दोस्तों जब हम job या Admission के लिए कही apply करते है या ककसी जगह Interview देने जाते है उस वक़्त हमें Resume की जरुरत पड़...
आज की इस High Compilation वािी दुननया में हमें सभी बातो अपडेट रहना पड़ता है। इसलिए एक अच्छा Resume आप की Quality माकका ट मे...
आप का Resume आकर्ाक होना चाढ़हए। उसमे ज्यादा कं टेंट नहीं होना चाढ़हए। लसफा एक या दो पेज का ही Resume हो। अपनी Quality Short...
अगर आप को जॉब हालसि करना है तो आप को एक अच्छी माके ढ़टंग का सहारा िेना होगा। बदिते ज़माने में जॉब के लिए Resume Interview िग...
Resume आपके व्यक्क्तव का आईना होता है ये वो पहिा कदम होता है ,जो आपको admission या Job ढ़दिाता है। Resume बनाते वक़्त ध्यान ...
• Resume Official language में और सुन्दर Format में होना चाढ़हए और उसमे professionalism झिकना चाढ़हए। • Resume पिकर और देखकर...
दया के पात्र न बने आज ननयोक्ताओं ऐसे कु शि कमाचारी की आवश्यकता है , क्जन्हें खुद पर ववश्वास हो और जो अपनी योग्यता के बिबूत...
अहम जानकाररया ही दे Resume के ववर्य को छोटा और सरि रखे आप ककतने वेतन की अपेक्षा रखते है ? वववाढ़हता है या अवववाढ़हत इन जानका...
इनका रखे ध्यान Personal Profile: इसमें पहिे अपना नाम, जन्मनतधथ, पत्ता, फोन न. ईमेि अढ़द को लिखे। Achievement : इसमें आप राष...
how to make a Resume
how to make a Resume
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

how to make a Resume

42 views

Published on

how to make a Resume

Published in: Career
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
42
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

how to make a Resume

  1. 1. दोस्तों जब हम job या Admission के लिए कही apply करते है या ककसी जगह Interview देने जाते है उस वक़्त हमें Resume की जरुरत पड़ती है। और हम एक average Resume बना िेते है। Resume का मतिब हमारा बायोडाटा हमारी सारी इनफामेशन एक Resume दशााता है। एक अच्छा Resume आप को बढ़िया Present करता है। यह आप की छवव दशााता है। आप को जॉब ढ़दिा सकता है। जब की एक गित Resume आप की नकारत्मक छाप पड़ती है। और आप को औरो से पीछे छोड़ देता है।
  2. 2. आज की इस High Compilation वािी दुननया में हमें सभी बातो अपडेट रहना पड़ता है। इसलिए एक अच्छा Resume आप की Quality माकका ट में ढ़दखाता है और एक अच्छा जॉब ढ़दिाता है। आप के Resume को ननयोक्ता लसफा 15 से 20 सेकं ड ही देखता है। इसलिए उसे इतने कम समय में आप की skill, quality सब नजर आना चाढ़हए। तो हम देखते है की एक अच्छा Resume कै से बनाते है।
  3. 3. आप का Resume आकर्ाक होना चाढ़हए। उसमे ज्यादा कं टेंट नहीं होना चाढ़हए। लसफा एक या दो पेज का ही Resume हो। अपनी Quality Short में होनी चाढ़हए। आप का profile खास होना चाढ़हए। Resume की स्टाढ़टिंग अपने Personal जानकरी से ही करे। एक अच्छा Simple Font ही used करे।
  4. 4. अगर आप को जॉब हालसि करना है तो आप को एक अच्छी माके ढ़टंग का सहारा िेना होगा। बदिते ज़माने में जॉब के लिए Resume Interview िगभग जरुरी सा हो गया है। तो समय के साथ खुद को बदिे और खुद की अच्छी माके ढ़टंग करे। आज के समय में Resume का महत्व बि गया है। एक तरह ये कहे ये ही वो चीज है जो आपकी सफिता या असफिता की शुरूवात करता है, तो गित नहीं होगा। इसलिए इसे तैयार करते वक़्त कु छ बातो का जरूर ध्यान रखना चाढ़हए। इसमें अनावश्यक बाते ना हो, गिनतया न हो। grammar mistake न हो। कई बार हम खुद के व्यक्क्तव को अधिक प्रभावशािी ढ़दखाने के प्रयास में Resume को इतना अधिक ववस्तार दे देते है की उसका कोई प्रभाव नहीं पड़ता इसलिए Resume ज्यादा बड़ा न हो Short और simple हो।
  5. 5. Resume आपके व्यक्क्तव का आईना होता है ये वो पहिा कदम होता है ,जो आपको admission या Job ढ़दिाता है। Resume बनाते वक़्त ध्यान रखना चाढ़हए की Resume से आपकी छवव एक सच्चे और ईमानदार व्यक्क्त के रूप में बनानी चाढ़हए, resume में के वि उन्ही बातो का क्जक्र हो जो की सत्य हो, या ऐसी कोई भी जानकारी क्जसका दूर दूर तक आप का सम्बंि न हो उसे शालमि न करे। आप की उपिक्धियों का क्जक्र अवश्य करे िेककन बहुत बिा चिा कर नहीं। आप के हॉबी के बारे में जरूर लिखे।
  6. 6. • Resume Official language में और सुन्दर Format में होना चाढ़हए और उसमे professionalism झिकना चाढ़हए। • Resume पिकर और देखकर िगना चाढ़हए की इसे गंभीरता से बनाया गया है। • कई जगह पर हस्तलिखखत Resume की मांग की जाती है। ऐसे में साफ और स्पष्ट लिखावट में Resume भेजना चाढ़हए। • भार्ा मात्रावों या व्याकरण की गिनतया नहीं होनी चाढ़हए। इसके लिए साफ legal पेज का उपयोग करो। • जहा तक हो सके कं प्यूटर से ही Resume बनाए। • Resume बनाते समय पहिे अपना Education और उसके बाद अपने काया के अनुभवो का उल्िेख करे।
  7. 7. दया के पात्र न बने आज ननयोक्ताओं ऐसे कु शि कमाचारी की आवश्यकता है , क्जन्हें खुद पर ववश्वास हो और जो अपनी योग्यता के बिबूते आगे बिने का दम रखते है। इसलिए हमेशा याद रखे की चयन प्रककया में दया के लिए कोई स्थान नहीं होता।
  8. 8. अहम जानकाररया ही दे Resume के ववर्य को छोटा और सरि रखे आप ककतने वेतन की अपेक्षा रखते है ? वववाढ़हता है या अवववाढ़हत इन जानकाररयो को दे , Resume देख कर ऐसा नही िगना चाढ़हए की वह बहुत पुराना है और आप इसे सभी जगह भेजते रहे है।
  9. 9. इनका रखे ध्यान Personal Profile: इसमें पहिे अपना नाम, जन्मनतधथ, पत्ता, फोन न. ईमेि अढ़द को लिखे। Achievement : इसमें आप राष्रीय या अंतरराष्रीय स्तर पर प्राप्त रैंक, स्कािरलशप, पुरस्कार, सम्मान, आढ़द का वणान कर सकते है। अनुभव : आप ने पहिे कहा कहा काम ककया है। आप की पोस्ट Etc के बारे में लिख सकते है।

×