Basurales a cielo abierto. Destinatarios:DCde 6to año, de BiologíaAmbiente ySociedad. Duración:2 Clases FUNDAMENTACIÓN: No...
 Realizarunglosariosobre conceptoscomo:basural a cieloabierto,enfermedad,bacterias,patologías, contaminaciónambiental,epi...
reconozcan,la conclusión,evidenciay justificación). conclusionessonclaras, muestracontrol del contenido.Presentación es re...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Basurales a cielo abierto

13 views

Published on

Secuencia didáctica.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
13
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Basurales a cielo abierto

  1. 1. Basurales a cielo abierto. Destinatarios:DCde 6to año, de BiologíaAmbiente ySociedad. Duración:2 Clases FUNDAMENTACIÓN: Nosotroscomocomunidadcomprometidaconlacalidadde viday la sostenibilidaddelecosistemanoestamosde acuerdocon losbasuralesa cieloabiertodebidohaque haymuchosconsecuenciasnocivasparanuestra biodiversidad.Algunasde lasconsecuenciasde losbasuralesacieloabiertoenlasaludde lapoblaciónyel ambiente son el origenambiental de laenfermedadylas poblacionesvulnerablesypoblacionesenriesgo. Los factoresambientalessonmodificablesysoncausasevitablesde daño,constituyenademásunaexposición combinadaa riesgosfísicos,químicos,biológicosysociales.Losdiferentesfactorespuedenpotenciarse.Porestoes que la exposiciónafactoresambientalestiene graninjerenciasobre lasalude influyendirectaoindirectamente cuestionescomo:lacalidaddel aire,del aguayde losalimentos;laspautasde usode energía;lasmodalidadesde “uso” de la tierray de losrecursos;la planificaciónurbana;el comportamientoylosestilosde vida;ylaspautasde manejode residuos urbanose industriales.El nivel de desarrolloyel estilode vidaque tengacadacomunidad determinaránlacantidadyel tipode residuosproducidosysudisposiciónfinal. “Los Jóvenesformadosparaeste nuevosiglo,implicaque tenganlascategoríasde pensamientoylasposibles consecuenciassocio-políticasque implicandeterminadasdecisiones.Jóvenescapacesde afrontarel mundodel trabajoy esténcomprometidosconlaracionalidadque implicaconstruirunaformade vidaenla que todosestemos incluidos,enunmundoentransformaciónpermanente.Darocargar de significadoala cienciaya la tecnología,más alláde acotarla a losproblemasinternosde lasdisciplinascientíficas,se transformaenunaproblemáticasocial". “La correcta interpretación que podemosrealizarde losconceptosde cienciaytecnología,colocandosuénfasisen su naturalezasocial,nospermite comprendermejorlosimpactosecológicos,ambientales,culturales,económicos, políticosyde todotipode ordenque se dan a escalaglobal,loque permite atenderyabordarlas accionesy consecuenciasque estogenera"(Grande,2015). Clase 1: Objetivo:Que losalumnosconozcanacerca de losbasuralesacieloabiertoylas consecuenciasque puedenproducir enla población. Inicio:  Comenzaremoslaclase conundebate sobre que ideaspreviasque poseenlosalumnosacercade los basurales,lacontaminaciónambiental,residuos,etc.  ¿Que sabenacerca de losbasurales?  ¿Qué consecuenciaspuedentraer?  ¿Qué enfermedadespuedenprovocar?  ¿Sabensi existe algunalegislaciónsobre el tema?  ¿Qué conocimientosposeenacercadel reciclajede labasura?  ¿Conocenalgúnlugardonde existanbasurales?  A partirde lasideasque surgieroncomoresultadodel debateharemosunpunteode lasmismasenel pizarrón. Desarrollo:  Luegose lesentregaráa losalumnosel texto“problemasdel medioambiente“que tratala problemáticaen nuestrodistritoreferidoal basural acieloabierto.  Leeremosentre todosel textoyloanalizaremosdialogandoacercade lo que sucede ennuestropartidocon respectoa laproblemáticaplanteada. Actividad:
