PATRIMONIO ACCESIBLE Intervención en el patrimonio y proyecto de accesibilidad
Introducción 1
PATRIMONIO ACCESIBLE Intervención en el patrimonio y proyecto de accesibilidad JOSÉ MARÍA DE LAPUERTA MONTOYA BERTA GÁMEZ ...
Introducción 3 AUTORES José María de Lapuerta Montoya Berta Gámez Fernández Javier Montes Plaza DIRECCIÓN DEL PROYECTO Jos...
4 Me han preguntado muchas veces, sobre cómo sensibilizo a mis alumnos de “Proyectos arquitectónicos”, con la accesibilida...
ÍNDICE 1. Introducción 2. Metodología 3. Estructura del trabajo 4. Casos de estudio 4.1 Museo Arqueológico Nacional 4....
Este estudio parte de la idea de que la accesibilidad debe ser universal e inclusiva y permanecer indisociable a cualquier...
10 Se establece como fuente/referencia metodológica principal la investigación “Yellowred on reused architecture” llevada ...
12 En total se ha llevado a cabo el análisis de los ocho casos de estudio que se enumeran a continuación: 1. Museo Arqueo...
13 Estructuradeltrabajo
14 Física Sensorial Cognitiva Museo Arqueológico Nacional siglo XIX Clasicista BIC - 1962 Museo Madrid ✔ ✔ Colegio Mayor A...
16 El edificio que alberga el Museo Arqueológico Nacional, inaugurado en 1.892, fue construido siguiendo el proyecto para ...
MuseoArqueológicoNacional 17 [1] 1862 FRANCISCO JAREÑO. Proyecto original de Palacio de Museos y Biblioteca Nacional. [2] ...
20 ↓ Planta semisótano > nueva planta de acogida. 2012 ↑ Planta semisótano. 2006 B.1 Estudio de la última actuación
0102050 MuseoArqueológicoNacional 21 ↓ Adiciones ↑ Demoliciones N
22 ↓ Sección longitudinal. 2012 ↑ Sección longitudinal. 2006 B.2 Estudio de la última actuación
0102050 MuseoArqueológicoNacional 23 ↓ Adiciones ↑ Demoliciones
0102050 24 ↓ Planta sótano > nueva planta de acogida. 2012 ↑ Planta sótano. 2006 Adiciones ↓ Demoliciones ↑ B.3 Estudio de...
26 Con el nuevo proyecto, la superficie útil del edificio aumenta considerablemente en los espacios de uso público. Esto p...
MuseoArqueológicoNacional 27 CalledelaArmadaEspañola CalledeVillanueva Calle de Serrano Escalera central antiguo acceso Ac...
9% Acceso CAcceso BAcceso A Antiguo acceso central CALLE DE VILLAUEVA 28 D.1 Actuaciones más significativas NUEVO ACCESO P...
CALLE DE LA ARMADA ESPAÑOLA MuseoArqueológicoNacional 29 Recuperación del forjado original Se recupera el forjado de plant...
30 CONCLUSIONES El Museo Arqueológico Nacional se ha convertido en plenamente accesible e inclusivo, no solo por la elimin...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA AA. VV. (2003): Arquitectura de Madrid. Casco Histórico. Fundación COAM, Madrid: 184-185. AA. VV. (2003): Art...
MUSEO ARQUEOLÓGICO NACIONAL Fotografías e imágenes recuperadas en mayo de 2019. Portada: Fotografía de Gabriel López. Recu...
AGRADECIMIENTOS Quisiéramos agradecer la ayuda prestada a las siguientes personas, organizaciones e instituciones que han ...
  1. 1. PATRIMONIO ACCESIBLE Intervención en el patrimonio y proyecto de accesibilidad
  2. 2. Introducción 1
  3. 3. PATRIMONIO ACCESIBLE Intervención en el patrimonio y proyecto de accesibilidad JOSÉ MARÍA DE LAPUERTA MONTOYA BERTA GÁMEZ FERNÁNDEZ JAVIER MONTES PLAZA
  4. 4. Introducción 3 AUTORES José María de Lapuerta Montoya Berta Gámez Fernández Javier Montes Plaza DIRECCIÓN DEL PROYECTO José María de Lapuerta Montoya (Universidad Politécnica de Madrid) José Antonio Juncá Ubierna (Ministerio de Fomento) COORDINACIÓN EDITORIAL Ismael Amarouch García Rosario María Segado Cledera ISBN: 978-84-09-14904-9 Depósito legal: M-31753-2019 Ministerio de Fomento. Dirección General de Arquitectura, Vivienda y Suelo Universidad Politécnica de Madrid Edición: octubre 2019 Esta publicación -Patrimonio Accesible. Intervención en el patrimonio y proyecto de accesibilidad- es el resultado de un Proyecto de Investigación, realizado entre enero y octubre del año 2019, financiado por el Ministerio de Fomento con la colaboración del Departamento de Proyectos de la Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid (ETSAM), la Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (UPM) y el Master in Collective Housing (MCH), y enmarcado dentro del convenio Accesibilidad y Patrimonio monumental: Análisis de experiencias nacionales e internacionales.
