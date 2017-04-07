Maryland Paranormal Research ® Ghosts, Poltergeists and Hauntings

Ghosts, Poltergeists and Hauntings
 " Death is one of two things. Either it is annihilation, and the dead have no consciousness of anything, or, as we are t...
 Parapsychology is the scientific study of psi phenomena
 Psi phenomena are experiences in which information or energy seems to have been transferred or apprehended without the o...
Mind Matter Interaction Extra Sensory Perception Survival of Consciousness reincarnation ghosts/hauntings near death exper...
 Is a situation normal or paranormal? place-centered post mortem person-centered living perceptions apparitions effects a...
person centered place centered external influencesinternal influences value systems suggestion trauma stress health/wellne...
person centered place centered post-mortem agencyliving agency mediumship reincarnation non-recurring apparitions -person ...
 A ghost is a popular term for a discarnate (or spirit) being  Visually experienced in the form (or projection) of an ap...
 In Letters to Sura, Pliny (61-113 a.d.) tells the story of a restless ghost in Athens  The ghost was gaunt, appearing i...
 Sidgwick, E. M. (1885). Notes on the evidence, collected by the Society, for phantasms of the dead. In Proceedings of th...
 No evidence for the notion that ghosts primarily haunt old houses  No indications that ghosts are connected with crimes...
 Ghosts rarely appear in the clothing of a bygone era  Ghosts may be seen in daylight or artificial light, at dawn or du...
 Ghosts may or may not be recognized, but it is rare for percipients to see the ghost of a person known to them in life ...
 Unaccountable sounds may accompany ghosts or ambient sound may be normal  If multiple persons are present some may see ...
 Gurney, E., Myers, F.W. H., & Podmore, F. (1886). Phantasms of the living (Vols. 1-2). London: Trübner & Co.
Gurney, E., Myers, F.W. H., & Podmore, F. (1886). Phantasms of the living (Vols. 1-2). London: Trübner &Co.  Collection o...
Gurney, E., Myers, F.W. H., & Podmore, F. (1886). Phantasms of the living (Vols. 1-2). London: Trübner &Co.  Problems aro...
 Sidgwick, H., Johnson, A., Myers, F.W., Podmore, F., & Sidgwick, E. M. (1894). Report on the census of hallucinations. I...
 Survey of paranormal experiences in the UK: visual, audible and tactile apparitions  17k responses with 1,684=yes repli...
 Most visual apparitions were experienced during waking hours, indoors or out (57%)  Others occurred after waking in bed...
 Myers, F.W. (1903). Human personality and its survival of bodily death,Vol I and Vol II. NY, Longman, Green and Co.
Myers, F.W. (1907). Human personality and its survival of bodily death,Vol I andVol II. NY, Longman, Green andCo.  Collec...
Myers, F.W. (1907). Human personality and its survival of bodily death,Vol I andVol II. NY, Longman, Green andCo.  Extend...
Tyrrell, G. N. (1953). Apparitions (rev. ed.). London: Butler &Tanner.  Studied 4 classes of apparitions: living agent; c...
Hart, H and collaborators (1956). Six theories about apparitions. In Proceedings of the Society for Psychical Research. 50...
Stevenson, I (1982).TheContribution of Apparitions to the Evidence for Survival. In Journal of the American Society for Ps...
 Conditions under which an apparition appeared (n=449 cases) (1991 study) Daylight/ normal electric light 51 % Semidarkne...
 Identities of apparitions (n=423 cases) (1991 study) Relatives 214 50 % Friends 38 9 % Co-workers 11 3 % Acquaintances 5...
 Appearance of apparitions in relation to time of death (n=272 cases) (1991 study) Within 1 hour 18 7 % Within 1-24 hours...
 Known causes of death for apparitions (n=346 cases) (1991 study) All Men Women Disease 248 (72%) 148 (62%) 100 (92%) Vio...
Tyrrell, G. N. (1953). Apparitions (rev. ed.). London: Butler &Tanner.  Letters of Pliny theYounger popularized notions g...
 Poltergeists (German for noisy spirit) are usually short-lived phenomena involving physical manifestations such as disru...
 "The poltergeist is not a ghost. It is a bundle of projected repressions .. "  Regarded poltergeist phenomena as a prod...
Roll,W. G. (1972).The poltergeist. NY, Nelson Doubleday, Inc.Roll,W. G. (1972).The poltergeist. NY, Nelson Doubleday, Inc....
