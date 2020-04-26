Lesson 6 importance of reading product labels

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MARIE JAJA T. ROA STA. MARIA WEST CENTRAL SCHOOL SCHOOLS DIVISION OF ILOCOS SUR IMPORTANCE OF READING PRODUCT LABELS Lesso...
Household Products Food Medicine Personal careCleaning Pesticide
READING FOOD LABEL
Food labels can help you limit the amount of fat, sugar and cholesterol in your diet by making it easy for you to compare...
The nutritional information found on a food label is based on one serving of that particular food.
Food label indicate the manufacturing date and expiry date of the product
Study the nutrition facts of a food. List any information you can get from the product label in the data chart below. Food...
Lower in Sodium Lower in Sugar Lower in Saturated Fats Trans Fat Free Higher in Whole Grain Higher in Calcium
READING MEDICINE LABELS
READING PESTICIDE LABELS
What is the importance of reading product labels?
They ensures the safety of the user They gives the products ingredients They warn possible dangers They describe the prope...
×