Daniel Alcalá, MCH2017, Mexico

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
D A N I E L ALCALA C O M P I L A T I O N B O O K Collective Housing 2017 Master in
ETSAM CAMPUS
ETH CAMPUS
MASTER OF ARCHITECTURE IN COLLECTIVE HOUSING ARCHITECTURE MASTER OF ADVANCED STUDIES UPM/ETH C L A S S 2 0 1 7 Escuela Téc...
The entire MCH experience would not have been possible without the support of Rosalba Díaz and Jesús Alcalá, my parents. T...
CV Paseo del Marqués de Monistrol 126, Primero. Madrid, Spain. [+34] 603-58 02 23 daniel@stvx.mx www.stvx.mx Architecture ...
Overview THE PARK CITY Madrid, Spain. A MAT WITHIN THE EXISTING Dunkirk, France. THE DIOCLETIAN LOOP Split, Croatia. LOW C...
Landscape Urban Planning
Since the Industrial Revolution started, the world has changed dramatically. In- dustrialization has changed the way we li...
URBAN QUARTER: THE PARK CITY Madrid MASTER IN COLLECTIVE HOUSING SPECIALTY: URBAN DESIGN & HOUSING THEORY INTEGRATED MODUL...
1. DISTANCE FROM MADRID´S CENTER 2. ARAVACA 60H 3. ARAVACA 20H 4. URBAN BORDERS 1. The chosen 60 hectares site is located ...
BARCELONA ROME PARIS CARTAGENA MANHATTAN AGUASCALIENTES MADRID CENTRO MADRID ENSANCHE CITIES OVERLAP 12 UrbanDesign/ Lands...
MADRID´S SKYLINE FROM ARAVACA SITE. 14 UrbanDesign/ Landscape
1st PROPOSAL 2nd PROPOSAL 3rd PROPOSAL DESIGN EVOLUTION 16 UrbanDesign/ Landscape
5. REFORESTATION 6. MOTORIZED ROADS 7. VOLUMES & LANDSCAPE TRACE 8. ATMOSPHERE 5. Trees are key elements of parks and give...
Perspective View of the Park City Proposal 20 UrbanDesign/ Landscape
1. Structural and Circulation Cores 2. Nort-South Slabs 3. East-West Miradors 4. Building Plinths 5. Bicycles and Pedestri...
Landscape as Infrastructure Contemporary landscape architecture is about territory and infrastructure. Is not about orname...
A MAT WITHIN THE EXISTING Situated in an historically important area, the project´s aim is to inte- grate a number of aban...
DOCK CANAL LA MANCHE The site is loaded with intense histori- cal charge. In one hand by housing an important maritime com...
Bird Eye View 30 UrbanDesign/ Landscape
RE-USE THE PRE-EXISTINGNEW VARANDA HOUSESVIEWS TOWARDS THE SEA SCENIC PROMENADE 32 UrbanDesign/ Landscape
Transversal Section of the proposal where the new architectural objects embrace the pre-existing ones bringing them a new ...
THE DIOCLETIAN LOOP Split MASTER IN COLLECTIVE HOUSING HRVOJE NJIRIC WORKSHOP ASSISTED BY NIEVES MESTRE AUTHORS: ALCALA, D...
Situted in the city of Split, the Diocletian Palace enjoys of great popularity among tourists. It was conceibed as an encl...
TOWER TWO AND BRIDGETHE LOOP VERTICALLITY 60 m 50 m 40 m A closed circuit is proposed as the main urban strategy. The new ...
Right. Top view of the loop. It is a closed circuit which travels at different levels and connects the new architec- tural...
MODEL LOOP ILLUSTRATION: IN DOTTED LINE THE UNDERGROUND PATH. 44 UrbanDesign/ Landscape
The towers and bridge land on site as “friendly alien who speak the language”. The two towers come in different heights to...
AXONOMETRIC VIEW 1. The bridge plays a key role on the proposal, as it is not only a connection, but a programmatic extens...
LOW COST HOUSING SIERRA LEONA 1ST APPROACH Makeni MASTER IN COLLECTIVE HOUSING ANNA HERINGER WORKSHOP ASSISTED BY BELÉN GE...
LOW COST HOUSING SIERRA LEONA 2nd APPROACH This seminar is related to the previ- ous workshop although the project is not ...
54 UrbanDesign/ Landscape
Up. Detail of Public Space expansive Mat. Down. In blue; the new houses, in white; the pre-existing houses, in yellow; Com...
58 UrbanDesign/ Landscape BIRD EYE VIEW
Our world is getting hyper-urbanized. Ac- cording to United Nations (UN), 54 per cent of global population lives in urban ...
AGUASCALIENTES, MÉXICO. All photographs ©ISAI BARRANATA. 62 Essays
Let´s take as example Mexican cities. Mexican economy has been deteriorating since decades and is still an underde- velope...
the necessary mixed use and equipment integration. Along with this problematic, as cities tend to extend in a very diffuse...
TECTURE
COLLECTIVE HOUSING BUILDING DEPTH 12M Aguascalientes MASTER IN COLLECTIVE HOUSING ANDREA DEPLAZES WORKSHOP ASSISTED BY FER...
72 Architecture
16 FEBRUARY 17 FEBRUARY 74 Architecture
TYPOLOGY A Dorm-Studio with Kitchen 40.8 and 44 sqm Note: This plan shows 4 units 76 Architecture
TYPOLOGY B 2 Dormitories with Kitchen + 2H Living Room + Season Chamber 102 sqm Note: This plan shows 2 units 78 Architect...
TYPOLOGY C 2 Dormitories with Kitchen + Season Chamber 86.7 sqm Note: This plan shows 2 units 80 Architecture
82 Architecture Aguascalientes, México. The site.
URBAN TISSUE LEVEL 1 GENERAL LAY OUT 84 Architecture
1 5 23 MIXED USE URBAN BLOCK 1. Residental (diverse typologies). 2. Commercial and Services (public). 3. Offices 4. Annex ...
