Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TeamTopologies.com @TeamTopologies Beyond the Spotify model using Team Topologies for fast ﬂow and organisation evolution ...
Matthew Skelton 2 Co-author of the book Team Topologies Founder at Conﬂux - conﬂuxdigital.net Experience as: software deve...
3 The Spotify Model Limitations Team Topologies Getting started
4
5
The Spotify model of team design for software delivery 6
7 Henrik Kniberg & Anders Ivarsson, 2012 https://blog.crisp.se/wp-content/uploads/2012/11/SpotifyScaling.pdf
8 The Spotify model Squad: semi-autonomous delivery team Tribe: family of Squads - related work Chapter: line management w...
9 The Spotify model has been hugely helpful to 100s of organizations
The Spotify model helps to... 10
11 Encourage ﬂow of change
12 Establish and clarify team responsibilities
13 Promote good kinds of team collaboration
14 Plan and budget for cross-team enablers
15 The Spotify model helps to Encourage ﬂow of change Establish and clarify team responsibilities Promote good kinds of te...
Limitations of the Spotify model 16
“This article is only a snapshot of our current way of working - a journey in progress, not a journey completed. By the ti...
There is No Spotify Model 18 Marcin Floryan, 2016 https://www.infoq.com/presentations/spotify-culture-stc
19 Software sizing and cognitive load
20 Heuristics for Conway’s Law
21 Patterns for team interactions
22 Triggers for change and evolution
23 We also need to address Software sizing and cognitive load Heuristics for Conway’s Law Patterns for team interactions T...
Team Topologies 24
topology the way in which constituent parts are interrelated or arranged Greek: τοπολογία (τόπος == ‘place’) 25
Team Topologies 26 Research over 5 years across multiple industry sectors Informed by 50+ peer-reviewed journal articles 3...
Origins - DevOps Topologies 27 CC BY-SA devopstopologies.com @matthewpskelton / @TeamTopologies
28 Philip Fisher-Ogden, Director of Engineering at Netﬂix: “thanks for your insightful articulations of devops topologies....
29 Crystal Hirschorn, Director of Engineering at Condé Nast International “Your topological models resonated extremely wel...
Team Topologies 30 Organizing business and technology teams for fast ﬂow Matthew Skelton & Manuel Pais Publication date: S...
💥#1 on Amazon Business and Organizational Learning 31
“innovative tools and concepts for structuring the next generation digital operating model” Charles T. Betz, Principal Ana...
Team Topologies for fast ﬂow Conway’s Law Team-ﬁrst Thinking Team Interactions Sensing for Evolution 33
34 Software sizing and cognitive load
35 Team-ﬁrst Thinking
36 Team-ﬁrst Thinking The team is the means of delivery
37 Team-ﬁrst Thinking Design for team cognitive load
38 Team-ﬁrst Thinking Choose boundaries for team ownership
39 Team-ﬁrst Thinking Physical and digital workspace
40 Team-ﬁrst Thinking The team is the means of delivery Design for team cognitive load Choose boundaries for team ownershi...
41 Heuristics for Conway’s Law
42 Conway’s Law
43 Conway’s Law Heuristic for ‘natural’ expected design
44 Conway’s Law Mirroring in tech system + human system
45 Conway’s Law Reverse Conway to mitigate worst eﬀects
46 Conway’s Law Constraint on solution search space
47 Conway’s Law Heuristic for ‘natural’ expected design Mirroring in tech system + human system Reverse Conway to mitigate...
