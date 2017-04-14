Transform Your Bathroom into an Art Piece www.newformkitchendesign.com
When you have a bathroom remodeling in Orange County overhaul, there are so many opportunities to express yourself. Your b...
•Your bathroom remodeling in Orange County can be an alluring black, metallic and lucite. Imagine black marble walls, a go...
•If you’re an art lover, then bathroom remodeling in Orange County will turn your space into your own palette. The floors ...
•For an appreciator of color, turn your bathroom into a high-hue wonderland. Install bright tile, paint door frames in con...
Bathroom remodeling in Orange County will transform your space into a spa. Visit http://newformkitchendesign.com or call 9...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Transform Your Bathroom into an Art Piece

43 views

Published on

When you have a bathroom remodeling in Orange County overhaul, there are so many opportunities to express yourself. Log on http://www.newformkitchendesign.com/

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
43
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Transform Your Bathroom into an Art Piece

  1. 1. Transform Your Bathroom into an Art Piece www.newformkitchendesign.com
  2. 2. When you have a bathroom remodeling in Orange County overhaul, there are so many opportunities to express yourself. Your bathroom can be an area that’s simple chic, that’s ornately metallic, or that’s dark and seductive. www.newformkitchendesign.com
  3. 3. •Your bathroom remodeling in Orange County can be an alluring black, metallic and lucite. Imagine black marble walls, a gold- rimmed mirror, and drawers with gold borders. The sink in this area that has bathroom remodeling in Orange County can have lucite legs to create a unique and intriguing space your guests will not soon forget. www.newformkitchendesign.com
  4. 4. •If you’re an art lover, then bathroom remodeling in Orange County will turn your space into your own palette. The floors can be in mosaic tile, leading into the shower floor, and even tracing up the walls. Install design forward curtains on a decorative curtain rod. www.newformkitchendesign.com
  5. 5. •For an appreciator of color, turn your bathroom into a high-hue wonderland. Install bright tile, paint door frames in contrasting colors, and add an art piece to your bathroom. www.newformkitchendesign.com
  6. 6. Bathroom remodeling in Orange County will transform your space into a spa. Visit http://newformkitchendesign.com or call 949-650-1472. NewForm Kitchen and More 1385 S State College Blvd, Near Azzari Design Center Anaheim, CA, 92806 949-650-1472

×