SOUTH FACADE VIEW 88 Architecture
Architecture BIRD EYE VIEW 90 Architecture
THE SWISS TOWER Zürich MASTER IN COLLECTIVE HOUSING PATRICK GMÜR WORKSHOP ASSISTED BY ROSARIO SEGADO AUTHORS: ALCALA, DANI...
THE SITE 94 Architecture
S-W FACADESKETCH WEST FACADE S-E FACADE 96 Architecture
LEVEL 3 GENERAL LAY OUT 98 Architecture
ARCHITECTURE: A METHOD Madrid MASTER IN COLLECTIVE HOUSING DIETMAR EBERLE WORKSHOP ASSISTED BY GUSTAVO ROJAS AUTHORS: ALCA...
102 Architecture
104 Architecture
UNDERGROUND PLAZA BIOCLIMATIC STRATEGIES Moscow MASTER IN COLLECTIVE HOUSING SPECIALTY: ENERGY & SUSTAINABILITY AUTHORS: A...
Geolocation Psychrometrical ChartSun Path Cloudy, sunny and precipitation days Very few sunny days and limited ac- cess to...
S E Q U E N C E 1 . 3 0 x 3 0 x 3 0 C u b e . 2 . S o u t h s l i c e , d o u b l e b a s e . 3 . C o n v e r s i o n t o ...
E T F E : O P E N ( D E F L A T E D ) S O L A R R A D I AT I O N : D E A C T I V AT E D S U M M E R N I G H T E T F E : O ...
W I N T E R D A Y E T F E : C L O S E D ( I N F L A T E D ) S O L A R R A D I AT I O N : D E A C T I V AT E D 114 Architec...
CO-HOUSING IN BARCELONA Barcelona2.5 Important reforms in housing nor- mativity in Barcelona are currently being carried o...
UrbanDesign/ Landscape 118 Architecture
K E Y 1 . A r t G a l l e r y 2 . C o u r t y a r d 3 . C o m m u n a l S e r v i c e s 4 . G a l l e r y A c c e s s R a ...
Program zoning was influ- enced by the terrain natural slope, having common spaces in the level -1, facing a pre-ex- istin...
PHOTOVOLTAIC SKIN AND RAMMED EARTH Aguascalientes MASTER IN COLLECTIVE HOUSING SPECIALTY: CONSTRUCTION & TECHNOLOGY AUTHOR...
1. Rue Riquet, Paris existing building by François-Noël Architectes. 2. Aguascalientes proposal by MCH students. Photovolt...
128 Architecture
IMAGE CREDITS FOR ALL ARCHITECTURAL DRAWINGS ON THIS BOOK: ©DANIEL ALCALA AND CO-AUTHORS OF EACH PROJECT, EXCEPT: WORLD MA...
MASTER IN COLLECTIVE HOUSING: COMPILATION BOOK. ©DANIEL ALCALA, MADRID 2017.
Daniel Alcalá, MCH2017, Mexico
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Daniel Alcalá, MCH2017, Mexico

13 views

Published on

Final Master Work

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Daniel Alcalá, MCH2017, Mexico

  1. 1. D A N I E L ALCALA C O M P I L A T I O N B O O K Collective Housing 2017 Master in
  2. 2. ETSAM CAMPUS
  3. 3. ETH CAMPUS
  4. 4. MASTER OF ARCHITECTURE IN COLLECTIVE HOUSING ARCHITECTURE MASTER OF ADVANCED STUDIES UPM/ETH C L A S S 2 0 1 7 Escuela Técnica Superior de Arquitectura de Madrid Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule Zürich
  5. 5. The entire MCH experience would not have been possible without the support of Rosalba Díaz and Jesús Alcalá, my parents. Thank you for all your love and favour. I thank my business partners Alberto Sánchez and Oscar Hernández for their sym- pathetic attitude towards my wish of spending one year out of our office. Thank you Professor José María de Lapuerta for bringing me the opportunity of belonging to the MCH legacy. Thank you to all professors, assistants and workshop leaders, for their enthusiasm and for their teaching. Thank you Rosario and María José for all the help. And special thanks to all my fellow collegues because apart from having a fructuous professional exchange they became true friends with me. its capacity to conform the city, it can be donor of its identity. The Master in Collective Housing is an integrative postgraduate program that mainly works on two axes: one-week- long pragmatic workshops led by inter- national renowned architects and sub- ject-driven seminars which fill you with theory and research. This mix provides a rich input that can be channelled into fresh -though justified- urbanistic and architectural proposals by work- ing on different contexts (geographical, socio-political, cultural). This document contains eleven projects developed during six months of intense in-studio practice along with two essays which intend to express my personal point of view on the matter. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS PROLOGUE The value of Collective Housing lies on
  6. 6. CV Paseo del Marqués de Monistrol 126, Primero. Madrid, Spain. [+34] 603-58 02 23 daniel@stvx.mx www.stvx.mx Architecture degree by: Universidad Autónoma de Aguascalientes [MEXICO] License No: 8305545 MITx Certificade A Global History of Architecture Currently studying Master in Collective Housing ETSAM/ETH Zürich LEED Green Associate Credential ID: 11171644-GREEN-ASSOCIATE English: Fluent French: Academic Founded STVX in 2015 with Alberto Sánchez and Oscar Hernández. As STVX we have been published by renowned architecture platforms like Archdaily and Arquitectura Viva (online). CONTENT 1 Urban Planning and Landscape Projects 1.1 The Park City: Urban Quarter 1.2 A Mat Within the Existing 1.3 The Diocletian Loop 1.4 Low Cost Housing: Sierra Leona First Approach 1.5 Low Cost Housing: Sierra Leona Second Approach 2 Architecture Projects 2.1 Collective Housing: Building Depth 2.2 The Swiss Tower: Core & Shell 2.3 Architecture: A Method 2.4 Underground Plaza: Bioclimatic Strategies 2.5 Co-Housing Barcelona 2.6 Photovoltaic Skin and Rammed Earth 00 Specialty Director: Vittorio Magnano Lampugnani Workshop by: Anne Lacaton Workshop by: Hrvoje Njiric Workshop by: Anna Heringer Workshop by: Andrea Deplazes Workshop by: Patrick Gmür Workshop by: Dietmar Eberle Workshop by: Josep María Montaner & Zaida Muxi Specialty Director: Belén Gesto Specialty Director: Javier García-Germán Specialty Director: Ignacio Fernández
  7. 7. Overview THE PARK CITY Madrid, Spain. A MAT WITHIN THE EXISTING Dunkirk, France. THE DIOCLETIAN LOOP Split, Croatia. LOW COST HOUSING Makeni, Sierra Leone. BUILDING DEPTH 12 M Aguascalientes, Mexico. THE SWISS TOWER Zürich, Switzerland. ARCHITECTURE: A METHOD Madrid, Spain. UNDERGROUND PLAZA Moscow, Russia. CO-HOUSING Barcelona, Spain. PHOTOVOLTAIC SKIN AND RAMMED EARTH Aguascalientes, Mexico. MASTER IN COLLECTIVE HOUSING WORLD MAP OF PROJECT LOCATIONS 02
