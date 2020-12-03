Successfully reported this slideshow.
Mats Lindholm Inbound marketing
Outbound marketing “Your target users’ pain points should influence your decisions more than anything else.”
Outbound marketing • TV Reklam • Radio Reklam • Tidningsannonser • Direkt reklam
Vad är inbound marketing? • Content marketing • SEO • Sociala medier
Varför inbound marketing? • Massmedier samlar inte folk längre (lägereldar) • Reklam trötthet • Kunderna kan en hel del re...
Lead tunneln
Lead tunneln Attrahera • Blogg • White papers • Videos/webinar • Podcasts • Sökord • Sociala medier • Annonser
Lead tunneln Konvertera • Formulär • Calls-to-action • Landningssidor • Messenger/chatt
Lead tunneln Stänga • CRM • E-post • Workflows • Sequences (triggers)
Lead tunneln Glädja • Tickets • Kunskapsbank • Feedback • Recensioner
Lead tunneln Exempel?
Inbound marketing • Personas • Kundresa
Personas • Kön • Ålder • Familj • Bostadsform • Yrke • Pain points • Mål med din produkt/tjänst
Personas • Kön • Ålder • Familj • Bostadsform • Yrke • Mål med din produkt Skapa egen
Kundresa (lead funnel) • Touchpoints • Inte bara med dig och ditt företag • Utgå från personas skapade förut • Inte bara d...
Kundresa Exempel
Kundresa • Inventering av existerande material
Kundresa • Touchpoints • Utgå från personas Skapa egen i tex Excel
Hur gör man? Anpassa efter köparen • Innehåll på webbplatsen (personalisering) • SEO organisk trafik • Sociala medier
Hur gör man? Anpassa efter köparen exempel • Innehåll på webbplatsen • Market automation • CRM
Hur gör man? Anpassa efter köparen webbplatsen
Hur gör man? Anpassa efter köparen webbplatsen • Egna exempel
Hur gör man? Anpassa efter köparen market automation
Hur gör man? Anpassa efter köparen market automation • Egna exempel
Hur gör man? Anpassa efter köparen CRM
Hur gör man? Anpassa efter köparen CRM • Egna exempel
Hur gör man? Koncentrera på köp • Enkelt som möjligt för köp • Anpassa säljmetoder
Hur gör man? Koncentrera på köp exempel
Hur gör man? Koncentrera på köp • Egna exempel
Hur gör man? Mäta och optimera • Spåra marknadsföringsinsatser • Anpassa och förbättra
Hur gör man? Mäta och optimera exempel • Hur mycket är organisk trafik? • Vilka sidor generar trafik? • Vilka sidor genera...
Inbound marketing Fällor • Engagemang • Inga tydliga processer • Innefrån-utifrån perspektiv
Inbound marketing Framgångsfaktorer • Förankring i ledningen • Budget • Säljchefen måste vara med • Information till de be...
Inbound marketing Praktiskt • Ha en plan! • Redaktionskalender • Återanvänd content • Mät och utvärdera • Bjud på material!
Inbound marketing Verktyg att starta • Wordpress • Mailchimp • Hotjar • Google Analytics • Google Tag manager (händelser) ...
Inbound marketing Professionella verktyg • Hubspot • SemRush/Moz Pro • Apsis • Salesforce
Att gå vidare • Hubspot (Certifiering) • Webbstrategerna (kurs) • SEMrush (Certifiering) • Google skills shop (Certifierin...
What are your customers pain points? Solve them and you will have a customer for life!
Inbound marketing
  1. 1. Mats Lindholm Inbound marketing
  2. 2. Outbound marketing “Your target users’ pain points should influence your decisions more than anything else.”
