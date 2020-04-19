Teoría de la Inteligencia Emocional

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MuseTeam Proyect MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 MUSETEAM PROGRAMA DE FORMACIÓN PARA EL PROFESORADO La influencia ...
2 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 LA INTELIGENCIA EMOCIONAL ÍNDICE 1 INTRODUCCIÓN. 3 2 LAS EMOCIONES 6 3 EL CONSTR...
3 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 1.- INTRODUCCIÓN Ser inteligente no es única y exclusivamente resolver problemas...
5 PROGRAMA PROMECE del INTEF DEL MECD-España (2015) 1. Inteligencia lingüística: capacidad para explicar, debatir, persuad...
6 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 Figura 3. Tipos de inteligencia y quién suele tenerla En el proyecto MUSETEAM se...
7 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 2.- LAS EMOCIONES Una emoción es un estado afectivo que experimentamos, una reac...
8 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 EMOCIONES BÁSICAS DESAGRADABLES EMOCIÓN BÁSICA UNIVERSOS EMOCIONALES (menos a má...
9 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 EMOCIONES BÁSICAS DESAGRADABLES Emoción (PLATAFORMA ACCIÓN) BIOQUÍMICA ACTIVADA ...
1 0 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 EMOCIONES BÁSICAS MIXTAS EMOCIÓN BÁSICA UNIVERSOS EMOCIONALES (menos a más int...
1 1 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 EMOCIONES BÁSICAS MIXTAS Emoción (PLATAFORMA ACCIÓN) BIOQUÍMICA ACTIVADA ESTRU...
1 2 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 Figura 4. Expresiones faciales de las emociones básicas. TRISTEZA MIEDO RABIA ...
1 3 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 3.- EL CONSTRUCTO INTELIGENCIA EMOCIONAL Todos tenemos dos mentes, una mente q...
1 4 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 Señala cinco competencias determinantes del desarrollo de la inteligencia emoc...
1 5 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530    3.1. AUTOCONOCIMIENTO. Conocer las emociones propias, ser consciente de ...
1 6 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 Goleman (2005) aborda los componentes del autoconocimiento.(Figura 7, tabla 3)...
1 7 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 3.2. AUTORREGULACIÓN. Manejar las emociones propias, los estados de ánimo, es ...
1 8 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 con las inquietudes. Éstas presentan cinco aptitudes emocionales (figura 8, ta...
1 9 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 - -Actúan éticamente y están por encima de todo reproche. - Inspiran confianza...
2 0 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 En cuanto a la “innovación”: Figura 11. - Buscan ideas nuevas de muchas fuente...
2 1 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 3.3 AUTOMOTIVACIÓN. En el modelo de la inteligencia emocional de Goleman y Wei...
2 2 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 d- Nuestro entorno. El aire, la luz, los sonidos, la luz y otros estímulos en ...
2 3 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 tan deseable en el ámbito laboral: un empleado auto-motivado requiere menos co...
2 4 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 La clave de la automotivación se encuentra en los objetivos realistas que nos ...
25 PROGRAMA PROMECE del IN 3.4. EMPATÍA. Elena Gaviria (2015) define la empatía como la capacidad cognitiva y emocional qu...
26 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 escuchar y saber criticar (la crítica bien hecha transmite información útil si ...
27 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 3.5. HABILIDADES SOCIALES. Son conductas, verbales y no verbales, que facilitan...
28 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 miedo a esos conflictos si cuando aparecen sabemos reconducirlos hacia una mejo...
29 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 Sin duda, una buena comunicación interna es una herramienta clave para la produ...
30 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 Figura 19. Inteligencia Emocional
31 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 4.2.- Inteligencia Emocional en el trabajo. Goleman en Working with emotional i...
32 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 4.3. Habilidades de la Inteligencia Emocional según Salovey y Mayer Nuestra pro...
33 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 1. Percepción Emocional La percepción emocional es la habilidad de reconocer, a...
34 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 2. Facilitación Emocional El sistema cognitivo incorpora la emoción en forma de...
35 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 3. Comprensión y Razonamiento Una vez que las emociones son reconocidas y etiqu...
36 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 4. Manejo y regulación de las emociones Esta habilidad es más COMPLEJA, de nive...
37 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 5.- CONCLUSIÓN. La Inteligencia Emocional se formaliza en cinco habilidades. La...
38 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 Figura 22.Nivel de visibilidad de IE Es importante que cada uno descubra cuales...
39 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 Figura 23. HABILIDADES EMOCIONALES Automotivarse Comprender Congruencia Conocim...
40 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 5.- BIBLIOGRAFÍA. Gallego, D.J. y Alonso, C.M. (1999) Implicaciones educativas ...
  1. 1. MuseTeam Proyect MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 MUSETEAM PROGRAMA DE FORMACIÓN PARA EL PROFESORADO La influencia de la Inteligencia Emocional en la Formación Tecnológica Cuadernillo 1
  2. 2. 2 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 LA INTELIGENCIA EMOCIONAL ÍNDICE 1 INTRODUCCIÓN. 3 2 LAS EMOCIONES 6 3 EL CONSTRUCTO INTELIGENCIA EMOCIONAL 12 3.1 AUTOCONOCIMIENTO 14 3.2 AUTORREGULACION 16 3.3 AUTOMOTIVACIÓN 20 3.4 EMPATÍA 24 3.5 HABILIDAD SOCIAL 26 4 FORMACIÓN EN INTELIGENCIA EMOCIONAL 28 5 CONCLUSIÓN. 36 6 BIBLIOGRAFÍA. 39
  3. 3. 3 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 1.- INTRODUCCIÓN Ser inteligente no es única y exclusivamente resolver problemas de matemáticas, comprender y expresarme con corrección, sacar buenas calificaciones… sino, tener una capacidad general de adaptación y de resolución de todo tipo de problemas, de la vida cotidiana, de tipo social, emocional. Horward Gardner (1983,1995) [recibió el premio Príncipe de Asturias en 2011] propone la teoría de que en la persona humana se presentan diversas inteligencias. Por lo tanto, no sólo son inteligentes las personas que destacan en matemáticas o lenguaje sino también las que destacan en danza, música, deporte… Gardner identifica siete tipos diferentes de inteligencia. Figura 2. Figura 1. Inteligencias múltiples por Margarita Rodríguez Suárez Figura 2. Inteligencias Múltiples de Gardner. VÍdeo 2011 prezzi 2013
  4. 4. 5 PROGRAMA PROMECE del INTEF DEL MECD-España (2015) 1. Inteligencia lingüística: capacidad para explicar, debatir, persuadir con eficacia, expresarse de palabra o por escrito y/o utilizando los medios de comunicación. 2. Inteligencia lógico matemática: capacidad para manejar simultáneamente muchas variables, crear hipótesis y resolver problemas rápidamente. 3. Inteligencia espacial: capacidad para realizar tareas como lectura de mapas, visualización de un objeto visto desde ángulos diferentes, construir imágenes virtuales… 4. Inteligencia musical: se relaciona con la percepción y producción musical, como, por ejemplo, recordar y captar conceptos unidos a melodías. 5. Inteligencia cinético-corporal. Habilidad para utilizar el cuerpo de diferente forma, para expresarse o para llevar a cabo una tarea. 6. Inteligencia interpersonal: destreza para comprender a los otros, motivarles o cooperar con ellos. 7. Inteligencia intrapersonal: capacidad para la introspección, de formar una imagen adecuada de lo que uno es y de cómo se comporta. Si queremos que nuestros alumnos/as tengan éxito en la vida, no podemos detenernos únicamente en trabajar las habilidades académicas sino habilidades como la motivación, la inteligencia práctica, la fuerza del yo, el control apropiado de las emociones, la habilidad social, la creatividad… serán fundamentales para tal éxito. Figura 3.