48 Patterns for team interactions
49 Team Interactions
50 Team Interactions 3 deﬁned Interaction Modes
51 Team Interactions Collaboration: 2 teams working together
52 Team Interactions X-as-a-Service: 1 provides, 1 consumes
53 Team Interactions Facilitating: 1 team helps another
54 Team Interactions 3 deﬁned Interaction Modes Collaboration: 2 teams working together X-as-a-Service: 1 provides, 1 cons...
4 fundamental topologies 55 Stream-aligned team Enabling team Complicated Subsystem team Platform team
4 fundamental topologies 56 Flow of change
3 core interaction modes 57 Flow of change X-as-a-Service Facilitating Collaboration
58 Triggers for change and evolution
59 Sensing for Evolution
60 Sensing for Evolution Not all teams in the org look the same
61 Sensing for Evolution Discover, then push to Platform
62 Sensing for Evolution Awkward team interactions are signals
63 Sensing for Evolution Evolve the org with changing ecosystem
64 Sensing for Evolution Not all teams in the org look the same Discover, then push to Platform Awkward team interactions ...
Getting started with the Team Topologies approach 65
Getting started 66 Explicit cognitive load Large Conway mismatches Team Interactions Thinnest Viable Platform
How well can the team as a unit “grok” the systems they own and develop? Push some things into a Platform? Are skills or c...
Getting started 68 Explicit cognitive load Large Conway mismatches Team Interactions Thinnest Viable Platform
Are there major mismatches between the team interactions and the required software / system architecture? What could be ea...
Getting started 70 Explicit cognitive load Large Conway mismatches Team Interactions Thinnest Viable Platform
What would change if we adopted the 3 team interaction patterns? Collaboration, X-as-a-Service, Facilitating How would tea...
Getting started 72 Explicit cognitive load Large Conway mismatches Team Interactions Thinnest Viable Platform
How is your Platform deﬁned? What is the thinnest platform that could work? What’s needed to run an support it? Thinnest V...
Getting started 74 Explicit cognitive load Large Conway mismatches Team Interactions Thinnest Viable Platform
Review 75
76 The Spotify model helps to Encourage ﬂow of change Establish and clarify team responsibilities Promote good kinds of te...
77 We also need to address Software sizing and cognitive load Heuristics for Conway’s Law Patterns for team interactions T...
Team Topologies for fast ﬂow Conway’s Law Team-ﬁrst Thinking Team Interactions Sensing for Evolution 78
Getting started 79 Explicit cognitive load Large Conway mismatches Team Interactions Thinnest Viable Platform
Team Topologies 80 Organizing business and technology teams for fast ﬂow Matthew Skelton & Manuel Pais Publication date: S...
Sign up for news and tips: TeamTopologies.com 81
Remote- Friendly Training teamtopologies.com/training 82
Free Resources 83 Resources teamtopologies.com/resources Free tools & templates github.com/teamtopologies
84 🠊 teamtopologies.com/shop
TeamTopologies.com @TeamTopologies Feedback: info@teamtopologies.com @TeamTopologies
Thank you! info@teamtopologies.com Matthew Skelton, Conﬂux @matthewpskelton Manuel Pais, Independent @manupaisable Copyrig...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Beyond the Spotify Model - Team Topologies - Tech.rocks - 2020-12-10 - Matthew Skelton

