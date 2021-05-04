Manual de seguridad_2018_SENCICO

Successfully reported this slideshow.
M A N U A L E N L A C O N S T R U C C I Ó N SEGURIDAD Y SALUD
2 MANUAL DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD EN LA CONSTRUCCIÓN Servicio Nacional de Capacitación para la Industria de la Construcción - ...
SENCICO 3 MANUAL DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD EN LA CONSTRUCCIÓN
4 ¡RECUERDA! EL PLAN DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD ES IMPORTANTE TE ESPERAN EN CASA QUE
5 SENCICO PRESENTACIÓN CAPÍTULO 1: NORMATIVIDAD VIGENTE DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD EN EL TRABAJO PARA EL SECTOR CONSTRUCCIÓN. CA...
6 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción
7 SENCICO En la actualidad la seguridad y la salud en el trabajo es un requisito legal que tienen que cumplir las empresas...
8
CAPÍTULO 1 NORMATIVIDAD VIGENTE DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD EN EL TRABAJO PARA EL SECTOR CONSTRUCCIÓN 9
10 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción
11 SENCICO 1. NORMATIVIDAD VIGENTE DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD EN EL TRABAJO PARA EL SECTOR CONSTRUCCIÓN La legislación respecto ...
12 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción norma que podríamos decir que es considerada como el estándar mínimo que ...
13 SENCICO Ejemplo Aplicativo: En la citada área de trabajo, se observa que está organizada el área de trabajo, cuenta con...
14 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción Ítem 14: Protecciones colectivas – Todo proyecto de construcción debe pre...
15 SENCICO Ítem 17: Herramientas manuales y equipos portátiles – Solo se permitirá utilizar herramientas y equipos portáti...
16 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción En estos trabajos se debe tener cuidado, porque puede presentarse atmósfe...
17 SENCICO Ítem 20: Protección en trabajos con riesgo de caída – Los trabajos en altura son considerados cuando estén por ...
18 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción Ítem 22: Manejo y movimiento de cargas – Son trabajos de izajes, la opera...
19 SENCICO Ítem 23: Excavaciones – Por su magnitud y extensión se requiere usar equipo pesados, para ello se deberá tener ...
20 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción Ítem 24: Protección contra incendios - Se revisará periódicamente las ins...
21 SENCICO • Consideraciones previas al trabajo. • Evaluación del área donde se va desarrollar el trabajo. • Consideracion...
22
CAPÍTULO 2 ACCIDENTES, CAUSAS Y CONSECUENCIAS 23
24 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción
25 SENCICO 2. ACCIDENTES, CAUSAS Y CONSECUENCIAS Los accidentes de trabajo en el sector de la construcción son de los más ...
26 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción 2.1 MODELO DE CAUSALIDAD DE LOS ACCIDENTES Este modelo fue introducido po...
27 SENCICO Estos comportamientos tienen su origen en las características individuales de cada persona; veamos algunos ejem...
28 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción A continuación observamos dos situaciones de trabajo, e identificamos act...
29 SENCICO Es importante observar el área de trabajo a fin de poder identificar las condiciones inseguras y posibles actos...
30 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción INCIDENTE: Se define como todo evento no deseado que puede originar daño ...
31 SENCICO Ejercicios de repaso del Capítulo 2: 1. A continuación encontrará una serie de oraciones, identifique si es un ...
32
CAPÍTULO 3 Análisis de Seguridad en el Trabajo - AST 33
34 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción
35 SENCICO 3. ANALISIS DE SEGURIDAD EN EL TRABAJO - AST Es un método ideado para identificar peligros posibles en cada eta...
36 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción 3.1 ESQUEMA DEL AST – ANÁLISIS DE SEGURIDAD EN EL TRABAJO El desarrollo d...
37 SENCICO b. Riesgo: Es la probabilidad por la severidad (consecuencia) que un peligro se concrete. En la fotografía obse...
38 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción PELIGROS RIESGOS Radiación, hueco y/o abertura, cables tendidos en el pis...
39 SENCICO PELIGROS PELIGROS RIESGOS RIESGOS Ejercicios de repaso: A continuación, observe las siguientes fotografías, e i...
40 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción 3. 3 PASOS PARA ELABORAR UN AST – ANÁLISIS DE SEGURIDAD EN EL TRABAJO 1. ...
41 SENCICO Estelistadosepuedeenriquecerconlaparticipacióndelospropiostrabajadores. Una buena práctica es disponer de una p...
42 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción 3.4 AST – ANÁLISIS DE SEGURIDAD EN EL TRABAJO (FORMATO) Para el llenado d...
43 SENCICO Polvo Problemas respiratorios Sólidos Inflamables Incendio Explosivos Incendio y/o explosiones Trabajo en Altur...
44
CAPÍTULO 4 EQUIPOS DE PROTECCIÓN COLECTIVA, SEÑALIZACIÓN EN OBRA Y EQUIPOS DE PROTECCIÓN PERSONAL - EPP 45
46 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción
47 SENCICO 4.1 EQUIPOS DE PROTECCIÓN COLECTIVA, SEÑALIZACIÓN EN OBRA Y EQUIPOS DE PROTECCIÓN PERSONAL - EPP Seentiendepor ...
48 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción b). Puntos de anclaje c). Línea de vida Rodapiés y/o plinto Barandilla in...
49 SENCICO d). Marquesinas e). Mallas contra caídas Son equipos de protección perimetral que se colocan en los bordes de l...
50 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción f). Escaleras provisionales Son estructuras que sirven para unir niveles ...
51 SENCICO g). Andamios perimetrales Son estructuras de tipo modular o de puente volado, que son instalados alrededor del ...
