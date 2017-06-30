Docker Festival Dreaming about Docker Lucas van Lierop Matthias Noback @lucasvanlierop @matthiasnoback #dockerfestival
Program for today 09:30 Introduction 10:00 Workshop 12:45 Lunch 13:45 Best Practices 14:15 Workshop 16:15 Share results
The container revolution; why is it so good?
Self-contained deployable units Application code, configuration and dependencies, all-in-one Instead of: ● (Manually) pre-...
Image-based deployments No build steps on the production server Instead of: ● Building the software on the production serv...
Limited abilities Containers run in isolated environments Instead of: ● Processes that implicitly have access to everythin...
Scheduling Built-in resource management, rebalancing, scaling (even within one host) Instead of: ● Custom tooling (Maratho...
What the container revolution encourages
Single Responsibility Principle Focus on limited responsibilities per container/service.
Open/Closed Principle Modify the behavior of a container by configuration through environment variables and secrets.
Architecture considerations Focus on clear specifications for how the service is connected to its surroundings. http://ali...
Focus on "everything in a box" Self-contained, explicit, no loose ends. https://12factor.net/
No attachment to servers ● No manual actions on the server ● Provisioning fully automated ● Pets vs kettle ● Destroyable a...
What the container revolution enables
Continuous delivery Container image: an actual build artifact
Polyglot programming ● Code ● Persistence
Scaling of software units Number of instances (horizontal scaling) versus the power of one instance (vertical scaling)
Scaling for organizational units Number of teams, number of projects (horizontal scaling)
Monolithic and service-oriented development side-to-side Containers encapsulate internal technologies; combine multiple pr...
What it requires What it requires What it enables
Operations skills Configuration, server management, monitoring, emergencies, recovery
Knowledge About technologies used
Shared responsibility Writing the code, and make it run in production (and keep it running).
Long story short: DevOps culture
DDD, BDD Operations UX, Design
Let’s get started
In the morning: two options - Docker Introduction (Docker Engine, Compose, Machine, Swarm) - Your Next Step
Different stages of using Docker 1. Side project 2. Development environment (e.g. instead of Vagrant) 3. For Continuous In...
Use this day to take the next step
Time flies Pick small tasks, create issues Check every half hour: am I still on track? Share useful snippets, articles, et...
Spend a full day learning about Docker and related tools with Matthias Noback and Lucas van Lierop.

- Use this day to finally take a deep dive into Docker,
- Or bring your own Docker-based project and leverage the combined knowledge of all participants to make it better.
- Work together, or alone.
- Don't follow along with the teacher, find your own path instead.
- Not limited to PHP, use the language of your choice.

We'll offer interesting and useful material: articles, exercises, tips & tricks.

A selection of topics you could choose from:
- Continuous integration, including UI tests
- Design principles
- Running build tools
- How to deal with annoying stuff (e.g: users, file permissions, signal handling, dependencies between services)
- Health checks
- Security
- Clustering