  8. 8. Landscape Urban Planning
  9. 9. Since the Industrial Revolution started, the world has changed dramatically. In- dustrialization has changed the way we live, having a huge impact in the physical milieu that we inhabit. When it all be- gan, more than 200 years ago, humanity could only think of it as the right path for progress and prosperity. Nevertheless, as centuries came by, and the dream of industrialization permeated architecture through Modernism, LANDSCAPE TODAY the dream of an integration of technol- ogy and aesthetics was no longer be- lievable.1 This post-industrial reality has become a substantial topic for landscape architects, who not only regenerate for- gotten brownfields, but also take industri- al integration as the founding pillar in the twentieth first century landscape endeav- or. One of the most prominent products of the Industrial Era is the automobile. It has been more than one hundred years since the Ford “T” model was mass produced and the aftermath of such a revolutionary invention is still present all around the planet. Cars have deeply changed the cityscape of entire nations and have more concerned about making money and potentiating profitable areas than structuring the city in a physical manner. In that sense, landscape architects have taken as a personal task to undergo such a challenge. Maybe this situation is more recent than we could expect, as Charles Waldheim states “Landscape is usurping architecture´s historical role as the basic building block of city making.” REFERENCES: 1 Stan Allen, 2 Rem Koolhaas, 3 Rem Koolhaas CONTINUES IN PAGE 24 strongly molded the relationship between people and their territory. Urban milieu has also been transformed into a network of fluxes coming along with the culture of congestion, having Manhattan as its most prominent exemple.2 Along with the automobile success, came a serious deterioration of the natural en- vironment. The transformed landscape of the industrialized city brought new chal- lenges to urban planners, architects and engineers. While the work of engineers is palpable, a significant twist in professional roles has been held. What ever happened to Urbanism?3 Well, as it turns out, urban planners are now interested in immaterial purposes, in other words: they are 06 Essays
  10. 10. URBAN QUARTER: THE PARK CITY Madrid MASTER IN COLLECTIVE HOUSING SPECIALTY: URBAN DESIGN & HOUSING THEORY INTEGRATED MODULE: LANDSCAPE DESIGN AUTHORS: ALCALA, DANIEL MÉNDEZ, MAURICIO PROFESSOR: VITTORIO LAMPUGNANI BERNARDO YNZENGA GINÉS GARRIDO SUBJECT: URBAN QUARTER PLACE: MADRID, SPAIN. Fusing city an nature has been vastly studied for a long time; from Ebenezer Howard´s Garden City or Le Corbusier´s Ville Radieuse, to sprawled suburbs all along the world, this topic preserves its valid- ity. It clings to the mind and efforts of planners, developers, urban de- signers and of course, architects. The main drivers of the proposal lie in terms of density, floor area ratio and more importantly: the relation between built and open space. In times of Climate Change, architec- ture must reconcile with nature. 1.1 UrbanDesign/ Landscape 08
  11. 11. 1. DISTANCE FROM MADRID´S CENTER 2. ARAVACA 60H 3. ARAVACA 20H 4. URBAN BORDERS 1. The chosen 60 hectares site is located just aside Casa de Campo, being almost 7 kilometers away from Madrid Cen- ter. Half of the site belongs to Madrid´s municipality and the other half to Aravaca. It is presumed that the site served as landfill, taking debris from near by constructions. CASA DE CAMPO CASA DE CAMPO ARAVACA ROSA DE LUXEMBURGO M-503 M-503 CERCANIAS RAILWAY M-30 M-508 2. The urban settlements near the site are diverse. At the northern part stands a very low dense/single family system, and at the western different typologies of collective housing. A Cercanias station is located 800 meters away from the project boundary. 3. We started working on 60 hectares, but due to the nature of the proposal we decided to continue working on only 20, that way we could achieve a more insightful process. After this phase we would again try to extend the project to 60 hectares. 4. The site is isolated from Madrid´s urban tissue. We considered that the suburban fabric was not adequate enough to extend. This gave us the exciting oppportu- nity to make a unique urban proposal, one that could have its very own identity. 10 UrbanDesign/ Landscape
  12. 12. BARCELONA ROME PARIS CARTAGENA MANHATTAN AGUASCALIENTES MADRID CENTRO MADRID ENSANCHE CITIES OVERLAP 12 UrbanDesign/ Landscape
  13. 13. MADRID´S SKYLINE FROM ARAVACA SITE. 14 UrbanDesign/ Landscape
  14. 14. 1st PROPOSAL 2nd PROPOSAL 3rd PROPOSAL DESIGN EVOLUTION 16 UrbanDesign/ Landscape
  15. 15. 5. REFORESTATION 6. MOTORIZED ROADS 7. VOLUMES & LANDSCAPE TRACE 8. ATMOSPHERE 5. Trees are key elements of parks and give them identity. As the site is currently unvegetated a major reforestation (by phases) is proposed. Shading is extremely important in this climate and is a key element for the success of such an urbanistic approach. 6. Full-time motorized roads will be placed on the periphery of each 20 hectares. 7. An organic ribbon will serve as bicycle and pedestrian path, connecting buildings with the park and commercial/social/services areas. 8. A very natural atmosphere is intended. 18 UrbanDesign/ Landscape
  16. 16. Perspective View of the Park City Proposal 20 UrbanDesign/ Landscape
  17. 17. 1. Structural and Circulation Cores 2. Nort-South Slabs 3. East-West Miradors 4. Building Plinths 5. Bicycles and Pedestrian Paths 6. Motorized Roads EXPLODED AXONOMETRIC 1 2 3 45 6 22 UrbanDesign/ Landscape
