Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 A 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 B C D E F A B C D E F Dept. Technical reference Created by Approved by Document type Doc...
1 A 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 B C D E F A B C D E F Dept. Technical reference Created by Approved by Document type Doc...
1 A 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 B C D E F A B C D E F Dept. Technical reference Created by Approved by Document type Doc...
1 A 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 B C D E F A B C D E F Dept. Technical reference Created by Approved by Document type Doc...
1 A 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 B C D E F A B C D E F Dept. Technical reference Created by Approved by Document type Doc...
1 A 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 B C D E F A B C D E F Dept. Technical reference Created by Approved by Document type Doc...
1 A 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 B C D E F A B C D E F Dept. Technical reference Created by Approved by Document type Doc...
1 A 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 B C D E F A B C D E F Dept. Technical reference Created by Approved by Document type Doc...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Instructivo locomotora automata_fmd_drawing_v62

64 views

Published on

Instructivo proyecto final del ramo "fabricación con medios digitales" curso 2020

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Instructivo locomotora automata_fmd_drawing_v62

  1. 1. 1 A 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 B C D E F A B C D E F Dept. Technical reference Created by Approved by Document type Document status Title DWG No. Rev. Date of issue Sheet 1/8 Elevaciones No. 1Caja con calce Matilde Croxatto
  2. 2. 1 A 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 B C D E F A B C D E F Dept. Technical reference Created by Approved by Document type Document status Title DWG No. Rev. Date of issue Sheet 2/8 Vista explotada No. 1Caja con calce Matilde Croxatto Vista explotada de la caja
  3. 3. 1 A 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 B C D E F A B C D E F Dept. Technical reference Created by Approved by Document type Document status Title DWG No. Rev. Date of issue Sheet 3/8 Piezas No. 1Caja con calce Matilde Croxatto Piezas de la caja Piezas de engranaje Piezas de anclaje A A (2:1) B B (2:1) C C (2:1) D D (2:1) Locomotora I I (2:1)
  4. 4. 1 A 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 B C D E F A B C D E F Dept. Technical reference Created by Approved by Document type Document status Title DWG No. Rev. Date of issue Sheet 4/8 Armado 1 No. 1Caja con calce Matilde Croxatto Instructivo de armado
  5. 5. 1 A 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 B C D E F A B C D E F Dept. Technical reference Created by Approved by Document type Document status Title DWG No. Rev. Date of issue Sheet 5/8 Armado 2 No. 1Caja con calce Matilde Croxatto B (1:1) E E (2:1)
  6. 6. 1 A 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 B C D E F A B C D E F Dept. Technical reference Created by Approved by Document type Document status Title DWG No. Rev. Date of issue Sheet 6/8 Armado 3 No. 1Caja con calce Matilde Croxatto F F (2:1) G G (1:1)
  7. 7. 1 A 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 B C D E F A B C D E F Dept. Technical reference Created by Approved by Document type Document status Title DWG No. Rev. Date of issue Sheet 7/8 Armado 4 No. 1Caja con calce Matilde Croxatto A B C
  8. 8. 1 A 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 B C D E F A B C D E F Dept. Technical reference Created by Approved by Document type Document status Title DWG No. Rev. Date of issue Sheet 8/8 Armado 5 No. 1Caja con calce Matilde Croxatto C, 13, A e I (1:1) H H (2:1) J J (2:1)

×