 1977 Study on Poltergeists (n=116 cases) Movement of objects 91% Sounds 54% Apparitions 23% Effects over people 12% Voic...
 Residual: Recurring projections of past events having no purposeful interaction with percipients  Intelligent: Involves...
MacKenzie, A. (1988), Continuation of a Haunted House, Journal of the Society for Psychical Research 55, pp. 25-32. Morton...
 From 1884-89, haunting was thoroughly documented by resident Rosina Despard  The ghost followed habitual paths.There we...
 Described as "The Most Haunted House in England" by famed ghost hunter H. Price  Media publicized case featured a mix o...
 Poltergeist experience plaguing the family of Melchior Jollier in Stans Switzerland  Joller diarized intensifying event...
Gauld,A., & Cornell, A. D. (1979). Poltergeists. Routledge Kegan & Paul.  Cluster analysis of 500 published cases of para...
Colvin, B (Jan 2015). Poltergeists (Overview). In PSI Encyclopdia: Society of Psychical Research  1979 Study on Poltergei...
Alvarado, C. S., & Zingrone, N. L. (1995). Characteristics of hauntings with and without apparitions: An analysis of publi...
Maher, M. (2015). Ghosts and Poltergeists, an Eternal Enigma. Parapsychology. A Handbook for the 21st Century.  What is t...
Sense of being stared at  Common psi experience/ability  Frequent claim in haunting cases  Possibly evolved from predat...
 Super-psi hypothesis is the notion that psychic functioning is more pervasive in everyday affairs than experimentation s...
 The notion of post-mortem survival that a disembodied consciousness or some such discarnate element of human personality...
 The Model of Pragmatic Information (MPI) is a notion inspired by quantum field theory that psi phenomena represent meani...
 Apparitions, poltergeists and hauntings phenomena involve an interplay of living and post mortem agencies  Some classes...
 Haunting apparitions while less engaging do seem aware of their surroundings  Hauntings with apparitions have elevated ...
 Web http://maryland-paranormal.com  Tumblr http://blog.maryland-paranormal.com  Facebook https://www.facebook.com/mary...
  1. 1. Ghosts, Poltergeists and Hauntings
  2. 2.  " Death is one of two things. Either it is annihilation, and the dead have no consciousness of anything, or, as we are told, it is really a change – a migration of the soul from this place to another. " - Socrates (339 B.C.) in Plato’s “The Apology”
  3. 3.  Parapsychology is the scientific study of psi phenomena
  4. 4.  Psi phenomena are experiences in which information or energy seems to have been transferred or apprehended without the operation of the known senses or logical inference CARDENA, Etzel, MARCUSSON-CLAVERTZ, David and PALMER , John (2015), Reintroducing Parapsychology. In E Cardena (Ed.), Handbook of Parapsychology: A Handbook for the 21st Century, North Carolina: McFarland and Co. Inc.
  5. 5. Mind Matter Interaction Extra Sensory Perception Survival of Consciousness reincarnation ghosts/hauntings near death experience psychokinesis (pk) DMILS clairvoyance precognition telepathy intentionalitypoltergeists mediumship
  6. 6.  Is a situation normal or paranormal? place-centered post mortem person-centered living perceptions apparitions effects agencies poltergeists environments
  7. 7. person centered place centered external influencesinternal influences value systems suggestion trauma stress health/wellness misperception dissociation deception construction ventilation acoustics power electromagnetic- interferences infrasound weather
  8. 8. person centered place centered post-mortem agencyliving agency mediumship reincarnation non-recurring apparitions -person affinity telepathy poltergeists out-of-body experiences intentionality deja vu clairvoyance place memory remote viewing hauntings recurring apparitions -location affinity
  9. 9.  A ghost is a popular term for a discarnate (or spirit) being  Visually experienced in the form (or projection) of an apparition  Apparitions are rare and can be of living or deceased persons  Apparitions may be perceived via sensory, telepathic or instrumental channelsMaher M. (2015), Ghosts an Poltergeists: An Eternal Enigma . In E Cardena (Ed.), Handbook of Parapsychology: A Handbook for the 21st Century, North Carolina: McFarland and Co. Inc.