  18. 18. Landscape as Infrastructure Contemporary landscape architecture is about territory and infrastructure. Is not about ornament but activity and archi- tectural program. It is not about unmodi- fiable public structures, but about layered, non-hierarchical, flexible and strategic re- alities which accommodate all manner of urban activities, planned and unplanned.4 One example of this postmodern ap- proach is the competition of Parc de la Villette, in Paris. The built project, from Bernard Tschumi and second place, from OMA/Koolhaas, both rethink landscape as the most suitable medium through which to order programmatic change over time.5 In Koolhaa´s words: “the infrastruc- ture of the park was strategically orga- nized to support an indeterminate and unknowable set of future uses over time: […] during the life of the park, the pro- gram will undergo constant change and adjustment”. This concepts are replicable throughout the city. To think of program- matic, socio-political processes as volatile and not as a finished reality. The juxtaposi- tion of irreconcilable contents6 gives place to heterogeneity and to a whole branch of opportunities to live the public space. Public space has a key role in how social processes are being developed. Humanity is experimenting several social revolutions in terms of exclussion (race, way of thinking, sexual orientation, religion). As Allen puts it: “landscape Is not only a formal model for urbanism today, but perhaps more impor- tantly, a model for process”. It is great chal- lenge how to design public space as a real scenario for social integration. In that sense, an imminent questions rises. How should public space respond to the current and future needs of a transforming society?_ ce.BIRD EYE VIEW 24 UrbanDesign/ Landscape REFERENCES: 4 Rem Koolhaas, 5 Bernard Tschumi, 6 Rem Koolhaas
  19. 19. A MAT WITHIN THE EXISTING Situated in an historically important area, the project´s aim is to inte- grate a number of abandoned in- dustrial buildings into a revitalized mixed-use fabric. In addition to ex- panding the residential supply, we propose the regeneration of former railyards into public space, con- verting former oblivious industrial space into scenic promenades and plazas. Density and access to views are also key drivers of the proposal. The new embracing structure re- calls shipyards and the vessel-build- ing process, in this way the project maintains its historic essence. Dunkirk, Nord-Pas-de-Calais MASTER IN COLLECTIVE HOUSING WORKSHOP BY ANNE LACATON ASSISTED BY DIEGO GARCÍA-SETIÉN AUTHORS: ALCALA, DANIEL AMIN, ARMAN DE MORAES, TAIS SUBJECT: BUILDING RE-USE. PLACE: DUNKIRK, FRANCE. DURATION: 5 DAYS 1.2 26 UrbanDesign/ Landscape
  20. 20. DOCK CANAL LA MANCHE The site is loaded with intense histori- cal charge. In one hand by housing an important maritime complex and in the other by having played a key role in the Second World War´s Operation Dynamo. 28 UrbanDesign/ Landscape
  21. 21. Bird Eye View 30 UrbanDesign/ Landscape
  22. 22. RE-USE THE PRE-EXISTINGNEW VARANDA HOUSESVIEWS TOWARDS THE SEA SCENIC PROMENADE 32 UrbanDesign/ Landscape
  23. 23. Transversal Section of the proposal where the new architectural objects embrace the pre-existing ones bringing them a new life and launching new urban life in former railyards. 34 UrbanDesign/ Landscape
  24. 24. THE DIOCLETIAN LOOP Split MASTER IN COLLECTIVE HOUSING HRVOJE NJIRIC WORKSHOP ASSISTED BY NIEVES MESTRE AUTHORS: ALCALA, DANIEL GUILLÉN, BLANCA SUBJECT: SHOW YOUR DISNEY SIDE PLACE: SPLIT, CROATIA. DURATION: 5 DAYS A 20 years life span “temporal” housing system was the design re- quest. Situated in the millenary Di- ocletian Palace, the project stems from a comprehensive study on tourism flows and the multilayered conformation of the site. Millions of tourists come each year to Split having the enclosed palace as the main attraction. By means of their importance, tourists are the main user of our project and not Croatian inhabitants, who inevitably would not like to leave their homes after 20 years of use. 1.3 36 UrbanDesign/ Landscape
  25. 25. Situted in the city of Split, the Diocletian Palace enjoys of great popularity among tourists. It was conceibed as an enclosed complex, having 4 gates and Cardo and Decumano streets. A tourist guide map gave us the idea of working with visitors fluxes, creating a closed circuit. The Peristyle is an iconic area of the site, located between the Vesti- bule and the Mausoleum. 38 UrbanDesign/ Landscape
  26. 26. TOWER TWO AND BRIDGETHE LOOP VERTICALLITY 60 m 50 m 40 m A closed circuit is proposed as the main urban strategy. The new semi-temporal objects come in form of towers due the interest not to demolish any existing buildings. A new relation between the perma- nent (the original tower, the museum, the walls, etc) and the temporal (visitors/residen- tial towers almost as tall as the original one) is born. Apart from the two new towers a programmatic bridge (an hab- itable extension of tower two) is proposed. It will serve as connection for the previously disconnected circuit. 40 UrbanDesign/ Landscape
  27. 27. Right. Top view of the loop. It is a closed circuit which travels at different levels and connects the new architec- tural objects with the pre-exiting ones. Section x-x´ Section y-y´ x´ y y´ x 42 UrbanDesign/ Landscape
  28. 28. MODEL LOOP ILLUSTRATION: IN DOTTED LINE THE UNDERGROUND PATH. 44 UrbanDesign/ Landscape
  29. 29. The towers and bridge land on site as “friendly alien who speak the language”. The two towers come in different heights to respond to the context. The towers have to be as thin and as high as possible, impacting the less the pre-existing but with reasonable housing capacity. The original tower remains the highest. The architectural language of the tow- ers dialogues with the context. The decision on having different types of arches stemmed from historical reasons. (Palimpsest: Romanesque, then Gothic). 46 UrbanDesign/ Landscape
