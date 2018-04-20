Ebook Dowload [PDF] Employees First, Customers Second: Turning Conventional Management Upside Down on any device on any device



Language:Chinese.HardCover. Pub Date: 2010-5-1 Pages: 198 Publisher:. Perseus One small idea can ignite a revolution just as a singlematchstick can start a fire One such idea-putting employees first and customerssecond-sparked a revolution at HCL Technologies. the IT servicesgiant. In this candid and personal account. Vineet Nayar-HCLTscelebrated CEO-recounts how he defied the conventional wisdom thatcompanies must put customers first. then turned the hierarchicalpyramid upside down by making management accountable to theemployees. and not the other way around. By doing so. Nayar fired the imagination of both employees andcustomers and set HCLT on a journey of transformation that has madeit one of the fastest-growing and profitable global IT servicescompanies and. according to BusinessWeek. one of the twenty mostinfluential companies in the world. Chapter by chapter. Nayar r...