  5. 5. 6 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 Figura 3. Tipos de inteligencia y quién suele tenerla En el proyecto MUSETEAM se aborda la inteligencia interpersonal e intrapersonal que constituye la Inteligencia Emocional. La verdadera Inteligencia Emocional es lo que une lo emocional y lo cognitivo. Unas y otras habilidades, las cognitivas y las emocionales, deberán trabajarse a la par si queremos educar integralmente a nuestros alumnos, considerando a toda la persona; están íntimamente relacionadas, pudiendo actuar como causa y consecuencia en los problemas que podamos encontrarnos en nuestro trabajo diario. No podemos separar la inteligencia emocional de la inteligencia racional, pues la armonización de una y otra ayuda al sujeto a educarse positivamente.
  6. 6. 7 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 2.- LAS EMOCIONES Una emoción es un estado afectivo que experimentamos, una reacción subjetiva al ambiente que viene acompañada de cambios orgánicos (fisiológicos y endocrinos) de origen innato, influidos por la experiencia. Las emociones tienen una función adaptativa de nuestro organismo a lo que nos rodea. Es un estado que sobreviene súbita y bruscamente, en forma de crisis más o menos violentas y más o menos pasajeras. En el ser humano la experiencia de una emoción generalmente involucra un conjunto de cogniciones, actitudes y creencias sobre el mundo, que utilizamos para valorar una situación concreta y, por tanto, influyen en el modo en el que se percibe dicha situación. Pero las emociones, al ser estados afectivos, indican estados internos personales, motivaciones, deseos, necesidades e incluso objetivos. De todas formas, es difícil saber a partir de la emoción cual será la conducta futura del individuo, aunque nos puede ayudar a intuirla. Roberto Aguado Romo (2014) considera que toda emoción necesita un sustrato bioquímico y una activación neurológica concreta, es decir una situación estimular por las que se reacciona, para que se produzca una respuesta psicofisiológica que constituye la emoción. (Tabla 1, 1b, 2 y 2b) Recoge 10 emociones básicas, que denomina universos emocionales básicos: rabia, tristeza, culpa, asco miedo, sorpresa, seguridad, admiración, alegría y curiosidad. Clasifica las emociones básicas entre desagradables, mixtas y agradables como se recoge en la figura 4. Ántes de continuar visualiza el VÍdeo Sandra Burgos
  7. 7. 8 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 EMOCIONES BÁSICAS DESAGRADABLES EMOCIÓN BÁSICA UNIVERSOS EMOCIONALES (menos a más intensidad) SITUACIÓN ESTIMULAR POR LAS QUE REACCIONA ACCIÓN PLATAFORMA DE ACCIÓN-MOTIVACIONES TRISTEZA Pesar, desgana, desaliento, aburrimiento, abatimiento, pesimismo, frustración, tristeza, aflicción, impotencia, indefensión, dolor, desgarro. Adversidad, rotura, separación, muerte, enfermedad, incapacidad, abandono. + Pérdida de un objeto valorado + Falta de eficacia Indefensión, penuria, destrucción, vacío, desgarro, fin. DESAPARECER + Reduce la actividad para prevenir el trauma. Respecto a otros + Suscitar compasión o empatía MIEDO TIMIDEZ Temor, tensión, ansiedad, angustia, desesperación, miedo, horror, pánico, terror, timidez, pavor. Ofensa, peligro, riesgo, amenaza, otro ataque + Conciencia de ser observado (timidez). + Percepción del peligro (rabia) + Frustración de objetivos (ira) Escapar, evitar, perder, permanecer, conservar, mantener. HUIDA Respecto a uno mismo + Identifica la amenaza: Huida (miedo) Respecto a otros + Indicar sumisión. Prevenir ataques RABIA IRA Enfado, animadversión, resentimiento, enojo, irritabilidad, hostilidad, rencor, vergüenza, rabia, furia, envidia, celos, ira, odio, cólera, violencia. Vencer, destruir, convencer, eliminar, cambiar. ATAQUE Respecto a uno mismo + proteger posibles violaciones de intimidad (timidez) Identifica la amenaza: Ataque (rabia) +Eliminas obstáculos o frustraciones (ira) Respecto a otros +Indicar necesidad intimidad + Indicar sumisión. + Prevenir ataques o agresión al objetivo CULPA Falta, error, menoscabo, imperfección, tropiezo, culpa, bochorno, pudor, rubor, autopunición. Fallo, fracaso, ofensa, rotura, delito, pecado. + Reconocer de haber hecho algo mal cuando el escape no es posible Reflexionar, rehacer, segunda oportunidad, cambiar. REPARAR Respecto a uno mismo + Intentará reparar la ofensa Respecto a otros + Produce posturas suminas para reducir la posibilidad de ataque ASCO DESPRECIO Desagrado, rechazo, animosidad, aversión, asco, repudio, aborrecimiento, desprecio, repulsión, tirria. Venenoso, repugnante, dañino, improcedente. + Percepción de sustancias o individuos nocivos (asco) + Percepción de superioridad (desprecio) Rechazar, denostar, separar, retirar, ocultar. AVERSIÓN Respecto a uno mismo + Repeler cosas nocivas (asco) +Organizar y mantener la superioridad (desprecio) Respecto a otros +Indicar dominancia en otros (desprecio) Tabla 1. Emociones básicas aportadas por Aguado Romo (2014).
  8. 8. 9 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 EMOCIONES BÁSICAS DESAGRADABLES Emoción (PLATAFORMA ACCIÓN) BIOQUÍMICA ACTIVADA ESTRUCTURAS NEUROLÓGICAS ACTIVADAS RESPUESTA FISIOLÓGICA COMUNICACIÓN CORPORAL Y FACIAL Tristeza (DESAPARECER) -No hay neurotransmisión. Sistema agotado. GABA muy activado. Acetilcolina activada hasta que se desactiva en la tristeza extrema El hipotálamo y la corteza prefontral ventromedical son estructuras activadas en niveles medios-altos de tristeza. Cuando el nivel de tristeza es alto no hay estructuras activadas. El área cingular anterior tiene que ver con el sufrimiento, pero cuando la tristeza es intensa ya ni se sufre, se desactiva esta área. -Presión torácica y sangre a vísceras. -Pérdida del tono muscular. -Necesidad posición fetal. -Incremento presión sanguínea. -Cambios ritmos del sueño -Pérdida de apetito. - Angulamiento hacia arriba de los extremos internos de las cejas. -Voz gutural, sollozo. -Parpado superior plegado. -Comisura de labios hacia abajo. -Labio inferior delatado. -Sensación de frío. .-Ojos caídos. Miedo (HUIDA) Noradrenalina (Glutamato muy alto) Locus Coeruleus. Amígdalas. Región Gris Periacueductal -Sangre hacia brazos y piernas, musculatura esquelética en profundidad -Activación simpática.  ritmo respiratorio yritmo cardiaco  digestión - Palidez - Huida, escapa. - Parálisis - Petición de ayuda. - Sensación de frío Rabia (ATAQUE) Noradrenalina y dopamina(Glutamato muy alto). Cuanto más do- pamina más cercano a la violencia Sustancia negra y área tegmental ventral, estriado, amígdalas, hipotálamo, Región Gris periacueductal. -Sangre sube a la cabeza y, musculatura periférica. -Activación simpática.  tensión muscular,  mandíbulas, respiración torácica y agitada. -Labios afinados. -Elevación párpados superiores. -Baja cejas. -Voz gutural, tono de la voz, -Suspiros, agitación respiratoria. -Sensación de calor. Culpa (REPARAR) Reorre todo el expec-tro noradrenérgico- dopaminérgico por déficit de serotoninérgico.Está más unida al glutamato que al GABA. -Area cingular, -Núcleo caudado. -Ínsula. -Amígdala. -Córtex prefrontal. -Sangre a la cabeza. -Ruborización. -Enlentecimiento del movimiento. -Movimientos laterales de la cara (como hacen los perros para quitarse el agua) Simpática. -Mirada hacia abajo. -Ojos cerrados. -Labio inferior apretado al superior -Triángulo barbilla-nariz arrugado. -Sensación de calor. Asco (AVERSIÓN) Noradrenaliza y Dopamina con glutamato poco activado -Glanglios basales -Áreas preópticas. -Área cingular. -Comisura anterior. -Insula -Sangre al estómago y garganta (arcada). -Disminuye el umbral del olor. Deja de respirar. -Aumenta capacidad visual -Expresión vocal: yuck! (arcada) -Aprieta la nariz -Contrae ceja. -Comisura de labios tensa, cierra dientes. -Retirada de cabeza y mirada. -Manos en los ojos. Tabla 1.b. Emociones básicas aportadas por Aguado Romo (2014) (cont.)