  5. 5. 4 Me han preguntado muchas veces, sobre cómo sensibilizo a mis alumnos de “Proyectos arquitectónicos”, con la accesibilidad universal. Suelo responder, sólo para dejarlo claro: “Nunca hago un monográfico en clase de este asunto. Simplemente el alumno que proyecte edificios o entornos no accesibles, suspende”. Los edificios proyectados por los arquitectos, hoy, son accesibles, deben serlo. Como tienen que ser luminosos, estables, sostenibles,… y, entonces, serán hermosos. El arquitecto tendrá entonces que replantearse modulores de Le Corbusier, escalinatas o graderíos, sin perder sus valores formales o funcionales. Si ampliamos la definición de “accesible”, a aquella de hacer disfrutar de esa construcción física y sensible o todos los usuarios, su cumplimiento se vuelve aún menos especializado, porque revierte a la propia definición de arquitectura. Objetivos ¿Y qué hacer con esa cualidad que consideramos indisoluble de la propia arquitectura, con edificios patrimoniales, que nos llegan, intocables desde otras épocas y desde otras sensibilidades? Este estudio, este libro, intenta abordar desde un punto de vista científico (como ese “proceso de errores decrecientes”) , la accesibilidad a la arquitectura patrimonial. Estableceremos una pautas, un sistema, para intervenir en cualquier Monumento, conjunto histórico, Jardines o Zonas arqueológicas. La ambición es máxima. Si este estudio en vez de comprender nueve ejemplos de distintos tipos y escalas, abordara los 17450 Bienes de Interés Cultural, estarían redactadas las bases para convocar concursos entre los mejores arquitectos o actuar en cualquier conjunto. Si la manera de enfocar este trabajo es válida, las diferencias, por aparición de nuevos documentos históricos o por desacuerdos puntuales, serían incorporables fácilmente. Las distintas administraciones que suele tomar parte en los permisos para estas intervenciones (Ministerio, Comisiones de Patrimonio, Ayuntamientos, Bellas artes,..), tendrían un marco de referencia. Promotor y Equipo redactor Este trabajo está impulsado y promovido por el Ministerio de Fomento, su director General Javier Martín Ramiro, y su subdirector Luis Vega Catalá. Pero es justo destacar que no hubiera sido posible sin el empuje, las ideas, los contactos y las revisiones de José Antonio Juncá, probablemente el mayor experto en este campo. El equipo redactor, compuesto por dos arquitectos investigadores, ha sido extraordinario. Ha trabajado mucho más allá de sus estrictas obligaciones. Creo que ha tenido que ver con lo que comentaba unas líneas más arriba. Pronto se dieron cuenta de que no estaban trabajando sobre un asunto de barreras arquitectónicas, sobre un campo para especialistas, sino que trabajaban en el centro de su vocación arquitectónica. Berta Gámez, como coordinadora, y Javier Montes Plaza, han preparado un trabajo extraordinariamente serio. Me gustaría señalar aquí su colaboración como un nivel de coautoría. Esta investigación ha contado con la colaboración de diversos asesores y expertos tanto en intervención en el patrimonio como en cuestiones relativas a la accesibilidad física, sensorial y cognitiva. Destacamos la ayuda desinteresada de Federico Rueda, que ha compartido con nosotros su extensa experiencia en este campo y ha colaborado activamente con el equipo. Además, agradecemos su disposición y colaboración a Rosa Bellido, Carlos de Rojas, Juan Pablo Rodríguez Frade y a los diversos estudios de arquitectura y entidades públicas que nos han facilitado la documentación necesaria para llevar a cabo este estudio. Es además, un libro hermoso como objeto. Espero no herir sensibilidades pero los libros en este campo (y llevo más de 25 años trabajando en él) han sido tradicionalmente objetos sin atractivo, llenos de sillas de ruedas, mal maquetados. Es un libro , como la propia arquitectura, que aspira a ser bello, verdadero. El viaje ha sido apasionante y, creemos que útil. Esperemos que tenga continuidad. José María de Lapuerta Director del trabajo Catedrático ETSAM UPM
