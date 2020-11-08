WHO IS GOD? - Trinity

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bell Work • Take out your Bible notebook • Go to a new unit and fill in the following information: – Title: What does the ...
Scriptures – Context Matters 1. I can do all this through him who gives me strength. — Philippians 4:13 2. “For I know the...
What does the Bible say about God? • WHO IS GOD? • WHAT IS GOD?
Who is God? Holy Trinity Christians believe that one God (essence) exists in three persons.
IS THE TRINITY A CONTRADICTION OR A MYSTERY? Definitions Law of non-contradiction: Something cannot be x and non-x at the ...
IV. Biblical Survey THE AFFIRMATION OF ONE GOD Deuteronomy 6:4: Hear, O Israel: The Lord our God, the Lord is one. Remembe...
IV. Biblical Survey THE PLURALITY OF THREE PERSONS Genesis 1:26: God said, “Let Us make man in our image.” Creation Accoun...
Bell Work • Context Matters • John 8:59 - At this, they picked up stones to stone him, but Jesus hid himself, slipping awa...
Bell Work • Ephesians 1 • Open Bible to Ephesians 1 • Audio Reading – What does it say about the Father? – Son? – Holy Spi...
IV. Biblical Survey THE ACTIVITY OF THE TRINITY Ephesians 1:3- 14 Salutation (1:1-2) From 1:3-3:21, Paul expresses thanksg...
Christianity vs Mormonism
Debate • The shack portrays God as a woman. Is this okay? • Some Christians are starting to refer to the God of the Bible ...
1. God is a relational God, and the fellowship within the Trinity is absolutely pure. Therefore, God’s people should avoid...
Holy, Holy, Holy Hillsong Unite
  1. 1. Bell Work • Take out your Bible notebook • Go to a new unit and fill in the following information: – Title: What does the Bible say about God? – Memory Verse: 1st Timothy 6: 15b-16 • God, the blessed and only Ruler, the King of kings and Lord of lords, 16 who alone is immortal and who lives in unapproachable light, whom no one has seen or can see. To him be honor and might forever. Amen.
  2. 2. Scriptures – Context Matters 1. I can do all this through him who gives me strength. — Philippians 4:13 2. “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” — Jeremiah 29:11 (NIV) 3. “For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them.” — Matthew 18:20 (NIV) 4. And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose. — Romans 8:28 (NIV)
  3. 3. What does the Bible say about God? • WHO IS GOD? • WHAT IS GOD?
  5. 5. IS THE TRINITY A CONTRADICTION OR A MYSTERY? Definitions Law of non-contradiction: Something cannot be x and non-x at the same time in the same way. Mystery: Anything that is kept secret or that cannot be fully explained. Necessary Contradictions Mystery There exists three gods and one god (or not three gods) God is one person and three persons (or not one person) One God exists in three person
  6. 6. IV. Biblical Survey THE AFFIRMATION OF ONE GOD Deuteronomy 6:4: Hear, O Israel: The Lord our God, the Lord is one. Remember the Commandments Love the Lord with Everything Shema (hear): 4-9 Monotheism is clearly taught Isaiah. 45:5: I am the Lord, and there is no other; there is none besides me. 1-8 = A prophecy of the Persian King Cyrus God is sovereign over every domain Rejection of localized deities and polytheism Yahweh alone is God 1 Timothy 2:5: For there is one God and one Mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus. Pray for all types of people God’s desire is for persons to come to Him Monotheism is upheld in the Old and the New Testament Jesus is the perfect mediator because He fully represents God and man
  7. 7. IV. Biblical Survey THE PLURALITY OF THREE PERSONS Genesis 1:26: God said, “Let Us make man in our image.” Creation Account US does not refer to angelic hosts US = reference to plurality within God Matthew 28:19: Baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and of the Holy Spirit. 11 Disciples met Jesus on mountain Many of them worship Jesus Jesus gives the Great Commission Jesus does not reject worship He commissions persons to be baptized with a Trinitarian utterance John 1:1, 14: In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God … the Word became flesh. Incarnation Witness of John the Baptist John 1 … - affirms monotheism - distinguishes the Word from God the Father - claims that the Word is God - affirms the hypostatic union
  8. 8. Bell Work • Context Matters • John 8:59 - At this, they picked up stones to stone him, but Jesus hid himself, slipping away from the temple grounds. • What does this verse mean? Use a Bible to help answer the question. • Write a 3-5 sentence summary in your Bible notebook (300-500)
  9. 9. What does the Bible say about God? • WHO IS GOD? • WHAT IS GOD?
  10. 10. Bell Work • Ephesians 1 • Open Bible to Ephesians 1 • Audio Reading – What does it say about the Father? – Son? – Holy Spirit?
  11. 11. IV. Biblical Survey THE ACTIVITY OF THE TRINITY Ephesians 1:3- 14 Salutation (1:1-2) From 1:3-3:21, Paul expresses thanksgiving to God through the vessels of worship and prayer. 1st Utterance = A celebration of the economic activity of the Trinity The Book of Ephesians presents the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit as distinct persons. It also describes their unique roles within redemptive history. Father – Election Predestination Adoption Plan Son – Redemption Forgiveness Hope Holy Spirit – Sealed Equipped Guarantee of Inheritance
  13. 13. Christianity vs Mormonism
  14. 14. Debate • The shack portrays God as a woman. Is this okay? • Some Christians are starting to refer to the God of the Bible as “mother.” Do you agree with this?
  15. 15. 1. God is a relational God, and the fellowship within the Trinity is absolutely pure. Therefore, God’s people should avoid isolation and pursue wholesome fellowship with God and with others. John 17:20-21: “I do not ask on behalf of these alone, but for those also who believe in Me through their word; 21 that they may all be one; even as You, Father, are in Me and I in You, that they also may be in Us, so that the world may believe that You sent Me. 2. Within the being of God there exists holy diversity. God’s people ought to welcome multi- cultural customs and various genres of expressions insofar these things conform to the God’s revelation. Old Hymns vs. New Songs Soul Food vs. Hispanic Fiestas 3. Each person within the Trinity is equal in value, yet they perform various roles. Christians ought to encourage each member of the body of Christ to use his or her gifts to the glory of God. Janitor and Pastor Husbands and Wives 4. The Triune God is missional; God calls believers to join the mission (Matthew 28) 5. The Triune God of Scripture should be adored and worshiped (Eph 1)
  16. 16. Holy, Holy, Holy Hillsong Unite