  9. 9. 1 0 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 EMOCIONES BÁSICAS MIXTAS EMOCIÓN BÁSICA UNIVERSOS EMOCIONALES (menos a más intensidad) SITUACIÓN ESTIMULAR POR LAS QUE REACCIONA ACCIÓN PLATAFORMA DE ACCIÓN- MOTIVACIONES SORPRESA Atención, asombro, extrañeza, sorpresa, desconcierto, inestabilidad, aturdimiento, susto, estupor. Susto, estruendo, cambio, rotura, ambivalencia Retomar, reiniciar, fijar, atender, tiempo muerto, focalizar. DESCONEXIÓN EMOCIONES BÁSICAS AGRADABLES ALEGRÍA Diversión, gratificación, estremecimiento, contento, alegría, excitación, deleite, placer, satisfacción, entusiasmo, euforia, éxtasis. Refuerzo, placer, poder, sexo, comida, suerte, premio Disfrutar, premiar, excitar, reforzar, euforia, disociarse PERMANECER SEGURIDAD Serenidad, comedimiento, corrección, quietud, templanza, calma, seguridad, ponderación, sosiego, paz, control, enraizar. Convivencia, autogestión, avatares, circunstancias, situaciones. Estar presente, aquí- ahora, enraizar, adaptar, aclimatar, aplicar, armonizar, confortar acomodarse CONTROL ADMIRACIÓN Tranquilidad, respeto, identificación, admiración, imitación, asombro, fascinación, estupefacción. Referente, líder, autoridad, especialista Aprender, observar, repetir, averiguar, conocer, recordar IMITAR CURIOSIDAD Inclinación, atracción, voluntad, expectación, curiosidad, interés, inclinación, atrevimiento, arranque. Novedad, examen, indagación, averiguación Explorar, acercarse, conocer, descubrir, atreverse. INTERÉS Tabla 2. Emociones básicas aportadas por Aguado Romo (2014)
  10. 10. 1 1 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 EMOCIONES BÁSICAS MIXTAS Emoción (PLATAFORMA ACCIÓN) BIOQUÍMICA ACTIVADA ESTRUCTURAS NEUROLÓGICAS ACTIVADAS RESPUESTA FISIOLÓGICA COMUNICACIÓN CORPORAL Y FACIAL Sorpresa (DESCONEXIÓN) Adrenalina con el glutamato en su máxima expresión -Eje hipotálamo- hipofisiario-adrenal. -Corticotropinas. -Juntura frontal inferior. -Suprarrenales. -Protuberancia. - Sangre musculatura. -Reflejo de orientación- - Bajo umbral de oído y vista. - Parálisis respiratoria y cardiaca y posterior aceleración. Simpática. -Movimiento brusco hacia el estímulo. -Toma momentánea de aire. -Movimiento de cabeza o de cuerpo hacia atrás. -Ojos muy abiertos. -Boca abierta en O. EMOCIONES BÁSICAS AGRADABLES Alegría, (PERMANECER) -Dopamina con glutamato activado. -Endorfinas endógenas. -área ventral tegmental. -Sustancia negra. -Área cingular posterior. -Núcleo accumbens. -Ganglios basales. -Inhibición amigdalar. -Deceleración cardiaca si es carcajada aceleración. -Activación músculo zigomático. -Sangre por todo el cuerpo. -Sensación de calor. -Sonrisa elevación mejillas. -Retrae y eleva comisuras de labios. -Arrugas en la piel debajo párpado inferior y ángulo externo de los ojos (patas de gallo). -Manifestaciones vocales y corporales de júbilo. Seguridad (CONTROL) -Serotonina con actividad GABA. -Oxitocina -Rafhe. -Área cingular posterior. -Cuerpo calloso. -Área prefontral orbital. -Sangre en cabeza, abdomen y pies (eje de control). -Musculatura relajada. -Motricidad fina muy eficaz y flexible. -parasimpática. -Mirada empática. -Lengua al borde de dientes. -Sonrisa no forzada. -Expresión facial de calma. -Afirmaciones con cabeza. -Manos relajadas. -Posición corporal de firmeza. -Hombros elevados. -Cabeza alta. Admiración (IMITAR) -Acetilcolina con GABA muy activado -Cuerpos gigantoformes. -Corteza posteromedial. -Vasodilatación. -Bradicardia. -Midriasis. Ritmo cardiaco basal parasimpática. -Quietud. -Mimetización de los gestos. -Mirada fijada ensimismada. -Sonrisa. -Momentos de sorpresa. Curiosidad (INTERÉS) Dopamina y serotonina con actividad baja del GABA -Núcleo Caudado izquierdo -Núcleo accumbens. -La corteza prefrontal -y el Giro parahipocámpico. - Se activan los músculos de hombres, abdomen y glúteos. -Motricidad sigilosa y silenciosa. -Sangre a tronco y extremidades. -Ojos muy abiertos. -Umbral auditivo desciende. -Sudoración de manos. -labio superior en pico. -Boca abierta. -No se ven dientes. -Sonrisa. Tabla 2. Emociones básicas aportadas por Aguado Romo (2014). (cont.)
  11. 11. 1 2 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 Figura 4. Expresiones faciales de las emociones básicas. TRISTEZA MIEDO RABIA CULPA ASCO SORPRESA ALEGRIA SEGURIDAD ADMIRACIÓN CURIOSIDAD 
  12. 12. 1 3 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 3.- EL CONSTRUCTO INTELIGENCIA EMOCIONAL Todos tenemos dos mentes, una mente que piensa y otra que siente según Goleman (1995), (la cabeza y el corazón). Estas dos formas fundamentalmente diferentes de conocimiento interactúan para construir nuestra vida mental. Operan en ajustada armonía en su mayor parte, entrelazando sus diferentes formas de conocimiento para guiarnos por el mundo. Por lo general existe un equilibrio entre mente emocional y racional, en el que la emoción alimenta e informa las operaciones de la mente racional, y la mente racional sanea y a veces veta la energía de entrada de las emociones. (Figura 5) Los primeros en hablar de Inteligencia emocional fueron Salovey y Mayer que en 1990 definieron el término como “Un subconjunto de la inteligencia social que comprende la capacidad de controlar los sentimientos y emociones propios así como los de los demás, de discriminar entre ellos y utilizar esta información para guiar nuestro pensamiento y nuestras acciones” recogido en Shapiro (1997). Goleman, en 1995 popularizó este concepto. Las repercusiones han sido enormes, llegando a decir que la Inteligencia Emocional puede ser tan poderosa como la Inteligencia General, e incluso que la emoción puede ser superior a la razón. GOLEMAN (1995), define el constructo inteligencia emocional como: “una meta- habilidad que determina el grado de destreza que podemos conseguir en el dominio de nuestras otras facultades”. Viene a relacionar la inteligencia emocional con la competencia emocional “la capacidad aprendida que, basada en la inteligencia emocional, tiene resultados sobresalientes en las realizaciones laborales”. Figura.5. Equilibrio en la formación.