  6. 6. ÍNDICE 1. Introducción 2. Metodología 3. Estructura del trabajo 4. Casos de estudio 4.1 Museo Arqueológico Nacional 4.2 Colegio Mayor Arzobispo Fonseca 4.3 Conjunto monumental Iglesias de Sant Pere de Terrassa 4.4 Parador de San Francisco de Granada 4.5 Palacio de Carlos V 4.6 Jardín Histórico Pazo de Castrelos 4.7 Real Monasterio de Santa Clara de Tordesillas 4.8 Conjunto Arqueológico de Baelo Claudia 5. Panorama europeo. Casos de estudio 5.1 ITALIA - Gallerie degli Uffizi 5.2 REINO UNIDO - Catedral de Gloucester 5.3 DINAMARCA - Den Frie Udstilling 5.4 ALEMANIA - Castillo de Hambach 5.5 FRANCIA - Castillo de Angers 7. Bibliografía 8. Créditos de las imágenes 9. Agradecimientos
  7. 7. Este estudio parte de la idea de que la accesibilidad debe ser universal e inclusiva y permanecer indisociable a cualquier proyecto de arquitectura actual. Llevamos a cabo esta investigación considerando la adaptación de un edificio o lugar a cuestiones relativas a la accesibilidad universal tan necesaria como a cualquier otro requisito normativo. De esta manera, no realizamos un análisis pormenorizado de las intervenciones que tengan que ver con la pura adaptación a la normativa de accesibilidad, sino que consideramos desde un primer momento la totalidad de la intervención arquitectónica. En este sentido, la investigación atiende a dos tipos de casos de estudio: aquellos que tienen como objetivo la intervención total en el edificio o entorno (Museo Arqueológico, Baelo Claudia, Parador de Granada…); y aquellos en los que se realiza una intervención puntual para la mejora de algún aspecto de la accesibilidad universal (Castrelos, Carlos V, Fonseca…). La intervención en un edificio o entorno patrimonial requiere de un estudio concreto, un análisis de su situación y sus particularidades que lleve a determinar la manera de abordarlo buscando un equilibrio entre sus valores patrimoniales y la nueva intervención. Una correcta evaluación y síntesis que clarifique lo que debe ser protegido o preservado de lo que carece de valor es inherente a una buena solución. Por ello se ha considerado parte fundamental de esta investigación, la puesta en valor y el estudio histórico de cada caso para la posterior evaluación de las soluciones adoptadas para, en nuestro caso, la mejora de la accesibilidad. Los entornos y edificios patrimoniales tienen la particularidad de que sus necesidades de accesibilidad no están únicamente vinculadas a la funcionalidad, sino que también llevan implícitos el acondicionamiento de las partes de mayor valor e interés para el disfrute de todos los visitantes en igualdad de condiciones. El estudio no solo se centra en las soluciones para la accesibilidad física, sino que analiza este marco de igualdad también en lo referente a las discapacidades sensorial y cognitiva. El trabajo realizado no entra a valorar la correcta adaptación a la normativa específica de los elementos que mejoran la accesibilidad -física, en este caso- tales como rampas, ascensores, anchos de paso etc. sino que estudia, de manera global, la intervención arquitectónica y las soluciones generales aportadas para la mejora de la accesibilidad universal. Esta investigación ha contado con la colaboración de diversos asesores y expertos tanto en intervención en el patrimonio como en cuestiones relativas a la accesibilidad física, sensorial y cognitiva. INTRODUCCIÓN
  8. 8. 10 Se establece como fuente/referencia metodológica principal la investigación “Yellowred on reused architecture” llevada a cabo en el año 2017 y dirigida por Martin Boesch, profesor de la Accademia di Architectura, Mendrisio Università dela Svizzera italiana. Si el objetivo de “Yellowred” -rojo, amarillo- es ilustrar cómo los edificios, en su inevitable proceso de transformación, pueden ser reutilizados, nuestro estudio completa este proceso introduciendo una tercera variable cromática que señala la adaptación de los edificios y entornos analizados a las necesidades que demanda la sociedad actual. Nuestra investigación pretende fijar como foto de atención la intervención en un entorno patrimonial que no menoscabe el valor histórico de éste, evidenciando el favorable o desfavorable resultado de este equilibrio. En este sentido, la investigación atiende a dos tipos de casos de estudio: aquellos que tienen como objetivo la intervención total en el edificio o entorno (Museo Arqueológico, Baelo Claudia, Parador de Granada...); y aquellos