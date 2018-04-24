Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Rep�blica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educaci�n Universitaria Universidad Yacamb� Facult...
INFORMACION
REGISTRO DE ASISTENCIA
LA SEMANA 12 SERA LA QUE SE REALIZARA LA PROXIMA SEMANA CON LAS SIGUIENTES ACTIVIDADES
LINK DEL VIDEO VIDEO DEL TUTOR INSTITUCIONAL https://youtu.be/YiK7P3U0Fns
Informe final link 2
Informe final link 2
Informe final link 2
Informe final link 2
Informe final link 2
Informe final link 2
Informe final link 2
Informe final link 2
Informe final link 2
Informe final link 2
Informe final link 2
Informe final link 2
Informe final link 2
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Informe final link 2

23 views

Published on

INFORME FINAL INTERVENCIÓN COMUNITARIA

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Informe final link 2

  1. 1. Rep�blica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educaci�n Universitaria Universidad Yacamb� Facultad de Humanidades Programa Carrera Licenciatura en Psicolog�a Intervenci�n y Tratamiento Psicol�gico en la Comunidad INFORME FINAL Nombre: Mar�a Elena Gonz�lez Gonz�lez C.I.V.- 17.341.885 Abril, 2018
  2. 2. INFORMACION
  3. 3. REGISTRO DE ASISTENCIA
  4. 4. LA SEMANA 12 SERA LA QUE SE REALIZARA LA PROXIMA SEMANA CON LAS SIGUIENTES ACTIVIDADES
  5. 5. LINK DEL VIDEO VIDEO DEL TUTOR INSTITUCIONAL https://youtu.be/YiK7P3U0Fns

×