  13. 13. 1 4 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 Señala cinco competencias determinantes del desarrollo de la inteligencia emocional: la autoconocimiento, el autorregulación, la motivación, la empatía y la habilidad social La inteligencia emocional así definida por Goleman y sus predecesores Salovey & Mayer, nos habla de dos factores Conocer y Gestionar, pero se aborda desde la Inteligencia Emocional intrapersonal (contigo mismo/a) e Inteligencia Emocional interpersonal (con los demás). Aplicado al contexto personal o al de una organización el concepto viene a ser el mismo, según indica Cesar Piqueras Mayer y Salovey (1990) Goleman (1995) 1. Conocer las propias emociones. 1.Autoconocimiento. Conocimiento de las propias emociones. -Conciencia emocional. -Autovaloración. -Confianza en sí mismo. 2. Manejo de las emociones. Competencia Personal 2. Autorregulación. Capacidad de controlar las emociones. -Autocontrol. -Confiabilidad. -Integridad. -Adaptabilidad. -Innovación 3. Motivarse a uno mismo. 3.Auto-motivación. Capacidad de motivarse a uno mismo -Logro. -Compromiso. -Iniciativa. -Optimismo. 4. Reconocer las emociones de los demás. 4.Empatía Reconocimiento de las emociones ajenas - Comprensión de los demás. -Orientación hacia el servicio. -Aprovechamiento de la diversidad. -Conciencia política. CompetenciaSocial 5. Capacidad de relacionarse con los demás. 5.Habilidades Sociales. Control de las relaciones. -Resolución conflictos. -Colaboración/cooperar -Habilidades de equipo. -Liderazgo. -Comunicación. -Influencia. Tabla 3. Componentes de la Inteligencia Emocional según Mayer y Solovey y Golemán. 
  14. 14. 1 5 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530    3.1. AUTOCONOCIMIENTO. Conocer las emociones propias, ser consciente de uno mismo. Es crucial para comprenderse, aceptarse y para estar dispuesto a cambiar y potenciar lo mejor de nosotros mismos. (Figura 6) Por tanto, la conciencia emocional es la capacidad de reconocer nuestras emociones y el modo en que éstas afectan a nuestras acciones. Lo que es a su vez fundamental para el autocontrol. Entre los aspectos relacionados con la conciencia emocional, cabe destacar el autoconcepto y la autoestima en tanto que se configuran como los que tienen más influencia en ella. Están demostradas las relaciones entre autoconcepto, rendimiento, logro y aprendizaje. Las personas con un autoconcepto positivo son más capaces de actuar de forma independiente, elegir y tomar decisiones, interactuar con los demás. En definitiva, están mejor preparadas para participar de manera responsable en las distintas actividades sociales. Cada sujeto actúa y rinde, de alguna forma, no como es, sino como se cree que es. La autoestima hace referencia a la valoración que la persona hace de sí misma. Una persona con una adecuada autoestima (reconocer las propias cualidades y defectos, aceptarse y sentirse gusto con su persona) genera un sentimiento interno de seguridad, confianza en sí mismo y en las demás personas. Las personas con baja autoestima están sometidas a los patrones culturales y a las presiones del grupo y de los medios de comunicación. Figura 6. Autoconocimiento por Innatia
  15. 15. 1 6 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 Goleman (2005) aborda los componentes del autoconocimiento.(Figura 7, tabla 3). 1. Conciencia emocional de uno mismo:  Capacidad de leer, reconocer y de comprender nuestras propias emociones.  Capacidad de reconocer su influencia en nuestro rendimiento en el trabajo, al relacionarnos… 2. Valoración adecuada de uno mismo.  Evaluación real de nuestros puntos fuertes y de nuestras limitaciones. 3. Confianza en un mismo (autoconfianza)  Sentimiento positivo profundo del valor de uno mismo. Alexis Colina, recogido del blog degerencia.com, señala que las personas dotadas de esta aptitud -autoconocimiento:  Saben qué emociones experimentan y por qué.  Perciben los vínculos entre sus sentimientos y lo que piensan, hacen y dicen.  Reconocen qué efecto tienen esas sensaciones sobre su desempeño.  Conocen sus valores y metas y se guían por ellos. Sobre la “auto-evaluación precisa” plantea que las personas dotadas de esta aptitud:  Conocen sus puntos fuertes y debilidades.  Son reflexivas y aprenden de la experiencia.  Están abiertas a la crítica sincera y bien intencionada, a las nuevas perspectivas, al aprendizaje constante y al desarrollo de sí mismas.  Son capaces de mostrar sentido del humor y perspectiva con respecto a sí mismas. Figura 7. Identificación de emociones
  16. 16. 1 7 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 3.2. AUTORREGULACIÓN. Manejar las emociones propias, los estados de ánimo, es decir, evitar caer en el nerviosismo y saber permanecer tranquilo, poder afrontar los sentimientos de miedo y saber recuperarse rápidamente de los sentimientos negativos. Los cuatro tipos de emociones que debemos aprender a controlar para enfrentarnos con eficacia a las diversas situaciones que nos plantea nuestra vida son: el enfado o irritación, la ansiedad o preocupación, el estrés y la tristeza o depresión ordinaria. Debemos señalar que no debemos confundir el autocontrol con supresión, contención, falta de libertad o incluso represión. Significa comprenderlas y, luego, utilizar esta comprensión para transformar las situaciones en nuestro beneficio. Las personas con autocontrol, saben mantener la calma para poder pensar y decidir con acierto, se recuperan con rapidez de los contratiempos y dificultades, y saben hacer una crítica positiva. Aristóteles, citado por Goleman (1995) decía “Enfadarse es fácil, pero enfadarse con la persona adecuada, en el momento oportuno, con el propósito justo y de la forma correcta, esto ya no es tan fácil” La asertividad es la forma más difícil de valentía, pero también la más enriquecedora si queremos que nuestras relaciones no se deterioren, expresar lo que sentimos de forma asertiva, en el momento adecuado, a la persona adecuada y de la forma correcta nos conducirá a no herir a la otra persona y a la vez defender nuestros derechos con sinceridad. Alexis Colina recoge en el blog de gerencia.com, que para Goleman, las dos habilidades primarias de la “autorregulación” son manejar impulsos y vérselas Figura 8. Autocontrol por Alexis Codina
  17. 17. 1 8 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 con las inquietudes. Éstas presentan cinco aptitudes emocionales (figura 8, tabla 2): 1- Autocontrol/autodominio. Manejar efectivamente las emociones y los impulsos perjudiciales. 2- Confiabilidad. Exhibir honradez e integridad. 3- Integridad/escrupulosidad. Responsabilidad en el cumplimiento de las obligaciones. 4- Adaptabilidad. Flexibilidad para manejar cambios y desafíos. 5- Innovación. Estar abierto a ideas y enfoques novedosos y a nueva información. Plantea que las personas que demuestran “autocontrol o autodominio”.Figura 9 - Manejan bien los sentimientos impulsivos y las emociones perturbadoras. - Se mantienen compuestas, positivas e imperturbables, aún en momentos difíciles. - Piensan con claridad y no pierden la concentración cuando son sometidas a presión. Una paradoja de la vida laboral es que la misma situación puede ser una amenaza devastadora para una persona, mientras que para otra puede ser un desafío vigorizante. Con los debidos recursos emocionales, lo que parece amenazador se puede tomar como un desafío y enfrentar con energía, hasta con entusiasmo. Existe una crucial diferencia de función cerebral entre “estrés bueno” (los desafíos que nos movilizan y motivan) y el “estrés malo”, las amenazas que nos abruman, nos paralizan o desmoralizan, destaca Goleman. Las personas que muestran “confiabilidad”: Figura 9. Desarrolla el autocontrol