18 views

Published on

From a talk at Tech.Rocks 2020

For effective, modern, cloud-connected software systems we need to organize our teams in certain ways. Taking account of Conway’s Law, we look to match the team structures to the required software architecture, enabling or restricting communication and collaboration for the best outcomes.

This talk will cover the basics of organization design using Team Topologies, exploring a selection of key team types, and how and when to use them in order to make the development and operation of your software systems as effective as possible. The talk is based on the book Team Topologies by Matthew Skelton and Manuel Pais including first-hand experience helping companies around the world with the design of their technology teams.

Key takeaways:

1. Why using the “Spotify Model” of team design is not enough

2. The four fundamental team topologies needed for modern software delivery

3. The three team interaction modes that enable fast flow and rapid learning

4. How to address Conway’s Law, cognitive load, and team evolution with Team Topologies

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Beyond the Spotify Model - Team Topologies - Tech.rocks - 2020-12-10 - Matthew Skelton

  1. 1. TeamTopologies.com @TeamTopologies Beyond the Spotify model using Team Topologies for fast ﬂow and organisation evolution Matthew Skelton, Conﬂux co-author of Team Topologies - @matthewpskelton Tech.Rocks - 10 December 2020
  2. 2. Matthew Skelton 2 Co-author of the book Team Topologies Founder at Conﬂux - conﬂuxdigital.net Experience as: software developer, system architect, technical director, change enabler, conference organizer... Twitter: @matthewpskelton
  3. 3. 3 The Spotify Model Limitations Team Topologies Getting started
  4. 4. 4
  5. 5. 5
  6. 6. The Spotify model of team design for software delivery 6
  7. 7. 7 Henrik Kniberg & Anders Ivarsson, 2012 https://blog.crisp.se/wp-content/uploads/2012/11/SpotifyScaling.pdf
  8. 8. 8 The Spotify model Squad: semi-autonomous delivery team Tribe: family of Squads - related work Chapter: line management within a Tribe Guild: cross-Tribe interest/specialist group
  9. 9. 9 The Spotify model has been hugely helpful to 100s of organizations
  10. 10. The Spotify model helps to... 10
  11. 11. 11 Encourage ﬂow of change
  12. 12. 12 Establish and clarify team responsibilities
  13. 13. 13 Promote good kinds of team collaboration
  14. 14. 14 Plan and budget for cross-team enablers
  15. 15. 15 The Spotify model helps to Encourage ﬂow of change Establish and clarify team responsibilities Promote good kinds of team collaboration Plan and budget for cross-team enablers @matthewpskelton / @TeamTopologies
  16. 16. Limitations of the Spotify model 16
  17. 17. “This article is only a snapshot of our current way of working - a journey in progress, not a journey completed. By the time you read this, things have already changed.” - Kniberg & Ivarsson 17
  18. 18. There is No Spotify Model 18 Marcin Floryan, 2016 https://www.infoq.com/presentations/spotify-culture-stc
  19. 19. 19 Software sizing and cognitive load
  20. 20. 20 Heuristics for Conway’s Law
  21. 21. 21 Patterns for team interactions
  22. 22. 22 Triggers for change and evolution
  23. 23. 23 We also need to address Software sizing and cognitive load Heuristics for Conway’s Law Patterns for team interactions Triggers for change and evolution @matthewpskelton / @TeamTopologies
  24. 24. Team Topologies 24
  25. 25. topology the way in which constituent parts are interrelated or arranged Greek: τοπολογία (τόπος == ‘place’) 25
  26. 26. Team Topologies 26 Research over 5 years across multiple industry sectors Informed by 50+ peer-reviewed journal articles 30+ client organizations - consulting and training since 2013 with orgs in CN, EU, IN, US, UK, + Book: 12+ case studies from well-known organizations
  27. 27. Origins - DevOps Topologies 27 CC BY-SA devopstopologies.com @matthewpskelton / @TeamTopologies
  28. 28. 28 Philip Fisher-Ogden, Director of Engineering at Netﬂix: “thanks for your insightful articulations of devops topologies. They inspired many discussions and helped us to think about what model Netﬂix teams could be/are using.” https://twitter.com/philip_pfo/status/999074792123740160
  29. 29. 29 Crystal Hirschorn, Director of Engineering at Condé Nast International “Your topological models resonated extremely well on both the Dev and Ops side btw! I like the balanced arguments, e.g. diﬀerent perspectives, for each pattern.” https://twitter.com/cfhirschorn/status/1103387659890819073
  30. 30. Team Topologies 30 Organizing business and technology teams for fast ﬂow Matthew Skelton & Manuel Pais Publication date: Sept 2019 IT Revolution Press Pre-order from Amazon: https://teamtopologies.com/book
  31. 31. 💥#1 on Amazon Business and Organizational Learning 31
  32. 32. “innovative tools and concepts for structuring the next generation digital operating model” Charles T. Betz, Principal Analyst, Forrester Research 32
  33. 33. Team Topologies for fast ﬂow Conway’s Law Team-ﬁrst Thinking Team Interactions Sensing for Evolution 33
  34. 34. 34 Software sizing and cognitive load
  35. 35. 35 Team-ﬁrst Thinking
