Cáncer colorectal levy

CÁNCER COLORRECTAL SANCHEZ SALCEDO, LEVY ALEJANDRO
 Es un cáncer de tubo digestivo bajo Frecuencia Tras el Ca de Pulmón, es la 2da causa de muerte por cáncer en EEUU
Pólipo: protuberancia visible en la superficie de la mucosa Anatomopatológicamente se dividen en: . Hamartomas no neoplási...
Alimentación: Relación directa entre mortalidad de Ca Colorrectal y consumo de calorías, proteínas de la carne, grasa y ac...
Poliposis de Colon .Se caracteriza por la presencia de miles de pólipos adenomatosos en todo el intestino grueso. . Autosó...
Enfermedad Inflamatoria Intestinal El ca de colon es mas frecuente en estos ptes. La vigilancia en estos ptes es poco sati...
Prevención primaria Detección Sistémica Cuadro Clínico Posibles inhibidores de Ca de colon: sustancias orales : naturales ...
MANIFESTACIONES CLÍNICAS  Los síntomas varían con la ubicación anatómica del tumor Suelen ulcerarse En pacientes con tumo...
LAS HECES SE CONCENTRAN A MEDIDA QUE ATRAVIESAN EL C. TRANSVERSO Dolor abdominal (cólico) Los tumores en este nivel impide...
Estadificación del cáncer colorrectal TNM
 Etapa 0 o carcinoma in situ: En esta etapa temprana, el cáncer se encuentra en la capa más superficial del colon.  Etap...
SCREENING Y PRUEBAS DIAGNOSTICAS Diagnostico para pacientes sin sintomas  Test de sangre oculta en heces (Guayaco - Inmun...
La Cirugía sigue siendo actualmente el tratamiento potencialmente curativo  50% recaen. Las tecnicas quirurgicas utilizad...
TRATAMIENT O . Extirpación total del tumor es el tto óptimo. .5 fluorouracilo y ácio folínico (leucovorín): base quimioter...