en los que se realiza una intervención puntual para la mejora de algún aspecto de la accesibilidad universal (Jardín de Castrelos, Carlos V, Colegio Mayor Fonseca...). La intervención en un edificio o entorno patrimonial requiere de un estudio concreto, un análisis de su situación y sus particularidades que lleve a determinar la manera de abordarlo buscando un equilibrio entre sus valores patrimoniales y la nueva intervención. Una correcta evaluación y síntesis que clarifique lo que debe ser protegido o preservado de lo que carece de valor es inherente a una buena solución. Por ello se ha considerado parte fundamental de esta investigación la puesta en valor y el estudio histórico de cada caso para la posterior evaluación de las soluciones adoptadas para, en nuestro caso, la mejora de la accesibilidad. Los entornos y edificios patrimoniales tienen la particularidad de que sus necesidades de accesibilidad no están únicamente vinculadas a la funcionalidad, sino que también llevan implícitos el acondicionamiento de las partes de mayor valor e interés para el disfrute de todos los visitantes en igualdad de condiciones. El estudio no solo se centra en las soluciones para la accesibilidad física, sino que analiza este marco de igualdad también en lo referente a las discapacidades sensoriales y cognitivas. El trabajo realizado no entra a valorar la correcta adaptación a la normativa específica de los elementos que mejoran la accesibilidad -física, en este caso- tales como rampas, ascensores, anchos de paso etc. Sino que estudia, de manera global, la intervención arquitectónica y las soluciones generales aportadas para la mejora de la accesibilidad universal. METODOLOGÍA
  9. 9. 12 En total se ha llevado a cabo el análisis de los ocho casos de estudio que se enumeran a continuación: 1. Museo Arqueológico Nacional, Madrid. 2. Conjunto monumental Seu d’Égara, Terrassa. 3. Colegio Mayor Arzobispo Fonseca, Salamanca. 4. Parador de San Francisco, Granada. 5. Palacio de Carlos V, Granada. 6. Jardín histórico del Pazo de Castrelos, Vigo. 7. Real Monasterio de Santa Clara, Tordesillas. 8. Conjunto arqueológico Baelo Claudia, Cádiz. Estos casos componen el cuerpo principal de la investigación y queda completado con un capítulo que, de manera resumida, hace un recorrido por el panorama de la accesibilidad en el patrimonio a nivel europeo. Se estudian los siguientes casos: 9.1 Galleria degli Uffizi, Florencia, Italia. 9.2 Catedral de Gloucester, Reino Unido. 9.3 Den frie Udstilligs, Copenhagen, Dinamarca. 9.4 Casillo de Hambach, Alemania. 9.5 Castillo de Angers, Francia. Cada capítulo se estructura en cinco partes: Evolución histórica del conjunto; Estudio de la última intervención; Publicidad de los espacios; Actuaciones más significativas; Conclusiones. A_Evolución histórica del conjunto. Sintetiza la investigación realizada entorno a la historia del edificio o entorno patrimonial y detalla, a través de dibujos siempre que ha sido posible, la evolución del mismo, incidiendo en el valor patrimonial de cada parte. B_Estudio de la última intervención. En planta, alzados y/o secciones, y siguiendo el código gráfico de la metodología “Yellowred” citada anteriormente, este apartado refleja el estado previo a la última intervención y el estado actual, señalando las demoliciones y adiciones efectuadas en cada caso. De esta manera, de un primer vistazo se puede entender la magnitud de las intervenciones realizadas. C_Publicidad de los espacios. Incorporando los colores azul y naranja se estudia, de manera pormenorizada, la accesibilidad a cada espacio, detectando y puntualizando aquellos asuntos conflictivos. Se ha procurado, en este apartado, no atender únicamente a cuestiones de accesibilidad física, de manera que en algunos casos ese mismo código gráfico se utiliza para destacar aspectos referentes a la accesibilidad sensorial. D_Actuaciones más significativas. Se detallan y enfatizan algunos de los aspectos más relevantes de la última intervención. E_Conclusiones. Una serie de iconos que se repiten en todos los casos de estudio, permiten entender en un primer vistazo el perfil de usuarios a los que se destinan las actuaciones. Se cierra el capítulo con un texto de conclusiones apoyado de fotografías más explicativas. ESTRUCTURA DEL TRABAJO
