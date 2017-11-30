best audiobooks all time Murder on the Orient Express [Movie Tie-in]

Murder on the Orient Express [Movie Tie-in] Audiobook Murder on the Orient Express [Movie Tie-in] Free Audiobooks | Murder...
  Murder on the Orient Express [Movie Tie-in] Audiobook
  A new recording of the most widely read mystery of all time, performed by Kenneth Branagh. Now a major motion picture from Twentieth Century Fox, releasing November 10, 2017 and directed by Kenneth Branagh. "The murderer is with us - on the train now..." Just after midnight, the famous Orient Express is stopped in its tracks by a snowdrift. By morning, the millionaire Samuel Edward Ratchett lies dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times, his door locked from the inside. One of his fellow passengers must be the murderer. "What more . . . can a mystery addict desire?"-New York Times
  3. 3. Free Audio Books Download Murder on the Orient Express [Movie Tie-in] Audiobook Written By: Agatha Christie Narrated By: Kenneth Branagh Publisher: HarperCollins Publishers Date: October 2017 Duration: 6 hours 13 minutes