52 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción 4.2 SEÑALIZACIÓN EN OBRA Sistema por el cual se le comunica y se le exige...
53 SENCICO Ejemplos de señales de advertencia: b) Señal de Prohibición: Señal que ordena NO realizar algo. Su forma es red...
54 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción d) Señal de Información: Dan la información sobre dispositivos de segurid...
55 SENCICO f) Señal de Materiales de Riesgo (NFPA 704): El Código NFPA 704, establece un sistema de identificación de ries...
56 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción g) Cintas de señalización en obra - amarilla: Estos dispositivos de segur...
57 SENCICO h) Cintas de señalización en obra - rojo:
58 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción Ejemplos de la señalización en obra: En la vista 1 - Se observa una zona ...
59 SENCICO En la vista 2 - Se observa una caja de ascensor que ha sido cerrada con una protección colectiva (plataforma me...
60 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción Ejemplos de señalización en obra: En la vista 3 - Se observa una zona de ...
61 SENCICO En la vista 4 - En la imagen se observa una obra en construcción. En la pared se ha colocado una alarma y un ex...
62 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción 4.3 EQUIPOS DE PROTECCIÓN PERSONAL - EPP Son dispositivos de seguridad di...
63 SENCICO Son implementos de seguridad que sirvenparaprotegerlavista,sumaterial de fabricación es policarbonato endurecid...
64 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción Es un equipo destinado a proteger los pies de lesiones punzantes o cortan...
65 SENCICO Son implementos de seguridad que sirven para a proteger las manos de objetos cortantes, abrasivos, corrosivos, ...
66
CAPÍTULO 5 Herramientas Manuales y Equipos Portátiles 67
68 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción
69 SENCICO 5.1 HERRAMIENTAS MANUALES Las herramientas manuales son consideradas como utensilios de trabajo utilizados de f...
70 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción Recomendaciones al usar estas herramientas: o Evitar que los mangos sean ...
71 SENCICO Recomendaciones al usar estas herramientas: o Evitar que los mangos estén sueltos, partidos o sin mango. o No U...
72 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción Recomendaciones al usar los esmeriles: o Evitar la fragmentación del disc...
73 SENCICO o Contar con un sistema de extracción (el para polvo generado por el material trabajado). o Evitar cortes eléct...
74 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción Recomendaciones al usar los apisonadores y/o compactadores: o No usar el ...
75 SENCICO Fuente: Anexo E de la norma G.050 (Seguridad Durante la Construcción).
76
CAPÍTULO 6 Productos y Materiales Peligrosos 77
78 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción
79 SENCICO 6. PRODUCTOS Y MATERIALES PELIGROSOS Son aquellas sustancias, elementos, insumos, productos y/ o aquel desecho ...
80 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción 6.2 CLASIFICACIÓN INTERNACIONAL NFPA 704 NFPA 704 es una norma de la Asoc...
81 SENCICO Ejemplo aplicativo: Es importante hacer una revisión del producto antes de utilizarlo, a fin de que podamos tom...
82 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción
83 SENCICO 6.3 SISTEMA DE IDENTIFICACIÓN DE PRODUCTOS Y MATERIALES PELIGROSOS a. MSDS: (Material Safety Data Sheet) Hoja d...
84 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción b. Etiquetas: Fuente de información Básica y Obligatoria que identifica l...
85 SENCICO 6.4 GESTIÓN DE RESIDUOS Debemos considerar siempre que los residuos derivados de la actividad de la construcció...
86
CAPÍTULO 7 INTRODUCCIÓN A LOS PRIMEROS AUXILIOS 87
88 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción
89 SENCICO 7. INTRODUCCIÓN A LOS PRIMEROS AUXILIOS 7.1 DEFINICIÓN DE PRIMEROS AUXILIOS Son todas aquellas medidas y/o actu...
90 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción 7.3 LESIONES MÁS COMUNES PRODUCIDAS POR ACCIDENTE DE TRABAJO Las lesiones...
91 SENCICO Acciones a realizar: o Llame inmediatamente a la brigada encargada de primeros auxilios. o Llame a la Central d...
92 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción Acciones a realizar: o Llame inmediatamente a la brigada encargada de pri...
93 SENCICO Electrocución: Son lesiones eléctricas que afectan al ser humano y ocurren en el organismo cuando este cierra e...
94 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción Intoxicación: Son reacciones del organismo a la entrada de cualquier sust...
95 SENCICO Asfixia: Se produce porque los conductos respiratorios están bloqueados por un cuerpo extraño que impide la res...
96 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción Acciones a realizar: o Llame inmediatamente a la brigada encargada de pri...
97 SENCICO o Antisépticos (Prevención de la infección evitando el crecimiento de los gérmenes que comúnmente están present...
98
CONCLUSIONES FINALES 99
100 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción
101 SENCICO CONCLUSIONES FINALES Recordemos que la seguridad y la salud en el trabajo es una responsabilidad compartida en...
102 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción A continuación pondremos a prueba lo aprendido en el presente manual. In...
103 SENCICO 5) ¿Qué significan los siguientes símbolos?: a) Señal de obligatoriedad (uso casco). b) Señal de Advertencia (...
104 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción 8) Las combas y martillos son herramientas de: a) Corte. b) Golpe. c) To...
105 SENCICO Respuestas: 1 - C 6 - C 2 - B 7 - C 3 - C 8 - B 4 - D 9 - D 5 - D 10 - C
106 Manual de Seguridad y Salud en la Construción ANOTACIONES
107 SENCICO ANOTACIONES
www.sencico.gob.pe