  10. 10. 13 Estructuradeltrabajo
  11. 11. 14 Física Sensorial Cognitiva Museo Arqueológico Nacional siglo XIX Clasicista BIC - 1962 Museo Madrid ✔ ✔ Colegio Mayor Arzobispo Fonseca 1 siglo XVI Plateresco (protorrenacimiento) P. Hum. - 1988 BIC - 1931 Residencia universitaria Salamanca ✔  Iglesias de Sant Pere de Terrassa siglo IV Románico Conjunto monumental BIC - 1931 Religioso Terrassa, Barcelona ✔  Antiguo convento de San Francisco 2 siglo XIII Nazarí, renacimiento P. Hum. - 1984 BIC - 2004 Parador Nacional ✔  Palacio de Carlos V 2 siglo XVI Renacimiento P. Hum. - 1984 BIC - 2004 Museo ✔  Jardín histórico de Pazo de Castrelos siglo XIX Francés Inglés [...] Jardín histórico BIC - 1955 Parque, jardín Vigo, Pontevedra ✔ ✔ Real Monasterio de Santa Clara siglo XII Mudéjar Monumento BIC - 1931 Convento, museo Tordesillas, Valladolid ✔  Conjunto arqueológico Baelo Claudia siglo II Antigua Roma Zona arqueológica BIC - 1992 Museo Bolonia, Cádiz ✔ ✔ Galería Uffizi 3 siglo XVI Renacimiento P. Hum. - 1982 Museo Florencia Italia ✔ ✔ Catedral de Gloucester siglo XI Románico, gótico ? Religioso Gloucester Reino Unido ✔  Den Frie Udstilling siglo XX Art Nouveau 1986 Centro de arte Copenhague Dinamarca ✔  Palacio de Hambach siglo XI Neogótico ? Museo Hambach Alemania ✔  Castillo de Angers siglo IX Gótico, renacimiento 1875 Museo Angers Francia ✔ ✔ CASOS DE ESTUDIO Casos de estudio en Europa 1. La Ciudad vieja de Salamanca fue declarada Patrimonio de la Humanidad por la UNESCO en 1988. 2. El conjunto monumental de la Alhambra y el Generalife fue declarado Patrimonio de la Humanidad por la UNESCO en 1984. 3. El Centro Histórico de Florencia fue declarado Patrimonio de la Humanidad por la UNESCO en 1982. 4. En esta tabla resumen no se considera la calidad o idoneidad de las propuestas de accesibilidad física y sensorial/cognitiva, sino si se ha considerado hasta en un 70-80% su aplicación o resolución. Como puede apreciarse, las cuestiones de accesibilidad sensorial y cognitiva todavía se encuentran en estadios muy tempranos en cuanto a su aplicación, no tanto por los medios disponibles como por desconocimiento o desinterés. España Monumento Categoría Estilo Época OrigenBien Cultural Casos de estudio en España Accesibilidad 4 PaísUbicación Monumento GranadaMonumento Usos Año y tipo de protección
  12. 12. 16 El edificio que alberga el Museo Arqueológico Nacional, inaugurado en 1.892, fue construido siguiendo el proyecto para “Palacio de Bibliotecas y Exposiciones” de los arquitectos Francisco Jareño y Alarcón [1] y, posteriormente, Antonio Ruiz de Salces [2]. Ubicado en el solar que ocupaba el antiguo convento de los Agustinos Recoletos, este edificio fue la realización arquitectónica más ambiciosa del Reinado de Isabel II. Su estilo clasicista es el habitual de otras construcciones institucionales de la época, como el Congreso de los Diputados; sin embargo, su estructura, es ejemplo pionero del uso generalizado del hierro en la arquitectura madrileña. En 1930, Luis Moya es nombrado arquitecto conservador del edificio. Sus numerosos proyectos de modernización del Museo caracterizan este periodo de renovación que acaba con el inicio de la Guerra Civil. Los proyectos para mejorar el Museo incluyeron los patios árabe y romano [C], cuyas cubiertas estaban causando grandes perjuicios e incomodidades desde su inauguración. En los años de la Guerra Civil, la Junta Superior de Conservación y Protección del Patrimonio Histórico se estableció en el edificio, por lo que se construyeron grandes estructuras de madera para proteger la colección y aquellos bienes culturales que recibió de museos de toda España [B]. Concluida la Guerra Civil [3] (que había obligado a desmontar las colecciones) se pudo utilizar el ala izquierda de la planta principal para instalar allí una exposición representativa, a modo de “Museo Breve”. Posteriormente, el edificio ha sufrido múltiples intervenciones arquitectónicas y reestructuraciones en su funcionamiento interno [4]. En los últimos años, las nuevas necesidades del Museo Arqueológico Nacional, la incorporación de nuevos servicios al público y el crecimiento de plantilla producidos en los últimos diez años, ha agravado la carencia de espacio disponible en la Institución. En 2007, el estudio FradeArquitectos resultó ganador del concurso público para la remodelación integral del Museo, con el que se pretendía no sólo recuperar el esplendor que había perdido, sino también actualizarlo y hacerlo partícipe de los cambios que habían tenido lugar en una sociedad que demanda ahora otro tipo de museos más allá de los rígidos modelos heredados del siglo XIX. Museo Arqueológico Nacional Ubicación: Madrid. 