  10. 10.  In Letters to Sura, Pliny (61-113 a.d.) tells the story of a restless ghost in Athens  The ghost was gaunt, appearing in chains, accompanied by sounds of rattling chains  The philosopher Athenodorus (74-7 b.c.) followed the ghost to an area in the home  The haunting ceased after excavation and discovery of remains of a man in chains
  11. 11.  Sidgwick, E. M. (1885). Notes on the evidence, collected by the Society, for phantasms of the dead. In Proceedings of the Society for Psychical Research (Vol. 3, pp. 69-150).
  12. 12.  No evidence for the notion that ghosts primarily haunt old houses  No indications that ghosts are connected with crimes or tragedies  Ghosts do not ordinarily appear on anniversaries nor on special occasions Maher, M. (2015), Ghosts an Poltergeists: An Eternal Enigma . In E Cardena (Ed.), Handbook of Parapsychology: A Handbook for the 21st Century, North Carolina: McFarland and Co. Inc. Sidgwick, E. M. (1885). Notes on the evidence, collected by the Society, for phantasms of the dead. In Proceedings of the Society for Psychical Research (Vol. 3, pp. 69-150).
  13. 13.  Ghosts rarely appear in the clothing of a bygone era  Ghosts may be seen in daylight or artificial light, at dawn or dusk, indoors or outdoors  Percipients may be of any: age; gender; profession; temperament; intellect; state of health or emotion Maher, M. (2015), Ghosts an Poltergeists: An Eternal Enigma . In E Cardena (Ed.), Handbook of Parapsychology: A Handbook for the 21st Century, North Carolina: McFarland and Co. Inc. Sidgwick, E. M. (1885). Notes on the evidence, collected by the Society, for phantasms of the dead. In Proceedings of the Society for Psychical Research (Vol. 3, pp. 69-150).
  14. 14.  Ghosts may or may not be recognized, but it is rare for percipients to see the ghost of a person known to them in life  Ghosts do not tend to materialize in areas where witnesses had already been looking  Ghosts may disappear suddenly or fade out gradually or after witness inattention Maher, M. (2015), Ghosts an Poltergeists: An Eternal Enigma . In E Cardena (Ed.), Handbook of Parapsychology: A Handbook for the 21st Century, North Carolina: McFarland and Co. Inc. Sidgwick, E. M. (1885). Notes on the evidence, collected by the society, for phantasms of the dead. In Proceedings of the Society for Psychical Research (Vol. 3, pp. 69-150).
  15. 15.  Unaccountable sounds may accompany ghosts or ambient sound may be normal  If multiple persons are present some may see the ghost while others do not even when looking in the same direction  Ghosts appear to have an affinity for a particular location or parts of that location Maher, M. (2015), Ghosts an Poltergeists: An Eternal Enigma . In E Cardena (Ed.), Handbook of Parapsychology: A Handbook for the 21st Century, North Carolina: McFarland and Co. Inc. Sidgwick, E. M. (1885). Notes on the evidence, collected by the Society, for phantasms of the dead. In Proceedings of the Society for Psychical Research (Vol. 3, pp. 69-150).
  16. 16.  Gurney, E., Myers, F.W. H., & Podmore, F. (1886). Phantasms of the living (Vols. 1-2). London: Trübner & Co.
  17. 17. Gurney, E., Myers, F.W. H., & Podmore, F. (1886). Phantasms of the living (Vols. 1-2). London: Trübner &Co.  Collection of 702 paranormal experiments and cases providing evidence for telepathy  Found striking incidences of apparitions of the living in moments of crisis or danger and persons near or at the moment death  These cases appeared evidential of shock- induced forms of thought transference  Study emphasized veridical apparitions
  18. 18. Gurney, E., Myers, F.W. H., & Podmore, F. (1886). Phantasms of the living (Vols. 1-2). London: Trübner &Co.  Problems arose applying telepathy to post mortem and collective percipient cases  The theory assigned a greater role to the percipient in the generating an apparition  In collective and post-mortem cases, the agent may matter more for the experience  Apparitions were presumed not to exist in physical space yet often act as if they are
  19. 19.  Sidgwick, H., Johnson, A., Myers, F.W., Podmore, F., & Sidgwick, E. M. (1894). Report on the census of hallucinations. In Proceedings of the society for psychical research (Vol. 10, No. 26, pp. 25-394). Trübner & Co, London.