  18. 18. 1 9 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 - -Actúan éticamente y están por encima de todo reproche. - Inspiran confianza por ser auténticas. - Admiten sus propios errores y enfrentan a otros con sus actos faltos de ética. - Defienden las posturas que responden a sus principios, aunque no sean aceptadas. Los que muestran “integridad/escrupulosidad”: Figura 10 - Cumplen con los compromisos y promesas. - Se hacen responsables de satisfacer los objetivos. - Son organizados y cuidadosos en el trabajo. Goleman aclara que, la escrupulosidad sin empatía ni habilidades sociales, puede conducir a problemas. Puesto que los responsables exigen tanto de sí mismos, pueden medir a otras personas según sus propias normas y, por ende, mostrarse demasiado críticos con quienes no presentan el mismo nivel de conducta ejemplar. Los que muestran “adaptabilidad”: - Manejan con desenvoltura exigencias múltiples, prioridades cambiantes. - Adaptan sus reacciones y tácticas a las circunstancias cambiantes. - Son flexibles en su visión de los hechos. Figura 10. Integridad
  19. 19. 2 0 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 En cuanto a la “innovación”: Figura 11. - Buscan ideas nuevas de muchas fuentes distintas. - Hallan soluciones originales para los problemas. - Generan ideas nuevas. - Adoptan perspectivas novedosas y aceptan riesgos. La autorregulación o el autocontrol de la expresión emocional en el ámbito laboral o académico es esencial, puesto que es necesario para ajustarse a las normas de la organización del Centro de Educación de Personas Adultas (CEPA) o del puesto de trabajo (Ekman @Fiesen, 1975; Goffman, 1959 y Hochschild, 1983). La modificación de la expresión emocional puede implicar la necesidad de incrementar, de suprimir o el fingimiento de emociones. Hochschild, (1983) relaciona el estrés y el efecto “burnout” con las características de las personas que no saben manejar estratégicas efectivas de regulación emocional. Las manifestaciones del efecto burnout: - Agotamiento emocional, fatiga y pérdida de energía. - Descenso en el rendimiento, absentismo y alta rotación laboral. El estrés laboral es una base óptima para el desarrollo del “burnout”, al cual se llega por medio de un proceso de acomodación psicológica entre el trabajador/estudiante estresado y el trabajo/estudios estresante (Chermiss, 1980). En este proceso se distinguen tres fases: a- Fase de estrés: en la cual se da un desajuste entre las demandas laborales/académicas y los recursos del trabajador/estudiante. Se puede producir en alumnos que se encuentran mal asignados en un nivel superior al que le correspondería, por eso es esencial, realizar la valoración inicial del estudiante. b- Fase de agotamiento: en la cual se dan respuestas crónicas de preocupación, tensión, ansiedad y fatiga. c- Fase de agotamiento defensivo: en la cual se aprecian cambios en la conducta del trabajador, tales como el cinismo, entre otras muchas de carácter nocivo.  Figura 11. Innovación
  20. 20. 2 1 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 3.3 AUTOMOTIVACIÓN. En el modelo de la inteligencia emocional de Goleman y Weisinger, después de lograr el “autoconocimiento” y el “autocontrol”, es necesario encontrar fuentes de inspiración que nos proporcionen energías para la acción, en eso consiste la automotivación.Figura 12 “La motivación” hace referencia a todos los motivos, móviles o alicientes que mueven a actuar para conseguir un objetivo. Comúnmente también se la conoce como fuerza de voluntad, perseverancia, espíritu de lucha, amor propio… “La motivación es la clave esencial para el estudio”. Abel Cortese, (www.inteligencia-emocional.org). De acuerdo con Goleman “en la medida en que estemos motivados por el entusiasmo y el gusto en lo que hacemos –o incluso por un grado óptimo de ansiedad- los convertiremos en excelentes estímulos para el logro” Goleman (1995). Robbins (1999) define la motivación como “es lo que impulsa a una persona a actuar de determinada manera o, por lo menos, que origina una propensión hacia un comportamiento específico. Ese impulso puede ser provocado por un estímulo externo al individuo, o puede ser generado internamente. Es un proceso que conduce a la satisfacción de algo”. Gallego y col (2004) completa este aspecto indicando que “en nuestras motivaciones influyen una serie de elementos como la conciencia que tengamos sobre nosotros, el motivo de logro, las evaluaciones que realicemos sobre las situaciones, las atribuciones que llevemos a cabo, la intuición, la iniciativa, el optimismo y el tipo de expectativas que generemos.” Las cuatro fuentes de motivación a las que podemos acudir, según Hendrie Weisinger (1998), son: a- Nosotros mismos. Nuestros pensamientos, nuestra respuesta moral, nuestras experiencias anteriores, nuestro comportamiento. b- Amigos comprensivos, familiares y colegas. Denomina “nuestro equipo A”. c- Un “mentor emocional”. Una persona real o ficticia que tomemos como ejemplo, inspiración, o modelo. Figura 12. Automotivación
  21. 21. 2 2 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 d- Nuestro entorno. El aire, la luz, los sonidos, la luz y otros estímulos en nuestro entorno de trabajo. Según Weisinger, la automotivación es la clave para iniciar una tarea y llevarla a término. Se trata de: Necesidad-Motivo-Estímulo-Acción-Resultados: NECESIDAD – MOTIVO – ESTIMULO – ACCION - RESULTADO Alexis Codina, nos indica ejemplos en el blog degerencia.com sobre la motivación: La necesidad es una insatisfacción (sentir sed); el motivo, es el objeto con el que pensamos satisfacerla (agua); el estímulo, un factor que genera inspiración para la acción, puede ser externo (reconocimiento, compensación), o interno (logro, poder); la acción, actividad para satisfacer la necesidad; el resultado, la satisfacción de la necesidad. Los docentes, año tras año, sufrimos la falta de motivación en nuestro alumnado siendo el rendimiento cada vez menor y el aprendizaje casi nulo. Se exige hoy en día un cambio de metodología por parte del profesorado y una mente abierta para analizar y reflexionar sobre las competencias que se deben desarrollar en nuestro alumnado, si queremos que su rendimiento se eleve y consigan éxito académico. El “establecimiento de metas” como instrumento de estimulación de la energía humana está en el centro de muchos enfoques gerenciales; es la base del Enfoque de la Dirección por Objetivos (DPO), que formuló en los años cincuenta Peter Drucker. También la teoría sobre liderazgo “Trayectoria-meta del liderazgo” de Evans y House. Se trata de fijarnos un objetivo que nos entusiasme, que nos estimule permanentemente y cuya consecución resulte factible, aunque sea con esfuerzo y algo de suerte. Cuando los docente tengamos fijado un objetivo tendremos que inculcar en el alumnado que busque su objetivo (recordemos que son trabajadores en el presente); pues Weisinger destaca que, en muchos anuncios de empleo, se puede leer “Debe ser emprendedor”, o “Debe saber trabajar por su cuenta”. Uno de los requisitos exigidos es la automotivación. No es difícil comprender por qué es una cualidad
  22. 22. 2 3 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 tan deseable en el ámbito laboral: un empleado auto-motivado requiere menos control, pierde menos tiempo y suele ser más productivo. Fig.13 Ver video motivacional ¿Te atreves a soñar? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X0QLbL2T UnQ Weisinger propone los siguientes consejos, en su libro la inteligencia emocional en el trabajo, para utilizar los objetivos como instrumento de auto-motivación con eficacia (Figura 14. Tabla 2). - Motivación de logro. Antes que todo, reconozcamos los progresos hechos hasta la fecha, inyectémonos una dosis de refuerzo positivo para estimularnos en el trabajo. Recordemos algunos de nuestros éxitos. - Compromiso. Pensemos en lo cerca que estamos de nuestro objetivo. Al preocuparnos por lo mucho que nos falta, es fácil pasar por alto lo mucho que hemos avanzado. - Iniciativa. Tracémonos objetivos en términos de resultados que quisiéramos alcanzar y que se encuentren dentro de nuestra “área de influencia”, es decir, de las cosas sobre las que podemos actuar. - Optimismo. Utilicemos los objetivos como un estímulo para generar la energía que necesitamos para alcanzarlos. Figura 14. Automotivación para desarrollar la Inteligencia Emocional. Figura 13. ¿Te atreves a soñar?