40.423370º, -3.688707º Usos: museo Protección patrimonial: BIC-Monumento - 1962 A.1 [A] Acto de colocación de la primera piedra en el edificio destinado a Biblioteca y Museos Nacionales el 21 de abril de 1866. Biblioteca Virtual de Prensa Histórica. Ateneo de Madrid [B] Acondicionamiento para la protección de las piezas durante la Guerra Civil. Archivo Museo Arqueológico Nacional. [C] Nueva instalación del Patio romano en 1954. Archivo MAN. [D] Estado actual del antiguo patio árabe. Web MAN. [D] [C] [B] [A] N 01002005001000 Evolución histórica del conjunto
  13. 13. MuseoArqueológicoNacional 17 [1] 1862 FRANCISCO JAREÑO. Proyecto original de Palacio de Museos y Biblioteca Nacional. [2] 1866-1892 ANTONIO RUIZ DE SALCES. Adaptaciones del proyecto original. Nueva configuración del edificio sobre la cimentación del proyecto de Jareño. 1930-1936 LUIS MOYA. Nuevos criterios museográficos y nuevas instalaciones. Proyectos para las cubiertas de los patios. La renovación acaba con el inicio de la Guerra Civil. [3] 1936-1939 La Guerra Civil obliga a desmontar las colecciones. El edificio sirvió como depósito de bienes culturales y fue bombardeado en numerosas ocasiones. 1940-1951. Reapertura como “Museo Breve”: exposición selectiva de la colección. 1940-1960. LUIS MOYA BLANCO. Plan de actuaciones urgentes. [4] 1968-1981 LUIS MOYA BLANCO. Renovación integral del edificio. Construcción de sótanos, sustitución de forjados, apertura de huecos y eliminación de las cubiertas de los patios. 1986-1992 J. JUNQUERA y E. PÉREZ PITA. Plan Director de Obras de Reforma de la Biblioteca Nacional. Nuevos cuerpos en los patios. [5] 2008-2012 JUAN PABLO R. FRADE (Frade Arquitectos).Reforma general en la distribución de usos y funcionalidades. [1] [3] [4] [5][2] 01050100N
  14. 14. 20 ↓ Planta semisótano > nueva planta de acogida. 2012 ↑ Planta semisótano. 2006 B.1 Estudio de la última actuación
  15. 15. 0102050 MuseoArqueológicoNacional 21 ↓ Adiciones ↑ Demoliciones N
  16. 16. 22 ↓ Sección longitudinal. 2012 ↑ Sección longitudinal. 2006 B.2 Estudio de la última actuación
  17. 17. 0102050 MuseoArqueológicoNacional 23 ↓ Adiciones ↑ Demoliciones
  18. 18. 0102050 24 ↓ Planta sótano > nueva planta de acogida. 2012 ↑ Planta sótano. 2006 Adiciones ↓ Demoliciones ↑ B.3 Estudio de la última actuación
  19. 19. 26 Con el nuevo proyecto, la superficie útil del edificio aumenta considerablemente en los espacios de uso público. Esto permite incorporar nuevos servicios dirigidos a los visitantes y racionalizar los usos de los distintos espacios y circulaciones, separando la zona pública de la zona interna. Las circulaciones son ahora más claras y flexibles. C.1 Publicidad de los espacios Exposiciones Escalera principal PATIOPATIO Núcleo de ascensores PATIO Exposiciones Vestíbulo histórico Exposiciones Escalera principal PATIOPATIO Núcleo de ascensores PATIO Exposiciones Vestíbulo histórico
  20. 20. MuseoArqueológicoNacional 27 CalledelaArmadaEspañola CalledeVillanueva Calle de Serrano Escalera central antiguo acceso Acceso Patio 2 antiguo patio romano Patio 1 antiguo patio árabe Bajada a PSót Subida a PB Subida a PBVenta de entradas Espacio de acogida Tienda Exposición Jardines 0105050100N
  21. 21. 9% Acceso CAcceso BAcceso A Antiguo acceso central CALLE DE VILLAUEVA 28 D.1 Actuaciones más significativas NUEVO ACCESO PÚBLICO Y ESPACIO DE ACOGIDA 1. Mantener la portada principal como acceso de visitantes supondría tener que abordar el problema de la accesibilidad mediante artefactos mecánicos o rampas que altearían enormemente los valores arquitectónicos del edificio. 2. Dado que la planta semisótano prácticamente se encuentra a nivel del jardín exterior, el nuevo proyecto la utiliza como acceso natural de visitantes.