  36. 36. 36 Team-ﬁrst Thinking The team is the means of delivery
  37. 37. 37 Team-ﬁrst Thinking Design for team cognitive load
  38. 38. 38 Team-ﬁrst Thinking Choose boundaries for team ownership
  39. 39. 39 Team-ﬁrst Thinking Physical and digital workspace
  40. 40. 40 Team-ﬁrst Thinking The team is the means of delivery Design for team cognitive load Choose boundaries for team ownership Physical and digital workspace @matthewpskelton / @TeamTopologies
  41. 41. 41 Heuristics for Conway’s Law
  42. 42. 42 Conway’s Law
  43. 43. 43 Conway’s Law Heuristic for ‘natural’ expected design
  44. 44. 44 Conway’s Law Mirroring in tech system + human system
  45. 45. 45 Conway’s Law Reverse Conway to mitigate worst eﬀects
  46. 46. 46 Conway’s Law Constraint on solution search space
  47. 47. 47 Conway’s Law Heuristic for ‘natural’ expected design Mirroring in tech system + human system Reverse Conway to mitigate worst eﬀects Constraint on solution search space @matthewpskelton / @TeamTopologies
  48. 48. 48 Patterns for team interactions
  49. 49. 49 Team Interactions
  50. 50. 50 Team Interactions 3 deﬁned Interaction Modes
  51. 51. 51 Team Interactions Collaboration: 2 teams working together
  52. 52. 52 Team Interactions X-as-a-Service: 1 provides, 1 consumes
  53. 53. 53 Team Interactions Facilitating: 1 team helps another
  54. 54. 54 Team Interactions 3 deﬁned Interaction Modes Collaboration: 2 teams working together X-as-a-Service: 1 provides, 1 consumes Facilitating: 1 team helps another @matthewpskelton / @TeamTopologies
  55. 55. 4 fundamental topologies 55 Stream-aligned team Enabling team Complicated Subsystem team Platform team
  56. 56. 4 fundamental topologies 56 Flow of change
  57. 57. 3 core interaction modes 57 Flow of change X-as-a-Service Facilitating Collaboration
  58. 58. 58 Triggers for change and evolution
  59. 59. 59 Sensing for Evolution
  60. 60. 60 Sensing for Evolution Not all teams in the org look the same
  61. 61. 61 Sensing for Evolution Discover, then push to Platform
  62. 62. 62 Sensing for Evolution Awkward team interactions are signals
  63. 63. 63 Sensing for Evolution Evolve the org with changing ecosystem
  64. 64. 64 Sensing for Evolution Not all teams in the org look the same Discover, then push to Platform Awkward team interactions are signals Evolve the org with changing ecosystem @matthewpskelton / @TeamTopologies
  65. 65. Getting started with the Team Topologies approach 65
  66. 66. Getting started 66 Explicit cognitive load Large Conway mismatches Team Interactions Thinnest Viable Platform
  67. 67. How well can the team as a unit “grok” the systems they own and develop? Push some things into a Platform? Are skills or capabilities missing? Explicit cognitive load 67
  68. 68. Getting started 68 Explicit cognitive load Large Conway mismatches Team Interactions Thinnest Viable Platform
  69. 69. Are there major mismatches between the team interactions and the required software / system architecture? What could be easily adjusted? Large Conway mismatches 69
  70. 70. Getting started 70 Explicit cognitive load Large Conway mismatches Team Interactions Thinnest Viable Platform
  71. 71. What would change if we adopted the 3 team interaction patterns? Collaboration, X-as-a-Service, Facilitating How would teams react & behave? Team Interactions 71
  72. 72. Getting started 72 Explicit cognitive load Large Conway mismatches Team Interactions Thinnest Viable Platform
  73. 73. How is your Platform deﬁned? What is the thinnest platform that could work? What’s needed to run an support it? Thinnest Viable Platform 73
  74. 74. Getting started 74 Explicit cognitive load Large Conway mismatches Team Interactions Thinnest Viable Platform
  75. 75. Review 75
  76. 76. 76 The Spotify model helps to Encourage ﬂow of change Establish and clarify team responsibilities Promote good kinds of team collaboration Plan and budget for cross-team enablers @matthewpskelton / @TeamTopologies
  77. 77. 77 We also need to address Software sizing and cognitive load Heuristics for Conway’s Law Patterns for team interactions Triggers for change and evolution @matthewpskelton / @TeamTopologies
  78. 78. Team Topologies for fast ﬂow Conway’s Law Team-ﬁrst Thinking Team Interactions Sensing for Evolution 78
  79. 79. Getting started 79 Explicit cognitive load Large Conway mismatches Team Interactions Thinnest Viable Platform
  80. 80. Team Topologies 80 Organizing business and technology teams for fast ﬂow Matthew Skelton & Manuel Pais Publication date: Sept 2019 IT Revolution Press Pre-order from Amazon.com: https://teamtopologies.com/book
  81. 81. Sign up for news and tips: TeamTopologies.com 81
  82. 82. Remote- Friendly Training teamtopologies.com/training 82
  83. 83. Free Resources 83 Resources teamtopologies.com/resources Free tools & templates github.com/teamtopologies
  84. 84. 84 🠊 teamtopologies.com/shop
  85. 85. TeamTopologies.com @TeamTopologies Feedback: info@teamtopologies.com @TeamTopologies
  86. 86. Thank you! info@teamtopologies.com Matthew Skelton, Conﬂux @matthewpskelton Manuel Pais, Independent @manupaisable Copyright © Conﬂux Digital Ltd 2018-2020. All rights reserved. Registered in England and Wales, number 10890964

×