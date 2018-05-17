Successfully reported this slideshow.
田中正行 基本４原則 ノンデザイナーズ・デザインブック
デザインの基本4原則 近接 視覚的にわかりやすい構成にする． 整列 全体の配置を整理すること． 反復 デザインに一貫性をもたせる． 対比 優先度をはっきりさせる． https://www.asobou.co.jp/blog/web/design...
具体例
デザイン4原則

ノンデザイナーズ・デザインブック　基本4原則

デザイン4原則

  3. 3. 具体例

