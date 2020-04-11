Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Hematologija sa transfuziologijom- vježbe odjeljenje: IV7 Provjera usvojenog znanja iz dosadašnjih prezentacija u toku učenja na daljinu broj časa: 82/83/84 Ljiljana Maksimović
  2. 2. Hematologija sa transfuziologijom- vježbe Ove sedmice provjeravamo koliko ste uspjeli savladati pređenu materiju:  Kad je u pitanju dobrovoljno davalaštvo pacijenti nam obično dolaze slabo ili nikako informisani o samom davalaštvu, naša obaveza je da ga pitamo-šta?  Nakon kratkog uvoda dajemo mu da popuni upitnik-zašto?
  3. 3. Hematologija sa transfuziologijom- vježbe  Pristupamo određivanju krvnih grupa-kako?  Kako određujemo krvnu grupu trudnicama a da pri tome nije dobrovoljni davaoc?  Ako pacijent ima određenu krvnu grupu u nekom drugom zavodu da li ponovo određujemo kg.?  Kojom metodom određujemo krvne grupe d.davaocima?
  4. 4. Hematologija sa transfuziologijom- vježbe  Davaocima obavezno određujemo nivo hemoglobina-zašto?  Koja je donja granica da bi osoba mogla dati krv?  Ako je nizak hemoglobin koja uputstva i savjete dajemo pacijentu?
  5. 5. Hematologija sa transfuziologijom- vježbe U predstojećem periodu osvrnućemo se na ljekarski pregled davaoca:  Šta je presudno da li može biti davaoc ili ne.  Zatim-venepunkcija.

