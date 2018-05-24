[+]The best book of the month UCP 600 [NEWS]

=====<<>>=====

BOOK REVIEW :

Book title: UCP 600



Author: International Chamber of Commerce



publisher: International Chamber of Commerce



Book thickness: 58 p



Year of publication: 2006



BOOK DESCRIPTION :

For almost 80 years, the Uniform Customs and Practice for Documentary Credits have governed letter of credit transactions worldwide. Often lauded as the most-successful set of private rules for trade ever developed, UCP 600 contains important new provisions in the fields of transport, insurance and compliance. The revised rules-which entered into force in 2007-also provide greater clarify on the meaning of key terms used in documentary credit transactions, such as "honour" and "negotiation". Should be used by practitioners in conjunction with the newly-revised International Standard Banking Practice.


