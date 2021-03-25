GET HERE : https://pin-book-pdfaccesfull.blogspot.com/?serverp1=1689146583 An adventurous teenager is determined to roller skate across France to reunite with his girlfriend, despite her overprotective father and 800 miles of topless beaches between them.An Amazon Bestseller! From the icy peaks of Germany to the steamy beaches of France, this coming of age story begins when Michael, 19, gets a letter from his girlfriend asking him to meet her in Barcelona. He quits his daredevil job at the top of the German Alps and plots a risky two-month trek across the coast of southern France ✔8212 alone, on roller skates. He leaves his alpine friends behind to follow his heart with only a backpack, ski poles, and roller skates. Even being chased down impossibly steep mountain roads by tour busses and ritzy sports cars can✔8217 t keep an American teenager down, especially when he✔8217 s delivering an engagement ring✔8230 and a dark confession.It was supposed to be fun and easy, but when disaster strikes his love life and a spectacular wipeout leaves him a heartbeat away from roadkill status, Michael must emerge from his tenderfoot life and learn some difficult lessons about growing up.Rolling over every inch of the French Riviera, European history, art history, and French culture come together in this off-the-grid, true tale of living in the moment, creating your true self, and living to write about it. Roller Skating Quad Roller Skates Solo Travel Adventure Travel French Riviera Traveler & Explorer Biographies Biographies & Memoirs / Sports & Outdoors Travel Writing Hiking & Camping Memoir