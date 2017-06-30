Docker Festival - Dreaming about Docker

Spend a full day learning about Docker and related tools with Matthias Noback and Lucas van Lierop.



- Use this day to finally take a deep dive into Docker,

- Or bring your own Docker-based project and leverage the combined knowledge of all participants to make it better.

- Work together, or alone.

- Don't follow along with the teacher, find your own path instead.

- Not limited to PHP, use the language of your choice.



We'll offer interesting and useful material: articles, exercises, tips & tricks.



A selection of topics you could choose from:

- Continuous integration, including UI tests

- Design principles

- Running build tools

- How to deal with annoying stuff (e.g: users, file permissions, signal handling, dependencies between services)

- Health checks

- Security

- Clustering