  30. 30. AXONOMETRIC VIEW 1. The bridge plays a key role on the proposal, as it is not only a connection, but a programmatic extension of one of the towers. 2. The helicoid connects 3 levels: the secondary bridge of tower two, the program under the brigde and the ruins level. 3. As part of the Loop, one level of Tower Two is public and serves as mirador. It is reachable from a spe- cial visitors stair that is connected to the bridge by the helicoid. 1 2 3 48 UrbanDesign/ Landscape
  31. 31. LOW COST HOUSING SIERRA LEONA 1ST APPROACH Makeni MASTER IN COLLECTIVE HOUSING ANNA HERINGER WORKSHOP ASSISTED BY BELÉN GESTO AUTHORS: ALCALA, DANIEL EL-HACEM, GEORGES GILBERT, OSCAR SUBJECT: WORK WITH MUD PLACE: MAKENI, SIERRA LEONE. DURATION: 5 DAYS 1.4 A dignified home should be a right for every human being. Millions of people live in precarious conditions all around the world; economical and political instabilities impede social development in third world countries. This workshop -in which every proposal was conducted us- ing mud-, freed our minds from preconciebed thoughts on working in very limited circumstances. We used our hands to mold new reali- ties, ones that can become achiev- able by people who lack technolo- gy and fancy materials. 50 UrbanDesign/ Landscape
  32. 32. LOW COST HOUSING SIERRA LEONA 2nd APPROACH This seminar is related to the previ- ous workshop although the project is not located on the same site. The purpose of it was to provide ideas for improving the built reality of an area in Makeni taking into account the socioeconomic situation of the population, the necessity of defined interaction spaces and the growth of the urban footprint in the years to come. The key driver for the proposal was to anticipate urban growth fluxes and route them to connect 4 “suburbs”, creating public space among them. 52 UrbanDesign/ Landscape MASTER IN COLLECTIVE HOUSING SPECIALTY: LOW COST HOUSING AUTHORS: ALCALA, DANIEL EL-HACEM, GEORGES LOZANO, GONZALO RODRÍGUEZ, OSCAR PROFESSOR: BELÉN GESTO LUIS PEREA SUBJECT: LOW COST PLACE: MAKENI, SIERRA LEONE. Makeni1.5
  33. 33. 54 UrbanDesign/ Landscape
  34. 34. Up. Detail of Public Space expansive Mat. Down. In blue; the new houses, in white; the pre-existing houses, in yellow; Commu- nity Building and in orange the new Public Space Mat. 56 UrbanDesign/ Landscape
  35. 35. 58 UrbanDesign/ Landscape BIRD EYE VIEW
  36. 36. Our world is getting hyper-urbanized. Ac- cording to United Nations (UN), 54 per cent of global population lives in urban areas and by 2050 it will increase to 66 per cent. The world is getting overpopulated. With these, many other circumstances come by. Immi- gration is one of them. War, poverty, the search for a better life; these are some of the reasons why millions of people leave their origin countries and enter, sometimes illegally, into states which can potentially change their lifestyle. As these large numbers of immigrants try to ac- cess to stranger land, host governments have to deal with solutions on how to control the entry of non-national people into the terri- tory. Some examples of such panorama are the US and Europe. In the first case, an eco- nomic powerful state is forced to deal with massive immigration by reason of being con- sider as a promised land. The United States have been dealing with immigrants not only from within the continent, but also from Af- rica and Asia. Millions of people try to enter into the US in the search of the “American Dream”. Latin-American people conform the majority of immigrants who have trespassed the North-American border. Due to immi- gration policies, visas are imposed to certain citizenships, these is why illegal immigrants risk their lives trying to enter into the coun- try through desert scenarios and dangerous waters. Those who are lucky enough to enter, tend to look for a job immediately. This job will allow them to survive and send some money to their families across the border. The second case does not only deal with the search of a better life because of economical reasons, but also because of sociopolitical in- stabilities. Europe has hovered immigration of people suffering war and hunger in their countries of origin. Thousands of refugees from middle-East countries, like Libya, have entered the borders of European countries like Greece and Germany in the search of protection. They are usually accommodated in temporal refugee camps while peace is restored in their homeland. Nonetheless, Europe also receives a large number of “le- gal” immigrants. Students, professors, busi- nessmen, family members, among others; this is the spectrum of society which later conform portions of the city (and eventually get segregated). Immigrants are generally people from low social classes which do not have enough money to own their own place. These drives them to look for a place to rent. This situation works as a macro scale detona- tor for the real estate activity of the city. Defined areas of the city start to accommodate foreigners, and through time, they consolidate in such a way that it becomes unlikely to find local people within the place. Increasing housing hardship, precariousness, substandard accommodation, overcrowding, rent premium, peripheral settlement and residual access to services and infrastructures depict the general picture of a huge numbers of immigrants, including those with a job, good professional skills and educational levels.1 Immigrant areas within the city tend not to have the best infrastructure, they suffer lack of quality public space, schools, sport centers, cul- tural centers, etc. In some scenarios they also go through urban disconnection, making it difficult to get access to public transportation. Ethnic residential marginalization is considered unintended as often attributed to intractable polarization dynamics, or regarded as a tempo- rary phase assuming that market mechanisms, third parties and immigrants themselves will accommodate the foreign presence. When recognised as a threat, it is mistakenly ‘com- bined with poverty, unemployment, low quality of education. 