  20. 20.  Survey of paranormal experiences in the UK: visual, audible and tactile apparitions  17k responses with 1,684=yes replies  1,112 first hand cases of visual apparitions  352 cases were visions of the living (31%)  Most apparitions appeared realistic (74%)  Apparitions exhibited normal movementsSidgwick, H., Johnson, A., Myers, F.W., Podmore, F., & Sidgwick, E. M. (1894). Report on the census of hallucinations. In Proceedings of the society for psychical research (Vol. 10, No. 26, pp. 25-394).Trübner & Co, London.
  21. 21.  Most visual apparitions were experienced during waking hours, indoors or out (57%)  Others occurred after waking in bed (38%)  95 cases (8%) had collective percipients  80 cases had involved crisis apparitions  Crisis cases occurred ± 12 hours of a death  Crisis cases (17%) of post-mortem visionsSidgwick, H., Johnson, A., Myers, F.W., Podmore, F., & Sidgwick, E. M. (1894). Report on the census of hallucinations. In Proceedings of the society for psychical research (Vol. 10, No. 26, pp. 25-394).Trübner & Co, London.
  22. 22.  Myers, F.W. (1903). Human personality and its survival of bodily death,Vol I and Vol II. NY, Longman, Green and Co.
  23. 23. Myers, F.W. (1907). Human personality and its survival of bodily death,Vol I andVol II. NY, Longman, Green andCo.  Collection of cases and explanatory frameworks for post-mortem survival  Explored unconscious psi mechanisms for thought or even personality transference  Examined varieties of dissociative and threshold experiences including trance, hypnotism, automisms, and possession  Emphasis was on veridical information
  24. 24. Myers, F.W. (1907). Human personality and its survival of bodily death,Vol I andVol II. NY, Longman, Green andCo.  Extended telepathy theory and capacities to post mortem agency but also theorized apparitions as projections in meta space  Case histories included near-death experiences and near-death awareness ("Peak in Darien" cases and welcoming apparitions), recognizable and haunting apparitions, and collective percipience
  25. 25. Tyrrell, G. N. (1953). Apparitions (rev. ed.). London: Butler &Tanner.  Studied 4 classes of apparitions: living agent; crisis; post-mortem; and ghosts  Apparitions are non-physical yet imitative of the material and of normal perceptions  Percipients commonly report experiencing cold sensations or awareness of presences  Advanced a theory of apparitions as idea patterns according agents a greater role
  26. 26. Hart, H and collaborators (1956). Six theories about apparitions. In Proceedings of the Society for Psychical Research. 50: 153-239  Compared 23 features of post mortem and living apparitions and found no significant differences in phenomelogical terms  High frequency of percipient emotional attachments to living agents (92%) or dead (78%) in apparitional experiences  82% of living agents could recall being seen or an intention to contact percipients
  27. 27. Stevenson, I (1982).TheContribution of Apparitions to the Evidence for Survival. In Journal of the American Society for Psychical Research.Vol 76, pp 341-358  Commented on quasi-physical features of apparitions resembling ordinary persons, and suggestive of post mortem agency  Opacity and realism in appearance  Appearance of reflections in mirrors  Adaptation to surrounding environment  Collectively seen from different positions
  28. 28.  Conditions under which an apparition appeared (n=449 cases) (1991 study) Daylight/ normal electric light 51 % Semidarkness 35 % Darkness 9 % Varied/ unknown 5 % Haraldsson, E., & Houtkooper, J. M. (1991). Psychic experiences in the multinational human values study: Who reports them. Journal of the AmericanSociety for Psychical Research, 85(2), 145-165.
  29. 29.  Identities of apparitions (n=423 cases) (1991 study) Relatives 214 50 % Friends 38 9 % Co-workers 11 3 % Acquaintances 51 12 % Strangers 109 26 % No information 26 Haraldsson, E., & Houtkooper, J. M. (1991). Psychic experiences in the multinational human values study: Who reports them. Journal of the AmericanSociety for Psychical Research, 85(2), 145-165.
  30. 30.  Appearance of apparitions in relation to time of death (n=272 cases) (1991 study) Within 1 hour 18 7 % Within 1-24 hours 19 7 % one week 23 8 % one month 24 9 % one year 57 21 % 1-5 years 57 21 % 6-10 years 25 9 % > 10 years 49 18 % Unknown 78 Haraldsson, E., & Houtkooper, J. M. (1991). Psychic experiences in the multinational human values study: Who reports them. Journal of the AmericanSociety for Psychical Research, 85(2), 145-165.