  23. 23. 2 4 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 La clave de la automotivación se encuentra en los objetivos realistas que nos marcamos. Es la motivación personal, el compromiso con nosotras/os mismas/os que nos mueve para alcanzar nuestros objetivos. Así que hay que tener muy claras las ideas antes de comprometerse con uno mismo. Marta Morón, indica en su blog “mujerlider” que en muchas ocasiones actuamos según los deseos o necesidades de otros. Esto es bueno cuando se hace por amor y de vez en cuando. El problema se plantea cuando lo hacemos por agradar y se convierte en una forma de vida, ya que nosotras/os quedamos relegadas/os a un segundo término con todo lo que eso conlleva. La palabra compromiso se utiliza para describir una obligación que se ha contraído o una palabra ya dada. En ocasiones, un compromiso es una promesa o una declaración de principios. Por otra parte, el concepto de compromiso también hace referencia a veces a una dificultad para hacer algo. (Figura 15) Si se habla de automotivación, el compromiso es con nosotras/os mismas/os. La obligación se auto-contrae, y el hecho de no haber sido escrita o verbalizada, no resta importancia a la obligación contraída. Sin embargo es habitual que demos mayor importancia al compromiso con otros que al auto- adquirido con nosotras/os mismas/os, hecho que merma nuestra autoestima y aumenta nuestra frustración.  Figura 14. Automotivación y Compromiso personal
  24. 24. 25 PROGRAMA PROMECE del IN 3.4. EMPATÍA. Elena Gaviria (2015) define la empatía como la capacidad cognitiva y emocional que permite al que la posee adoptar la perspectiva de otra persona: Figura 16.  dándose cuenta de lo que está sintiendo (empatía cognitiva). Por ejemplo, es como si mirase por una ventana.  experimentando esas mismas emociones (empatía afectiva paralela)  reaccionando emocionalmente a ellas como si le afectaran directamente (empatía afectiva reactiva) Reconocer las emociones de los demás, saber ponerse en su lugar. Cuánta más conciencia tengamos de nuestras emociones y sentimientos y seamos capaces de reconocer los procesos que anteceden y derivan de los mismos, mayor será nuestra habilidad para detectar y comprender los de los demás. “Ser capaces de captar los sentimientos de los otros y reflexionar sobre ello, nos permite predisponernos a escucharles, a atender a sus razones, a captar todo el significado de la información que puedan ofrecernos y posibilitan el ponernos en el punto de vista de los otros e interesarnos por sus sentimientos y razonamientos” (Gallego y colaboradores 2004). Por tanto, entran en juego habilidades como saber Figura17. Diferencia entre empatía y simpatía Figura 16. La empatía
  25. 25. 26 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 escuchar y saber criticar (la crítica bien hecha transmite información útil si se centra en las posibilidades de cambio y de mejora más que en amonestar y acusar a los demás). No se debe confundir empatía con simpatía (figura 17). Hay personas que son muy simpáticas (lo cual las hace inicialmente atractivas) pero pueden carecer de tacto para lidiar con momentos o situaciones emocionales. Tal como el médico que es muy simpático en su relación con los demás compañeros y se vuelve distante cuando debe comunicar un diagnóstico o una noticia dura a su paciente o a los familiares. Puede disfrazar su falta de empatía argumentando una actitud "objetiva y profesional". Luis Gaviria, en su blog BRI, nos indica que diariamente nos solemos relacionar mediante rituales y juegos, pero este aspecto no indica que se establezca empatía. Señala que un ritual es un proceso automático; por ejemplo, al llegar al CEPA o al trabajo se dice– Buenos días y ¡hola!. Señala que los “juegos” son interacciones con otros desde una posición de fuerza o de debilidad, pero que no buscan intimidad. Por ejemplo, ¿Te pasa algo? Y esperamos que el que responda diga ¿No me pasa nada?. Si hubiese una respuesta de "Creo que lo que me sucede es esto..." se podría comenzar una comunicación empática. En las interacciones humanas hay dos componentes: Los hechos y los sentimientos que nos evocan los hechos. La persona empática es sensible a los sentimientos que despierta en el otro, sin perder de vista los hechos o la realidad objetiva. Por ejemplo, si decimos algo que molestó a alguien, bastaría un "Lo siento. De verdad no quise herirte o incomodarte". Aunque tengamos la razón. Pero si nos atrincheramos en la posición de "No entiendo el porqué te molesta". "No seas tan sensible. No lo hice a propósito", nos habremos perdido la oportunidad de acercamiento. La persona poco empática centra su atención en los hechos. Esto genera una dinámica de conflicto que hace que ambas personas se sientan poco valoradas. De hecho, el “verdugo se siente víctima”. "No se porqué se molestó. Yo solo dije la verdad!". Cuando falta la empatía, se prepara el terreno para los juegos: "Me hizo, me dijo, me hirió, debería ser capaz de soportar la verdad, qué tonto o frágil es"...