  22. 22. CALLE DE LA ARMADA ESPAÑOLA MuseoArqueológicoNacional 29 Recuperación del forjado original Se recupera el forjado de planta baja sobre los antiguos patios árabe y romano, consiguiendo devolver la proporción original de los patios y aumentar la superficie expositiva. Nueva cubierta Permite dar uso a los patios para que sirvan de constante referencia en los recorridos del Museo, como sucedía en la situación original del museo durante primera mitad del siglo XX. Mediante una montera ligera de vidrio se ilumina cenitalmente la planta baja. Nuevas escaleras de emergencia Escaleras de servicio y emergencia en los patios más pequeños. Escalera principal La escalera principal ahora no se entiende como un mero espacio de transición, sino que su formato y dimensiones la convierten en una experiencia singular del Museo desde donde poder contemplar el propio edificio y lo que en él ocurre. RECUPERACIÓN DE LOS PATIOS COMO ELEMENTOS VERTEBRADORES DEL MUSEO NUEVAS COMUNICACIONES VERTICALES Y CLARIFICACIÓN DE FLUJOS La intervención en los dos patios principales es fundamental para comprender el nuevo proyecto expositivo y museográfico y la configuración de los nuevos recorridos y accesibilidad. 051020
  23. 23. 30 CONCLUSIONES El Museo Arqueológico Nacional se ha convertido en plenamente accesible e inclusivo, no solo por la eliminación de barreras físicas sino también por la aplicación de soluciones de accesibilidad para discapacidades sensoriales y cognitivas. Las intervenciones más relevantes en el edificio se refieren a la creación de un nuevo Espacio de Acogida [2], la recuperación de los patios como elementos vertebradores del Museo y la adecuación de los más de 2000 m2 útiles de bajo cubierta. A su vez, se marca una clara diferenciación entre los espacios de uso público, abierto a visitantes, y los de uso privado, de funcionamiento interno para trabajadores del museo y profesionales. Además, la cubrición y recuperación de los patios y del forjado de planta primera aumenta considerablemente la superficie expositiva, lo que permite a su vez clarificar los flujos y conseguir espacios de tránsito de mayor amplitud. Pero sin duda, lo más destacable de la intervención de Frade Arquitectos es la solución frente al problema de la accesibilidad del acceso central. Hasta ahora, los visitantes utilizaban la entrada por la escalinata frontal, por lo que la accesibilidad al edificio era nula. Dar una solución en base a aparatosos elementos mecánicos o rampas que salvaran el desnivel solo habría solucionado parcialmente el problema, pero hubiese alterado enormemente el valor arquitectónico de la fachada principal. Esto conllevaría, además, trasladar el problema al zaguán principal y a la escalinata histórica, que seguirían sin ser accesibles. La solución del nuevo acceso [1] nos resulta sumamente acertada. Consideramos trascendental la decisión de limitar el acceso por la escalinata central a trabajadores o autoridades en momentos específicos y abrir una nueva entrada al edificio para todos los visitantes, sin distinciones. En cuanto a las soluciones adoptadas para discapacidades sensoriales y cognitivas destacan las 17 estaciones táctiles [3] incluidas en el recorrido museográfico que facilitan el acceso a la información a personas con discapacidad visual. Estas estaciones incluyen mapas y maquetas [4] que ayudan a percibir áreas geográficas de distinto tipo y a comprender estructuras arquitectónicas más o menos complejas. Se echa en falta, sin embargo, un pavimento podotáctil a modo de guía que conecte cada parada. Estas estaciones, que sirven además como ayuda a la comprensión del público no experto y/o con discapacidad para acceder al mensaje y a la información, se complementan con un dispositivo externo a la exposición: la guía multimedia. Las guías multimedia accesibles suponen un paso más en este intento de lograr la accesibilidad universal porque añaden y mejoran las prestaciones de las tradicionales signoguías6 y audioguías, al permitir transmitir información en diversos formatos –texto, imagen, vídeo y audio– con textos traducidos a distintos idiomas y a la lengua de signos y con diversos recursos como subtítulos, audiodescripciones y audionavegación. Otro elemento a destacar es la instalación, en algunas zonas del edificio donde se produce comunicación, de bucles magnéticos. Este sistema de refuerzo de la escucha, utiliza amplificadores para transformar el sonido en ondas magnéticas, permitiendo la mejora de la audición de personas que utilicen audífonos o implantes cocleares. E.1 Conclusiones Discapacidad física. Personas con movilidad reducida Discapacidad intelectual Discapacidad sensorial. Personas sordas Discapacidad sensorial. Personas ciegas o con visión reducida Niños Ancianos Mujeres embarazadas Discapacidad física. Personas con dificultad para manipular objetos Personas obesas Personas con dificultad de orientación Personas con problemas para interpretar información Personas de baja estatura Personas de elevada estatura Personas alérgicas/asmáticas Personas con problemas cardiorespiratorios Personas con cochecitos de bebé/bultos Turistas Trabajadores [4] [3] [2] [1]
  24. 24. BIBLIOGRAFÍA AA. VV. (2003): Arquitectura de Madrid. Casco Histórico. Fundación COAM, Madrid: 184-185. AA. VV. (2003): Arte protegido. Memoria de la Junta del Tesoro Artístico durante la Guerra Civil. Madrid, Ministerio de Educación, Cultura y Deporte. AA. VV. (2014): Dossier de prensa (reapertura), Madrid. Ministerio de Educación, Cultura y Deporte. AA. VV. (2014): Boletín del Museo Arqueológico Nacional, n.º 32, Madrid Ministerio de Educación, Cultura y Deporte. AA. VV. (2015): Boletín del Museo Arqueológico Nacional, n.º 33, Madrid Ministerio de Educación, Cultura y Deporte. AA. VV. (2017): Boletín del Museo Arqueológico Nacional, n.º 35, Madrid Ministerio de Educación, Cultura y Deporte. AA. VV. (2017): La exposición histórico-natural y etnográfica de 1893, Madrid. Ministerio de Educación, Cultura y Deporte. MARCOS POUS, A. (Coord.)(1993): De Gabinete a Museo, tres siglos de Historia: Museo Arqueológico Nacional, Madrid, Ministerio de Cultura MOLEÓN Y GAVILANES, P. (2012):De pasadizo a palacio. Las casas de la Biblioteca Nacional. Madrid. Biblioteca Nacional de España. NAVASCUÉS PALACIO, P. (1973): Arquitectura y arquitectos madrileños del siglo XIX, Instituto de Estudios Madrileños, Madrid: 120-125. PEDRO MAROTE, M.L. (1955): Historia del edificio de la Biblioteca Nacional, Dirección General de Archivos y Bibliotecas, XXVII, Madrid. SANZ-PASTOR Y FERNÁNDEZ DE PIÉROLA, C. (1990): Museos y colecciones de España. Ministerio de Cultura, Madrid: 354-356. PREMIOS Premio a la Institución Pública otorgado por la Asociación Española de Editoriales de Publicaciones Periódicas (AEEPP) en la XI edición, 2017. Premio a la Promoción y Difusión de los Estudios Clásicos otorgado por la Sociedad Española de Estudios Clásicos, 2018.