  31. 31.  Known causes of death for apparitions (n=346 cases) (1991 study) All Men Women Disease 248 (72%) 148 (62%) 100 (92%) Violent death 98 (28%) 89 (38%) 9 (8%) Unknown 103 68 21* Total 449 305 130 *Not known in 14 cases if deceased is male or female Rate of violent death in the population for USA (3.8%) Haraldsson, E., & Houtkooper, J. M. (1991). Psychic experiences in the multinational human values study: Who reports them. Journal of the AmericanSociety for Psychical Research, 85(2), 145-165.
  32. 32. Tyrrell, G. N. (1953). Apparitions (rev. ed.). London: Butler &Tanner.  Letters of Pliny theYounger popularized notions ghosts exhibit purposive behavior  Non-recurrent apparitions [living, crisis, post-mortem] often appear to have a purpose to communicate with the living  Recurrent apparitions [ghosts] often exhibit routinized behaviors and their purposes can be difficult to discern
  33. 33.  Poltergeists (German for noisy spirit) are usually short-lived phenomena involving physical manifestations such as disruptive sounds or pronounced object movements  Poltergeist phenomena are considered to be person-centered (i.e. living agency)  Some poltergeist activity also occurs in connection with hauntings Maher, M. (2015), Ghosts an Poltergeists: An Eternal Enigma . In E Cardena (Ed.), Handbook of Parapsychology: A Handbook for the 21st Century, North Carolina: McFarland and Co. Inc.
  34. 34.  "The poltergeist is not a ghost. It is a bundle of projected repressions .. "  Regarded poltergeist phenomena as a product of internal emotional stress  Challenged long-held view that poltergeist phenomena were supernatural in origin  The theory developed as psychoanalytic methods were growing in influence Fodor, N. (1948)The Poltergeist Psychoanalyzed. Psychiatric Quarterly 22: 195-203.
  35. 35. Roll,W. G. (1972).The poltergeist. NY, Nelson Doubleday, Inc.Roll,W. G. (1972).The poltergeist. NY, Nelson Doubleday, Inc.  Popularized the living-agent theory of poltergeists as psychokinetic phenomena  Sources of activity are focus persons who project pk energies into the environment  Found pk effects were more pronounced and frequent within 15 feet of focal person  Focus persons usually were young adults experiencing marked interpersonal stress
  36. 36.  1977 Study on Poltergeists (n=116 cases) Movement of objects 91% Sounds 54% Apparitions 23% Effects over people 12% Voices 11% Lights 9% Temperature changes 6% Fires 3% Writing 2% ROLL,W. G. (1977). Poltergeists. In B.B.Wolman (Ed.), Handbook of Parapsychology (pp. 382-413). New York:Van Nostrand Reinhold.
  37. 37.  Residual: Recurring projections of past events having no purposeful interaction with percipients  Intelligent: Involves recurring purposeful interaction with percipients
  38. 38. MacKenzie, A. (1988), Continuation of a Haunted House, Journal of the Society for Psychical Research 55, pp. 25-32. Morton, R.C. (1892). Record of a Haunted House, Proceedings of the Society for Psychical Research 8, pp. 311-32.  Classical haunting in Gloucestershire with ghost sightings spanning over a century  Apparition commonly appeared weeping and dressed in widows clothing  The ghost is commonly believed to be the late Imogen Swinhoe, a former resident  The haunting began soon after her death
  39. 39.  From 1884-89, haunting was thoroughly documented by resident Rosina Despard  The ghost followed habitual paths.There were attempts to test her materiality  The ghost was seen by multiple witnesses but not in the property since 1907  Sightings have continued in the area MacKenzie, A. (1988), Continuation of a Haunted House, Journal of the Society for Psychical Research 55, pp. 25-32. Morton, R.C. (1892). Record of a Haunted House, Proceedings of the Society for Psychical Research 8, pp. 311-32.
  40. 40.  Described as "The Most Haunted House in England" by famed ghost hunter H. Price  Media publicized case featured a mix of haunting and poltergeist claims to include apparitions, projectiles and object damage  Activity elevated in 1931-32 during Foyster family tenure and was considered suspect  Case fame invited controversy/skepticism Willin, M (Oct 2015). Borley Rectory. In PSI Encyclopdia: Society of Psychical Research.