  26. 26. 27 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 3.5. HABILIDADES SOCIALES. Son conductas, verbales y no verbales, que facilitan una relación interpersonal asertiva, mediante ellas se establecen relaciones con los otros. Esta habilidad permite para manejar las emociones propias y ajenas. Elia Roca (2005) “un conjunto de hábitos (a nivel de conductas, pero también de pensamientos y emociones) que permiten mejorar nuestras relaciones interpersonales, sentirnos bien, obtener lo que queremos, y conseguir que los demás no nos impidan lograr nuestros objetivos” En las aulas nos vamos encontrando con alumnos/as inhibidos, agresivos y asertivos. Enseñar habilidades sociales es enseñar asertividad. No sólo las personas con tendencia a la agresividad necesitan aprender esas habilidades, también las necesitan las inhibidas. Ante la tendencia a resolver los problemas con agresividad o no hacer nada se encontraría la opción correcta que es responder con asertividad. Debe quedar muy claro al alumnado que no queremos violentos ni cobardes; queremos que aprendan asertividad, que es la forma más difícil de valentía. Es muy importante, decir o hacer lo que sinceramente pienso, lo que me parece justo, pero sin faltar a los derechos de los demás cuando piensan de otra manera. Este aspecto está muy relacionado con la sinceridad, con la valentía y con el respeto. La ausencia de competencia social en la edad escolar se ha relacionado con conductas problemáticas tales como el abandono escolar, el bajo rendimiento, la delincuencia juvenil y las conductas delictivas… Y problemas como: el sometimiento al grupo de iguales, agresividad-hostilidad, inseguridad, dificultades para hablar o responder, intolerancia a las críticas, soledad, depresión… “El mero hecho de trabajar en grupo hace que en las relaciones de convivencia siempre surjan conflictos” Gallego y colaboradores (2004), no debemos tener Figura 18. Habilidades sociales por Elia Roca Villanueva
  27. 27. 28 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 miedo a esos conflictos si cuando aparecen sabemos reconducirlos hacia una mejora de la convivencia escolar, si sabemos darle una respuesta adecuada. Para disminuir los conflictos las personas tienen que mejorar su comunicación (interna y externa). CONCLUSIONES: La inteligencia emocional, tiene enormes consecuencias positivas en la vida laboral y por supuesto, en la comunicación interna. Algunos de los beneficios que aporta la Inteligencia Emocional sirven para: Mejora el rendimiento laboral y académico  crear un ambiente distendido de armonía y cooperación.  valorar y fomentar la diversidad de opiniones y aportes.  generar compromiso.  evitar el estrés laboral.  resolver problemas y conflictos en el trabajo. Mejora las relaciones personales  movilizar la capacidad de hacer críticas y quejas de forma positiva y constructiva. Mejora las relaciones sociales  escuchar activamente.  comprender.  responder y hablar con empatía y asertividad. Ajuste psicológico  afrontar retos estableciendo redes de trabajo eficaces. Un bajo nivel de Inteligencia Emocional  ansiedad y depresión  consumo de drogas  conflictos interpersonales  baja autoestima
  28. 28. 29 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 Sin duda, una buena comunicación interna es una herramienta clave para la productividad y para reducir costes. Pero, para que sea óptima debe ser preventiva; es decir necesita ser inteligente emocionalmente. Los colaboradores/compañeros emocionalmente inteligentes tienen menor tendencia al estrés y a crear conflictos; son más sanos y productivos.  4.- FORMACIÓN EN INTELIGENCIA EMOCIONAL 4.1.- Formar en Inteligencia Emocional. Cesar Piqueras recoge que la persona emocionalmente inteligente es aquella que conoce y gestiona (en la medida de lo posible) sus estados emocionales y además aprovecha este conocimiento y autogestión para mejorar sus relaciones con los demás. Este autor sintetiza estos aspectos en una matriz de 2x2.Figura 19 Este autor indica que para mejorar la Inteligencia Emocional hay que trabajar el paso 1 antes de pasar al 2, 3 y 4. Para ello propone:  1.Profundizar en nuestras emociones y sentimientos sin hacer nada al respecto. No tratar de comprender, sino de conocer.  2. Aumentar nuestra capacidad de conciencia sobre los distintos estados y tonalidades emocionales por las que pasamos. De nuevo sin hacer nada, solamente permaneciendo unidos a la emoción, sino gestionando (sin huir o esconder la cabeza debajo del ala)  3. Aprender a sostener lo que nos ocurra interiormente, sea lo que sea (sostener, sí. Como si tuviéramos un niño pequeño en brazos). Sin racionalizar, ser sensibles al estado del otro.  4. Gestionar mi relación con los demás
  29. 29. 30 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 Figura 19. Inteligencia Emocional
  30. 30. 31 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 4.2.- Inteligencia Emocional en el trabajo. Goleman en Working with emotional intelligence (1999) define las competencias emocionales en el trabajo. Este autor presenta un modelo mixto, para trabajar la Inteligencia Emocional pues incorpora rasgos de personalidad, competencias socio-emocionales, aspectos motivacionales y diversas habilidades cognitivas. Personales Autocon- ciencia Conciencia emocional Reconocer las emociones propias y sus efectos. Autoevaluación emocional Saber las fortalezas y limitaciones propias. Autoconfianza Un fuerte sentido de la propia valía y las capacidades. Autorre- gulación Autocontrol Mantener el control en situaciones críticas. Confiabilidad Mantener los principios de honestidad e integridad. Adaptabilidad Flexibilidad para asumir el cambio. Innovación Sentirse cómodos con las nuevas ideas y enfoques. Motivación Orientación logro Esforzarse por conseguir un estándar de excelencia. Compromiso Alinearse con los objetivos de un grupo u organización. Iniciativa Capacidad de actuar con premura y anticipación. Optimismo Persistencia en perseguir nuestros objetivos pese a las dificultades y obstáculos. Sociales Empatía Comprender a los demás Capacidad de comprender los sentimientos y puntos de vista de los demás, prestando el interés necesario. Desarrollando a los demás Ser sensibles a las necesidades de desarrollo de los demás y potenciar sus capacidades. Orientación al servicio Anticiparse, reconocer y satisfacer las necesidades de los clientes. Gestión de la diversidad Fomentar las oportunidades que ofrece la diversidad cultural, étnica, y diferentes tipos de personas. Conciencia política Ser capaces de leer las tendencias de poder y emocionales entre los miembros de un grupo. HabilidadesSociales Influencia Utilizar tácticas efectivas para ganar el consenso y persuadir a otros. Comunicación Escuchar abiertamente y ser capaces de lanzar mensajes convincentes. Gestión conflicto La capacidad de aceptar, sostener y resolver conflictos. Liderazgo Inspirar y guiar a otros. Construir lazos Ser capaces de generar relaciones de confianza con otras personas o grupos. Colaboración y cooperación Trabajar con otros para conseguir un objetivo común. Habilidades de trabajoenequipo Crear y aprovechar las sinergias en la persecución de objetivos colectivos. Tabla 4. La Inteligencia Emocional en el trabajo por Goleman (1999)
  31. 31. 32 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 4.3. Habilidades de la Inteligencia Emocional según Salovey y Mayer Nuestra propuesta para trabajar con alumnado que asiste a los Centros de Educación de Personas Adultas, proponemos trabajar el modelo de habilidades propuesto por Salovey y Mayer (1994) pues aborda la identificación y organización de habilidades específicas necesarias para comprender y experimentar emociones de manera adaptativa. Emociones para resolver problemas y adaptarnos al medio. En este caso, sólo se trabajaría aquellas habilidades que el estudiante no manejara adecuadamente, pues no puede dedicarse mucho tiempo para realizar un programa formativo completo. Salovey y Mayer (1997) abordan la Inteligencia Emocional como  habilidad para percibir, valorar y expresar emociones con exactitud,  habilidad para acceder y/o generar sentimientos que faciliten el pensamiento;  la habilidad comprender emociones y el conocimiento emocional y la habilidad para regular la emoción, en uno mismo y en los demás, promoviendo un crecimiento emocional e intelectual Equiparan Inteligencia Emocional con Inteligencia General, ambas implican una capacidad para procesar información y adaptarse a un ambiente en continuo cambio. Las Habilidades propuestas se sintetizan en 4: 1. Percepción, evaluación y expresión emocional 2. Facilitación emocional 3. Comprensión y razonamiento 4. Manejo y regulación de las emociones
