सकती है।
  6. 6. पेट्रोमलयम जैल का ट्रैप एक चौड़े मुींह की बोतल या जार लें। चाहें तो प्लाश्स्प्टक का डडस्प्पोजेबल ग्लास भी ले सकते है। इसमें मुींह के पास अींदर की तरफ पेट्रोमलयम जैल यानन िेसल न लगा दें। इस बोतल में थोड़ी शक्कर , आटा या फल के नछलके जैसे के ले, सेब या आम के नछलके के कु छ टुकड़े डाल कर इसे कॉकरोच आने िाल जगह पर रात भर के मलए रख दें। कॉकरोच खाने के लालच से आकर कन्टेनर में घुसेंगे लेककन िापस ननकल नह ीं पाएींगे। इस तरह इन्हें पकड़ कर फें क सकते हैं ।
  7. 7. लाल ममचम , लहसुन और प्याज का घोल एक चम्मच लाल ममचम का पाउडर , आधा चम्मच लहसुन का पेस्प्ट और एक प्याज का पेस्प्ट बनाकर एक ल टर पानी में घोलकर एक घींटे रखें। इसमें एक चम्मच मलश्क्िड साबुन घोल दें। इस ममश्रण को जहााँ लगाएींगे िहाीं कॉकरोच नह ीं आयेंगे। इसकी गींध से िे भाग जायेंगे।
  8. 8. कॉकरोच दुबारा नह ीं आये इसके उपाय • रसोई में कह ीं भी छोटे छेद या दरार हो तो कॉकरोच इनमे छु प सकते है ,अतः इन्हें बींद कर दें। फनीचर में चेक कर लें िहाीं कोई छेद या दरार हो तो उसे भी ममटायें। मसींक के नीचे दरार होने की सींभािना होती है िहाीं भी चेक कर लें। इसके अलािा दरिाजे के आस पास कोई दरार हो तो ठीक करें। •घर को साफ रखें। रसोई में या खाना खाने की जगह पर खाना खुला हुआ ना रखें। ढक कर रखें। • खाना खाने के बाद बतमन श्जतनी हो सके जल्द साफ कर दें। •बचा खाना रसोई के कू ड़ेदान की बजाय बाहर डस्प्टबबन में फे कें । •कु छ जमीन पर गगरा हो तो तुरींत साफ कर दें। •कॉकरोच भगाने के उपाय करते समय ध्यान रखें यदद कॉकरोच ममटाने के मलए कीटनाशक का उपयोग कर रहे हों तो नाक को ढ़ककर रखें। ध्यान रहे यह सााँस के साथ अींदर जाने पर फे फड़ों में परेशानी पैदा कर सकते है।
  9. 9. कॉकरोच दुबारा नह ीं आये इसके उपाय •कॉकरोच को घर से हटाने के उपाय करते समय बच्चों और पालतू पशुओीं का विशेष ध्यान रखना चादहए। उन्हें के ममकल से नुकसान हो सकता है। •रसोई और बाथरूम जहााँ तक सींभि हो नमी से मुक्त रखने चादहए। ताकक कॉकरोच को फै लने से रोका जा सके । •रसोई के प्लेटफॉमम और फशम की सफाई अच्छे से करनी चादहए। हो सके तो पोंछे के पानी में कफनाइल ममला दें ताकक कॉकरोच दूर रहे। •खाने की सभी चीजें टाइट ढ़क्कन लगा कर रखनी चादहए। •कॉकरोच पानी के बबना सप्ताह भर से ज्यादा जीवित नह ीं रह पाते। अतः पानी का कोई ल के ज हो तो तुरींत बींद कर दें। • नेफ्थाल न की गोमलयाीं कै बबनेट्स में डाल कर रखें। कॉकरोच इनकी गींध के कारण दूर रहते है।