  25. 25. MUSEO ARQUEOLÓGICO NACIONAL Fotografías e imágenes recuperadas en mayo de 2019. Portada: Fotografía de Gabriel López. Recuperada del Boletín del Museo Arqueológico Nacional nº 32/2014 (véase bibliografía específica). (A.1) _ de arriba a abajo: - Fotografía de Gonzalo Langa (1866). Recuperada de www.bne.es. - Fotografía recuperada del Archivo del Museo Arqueológico Nacional. - Fotografía recuperada del Archivo MAN. - Fotografía de Luis Asín. Recuperada del Boletín del MAN nº32/2014. (A.1): Fotografía de Gabriel López. Recuperada de Boletín del MAN nº32/2014. (A.1): Fotografía recuperada de www.arsviventia.com. (B.3): Fotografía de Ximo Michavila. Recuperada de www.flickr.com. (E.1) _ de arriba a abajo: - Fotografía recuperada de www.man.es. - Fotografía de Gabriel López. Recuperada de www.plataformaarquitectura.cl. - Fotografía recuperada de www.fundacionorange.es. - Fotografía recuperada de www.man.es. (E.1): Fotografía de Gabriel López. Recuperada de Boletín del MAN nº32/2014. COLEGIO MAYOR ARZOBISPO FONSECA Fotografías e imágenes recuperadas en junio- julio de 2019. Portada: Fotografía recuperada de www.colegiofonseca.usal.es. (A.1) _ de arriba a abajo: - Fotografía de Venancio Gombau. Recuperada de www.salamancartvaldia.es. - Fotografía recuperada de Informe Técnico Arqueológico Accesibilidad Fonseca 2017 (véase bibliografía específica). - Fotografía de Aurelio de Colmenares y Orgaz (1892- 1930). Recuperada de la fototeca del Instituto del Patrimonio Cultural de España. (A.1): Ídem. (A.1): Fotografía recuperada de www.colegiofonseca.usal.es. (A.1): Fotografía de Pedro Navascués (1993). Recuperada de El Colegio Mayor Fonseca y su arquitectura (véase bibliografía específica). (D.1): Fotografías recuperadas de Inf. Técnico Arqueológico Accesibilidad Fonseca 2017. (D.2): Ídem. (D.2): Fotografías recuperadas de Fotos finales. Proyecto de accesibilidad integral a personas con movilidad reducida en el Colegio Mayor Arzobispo Fonseca (véase bibliografía específica). (E.1) _ de arriba a abajo: - Ídem. - Fotografía recuperada de www.colegiofonseca.usal.es. (E.1): Fotografía recuperada de www.colegiofonseca.usal.es. CRÉDITOS DE LAS IMÁGENES
  26. 26. AGRADECIMIENTOS Quisiéramos agradecer la ayuda prestada a las siguientes personas, organizaciones e instituciones que han hecho posible el desarrollo de este trabajo: José Antonio Juncá Ubierna / Federico Rueda de la Peña / Rosa Bellido Pla / Carlos de Rojas Torraba / Juan Pablo Rodríguez Frade - Frade arquitectos / Archivo del Museo Arqueológico Nacional / Secció de Restauració del Patrimoni Arquitectònic Generalitat de Catalunya / Esther Colls i Rissech / Ajuntament de Terrassa / Daniel Sànchez i Riera / RGA Arquitectos / Belinda Besada - Marister Failde - BMJ Arquitectos / Instituto Andaluz del Patrimonio Histórico (IAPH) / Beatriz Castellano Bravo El resultado de esta investigación no hubiese sido posible sin el apoyo diario y el buen ambiente generado dentro del gran equipo de investigadores del MCH-Master in Collective Housing: Rosario Segado / Ismael Amarouch / Luis Bernardo / María Campos / Justo Díaz / Mireia Ferri / Sonia Guzhnay / Álvaro López / Jon Miranda / Guillermo Pozo / Román Sost