  32. 32. 33 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 1. Percepción Emocional La percepción emocional es la habilidad de reconocer, atender y descifrar los mensajes emocionales a medida que van siendo emitidos mediante expresiones faciales, tono de voz y movimientos corporales. Ester Ortiz García, psicóloga, nos propone como ejemplo en la clase:  Los alumnos ponen en práctica esta actividad diariamente cuando regulan sus acciones en el aula tras una mirada seria del profesor.  El profesorado también hace uso de esta habilidad cuando observa los rostros de sus alumnos, y percibe si están aburriéndose, o si están entendiendo la explicación. (Figura 20) Nivel más complejo, el profesorado con altas habilidades de percepción emocional son aquellos que perciben y son conscientes del estado de ánimo del alumnado y cuando preguntan a un alumno: “Pedro, ¿te pasa hoy algo?, te noto raro”, estos profesores son capaces de identificar la discrepancia entre lo que él puede estar sintiendo o pensando y aquello que realmente verbaliza. Figura 20. Percepción Emocional
  33. 33. 34 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 2. Facilitación Emocional El sistema cognitivo incorpora la emoción en forma de: sentimientos reconocidos (“me siento alegre”) cogniciones (como cuando una persona que está alegre piensa “valgo mucho”). De esta manera, las emociones influyen alterando las cogniciones, convirtiéndose en algo positivo o negativo en función de la cualidad de la emoción. Las emociones fuerzan al sistema cognitivo a ver las cosas desde diferentes perspectivas, alternando una visión del mundo escéptica o pesimista, y otra optimista, y, como consecuencia, a pensar acerca de un problema de manera más profunda y creativa. Ester Ortiz García, psicóloga, nos propone como ejemplo en la clase:  Algunos alumnos necesitan para concentrarse y estudiar un estado anímico positivo, otros en cambio un estado de tensión que les permita memorizar y razonar mejor.  El profesorado también pone en práctica esta habilidad durante su labor docente, pues prefieren corregir los exámenes finales en momentos en los que su estado anímico es más neutro y serán, por tanto, más imparciales con sus alumnos. (Figura 21) Figura 21: Estado de ánimo
  34. 34. 35 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 3. Comprensión y Razonamiento Una vez que las emociones son reconocidas y etiquetadas (habilidad 2), tiene lugar la comprensión de las mismas, es decir su significado, cómo se combinan, cómo cambian según el contexto en el que se encuentre y las personas con las que se producen y cómo se manejan las reglas. Por ejemplo conoce que la IRA aparece cuando algo o alguien es injusto; el MIEDO con frecuencia va seguido de alivio; el desaliento o abatimiento puede alejarnos de los demás. Es decir, el individuo, que posee esta capacidad, tiene mejor acceso al conocimiento y comprensión de uno mismo y de las relaciones interpersonales. Además, tiene desarrollada la habilidad que detecta la actividad anticipatoria y restrospectiva para conocer las causas generadoras del estado anímico y las futuras consecuencias de nuestras acciones. La comprensión emocional supone conocer cómo se combinan los diferentes estados emocionales dando lugar a las emociones secundarias.  Emociones primarias (universales): miedo, ira, tristeza, asco, felicidad, sorpresa.  Emociones secundarias: ansiedad, hostilidad, amor/cariño, celos se desencadenan ante “estímulos adquiridos” por su significación para la persona, todo lo cual implica la existencia de importantes diferencias individuales. Contiene la destreza para reconocer las transiciones de unos estados emocionales a otros. Ester Ortiz García, psicóloga, nos propone como ejemplo en la clase:  El alumnado utiliza esta habilidad para ponerse en el lugar de algún compañero que está pasando una mala racha y ofrecerle apoyo. Con una alta habilidad en comprensión y razonamiento el estudiantes es capaz interpretar el significado de las emociones complejas, generadas durante una situación interpersonal, por ejemplo, se manifiesta con el remordimiento tras un sentimiento de culpa y pena por algo dicho a un compañero, de lo que te arrepientes ahora…  El profesorado con una alta comprensión del estilo emocional y la forma de actuar de sus alumnos, son capaces de conocer qué estudiantes están pasando por problemas fuera del aula y les podrá ofrecer un mayor apoyo; qué alumnos encajan mejor las críticas y se lo toman como un reto o distinguen cuando es mejor cortar la progresión de una broma.
  35. 35. 36 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 4. Manejo y regulación de las emociones Esta habilidad es más COMPLEJA, de nivel superior. Es el resultado de la integración de las anteriores pues se necesita:  La regulación consciente de las emociones para lograr un crecimiento emocional e intelectual.  La capacidad para estar abierto a los sentimientos, tanto positivos como negativos, y reflexionar sobre los mismos para descartar o aprovechar la información que los acompaña en función de su utilidad. Además, de regular las emociones propias y ajenas, debe moderar las emociones negativas e intensificando las positivas. Ester Ortiz García, psicóloga, nos propone como ejemplo en la clase:  El alumnado cuando llegan los exámenes empieza a incrementar su ansiedad. Cada alumno utiliza diferentes estrategias de regulación interpersonal para sobrellevar esa etapa de estrés sin que le afecte en el rendimiento. Por ejemplo, habla con otros compañeros contándoles cómo se siente de nervioso, o bien pide ayuda a compañeros, o bien desdramatizar la importancia del examen, escuchar música, realizar actividades deportivas…  El profesorado debe utilizar sus habilidades para reducir el estrés en dos niveles o Intrapersonal: buscando apoyo social, llevan a cabo actividades agradables y distractoras, , comunicación de los problemas laborales a los compañeros, escuchando música, teniendo aficiones, haciendo ejercicio, relativizando los problemas académicos diarios y tomando ciertos contratiempos inevitables con sentido del humor o Interpersonal (de relación) Con el alumnado: saber cuándo alentar a sus alumnos para motivarlos hacia una meta o sabiendo cuándo utilizar la crítica constructiva del escaso rendimiento de sus hijos. Con los compañeros: habilidades interpersonales y relaciones positivas para el bienestar laboral. .
  36. 36. 37 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 5.- CONCLUSIÓN. La Inteligencia Emocional se formaliza en cinco habilidades. Las tres primeras dependen fuertemente de la propia persona. Las otras dos, hacen referencia a la relación con las otras personas, configurando ambas la competencia social. Tabla 5. Habilidades que conforman la IE. Colsubsidio. Con talento humano
  37. 37. 38 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 Figura 22.Nivel de visibilidad de IE Es importante que cada uno descubra cuales son las habilidades de la inteligencia emocional que domina, necesita o puede controlar, para obtener así un equilibrio armonioso en su vida personal, familiar, social y laboral, según se observa en la pirámide invertida de las competencias emocionales.(Figura 22) Los docentes, hemos de tener en cuenta que “no conviene esperar resultados milagrosos de las técnicas o estrategias que apliquemos, pero si somos sistemáticos y constantes en su aplicación y si éstas están acompañadas de comprensión, afecto, empatía y cariño, sin olvidar una buena disciplina positiva, es muy posible que surtan efectos positivos.” Gallego y colaboradores (1999). (Figura 23)
  38. 38. 39 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 Figura 23. HABILIDADES EMOCIONALES Automotivarse Comprender Congruencia Conocimiento de si mismo Desarrollar la voluntad Discernimiento Empatizar Escuchar Manejo de sí mismo Sensibilidad inteligente
  39. 39. 40 MUSETEAM ERASMUS+ 2018-ES01-K204-050530 5.- BIBLIOGRAFÍA. Gallego, D.J. y Alonso, C.M. (1999) Implicaciones educativas de la Inteligencia Emocional. UNED. Madrid. Gallego, D.J. y Gallego, M.J. (2004) Educar la Inteligencia Emocional en el aula. PPC. Madrid. Goleman, D. (1995) La Inteligencia Emocional. Kairós. Barcelona. (1999). Working with emotional intelligence. Bloomsbury publishing, London UK. Punset, E. (2014). El mundo en tus manos. Ediciones Destino. Madrid. Rivera, E.; Pons, J.I.; Rosario-Hernández, E y Ortiz, N (2008). Traducción y adaptación para la población puertorriqueña del Inventario Bar-On de Cociente Emocional (Bar-On EQ-i): análisis de propiedades psicométricas en Rev. Puertorriq. Psicol. v.19 San Juan Roca, E. (2005): Cómo mejorar tus habilidades sociales. Programa de autoestima, asertividad e inteligencia emocional..ACDE. Valencia Shapiro, L. E. (1997). La inteligencia emocional de los niños. Grupo Z- Ediciones B. Barcelona. Vallés y Vallés (2003). Programa para el Desarrollo de la Inteligencia Emocional.MétodoEOS.Madrid.  Documento adaptado del proyecto ESPABILA-T

