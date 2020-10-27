Successfully reported this slideshow.
Being dismissed from your job is never a pleasant experience. However, as many workers in California know, it can happen all too easily, particularly if you get on the wrong side of your employer. There are several reasons that you could be dismissed and not all of them are legal. If you were terminated and were not given a termination note or any reason at all, you should speak with a wrongful termination attorney in Los Angeles at Kaufman Law Firm seek their help, as you may have become a victim of wrongful termination. Their knowledgeable and experienced team is ready to get to work on your behalf.

  1. 1. Know How To React To Losing Your Job In Los Angeles
  2. 2. Being dismissed from your job is never a pleasant experience. However, as many workers in California know, it can happen all too easily, particularly if you get on the wrong side of your employer. There are several reasons that you could be dismissed and not all of them are legal. However, it is not always easy to immediately prove that your dismissal was unfair
  3. 3. As such, it is important to know what to do in the meantime. ❏ Discover who was responsible for your dismissal and what their reason was for ﬁring you. ❏ Go through your contract and familiarize yourself with its terms. ❏ Ask for access to your personnel ﬁle. ❏ Collect evidence of any promises made to you by your employer. ❏ Negotiate severance and ensure any agreement is conﬁrmed in writing. ❏ Do not give in to intimidation or anger.
  4. 4. Although you may be keen to retaliate against your employer for such unfairness, some caution that this should be avoided as it could count against you. As this article on wrongful termination explains, it may be best to simply ignore negative instincts toward your employer. An alternative option may be to collect information about the circumstances of your dismissal and look out for any inconsistencies between your contract and the sequences of events you have experienced.
  5. 5. A Los Angeles wrongful termination lawyer may be able to oﬀer valuable advice, both about your situation and about state laws surrounding unfair dismissal. Hearing his or her opinion before making any major decisions might be beneﬁcial. He or she might also assist you in pursuing the compensation you deserve and working toward having your position reinstated if that is desired and is a possibility.
  6. 6. Contact The Kaufman Law Firm 11111 Santa Monica Blvd, Suite 1840 Los Angeles, CA 90025 310-981-3404 https://www.harriskaufman.com/contact.shtml