  41. 41.  Poltergeist experience plaguing the family of Melchior Jollier in Stans Switzerland  Joller diarized intensifying events in 1862 that would compel the family to relocate  Events included slamming windows/doors, violent knocking, and overturned furniture  Jollier lived with his wife, 3 daughters, 4 sons, 1-2 maids. Activity ended after move Joller, M (Mar 2016). Stans (Overview) Poltergeist. In PSI Encyclopdia: Society of Psychical Research.
  42. 42. Gauld,A., & Cornell, A. D. (1979). Poltergeists. Routledge Kegan & Paul.  Cluster analysis of 500 published cases of paranormal experiences [9th-20th century]  Of the total, 328 were poltergeist cases and 172 were haunting cases  Hauntings involved recurrent phenomena that are place-centered, persisting on/off for several years, often occurring at night  Principal activity included imitative noises
  43. 43. Colvin, B (Jan 2015). Poltergeists (Overview). In PSI Encyclopdia: Society of Psychical Research  1979 Study on Poltergeists (n=328 cases) Movement of small objects 64% Rapping sounds 48% Movement of large objects 36% Appearance of apparitions 29% Voice or groaning sounds 26% "We can see no grounds for dismissing the evidence en bloc… [for post mortem agency in connection with poltergeist cases]… it is appropriate to explore the discarnate entity hypothesis further and more fully "
  44. 44. Alvarado, C. S., & Zingrone, N. L. (1995). Characteristics of hauntings with and without apparitions: An analysis of published cases. Journal of theSociety for Psychical Research.  Reanalysis of 172 paranormal cases in Gauld/Cornell (1979) found that hauntings are elevated by apparitional content (1995)  89 cases had apparitions and 83 did not  Cases coded using features in 1979 study  Apparition cases had higher averages of: events; testimonies and detail; voices and sounds; window and door movements
  45. 45. Maher, M. (2015). Ghosts and Poltergeists, an Eternal Enigma. Parapsychology. A Handbook for the 21st Century.  What is the influence of environmental or natural forces on ghosts and poltergeists?  Active geomagnetic activity (GMA) seems more conducive for pk but quieter GMA is appears more conducive to telepathy/esp  The influence of seismicity is inconclusive  The influence of underground water has not been convincingly isolated/measured
  46. 46. Sense of being stared at  Common psi experience/ability  Frequent claim in haunting cases  Possibly evolved from predator-prey Psi in animals  Pets sense of their owners return  Pets sense of distant intentionality Sheldrake, R (2015), Psi in Everyday Life: Nonhuman and Human. In E Cardena (Ed.), Handbook of Parapsychology: A Handbook for the 21st Century, North Carolina: McFarland and Co. Inc.
  47. 47.  Super-psi hypothesis is the notion that psychic functioning is more pervasive in everyday affairs than experimentation suggests, and represents psi functioning of a highly controlled or refined nature Braude, S. (2016).The Super Psi Hypothesis, In PSI Encylopedia, Society for Psychical Research..
  48. 48.  The notion of post-mortem survival that a disembodied consciousness or some such discarnate element of human personality might survive bodily death at least for a time Irwin, H.S. andWatt, C (2007: An Introduction to Parapsychology, 5th Edition, McFarland & Company,Inc,: Jefferson, NC.
  49. 49.  The Model of Pragmatic Information (MPI) is a notion inspired by quantum field theory that psi phenomena represent meaningful and self-organizing mental, social and physical entanglements Lucadou,W.v. (2015):The Model of Pragmatic Information (MPI). In: EdwinC. May & Sonali Marwaha (eds.).Extrasensory Perception: Support, Skepticism, and Science:Vol. 2:Theories and the Future of the Field. Praeger publications, Santa Barbara, USA,Ca., pp.221-242.
  50. 50.  Apparitions, poltergeists and hauntings phenomena involve an interplay of living and post mortem agencies  Some classes of apparitions evidence purposeful, especially communicative behavior, and inferentially survival  Apparitions mostly appear realistic with behavior indistinct from normal persons
  51. 51.  Haunting apparitions while less engaging do seem aware of their surroundings  Hauntings with apparitions have elevated levels of reporting detail and event activity. Geomagnetism also influences hauntings  Poltergeists are considered to be person- centered and hauntings place-centered. However both involve high psi functioning
  52. 52.  Web http://maryland-paranormal.com  Tumblr http://blog.maryland-paranormal.com  Facebook https://www.facebook.com/marylandparanormalresearch/  Twitter https://twitter.com/maryparanormal  Patreon https://www.patreon.com/marylandparanormal

