Docker Festival - Dreaming about Docker

Spend a full day learning about Docker and related tools with Matthias Noback and Lucas van Lierop.
- Use this day to finally take a deep dive into Docker,
- Or bring your own Docker-based project and leverage the combined knowledge of all participants to make it better.
- Work together, or alone.
- Don't follow along with the teacher, find your own path instead.
- Not limited to PHP, use the language of your choice.
We'll offer interesting and useful material: articles, exercises, tips & tricks.
A selection of topics you could choose from:
- Continuous integration, including UI tests
- Design principles
- Running build tools
- How to deal with annoying stuff (e.g: users, file permissions, signal handling, dependencies between services)
- Health checks
- Security
- Clustering