2 As it is a problem which encompasses diverse realities (urban, social, economic, political), it is a difficult task to give a holistic solution. This situation is even leading to huge changes in Europe, like the Brexit. The British are with- drawing from the European Union, and the reason for that is no other than national protec- tionism. British people want to stop immigra- tion. Among their reasons we can find: a) they feel immigrants are taking their jobs, b) fear and sense of unsafety because of terrorism and c) race merging. In the other hand, segregation can be found not only by ethnic reasons, but also by socio-eco- nomic ones. Of course in cases like Europe, both reasons come together, but that is not necessari- ly what happens in other realities, like the lat- in-american countries. SOCIAL SEGGREGATION: THE LOCAL´S CITY VS THE OUTSIDER´S CITY 60 Essays REFERENCES: 1-2 Arbaci, S. (2007). “Ethnic Segregation, Housing Systems and Welfare Re- gimes in Europe”. International Journal of Housing Policy. 7 (4), 401-33.
  37. 37. AGUASCALIENTES, MÉXICO. All photographs ©ISAI BARRANATA. 62 Essays
  38. 38. Let´s take as example Mexican cities. Mexican economy has been deteriorating since decades and is still an underde- veloped country. Nevertheless, being an underdeveloped country does not mean to be a poor country. There exists a great deal of inequality. Middle class has been diminishing while the contrast between the poorest and the richest is getting stronger. The greatest part of richness is in hands of very few people across the coun- try. These results in divided cities and in social segregation. While the minority are able to establish influence over the political class and obtain benefits, the low income majority suffers from poor quality settle- ments, disconnected housing areas, lack of services and a deplorable urban context. In many cases, the poorest parts of the city are built in illegal zones, which then become outlaw areas where not even the police enters. This situation has led to an urban transformation driven by changes in real estate solutions; since the dawn of the twentieth first century, closed hous- ing clusters have been proliferating. This modality has reached the vast majority of Mexican cities. These cluster systems are based on enclosed housing developments, which are low-dense, based on individ- ual housing. This housing reality leads to the extension of cities, intensifying urban sprawl and magnifying entropy. As politi- cal crisis and corruption are a latent reality, developers find their way to avoid their obligations in terms of land donations and these results in large residential develop- ments without 64 Essays
  39. 39. the necessary mixed use and equipment integration. Along with this problematic, as cities tend to extend in a very diffuse manner, collec- tive transport is a major trouble. Opposite to European cities, there are no passenger trains and metro systems are only existing in major cities like Mexico City, Monterrey and Guada- lajara. Most of provincial cities work with bus systems, which generally exist in a deplorable state. The main way of transport is motor cars and there is also a lack of quality in pedestri- an paths, making it even difficult to walk. For the working class, working areas are usually very distant from their residence, making it necessary to travel long distances and spend great deals of time in transport. As motor cars are the preferred way of traffic, municipalities consume huge amounts of public money in streets and highways maintenance. All these problematics have a common di- lemma: policies. Why have governments not developed policies in order to increase den- sity or directed opportunities to change the transport system? The problem is right ahead, and everyone knows that segregation does no good to anybody. So, why don´t things change? A new approach in urban planning is needed. One that focuses on overall welfare and progress for everyone. A new political class is also needed, it has been demonstrat- ed that current politicians are corrupted and they only seek for their wellbeing. These has to stop. It is the time for our generation to really start changing the social reality of the world. Let´s put some action. 66 Essays
  40. 40. TECTURE
  41. 41. COLLECTIVE HOUSING BUILDING DEPTH 12M Aguascalientes MASTER IN COLLECTIVE HOUSING ANDREA DEPLAZES WORKSHOP ASSISTED BY FERNANDO ALTOZANO AUTHORS: ALCALA, DANIEL SUBJECT: BUILDING DEPTH PLACE: AGUASCALIENTES, MÉXICO. DURATION: 5 DAYS + 1 EXTRA JURY 2.1 The aim of this workshop was to ex- plore solutions for residential proj- ects by working on different building depths. These varied from 6 to 21 m, and the spectrum of results ended in very different responses; from hol- lowed walls to multiple patio struc- tures passing through double ori- ented slabs. After having defined the main unit distribution (12 m depth), I worked on the solution of cores, the ensamble of an urban block (mixed use), and new typologies (for a wider range of users). The project seeks to change paradigms in the way hous- ing is approached in Aguascalientes. 70 Architecture
  42. 42. 72 Architecture
  43. 43. 16 FEBRUARY 17 FEBRUARY 74 Architecture
  44. 44. TYPOLOGY A Dorm-Studio with Kitchen 40.8 and 44 sqm Note: This plan shows 4 units 76 Architecture
  45. 45. TYPOLOGY B 2 Dormitories with Kitchen + 2H Living Room + Season Chamber 102 sqm Note: This plan shows 2 units 78 Architecture
  46. 46. TYPOLOGY C 2 Dormitories with Kitchen + Season Chamber 86.7 sqm Note: This plan shows 2 units 80 Architecture
  47. 47. 82 Architecture Aguascalientes, México. The site.
