DEC DETERMINA ELETTRONICA CONTABILE
Regione Autonoma della Sardegna PA senza carta DEC Determina Elettronica Contabile Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento pro...
Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA Antonello Pellegrino – Direttore Generale degli Affari Gen...
Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA Il progetto DEC punta in prima istanza a realizzare una fo...
Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA Presentazione del progetto 2/2 In sintesi gli obiettivi de...
Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA Per ulteriori approfondimenti Accenture SPA Capo commessa ...
Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA Mattia Spiga – maspiga@regione.sardegna.it - 070/6066169 -...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Dec forum pa 2017 dec

49 views

Published on

Progetto Determina Elettronica Contabile

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
49
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Dec forum pa 2017 dec

  1. 1. DEC DETERMINA ELETTRONICA CONTABILE
  2. 2. Regione Autonoma della Sardegna PA senza carta DEC Determina Elettronica Contabile Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA
  3. 3. Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA Antonello Pellegrino – Direttore Generale degli Affari Generali e Società dell’informazione della Regione Autonoma della Sardegna Alessandro Corrias – Dirigente della Regione Autonoma della Sardegna del Servizio dei sistemi informativi di base e applicativi del sistema regione Mattia Spiga – Funzionario Tecnico Regione Autonoma della Sardegna, responsabile dei SETTORE GESTIONE, PROGETTAZIONE E SVILUPPO DEI SISTEMI INFORMATIVI DI BASE DEL SISTEMA REGIONE Presentazione del gruppo di lavoro
  4. 4. Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA Il progetto DEC punta in prima istanza a realizzare una forte integrazione tra i dati del provvedimento, attualmente caricati su MS Word, stampati, firmati e inviati all’ufficio di controllo, e i dati contabili, caricati sul SAP e verificati sempre dall’ufficio di controllo. La DEC realizzerà sia un gestore di progetti/procedimenti, che un template in grado di supportare in un’unica soluzione i due caricamenti, portando in questo modo in firma digitale il provvedimento. Il provvedimento firmato digitalmente dovrà poi subire il vaglio dell’ufficio contabile di controllo, la Ragioneria Generale, sempre per via telematica e in seguito dovrà essere conservato in maniera sostitutiva. Presentazione del progetto 1/2
  5. 5. Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA Presentazione del progetto 2/2 In sintesi gli obiettivi del progetto DEC sono: • Digitalizzare il flusso approvativo della Determina Contabile abbattendo i tempi di percorrenza al di sotto dei 30 giorni; • Realizzare una integrazione automatica con il protocollo, la conservazione sostitutiva e la firma digitale remota; • Realizzare uno strumento di monitoraggio e controllo la Ragioneria Generale al fine di poter gestire i flussi digitale; • Mettere al centro il valore del processo, ovvero aumentare la qualità nella redazione degli atti e dei controlli.
  6. 6. Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA Per ulteriori approfondimenti Accenture SPA Capo commessa Ing. Luigi Fantola luigi.fantola@accenture.com
  7. 7. Premio FORUM PA 2017: 10x10 = cento progetti per cambiare la PA Mattia Spiga – maspiga@regione.sardegna.it - 070/6066169 - 3665982573

×