  3. 3. Outbound marketing • TV Reklam • Radio Reklam • Tidningsannonser • Direkt reklam
  4. 4. Vad är inbound marketing? • Content marketing • SEO • Sociala medier
  5. 5. Varför inbound marketing? • Massmedier samlar inte folk längre (lägereldar) • Reklam trötthet • Kunderna kan en hel del redan • Nå rätt kunder vid rätt tillfälle
  6. 6. Lead tunneln
  7. 7. Lead tunneln Attrahera • Blogg • White papers • Videos/webinar • Podcasts • Sökord • Sociala medier • Annonser
  8. 8. Lead tunneln Konvertera • Formulär • Calls-to-action • Landningssidor • Messenger/chatt
  9. 9. Lead tunneln Stänga • CRM • E-post • Workflows • Sequences (triggers)
  10. 10. Lead tunneln Glädja • Tickets • Kunskapsbank • Feedback • Recensioner
  11. 11. Lead tunneln Exempel?
  12. 12. Inbound marketing • Personas • Kundresa
  13. 13. Personas • Kön • Ålder • Familj • Bostadsform • Yrke • Pain points • Mål med din produkt/tjänst
  14. 14. Personas • Kön • Ålder • Familj • Bostadsform • Yrke • Mål med din produkt Skapa egen
  15. 15. Kundresa (lead funnel) • Touchpoints • Inte bara med dig och ditt företag • Utgå från personas skapade förut • Inte bara digitalt • Kolla vad konkurrenterna gör
  16. 16. Kundresa Exempel
  17. 17. Kundresa • Inventering av existerande material
  18. 18. Kundresa • Touchpoints • Utgå från personas Skapa egen i tex Excel
  19. 19. Hur gör man? Anpassa efter köparen • Innehåll på webbplatsen (personalisering) • SEO organisk trafik • Sociala medier
  20. 20. Hur gör man? Anpassa efter köparen exempel • Innehåll på webbplatsen • Market automation • CRM
  21. 21. Hur gör man? Anpassa efter köparen webbplatsen
  22. 22. Hur gör man? Anpassa efter köparen webbplatsen • Egna exempel
  23. 23. Hur gör man? Anpassa efter köparen market automation
  24. 24. Hur gör man? Anpassa efter köparen market automation • Egna exempel
  25. 25. Hur gör man? Anpassa efter köparen CRM
  26. 26. Hur gör man? Anpassa efter köparen CRM • Egna exempel
  27. 27. Hur gör man? Koncentrera på köp • Enkelt som möjligt för köp • Anpassa säljmetoder
  28. 28. Hur gör man? Koncentrera på köp exempel
  29. 29. Hur gör man? Koncentrera på köp • Egna exempel
  30. 30. Hur gör man? Mäta och optimera • Spåra marknadsföringsinsatser • Anpassa och förbättra
  31. 31. Hur gör man? Mäta och optimera exempel • Hur mycket är organisk trafik? • Vilka sidor generar trafik? • Vilka sidor generar leads? • Vilka sidor intresserar de olika personas?
  32. 32. Inbound marketing Fällor • Engagemang • Inga tydliga processer • Innefrån-utifrån perspektiv
  33. 33. Inbound marketing Framgångsfaktorer • Förankring i ledningen • Budget • Säljchefen måste vara med • Information till de berörda, sälj team och marknadsföring team • En ägare för innehållet, content manager • Mäta framgång, chefen kommer att fråga. • Mäta rätt saker, mät hela vägen till köp
  34. 34. Inbound marketing Praktiskt • Ha en plan! • Redaktionskalender • Återanvänd content • Mät och utvärdera • Bjud på material!
  35. 35. Inbound marketing Verktyg att starta • Wordpress • Mailchimp • Hotjar • Google Analytics • Google Tag manager (händelser) • Google Search Console • Facebook Insights
  36. 36. Inbound marketing Professionella verktyg • Hubspot • SemRush/Moz Pro • Apsis • Salesforce
  37. 37. Att gå vidare • Hubspot (Certifiering) • Webbstrategerna (kurs) • SEMrush (Certifiering) • Google skills shop (Certifiering)
  38. 38. What are your customers pain points? Solve them and you will have a customer for life!