  48. 48. URBAN TISSUE LEVEL 1 GENERAL LAY OUT 84 Architecture
  49. 49. 1 5 23 MIXED USE URBAN BLOCK 1. Residental (diverse typologies). 2. Commercial and Services (public). 3. Offices 4. Annex Building for Residents 5. Residential Tower 4 2 4 1 5 3 86 Architecture
  50. 50. SOUTH FACADE VIEW 88 Architecture
  51. 51. Architecture BIRD EYE VIEW 90 Architecture
  52. 52. THE SWISS TOWER Zürich MASTER IN COLLECTIVE HOUSING PATRICK GMÜR WORKSHOP ASSISTED BY ROSARIO SEGADO AUTHORS: ALCALA, DANIEL SATO, NATALIA SUBJECT: CORE & SHELL PLACE: ZÜRICH, SWITZERLAND. DURATION: 5 DAYS 2.2 During this workshop the task was to design a residential tower pay- ing special attention on its struc- tural/circulation core. The two main reasons for this were the high de- manding construction regulations in Zürich and the need for renting space optimization (reducing circu- lation area and avoiding extra circu- lation cores). The resulting concept lays on maximizing the amount of apartments that can be reached by one single core (10 apartments) still having access to natural lighting and ventilation. 92 Architecture
  53. 53. THE SITE 94 Architecture
  54. 54. S-W FACADESKETCH WEST FACADE S-E FACADE 96 Architecture
  55. 55. LEVEL 3 GENERAL LAY OUT 98 Architecture
  56. 56. ARCHITECTURE: A METHOD Madrid MASTER IN COLLECTIVE HOUSING DIETMAR EBERLE WORKSHOP ASSISTED BY GUSTAVO ROJAS AUTHORS: ALCALA, DANIEL GILBERT, OSCAR SUBJECT: DESIGN METHOD PLACE: MADRID, SPAIN. DURATION: 5 DAYS 2.3 During this intense workshop we de- veloped 3 projects. Each of them had very different approaches, as they had very specific contexts. The way of resolving the proposals was through Professor´s Eberle pragmatic meth- odology; to consider the architec- tural object as a product that is al- ways seen from 3 different distances; far, medium and close range. Each range is a stage on design process which lasts 1 day. On the first stage we worked on urban response, on the second on the building core and on the third on facade design. 100 Architecture
  57. 57. 102 Architecture
  58. 58. 104 Architecture
  59. 59. UNDERGROUND PLAZA BIOCLIMATIC STRATEGIES Moscow MASTER IN COLLECTIVE HOUSING SPECIALTY: ENERGY & SUSTAINABILITY AUTHORS: ALCALA, DANIEL MÉNDEZ, MAURICIO PROFESSOR: JAVIER GARCÍA-GERMÁN SUBJECT: BIOCLIMATIC STRATEGIES PLACE: MOSCOW, RUSSIA. Unmeasured industrial activity has brought Climate Change. We live in a small world with finite resourc- es and we must stop destroying it. Therefore it is an architect´s en- deavor to find solutions on how to make a lower impact on the en- vironment with our buildings and construction processes. The current project aims to work mostly in a passive way, facing extreme tem- peraures with bioclimatic strategies. We propose a building under a pro- tective envelope which responds to different conditions by taking ad- vantage of clean energy and energy cogeneration. 2.4 106 Architecture
  60. 60. Geolocation Psychrometrical ChartSun Path Cloudy, sunny and precipitation days Very few sunny days and limited ac- cess to sun light orient the design to a passive/active hybrid model. Minimi- zation of losses is extremely import- ant in winter as well as collecting as much solar gains as possible. According to Moscow´s psychrometric chart, 69% of design strategies are based on the need for heating and humidifica- tion by active systems. Extreme tem- peratures force design not to depend on passive strategies. The project team considers the need of internal heat gain as an opportunity to propose “the build- ing within the building”, an architectural core protected by an exterior envelope, creating an insulated chamber between both of them. Also the implementation of water as heat conduct through the architectural objects. District Heating is considered the best way of acquiring the necessary power to heat the water for the circulating vessels. The angle of solar incidence in winter is very acute, prohibiting high (solar) gains. Quantity of sunshine hours is very contrast- ing between winter and summer months, thus sun light acces is very limited on 60° latitude winters. Another important con- dition is snow. December, January, and February have +50% days of snow (each). The important presence of snowy (winter) and rainy days (summer) throughout the year will influence the form of the exterior envelope. Relative humidity is higher in winter than in summer months. Wind Velocity (m/s) Dominant winds come from South West, nevertheless their speed is commonly low. What are the possibilities of generating power through wind? Studies have found that aver- age wind speeds in a partic- ular location need to exceed at least 6–8 metres per sec- ond (m/s) for a small wind turbine to be economically viable. This makes Moscow not elegible to implement such systems. Wind Rose 108 Architecture
