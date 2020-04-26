Successfully reported this slideshow.
PENGANTAR PENGAJIAN PROFESIONAL (GPP 1063) MASZANIRAH BINTI AHMAD PPISMPBM6619
SOALAN • Cari bahan di internet berkenaan peranan guru untuk membudayakan pembelajaran sepanjang hayat. Buat dalam power p...
Apa yang dimaksud dengan guru (teacher)? • Secara umum, guru adalah seorang tenaga pendidik profesional yang mendidik, men...
PEMBELAJARAN SEPANJANG HAYAT • Menurut Kamus Dewan (2007), pembelajaran ialah proses belajar untuk memperoleh ilmu pengeta...
Peranan guru untuk membudayakan pembelajaran sepanjang hayat
1. Guru menerapkan amalan membaca dalam diri pelajar tidak kira sama ada di dalam atau di luar bilik darjah • Hal ini demi...
2. Guru mendedahkan budaya penyelidikan kepada pelajar • Hal ini demikian kerana budaya penyelidikan membolehkan kita berf...
3. Guru sebagai pemudah cara • Seperti yang kita sedia maklum, pada mulanya peranan utama guru ialah sebagai penyampai pen...
Penutup • Kesimpulannya, pembelajaran sepanjang hayat dalam kehidupan masyarakat adalah penting. Hal ini demikian kerana p...
Rujukan • Kamus Dewan Edisi Keempat. (2007). Kuala Lumpur: Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka. • Ismail Mustafa & Ahmad Subhi Miskon...
SEKIAN, TERIMA KASIH.
×