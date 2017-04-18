4/18/2017 1
PRESENTED BY Umme Habiba 142-15-3677 Md. Sadhan Sarker 142-15-4001 Md. Hannan Talukder 142-15-3715 4/18/2017 2
CONTENT Title Class Diagram Test case 4/18/2017 3
Project Title: Online Bus Ticket Management 4/18/2017 4
CLASS DIAGRAM In software engineering, a class diagram is a type of static structure diagram that describes the structure ...
4/18/2017 6 +Login Customer Route Detaile Payment TicketCancellation TicketReservation Time Table Bus Type -password:strin...
A test case is a set of conditions or variables under which a tester will determine whether a system under test satisfies ...
4/18/2017 8 TEST CASE 1- ADMIN REGISTRATION Test Id Test Scenario Test Steps Test Data Expected Result Actual Result Pass/...
4/18/2017 9 TEST CASE 2- USER REGISTRATION Test Id Test Scenario Test Steps Test Data Expected Result Actual Result Pass/F...
TEST CASE 3 – USER LOGIN 4/18/2017 10 Test Id Test Scenario Test Steps Test Data Expected Result Actual Result Pass/Fail T...
4/18/2017 11 TEST CASE 4- SEARCH AND BOOK RESERVATION Test Id Test Scenario Test Steps Test Data Expected Result Actual Re...
4/18/2017 12
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

online bus ticket booking system

22 views

Published on

Here i am describing the class diagram and test cases for this project.

Published in: Engineering
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
22
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

online bus ticket booking system

  1. 1. 4/18/2017 1
  2. 2. PRESENTED BY Umme Habiba 142-15-3677 Md. Sadhan Sarker 142-15-4001 Md. Hannan Talukder 142-15-3715 4/18/2017 2
  3. 3. CONTENT Title Class Diagram Test case 4/18/2017 3
  4. 4. Project Title: Online Bus Ticket Management 4/18/2017 4
  5. 5. CLASS DIAGRAM In software engineering, a class diagram is a type of static structure diagram that describes the structure of a system by showing the system's classes, their attributes, methods, and the relationships among objects. 4/18/2017 5
  6. 6. 4/18/2017 6 +Login Customer Route Detaile Payment TicketCancellation TicketReservation Time Table Bus Type -password:string +userName:strin g +CheckLogin() +ModifyUser() +customer_id:int +customerName:st ring +email:string +address:string +birthdate:date +city:string +contact_no:string +Gender:string -password +addDetails() +modifyDetails() +arrivalStation:strin g +depStation:string +distance:int +route_id:int +viaStation:string +addDetailsInfo() +modifyDetails() +addTicket() +checkDetails() +cancelTicket() +arrivalStation:stri ng +arrivalTime:int +depStation:string +depTime:int +distance:int +rent:int +viaStation:string +ticketType:string +addDetailsInfo() +modifyDetails() +addDetailsInfo() +modifyDetails() -ticketGen() +cancellTickets() +modifyTicketinfo() +addTImeInfo() +modifyTImes() +bus_no:int +busType:string +customer_id:int +amount:int +paymode:string +payDate:date +arrivalStation:string +bookingDate:date +depStation:string +busType:string +distance:int +journeyDate:date +rent:int +route_id:int +seat_no:int +arrivalStation:stri ng +arrivalTime:int +depStation:string +depTime:int +distance:int +rent:int +viaStation:string +route_id:int CheckCreditCash -number Type:int -cash Tendered:st r +name Bank:string 1 0…* 1 1 1 *1 1 1…* 1 BookingDetails +arrivalStation:string +bookingDate:date +depStation:string +busType:string +distance:int +journeyDate:date +rent:int +viaStation:string +route_id:int +seat_no:int +checkinginfo() 1 1 * 1..* * 1 1 1…*
  7. 7. A test case is a set of conditions or variables under which a tester will determine whether a system under test satisfies requirements or works correctly. The process of developing test cases can also help find problems in the requirements or design of an application. 4/18/2017 7 Test Case
  8. 8. 4/18/2017 8 TEST CASE 1- ADMIN REGISTRATION Test Id Test Scenario Test Steps Test Data Expected Result Actual Result Pass/Fail TC-01 Registration by admin valid email address. 1. Go to site 2. Enter user name 3. Enter email 4. Enter password 5. Check Submit Admin name = “adminname” admin email = “valid email” Password = “pass” Admin should register into Application Admin can register into application Pass TC-02 Registration by admin invalid email address. 1. Go to site 2. Enter user name 3. Enter email 4. Enter password 5. Check Submit Admin name = “adminname” Admin email = “invalid email” Password = “pass” Admin should not register into application Admin can’t register into application pass
  9. 9. 4/18/2017 9 TEST CASE 2- USER REGISTRATION Test Id Test Scenario Test Steps Test Data Expected Result Actual Result Pass/Fail TC-01 Registration by user valid email address. 1. Go to site 2. Enter user name 3. Enter email 4. Enter password 5. Check Submit User name = “username” User email = “valid email” Password = “pass” User should register into Application User can register into application Pass TC-02 Registration by user invalid email address. 1. Go to site 2. Enter user name 3. Enter email 4. Enter password 5. Check Submit User name = “username” User email = “invalid email” Password = “pass” User should not register into application User can’t register into application pass
  10. 10. TEST CASE 3 – USER LOGIN 4/18/2017 10 Test Id Test Scenario Test Steps Test Data Expected Result Actual Result Pass/Fail TC-01 Check customer login with valid data 1. Go to site 2. Enter user Id 3. Enter password 4. Check Submit User id = “username” Password = “pass” User should login into Application User can login into application Pass TC-02 Check customer login with invalid data 1. Go to site 2. Enter user Id 3. Enter password 4. Check Submit User id = “userName” Password = “passw” User should not login into application User can’t login into application pass
  11. 11. 4/18/2017 11 TEST CASE 4- SEARCH AND BOOK RESERVATION Test Id Test Scenario Test Steps Test Data Expected Result Actual Result Pass/Fail TC-01 Search and buy bus ticket by valid road name and bus name. 1. Go to site 2. Enter user name 3. Enter email 4. Enter password 5. Check Submit Search the bus ticket for travelling by valid road name and bus name. User should get the right bus and road name. User get the right bus and road name. Pass TC-02 Search and buy bus ticket by invalid road name and bus name. 1. Go to site 2. Enter user name 3. Enter email 4. Enter password Check Submit Search the bus ticket for travelling by invalid road name and bus name. User should not get the right bus and road name. User can’t get the right bus and road name pass
  12. 12. 4/18/2017 12

×