  61. 61. S E Q U E N C E 1 . 3 0 x 3 0 x 3 0 C u b e . 2 . S o u t h s l i c e , d o u b l e b a s e . 3 . C o n v e r s i o n t o c o n e . 4 . V o l u m e p r o p o r t i o n , s l i c e . 5 . A d d i t i o n t o w a r d s e a s t . 6 . B a s e m e n t 7 . F i n a l v o l u m e 27,000 m327,000 m3 30m 30m 30m 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 110 Architecture
  62. 62. E T F E : O P E N ( D E F L A T E D ) S O L A R R A D I AT I O N : D E A C T I V AT E D S U M M E R N I G H T E T F E : O P E N ( D E F L A T E D ) S O L A R R A D I AT I O N : D E A C T I V AT E D S U M M E R N I G H T 112 Architecture
  63. 63. W I N T E R D A Y E T F E : C L O S E D ( I N F L A T E D ) S O L A R R A D I AT I O N : D E A C T I V AT E D 114 Architecture
  64. 64. CO-HOUSING IN BARCELONA Barcelona2.5 Important reforms in housing nor- mativity in Barcelona are currently being carried out. Along with su- perblocks, which avoid motorized vehicules among delimited urban areas, a co-housing wave is becom- ing popular in the city. The project done for this workshop has as user a group of professors (fictional) from a neighbour Art School. The main fea- tures of the building are a public un- derground gallery, which conforms a plinth at street level responding in a generous way to the city and a com- munal spaces pack, facing a pictur- esque greenery. MASTER IN COLLECTIVE HOUSING JOSEP MARÍA MONTANER & ZAIDA MUXI WORKSHOP ASSISTED BY DANIELA ARIAS AUTHORS: ALCALA, DANIEL AMIN, ARMAN ZAWIL, RIHAM SUBJECT: CO-HOUSING PLACE: BARCELONA, SPAIN. DURATION: 5 DAYS 116 Architecture
  65. 65. UrbanDesign/ Landscape 118 Architecture
  66. 66. K E Y 1 . A r t G a l l e r y 2 . C o u r t y a r d 3 . C o m m u n a l S e r v i c e s 4 . G a l l e r y A c c e s s R a m p 5 . U r b a n P l i n t h 6 . V e r t i c a l C i r c u l a t i o n 7 . R e s i d e n t i a l U n i t s 1 5 6 7 7 7 6 6 2 3 4 L E V E L + 1 L E V E L - 1 S - E V I E WN - W V I E W L E V E L 0 GENERAL ZONING In white: Residential Program In yellow: Gallery/Plinth In orange: Vertical Circulation In blue: Communal Spaces Architecture 120
  67. 67. Program zoning was influ- enced by the terrain natural slope, having common spaces in the level -1, facing a pre-ex- isting greenery. A public void is the response to the city, a plinth that invites pedestrian to look into the greenery through the build- ing. Under the plinth a public gallery is accesible from street level through a ramp. N O R T - W E S T F A C A D E S O U T H - W E S T F A C A D E 122 Architecture
  68. 68. PHOTOVOLTAIC SKIN AND RAMMED EARTH Aguascalientes MASTER IN COLLECTIVE HOUSING SPECIALTY: CONSTRUCTION & TECHNOLOGY AUTHORS: ALCALA, DANIEL EIZAYAGA, MARÍA ZAWIL, RIHAM PROFESSOR: IGNACIO FERNÁNDEZ (ARUP) ARCHIE CAMPBELL (ARUP) DAVID RUTTER (ARUP) SUBJECT: FACADE, STRUCTURE AND SERVICES PLACE: AGUASCALIENTES, MÉXICO. 2.6 The challenge was to relocate an ex- isting building (from France to Mex- ico) improving its response to new contextual conditions. A key objec- tive of the project was to develop an environmentally friendly (cost-ef- fective) solution which dealt with harsh weather (very hot in summer and cold in winter) using high ther- mal inertia materials (rammed earth) along with a precast concrete struc- ture and a photovoltaic double skin façade. The latter was proposed in the southern and eastern facades and it integrates shading and solar energy collection through a system of sensorized panels that rotate in daylight hours. STRUCTURE SERVICES SKIN 124 Architecture
  69. 69. 1. Rue Riquet, Paris existing building by François-Noël Architectes. 2. Aguascalientes proposal by MCH students. Photovoltaic Skin Rammed Earth Pre-cast Concrete 1 2 126 Architecture
  70. 70. 128 Architecture
  71. 71. IMAGE CREDITS FOR ALL ARCHITECTURAL DRAWINGS ON THIS BOOK: ©DANIEL ALCALA AND CO-AUTHORS OF EACH PROJECT, EXCEPT: WORLD MAP FREEVECTORMAPS.COM - PG 01 AND 02 THE GARDEN CITY EBENEZER HOWARD - PG 07 THE DIOCLETIAN PALACE PLANS AND SECTIONS, PROVIDED BY ARCHITECT HRVOJE NJIRIC - PG 41, 42, 45, 48 FOR PHOTOGRAPHY: ©DANIEL ALCALA, EXCEPT: GROUP PICTURE ÓSCAR RODRÍGUEZ PERALES ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS DUNKIRK, SOME IMAGES http://www.fracnpdc.fr/ - PG 27 AND 28 DUNKIRK THE MOVIE SYNCOPY FILMS - PG 28 SEA AND VARANDA HOUSES - PG 31 AND 32 DUNKIRK, SOME IMAGES http://www.fracnpdc.fr/ - PG 33 AND 34 THE DIOCLETIAN PALACE, SOME IMAGES HISTORIC CORE OF SPLIT- PG 38 THE DIOCLETIAN PALACE TOWER - PG 46 MAKENI - PG 54 MAKENI - PG 55 ANDREA ©ISAI BARRANATA - PG 60 FAMILIA, ESTÉTICA, 04 NOCTURNAS, MESERO, BOLSO ©ISAI BARRANATA - PG 61 AND 62 TORRE AZUL, ASILO ©ISAI BARRANATA - PG 63 AND 64 MAX, UAA ©ISAI BARRANATA - PG 66 the-medicalization-of-architecture005 PHILLIPE RAHM ARCHITECTES - PG 108 LOGEMENTS COLLECTIFS François-Noël Architectes. -PG 125 RAMMED EARTH - PG 126 MOSCOW´S CLIMATE DATA GRAPHICS - PG 107 AND 108 130
  72. 72. MASTER IN COLLECTIVE HOUSING: COMPILATION BOOK. ©DANIEL ALCALA, MADRID 2017.

×