  2. 2.  Realizarunglosariosobre conceptoscomo:basural a cieloabierto,enfermedad,bacterias,patologías, contaminaciónambiental,epidemias,recicladoytratamientode labasura,etc. Cierre:  Corregiremosde formaconjuntaenel pizarrónlaactividadplanteada.  Se lessolicitaráa losalumnostraerpara la próximaclase informaciónenrelaciónal temade hoy. (Basura/les,contaminación,enfermedadesrelacionadas,etc.) Clase 2 Objetivo:Que losalumnoslogrenarmaruntextoargumentativo. Inicio:  Comenzaremosconun diálogoque nosserviráde repasoa cerca del temavistolaclase anterior.  En base a lainformacióntraídapor losalumnosorganizaremosyseleccionaremosel materialparatrabajar. Desarrollo:  Los alumnosdeberánarmarun textoargumentativo,paraelloseráútil explicarlescuálesson sus características: 1-El textodeberácomenzarconunaconclusión. 2-Luegose especificanlaspruebasoevidencias. 3-Por último se reafirmalaconclusión(justificación). Actividad:  Se lessolicitaráa losalumnosque realicenuntextoargumentativoenfunción de lainformacióntraída,para elloprimerodeberándesglosardichainformaciónextrayendolasfrases de losautores, porejemplo: Segúnel autor… losbasuralessoncontaminantes Segúnel autor…losbasuralesproducenenfermedades. Segúnel autor…a causa de losmismosse contaminanlasnapasde agua. Clase 3  Se corregirá el textoapartir de la lecturade los mismos.  Por últimolosalumnosdeberánbuscaruntextoargumentativoreferido porejemplo, al recicladode la basura Evaluación del tema: Rúbrica: para establecernivelesprogresivosrelativosal desempeñodel alumno. Nivel de Logro Criterios MUY BUENA BUENA REGULAR/MAL Aporte del material.Si trae o noen relacióncon el tema. Abundanciade material, claramente relacionado con el temaque se expone lospuntosse desarrollan con claridady todala evidenciadasustentoal tema,empleovariadode materiales,fuentes. Hay una cantidadde informaciónque nose conectaclaramente conel temaprincipal que se trata. La argumentaciónotema que se expone noestá clara. Se incluye informaciónque noda soporte de ninguna maneraa dichotema. Escritura del texto Argumentativo,(que Claridadydesarrollo,los ejemplosespecíficosson apropiadosypermiten desarrollarla Argumentación,las Conceptose ideasse encuentran estrechamente conectados,carece de transiciónclara,el flujode Presentaciónfragmentada e incoherente,noes fluida.Desarrollodel tema vago,no aparece un orden lógicode presentación.
  3. 3. reconozcan,la conclusión,evidenciay justificación). conclusionessonclaras, muestracontrol del contenido.Presentación es resumida perono fragmentada,bien organizada la informaciónyla organizaciónaparecen fragmentados. Participaciónydebate para laexposicióndel texto. Presentacióndel material muyoriginal,aprovechalo inesperadoparalograrun avance superior,captura la atenciónde la audiencia. Poca o ningunavariedad, el material se presenta con poca originalidado interpretaciónpropia. Presentaciónrepetitiva con poca o ninguna variación,empleo insuficientede mediosy materiales. Respuesta de la audiencia. Involucraa la audienciaen la presentación,se exponenlospuntos principalesde manera creativa,mantiene todoel tiempolaatenciónde la audiencia. Algunoshechosestán relacionadosperose sale del temay la audienciase pierde,ensu mayoría se presentanhechoscon poca o ninguna imaginación. Presentaciónincoherente; la audienciapierdeel interésupodría no entenderel puntocentral de la presentación.

×