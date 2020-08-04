Successfully reported this slideshow.
How is a Witness Important in a Wrongful Termination Case?

If you ever witnessed an illegal activity in your workplace, you fully understand the importance of an eyewitnesses’ statement. It is that one statement that could turn the entire case upside down, and bring joy to a poor victim who has been discriminated against, mistreated, abused or wrongfully terminated. If you need help talking with your witness and explaining to him/her that they are completely safe from their employer’s wrath, Contact wrongful termination attorneys in Los Angeles at The Kaufman Law Firm as quickly as possible. They will come and explain the situation to your potential witness and guarantee their job position once they are done testifying.

How is a Witness Important in a Wrongful Termination Case?

  1. 1. How is a Witness Important in Wrongful Termination Case?
  2. 2. If you ever witnessed an illegal activity in your workplace, you fully understand the importance of an eyewitnesses’ statement. It is that one statement that could turn the entire case upside down, and bring joy to a poor victim who has been discriminated against, mistreated, abused or wrongfully terminated.
  3. 3. In most cases, witnesses are hard to find. Even those who know something may choose to remain quiet in fear of losing their jobs. However, if you are able to find one who is willing to testify and sign a one-page document, it will be the critical difference between winning and losing your case. Here are the main reasons why a witness statement is crucial for your and every other case, and how it can help you receive compensation for wrongful termination.
  4. 4. A Starting Point Even if you have nothing else to start with, you can always rely on a witness statement to give you a foundation for your case. Upon finding a witness, it is your job to ensure them that they are completely safe from all types of workplace retaliation and that they will not lose their job is they testify on your behalf. After they are done testifying, they will be asked to sign a document with their statement, one that will later be used as the main evidence in your case. If you can secure that, you are a step away from getting the compensation for your illegal termination.
  5. 5. 5 If you need help talking with your witness and explaining to him/her that they are completely safe from their employer’s wrath, call the wrongful termination attorneys in Los Angeles at The Kaufman Law Firm as quickly as possible. They will come and explain the situation to your potential witness and guarantee their job position once they are done testifying.
  6. 6. The Evidence You Needed In case you were wrongfully terminated, you may spend weeks trying to find that one evidence that will help you prove that your employer terminated you illegally. And even after a thorough investigation, your attorney may not be able to find it. This is where a witness statement comes to play; if you find a witness who is willing to testify, it may be the only proof or evidence you actually need. If there is one person who witnessed you being mistreated, discriminated or wrongfully terminated, that person could help save the day.
  7. 7. If you have someone in mind but due to the circumstances, they are too afraid to talk, seek legal representation and ask the Los Angeles Wrongful Termination Attorneys at The Kaufman Law Firm to help you convince them to testify on your behalf. Approach them and try to encourage them to testify. If you are on the verge of losing your case, explain to them the importance of the case for you and your future. Their statement could wrap the whole thing up and bring it to a closure. So think again about any potential witnesses and find a way to approach them and encourage them to do the right thing.
  8. 8. Contact : The Kaufman Law Firm 11111 Santa Monica Blvd, Suite 1840 Los Angeles, CA 90025 310-981-3404 https://www.harriskaufman.com/Contact.shtml

